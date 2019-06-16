Speeding into the Void of Cyberspace as Designed

Edward Curtin
The internet was hardwired to be a surveillance tool from the start. No matter what we use the network for today – dating, directions, encrypted chat, email, or just reading the news – it always had a dual-use nature rooted in intelligence gathering and war….[Surveillance Valley shows] the ongoing overlap between the Internet and the military-industrial complex that spawned it a half century ago, and the close ties that exist between the US intelligence agencies and the antigovernment privacy movement that has sprung up in the wake of Edward Snowden’s leaks.”
Yasha Levine, Surveillance Valley: The Secret Military History of the Internet
My Dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. If you wish to go anywhere, you must run twice as fast as that.”
Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland
Speed and panic go hand-in-hand in today’s fabricated world of engineered emergencies and digital alerts. “We have no time” is today’s mantra – “We are running out of time” – and because this mood of urgency has come to grip most people’s minds, deep thinking about why this is so and who benefits is in short supply. I believe most people sense this to be true but don’t know how to extract themselves from the addictive nature of speed long enough to grasp how deeply they have been propagandized, and why.
A key turning point in the creation of this mood of an ongoing emergency and tense urgency was the naming of the attacks of September 11, 2001 as “9/11.”
“Quick, call 911” permeated deep into popular consciousness. The so-called “security” it elicited became a cloaked form of interminable terror. The future editor of The New York Times and Iraq war promoter, Bill Keller, introduced this emergency phone connection on the morning of September 12, 2001 in a New York Times op-ed piece, America’s Emergency Line: 911.
The linkage of the attacks to a permanent national emergency was thus subliminally introduced, as Keller mentioned Israel nine times and seven times compared the U.S. situation to that of Israel as a target for terrorists. His first sentence reads: “An Israeli response to America’s aptly dated wake-up call might well be, ‘Now you know.’”
By referring to September 11 as 9/11, an endless national emergency became wedded to an endless war on terror aimed at preventing Hitler-like terrorists from obliterating us with nuclear weapons that could create another “ground zero” or holocaust. Mentioning Israel (“America is proud to be Israel’s closest ally and best friend in the world,” George W. Bush would tell the Israeli Knesset) so many times, Keller was not very subtly performing an act of legerdemain with multiple meanings.
By comparing the victims of the 11 September attacks to Israeli “victims,” he was implying, among other things, that the Israelis are innocent victims who are not involved in terrorism, but are terrorized by Palestinians, as Americans are terrorized by fanatical Muslims.
Palestinians/Al-Qaeda/Iraq/Iran/Afghanistan/Syria versus Israel/United States.
Explicit and implicit parallels of the guilty and the innocent. Keller tells us who the real killers are, as if he knew who was guilty and who was innocent.
His use of the term 9/11 pushes all the right buttons, evoking unending social fear and anxiety. It is language as sorcery. It is propaganda at its best. Even well-respected critics of the U.S. government’s explanation use this term that has become a fixture of public consciousness through endless repetition.
As George W. Bush would later put it, as he connected Saddam Hussein to “9/11” and pushed for the Iraq war, “We don’t want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud.” All the ingredients for a linguistic mind-control smoothie had been blended.
Under Obama, it was Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Russia, and now Trump touts Iran as the great threat. So many emergencies following fast upon each other are enough to make your head spin.
This sense of ongoing urgency and dread was joined to the fast growing (and getting faster by the day) internet and cell phone world that has come to dominate contemporary life. Permanent busyness and speed – a state of on-edge nervousness and panic with digital alerts – are today’s norms.
The majority of people live “on” their phones with their constant beeps, and the digital media have fragmented our sense of time into perpetual presents that create historical amnesia and digital dementia. In a so-called progressive world of consumer capitalism, the era of what the astute sociologist Zygmunt Bauman has called “liquid modernity,” time itself has become an online transaction, a liquid commodity that flows away faster than a scrolling screen.
