Jun 10, 2019
comment 1

WATCH: Victim of the World Wildlife Fund ZEMBLA investigates the collateral damage of the World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) battle for nature conservation
Admin

ZEMBLA discovers that WWF promotes birth control programs that include contraception and even sterilization for men and women. The fight against poachers is getting grimmer all the time. ZEMBLA travels to India, where local inhabitants are wrongly accused of poaching, are being tortured and sometimes even killed. On camera, guards from Kaziranga National Park state that they are allowed to shoot unwanted people.

Filed under: darker shade of green, documentaries, featured, latest
Tagged with: ,
avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Frank Poster
Reader
Frank Poster

Off topic, can’t see anywhere else to post my question:
is OffG planning to include an article or opinion on the arrest and beating up by the Russian authorities of the journalist Golunov?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Jun 10, 2019 1:48 PM
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz