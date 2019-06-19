Discuss: MH17 “suspects” named

Dutch Prosecutors have finally – five years later – named the first suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over the Donbass region of Ukraine in July 2014.
To absolutely no one’s surprise, they are Russian.
Well, three Russians and one Ukrainian.
The announcement was made by Dutch prosecutors at a press conference this afternoon (Wed 19th). The names are Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko. All four have been involved in fighting for the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine since the coup government launched their assault on the region in 2014.
All four are also – allegedly – either ex-Russian soldiers or ex-intelligence operatives. But as we have seen with the Skripal case, and various other incidents in recent years, the mainstream media play pretty fast and loose with accusations of “Russian spy”.
Most telling, perhaps, is the fact that, though all four are Russian or associated with Russia, none are actually officially affiliated with the Russian government or Russian military. Considering the accusations that have been flying around since the incident occurred, this could be considered a cautious first official charge, or even a form of climbdown. A token charge, to refresh the anti-Russia sentiment and distract from other issues.
The charges themselves are largely moot, seeing as the Russian constitution forbids the extradition of Russian citizens. There will be no trial at which the accused are present, meaning the Dutch prosecutor – if they choose to proceed – will have to try the men in absentia, or hold a ludicrous “inquiry” that mirrors the Litvinenko farce the UK held in 2015.
Within 2 hours The Guardian had 3 stories dedicated to it – including one each by inveterate anti-Russia propagandists Luke Harding and Shaun Walker. This is very speedy writing.
Considering the verbiage dedicated to this subject it is remarkable what information they neglected to include:
- The “Joint Investigation” included the Ukrainian government, who had the power to veto any evidence they chose.
- Bellingcat, the “citizen journalists” who are so involved in this investigation receive funding from the Atlantic Council and the National Endowment for Democracy.
- Just last month Dr Mahathir Muhamad, the Malaysian Prime Minister, stated that Malaysia – despite being home of the airline involved – were denied permission to examine the black boxes.
- He went on to add that the entire investigation was “politically motivated” to “scapegoat Russia”
So, the questions become:
- Can you trust the findings of an investigation of which one of the main suspects was an active member, with veto power?
- How reliable are “citizen journalists” when they are funded by US gov’t backed NGOs?
- Why are they making this announcement now? Is it to stoke anti-Russia feeling, or just a distraction?
- Will there be more charges? Or more sanctions as a result of these charges?
- Was the investigation “politically motivated as Dr Muhamad claimed?
- Will the Dutch prosecute these men in absentia?
- Would that process violate their rights?
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/06/no_author/the-downing-of-malaysian-airlines-mh17-mahathir-opens-a-ukraine-political-pandoras-box/
No comment, other than the latest NATO legal moves and the subsequent MI7 Guardian & Co. propaganda was wholly to be expected, given Malaysia’s new position. 😉
A government backed “non-governmental organization”. Have these people no sense of irony? Also beware the terms “non-profit and “non-