We live in a use-by-date digital world in a state of suspended animation where “time is short” and we must hustle before our use-by date is past. The pace of private and public life has outrun most people’s ability to slow down long enough to realize a hidden hustler has taken them for a ride to Wonderland where the only wonder is that more people have not gone insane as they slip and slide away on the superhighway to nowhere.
John Berger, as only a sage artist would, noted this essential truth in his 1972 novel G.:
Every ruling minority needs to numb and, if possible, to kill the time sense of those whom it exploits. This is the authoritarian secret of all methods of imprisonment.
Today the vast majority of people, trapped by the manufactured illusion of speed, are in their cells, quickly texting and calling and checking to see if they’ve missed anything as time flies by.
Much is said about various types of environmental pollution, but the pollution of speed and its effects on mind and body are rarely mentioned, except to express gladness for more speed. The rollout of 5G technology is a case in point. Mental and physical health concerns be damned.
Back in the 19th century, when space and time were being first “conquered” by the camera, telegraph, and telephone, these inventions were described as flying machines. Time flew, voices flew, images flew.
Soon the phonograph and film would capture and preserve the “living” voices and the moving images of the living and the dead. It was scientific spiritualism at its birth. Today’s comical research into downloading “consciousness” to conquer death by becoming machines is its latest manifestation.
That the clowns behind this speed culture are growing rich on this research at our elite universities that are funded by the Pentagon and the intelligence agencies doesn’t make people howl with sardonic laughter puzzles me. Laughter’s good; it slows you down.
I just had a good laugh reading an article about scientists wondering why new research “suggests” that the universe may be a billion years younger than they thought. I love their precision, don’t you?
My students, in their learned helplessness and desire to be told what to do, have often asked me how long their term papers should be, and when I tell them probably 37 1/2 words, they look at me with mouths agape.
What do you mean? one finally asks. I tell them that writing 37 1/2 words is much faster than having to think slowly as you write, and when you have nothing left to say, to just stop. A fast 37 1/2 words solves the thinking problem. Maybe you can text me your paper, I often add, even though I don’t do texting.
On a more serious note, a lifelong student of speed (dromology), the brilliant French thinker Paul Virilio, has shown how speed and war have developed together and how totalitarianism is latent in technology.
Few listen, just as they did not listen to Jacques Ellul, Lewis Mumford, Neil Postman, and others who warned of the direction technology was taking us. Nuclear weapons are the supreme technological “achievement,” of course, devices that can eliminate all space and time in a flash. They work fast. Virilio says,
The speed of the new optoelectronic and electroacoustic milieu becomes the final void (the void of the quick), a vacuum that no longer depends on the interval between places or things and so on the world’s very extension, but on the interface of an instantaneous transmission of remote appearances, on a geographic and geometric retention in which all volume, all relief vanish.
As I write, I look down at my wristwatch lying on the desk and laugh.
My sister gave it to me after her husband died. He had won it as a member of the Villanova track team that won the 4 man, 2-mile relay at the famous Coliseum Relays in Los Angeles in near world record time. Young men whose bodies were in motion to move across terra firma as fast as possible. No drugs produced in a technological chemical factory to aid them. No gimmicks. Just bodies in motion, unlike today.
It is an analog watch that must be wound every day when the sun rises. But my brother-in-law never wound it because he never used it. He was saving it as a stashed-away memento in some sort of suspended time. I like it because it always runs a bit slow, unlike the Villanova flashes. I like slow.
In a brilliant book written in 1999 before the hyper-speed era was fully underway – Speaking Into The Air: A History of the Idea of Communication – John Durham Peters, while not especially focusing on the issue of speed and technology as does Virilio, indirectly explores the fundamental issue that underlies technology and its control by the elites.
The problem with technology is that it is the use of a technique applied to physical things to control those who don’t control the machines. Today that is the Internet and digital technology, controlled by those Virilio calls “the global kinetic elites.”
Many readers might remember the iconic line from the film Cool Hand Luke with Paul Newman: “What we have here is failure to communicate.” That is our issue. How to communicate, and to whom, and who controls our means and speed of communication. Speed kills genuine communication, which may be its point.
Here’s what Peters has to say about the new media of the 19th century.
Media of transmission allow crosscuts through space, but recording media allow jump cuts through time. The sentence for death for sound, image, and experience had been commuted. Speech and action could live beyond their human origins. In short, recording media made the afterlife of the dead possible in a new way. As Scientific American put it of the phonograph in 1877: ‘Speech has become, as it were, immortal. That ‘as it were’ is the dwelling place of ghosts.
Despite our advanced technology today, we still die, but we live faster, which is not to say better. We live faster until modern medicine makes our dying slower. Speed grants us the illusion of control, an illusionary sense of stop-time in the midst of techno-time, digital time, pointillistic time where so much is happening simultaneously across the internet and we “have” it at our fingertips.
Awash in cultural nostalgia that gives us a frisson of false comfort, we scroll the past as fast as we can. In the small town where I live, urbanites come in droves for nostalgia and create hyper-gentrification. I see them rapidly walking the country roads talking from their cells as bird song, rustling leaves, and lapping water passes them by, the technology serving as a shield from reality itself.
To realize that the Internet was developed as a weapon and has killed our sense of flesh and blood natural time to exploit us through speed should be obvious, though I suspect it isn’t. The invention and control of the Internet by the Pentagon, the intelligence agencies, and their allies in Silicon Valley, as Yasha Levine chronicles in Surveillance Valley, is a fundamental problem that deserves focused attention. However, who can slow down enough to focus? As he says, “American military interests continue to dominate all parts of the network, even those that supposedly stand in opposition.”
This includes Tor and Signal, two encrypted mobile phone and internet services highly touted by journalists, political activists, and dissidents for their ability to make it impossible for governments to monitor communication. Levine writes,
While Internet billionaires like Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Mark Zuckerberg slam government surveillance, talk up freedom, and embrace Snowden and crypto privacy culture, their companies still cut deals with the Pentagon, work with the NSA and CIA, and continue to track and profile people for profit. It is the same old split-screen marketing trick: the public branding and the behind-the-scenes reality.
The Internet is, as he argues, an “old cybernetic dream of a world where everyone is watched, predicted, and control.” It is also where you are reading this, another article that will fast disappear from your mind as a stream of more urgent articles rush into print to push it aside.
We are homeless modern minds now, exiled from earth time, and if we don’t rediscover our way back to a slow contemplation of our fate and the ontological reality of human being itself, I’m afraid we are speeding into the void.
Levine’s logic goes only so far. Of course only an imbecile would use Facebook; it’s DARPA’s Lifelog rebranded. But Levine’s argument breaks down in the case of Tor. Yes, Big Brother funds it, because Big Brother needs spies to subvert the free world. If no one uses Tor but spies, you blow your cover using it. So spies need a crowd to hide in. That’s us. Levine’s implicit argument is that Tor must not really work for you – it must be backdoored. OK, show me. Everyone on earth can examine that code. Has anybody found the backdoor? Not that I know of. That’s the conclusive part Levine skips over. CMU and other NSA hirelings do try to attack the network as a whole, with limited results:
https://blog.torproject.org/tor-security-advisory-relay-early-traffic-confirmation-attack
but the arms race just shows that Tor poses problems for government surveillance.
If you don’t trust Tor, there’s always i2p, written in 3 months by a lone eccentric genius. You hide in a treasury of pirated media that the world’s most obnoxious IP lawyers haven’t laid a glove on. When someone tries to prove resistance is futile, take it with a grain of salt.
Was my comment offensive?
As the origination of the 911 trope has been raised and to put last weeks firework display in context, i am thoroughly surprised that writers (and btl super posters) never mention the SCO.
Let me get that ball rolling in the hope that OffG gets a proper article on it soon.
‘The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), or Shanghai Pact,[1] is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, the creation of which was announced on 15 June 2001 in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan’
From.Wikipedia.
That was 611.
Anyone getting it?
Try this:
‘The SCO is widely regarded as the “alliance of the East”, due to its growing centrality in Asia-Pacific, and has been the primary security pillar of the region.[5][6] It is the largest regional organisation in the world in terms of geographical coverage and population, covering three-fifths of the Eurasian continent and nearly half of the human population.‘
And what happened last week?
Russia took over the presidency and Putin hit the ground running!
From the horses mouth – in very clear english, so that the world can access it, as the MSM doesn’t.
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/60750
“We see a promising potential in integrating the Eurasian Economic Union with China’s Belt and Road project with a future aim of building a larger Eurasian partnership and an open and equal constructive cooperation space based on the principles and norms of international law without any political or economic bias, but with consideration of each other’s legitimate interests.”
June 14 2019
Oh and the firework display?
June 13 2019.
That speech (I recommend reading it in full, a few times) is as clear a declaration of intent and road map to the end of hundreds of years of Anglo Imperialism.
“Was my comment offensive?”
Thanks for bringing the speech to our attention. Nothing offensive about it, you’re reporting what has been said, and it’s a significant speech. Thank you very much!
I agree with some of the observations of the author, but where would we be today without this level of technology? Certainly not here reading and writing in Off-Guardian about the abuses of our Masters that’s for sure! We’d still be reading their daily print sheets, the only source of information, full of propaganda, telling us what to do and think.
Today, they still do that, nothing has changed in their desire to control their media and us, but the internet and technology allows us unparalleled choice and and instant access to read whatever we want around the world, to connect with whomever we want to, to share ideas, to read and post here. And so much more. The tech which the author has criticised has allowed this.
It is our personal choice as to whether we are driven and dominated by tech, or whether we are smart and use the parts of it as we please in order to aid us. We don’t have to use it all. Yes, we do so in view of the controllers, but they have alway been there, and will always be there, unfortunately. However, there are also many measures that we can take to stop commercial tracking and state surveillance, it’s not too difficult.
Yes, the masses will sadly allow themselves to be influenced and controlled as they always have, that’s a human characteristic to follow like sheep, but not all humans are sheep.
“It is our personal choice as to whether we are driven and dominated by tech”
Older generations have witnessed the new digital takeover; therefore, they might be able, depending on their circumstances, fend off the assault on our privacy and personal space. They could have a choice.
However, those who are born in the digital swamp, would not know, and cannot really appreciate, what alternatives are out there.
Please up your game ‘Frank Speaker’ and refrain from stating affirmatively that we have a choice. Only some have. For some, abandoning the digital shackles means literally quitting their job.
The swamp masters are waiting –possibly impatiently– for older generations to die and then it will be much easier to control those who didn’t know what the alternatives were.
There were many alternative papers with a non establishment viewpoint.
Having experienced the technology of the 1990’s, from dial-up internet, wireless palmtops to mobiles, by the beginning of the new Millenium I had already applied the brakes to an over-reliance on such escapism as can be observed anywhere on the Planet at present.
“Speeding into the void of Cyberspace” is not what springs to mind while observing the zombification by “smart-phone”, rather a dull, deranged mental illness on full display.
good username!
Off topic…but maybe not that much:
Yale psychiatrist Bandy Lee: Trump’s mental health an ’emergency
https://www.alternet.org/2019/06/yale-psychiatrist-bandy-lee-trumps-mental-health-an-emergency/
Actually right on topic. The emergency of having a madman in the White house is keeping all on edge. Trump feeds this emergency with off script sound bites like a master. Is he good – bad ? It’s irrelevant. The media and it’s intellectuals get to have a boiling surface to present to us. We can’t wait for more stimuli. Yet, they can not afford to get too deep without exposing their inner hypocritical relationship to the machinations of genocidal psychopathy. This is so perfect. They can stay shallow while looking deep. A win win. I am rather hoping Trump is not their creation, but instead the accidental president who is now enjoying pushing their buttons. The dance he has created is much like a rave. Or……. is he their creation to facilitate a desire for chaos and distraction while we are all being assimilated?
It makes you almost relieved that humankind are rushing into The Limits To Growth at full speed – as we are. Give it another century or so and look to see what small remnants of this insane technosphere (h/t Dmitry Orlov: ‘Shrinking The Technosphere’) are still around then, when we’ll all be a lot further down the Seneca Cliff (qv: Ugo Bardi – Cassandra’s Legacy – https://cassandralegacy.blogspot.com/).
If reincarnation is real, and I – that is the central individuated unit of consciousness that is our kernel of being, our soul in the old vocabulary – get reborn about then, I’ll hope to grow up in a changed world where hitech industrial ‘civilisation’ is well waned away, to the greater good of the ecosphere, and of those humans who still survive. I wouldn’t miss the whole wretched business much even now, were it all to vanish away magically, leaving only the subsistence life-styles of former times still possible; and I don’t expect to miss it in future lifetimes.
BTW, if you insist on speaking Brit English, as I do, the conventional shorthand for the 11th September, 2001 atrocities is 11/9. That’s how I always write it – just to screw up the deliberate mind-manipulative interlinking of the two USAmericanisms. 🙂
Where is Chelsea Manning these days?
How is Assange doing? Where to find the news about his health?
I think it is mainly RT which talks about Assange, less about Manning.
Manning, if I recall correctly, has now a daily fine of 500$ for each day he refuses to “cooperate with US justice”, and after 30 days the fine becomes 1000$ a day.
The american establishment went completely nuts.
check Twitter, search for #assange , and ignore messages by US government’s employees and “libdems”.
ForYourSecurity:
21st Century Wire’s Sunday Wire Live just covered Assange’s condition in the first hour of the show with an Ecuadorian embassy official. Podcast up soon. Now listening to Patrick from 21Wire interviewing John Kiriakou (CIA torture whistleblower) regarding the Assange trial
I have returned to using MS Windows operating system after a hiatus of many years. The feeling I am getting is, I am interacting directly with The State Department (the US one, of course). Just as a small example, in one program, every time I want to save a document, it leads me in a dizzying circle of options, as to force me to accept saving the document to Microsoft clouds instead of saving on the hard disk. Effectively, their intention is to force the user to accept the clouds by mistake. For a while, you get the feeling that there is no more hard disk. Perhaps this is the plan: Soon, hard disks will not be allowed anymore. You want to find your document again? Find it on one of the US State department servers.
Perhaps, it’s a matter of time, when a drone appears next to your window after writing something considered undesirable by the US departmetn of wars and invasions. Or maybe, something more subtle will happen: Windows itself will (somehow) exact a revenge on you if you criticise the ”democractic” system in one of the 5 Eyes countries.
And, whenever I am using Google products, I am getting the feeling I am being instructed by The Pentagon on how to think and act, and especially instructed to learn who is good and who is Evil.
As to using a mobile phone .. oh my ………. is there any feature in the phone that the US department(s) of war doesn’t find useful? The location feature feels as a direct connection to the Pentagon’s survellance system. Why is it important for them to know when everyone goes to the toilet?
The trade war is evolving in such a way that soon, we will become enemies of The State simply by not going to Macdonal’s enough times weekly. Yes, they know where you are, and they know where you’re having breakfast, lunch and dinner. Thanks to the mobile phone. They also know who you’re sharing your meal with by the proximity of other mobile phones.
Then don’t keep a bleedin’ mobile phone – as I don’t. It’s really absolute zero loss.
People need to wake up to the reality…..our world and lives have been furnished with military hardware. All wireless/mobile devices, surveillance devices……it’s all military kit, and the military has backdoors into all of it. They have set our nations up (UK in particular but elsewhere catching up as they spread their Satanic wares) like a wireless cyber war zone, where they have all the controls and the all seeing eyes to keep you where they want you and know everything you do and think. 5G is a defacto surveillance AND weapon system, which people are being very calm about them installing. One more time…….5G is WIRELESS WEAPONRY! It is going to be installed everywhere. Think about it……
Head to page 57 of this document to get a flavour of what millimeter waves, a fundamental element of 5G, do to humans and animals https://www.cia.gov/library/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88B01125R000300120005-6.pdf
That shit is going to be buzzing away in the background 24/7, and no-one is saying jack shit about it! This should infuriate people!!!! Why doesn’t it?
It gets much scarier though, as the companies you mention have all relocated enormous parts of their operations to Israel, Microsoft and Google for example, and this trend will continue. This is frightening…….all the world’s high tech under the control and supervision of Israeli military intelligence, Intel Chips, Windows operating systems, cyber security…….all based in Israel, backdoors being put in left right and centre. That is where we ARE, not where we are heading. I’m struggling to think of the positives, but this requires serious attention.
9/11 paved the way for this industry of theirs to flourish big time. It is indisputable that Israel was behind the 9/11 attacks.
Check out this guy’s research, Brendon O Connell, he has been reporting on this for many years.
Watch 1 – 8 from his channel…..very important info. This is his latest clip:
Thanks for this. Yes, people should be conscious of this reality:
“People need to wake up to the reality…..our world and lives have been furnished with military hardware. All wireless/mobile devices, surveillance devices……it’s all military kit, and the military has backdoors into all of it.”
The boldness and multitude of available backdoors suggest they are as a matter of fact ‘front doors’.
“My Dear, here we must run as fast as we can, just to stay in place. If you wish to go anywhere, you must run twice as fast as that.”
A fit description for NeoLibralism and the push for workers to work harder and earn less.
A few years ago, we were on holiday in the one spot for two weeks. We saw the local sights in the first few days. Then we did nothing. It was wonderful.
This is an excellent witness to the deceits of the mind set against the knowing of the heart – that can only be felt or rise as awareness in silence of unconflicted being.
The mind gives power to the mind (thinking) and generates ‘realities’ of its own spin that effectively phish the identity of giving attention and focus there. Invested identity in the false and conflicting generates a ‘negative creation’ or anti-life experience of struggle against unified awareness as the expression of the wish-belief of possession and control.
While the human ‘world’ is an ever more complex defence/entanglement of debt and depletion set under the marketisation and weaponisation of ‘possession and control’ – it remains at root a mind-spin given power – or in old terms a false god (self or reality). However the only true release of a false god is in wholly attending and aligning in the true – while the temptation to deny, attack and hate the false is its secret source of fuel – because a negative attention is no less supportive to its reinforcement than a positive – and thus the ‘politics’ of polarised identity-entanglements is the battery or fuel cell from which to induce allegiance, conformity and compliance to the hidden framework of ‘separation’ or mind-dissociation in its own fragmentation.
Todays OG post resonates with my morning reading:
~ (Teachings of the Inner Ramana)
How does the mind terrorise (itself) into NOT slowing down and connecting?
By emotionally conditioned sympathy or antipathy or fear framed manipulation.
Regardless the ‘science’ of any assertion, its framing can be discerned by anyone who is awake to listen rather than already reactively invested.
The mind aligns in true function as the embodiment and expression of the heart of true or whole desire – which is the need to give, share or extend itself as the current or movement OF being – TO Itself.
Blocking function generates dissonance or pain such as to sooner or later ripen a crisis of awakened responsibility. The ingenuity of the mind in packaging toxic debt in complex instruments of seeming value or appeal is that of avoidance and delay. We are running out of time – and of consciousness – as a willing sacrifice to denial seen as power of possession and control. However, the deconstruction of the self-illusion serves its illumination AS a self-deceit (regardless the actors and agencies involved).
Looking Within AND Without as one – is the releasing of a spell or fixation in ‘Without’ – as the escape from conflict within. Conflict within is ‘separation trauma’ however packaged and presented to a narrative continuity of the will to persist in self-evasion’ in the name of image and symbols of the true that thereby become hollow and destructive or life denying.
The drive to validate (or vindicate) our ‘self’ stems from a sense of self-lack pictured out in fig-leaf thinking in fear of exposure to truth – and renders ‘truth’ in terms or frame of illusion. Wholeness is not attained by division given power.
While much could be said about the development of an ‘anti-life’ sense of power from denial, it will mostly feed the fear of pain of loss of life rather than re-mind a re-membering as one with Life.
But it may be that until the cost of a mis-identification is truly FELT and known as an insanity or meaninglessness – it will not be released in the Call for sanity that is natural to being in dissonance.
Trying to ‘wake the dead’ is futility, but aligning in and attending the Living is the gift or release and being released of a futility. A living death is an unconsciousness of life under a substitution of thought, feeling and experience that is an identity or worldview. A golem or robotic set of reactive conditioning to systemic control set under tyranny of believed and perceived necessity or ‘survival’ under threat.
The true nature of the ‘threat’ needs to be re-evaluated from a willingness to accept healing (wholeness) – by which the simplest movement of curiosity finds answer that the most ingenious complexity cannot allow. The ‘mind’ would short-circuit or subvert this as the intent to frame itself as a directive to fix others perceived as lacking – instead of leaving the bait to such reaction hanging, and let the moment and movement be from wholeness and gift wholeness. Regardless any addictive fixation in thinking. learn to give disregard for what no longer speaks for you or serves who you now recognize and accept yourself to be. You have this freedom as you give this freedom. But this releases the ILLUSION of possession and control to free willing – in place of manipulative overriding of the will by fear and tyrannous dictate that becomes systemic denial of all that truly Lives and Moves.
We have left our hearts and bodies, the mortal organs that make Love, art and music and live in our minds, the slave of delusions, advertising and propaganda.
@Fair Dinkum.
No one can leave who they are and succeed.But anyone may choose to listen to lies, want to believe them, act as if they are true and suffer their consequence as if at the hand of another.
The consequence of a lie is begotten of the lie. To uncover truth is to call only on truth.
Calling on our mind to save us from feared truth is using the mind to block communication instead of being the instrument of focus FOR communication of a higher order – of wholeness of being now.
Do organs live and die? Does the body love? Is the body creative?
The mind that assigns Cause or Creative power to the world of effects is thereby subjected to its own loveless thought projections.
Before advertising and propaganda patterned our social world, the same core devices patterned our consciousness. So if you look at yourself you can simply notice your learned habit of NOT listening at heart, NOT feeling the presence of life in every cell as Communion or Communication of life through the physical, the psychic and emotional – as the gift of life that knows itself in the giving, NOT aligning in movements of undefended open expression – but fragmented or diverted into the me-thought – perhaps in thinking, or compulsive doing or emotional drama and NOT recognising that something is very wrong – because the mind runs a narrative by which to displace or dissociate, divert or deny – so as to remap dissonance to your world, to conditions, and to perceptions of others that merit judgements, withdrawal of love and attack – so as to perceive others in the same lens of limitation and conflict as yourself – but as if you are set apart and they are – and the world is – as you judge them and it to be.
If lies make a false perception of self, other and world, is there not a movement of curiosity as to the truth?
The mind can seem to limit, conflict, fragment, block and deny itself – its true Function – but it cannot make the false true – excepting in its own temporary or mortal sense of giving life to fantasy and defending it against the Inevitable truth.
That the mind can spin in the pain of its own illusion in a-tempt to make a fantasy true is a capacity to think we think alone. One has to ‘set the stage’ in order to cast the drama. But to cast off the roles one must first own them. The mind can run as if a secret or hidden agenda from itself. the mind can seem to attack or split itself – but to seem to make this experience believable it need be cast in the body as the body itself lives, and its mind its own maker.
Every word we give creates experience. You say ‘We have done this’ and have already reinforced your statement as if common knowledge. Whether we watch the mind or no, it is always active. Garbage in; garbage out – as the modern saying goes.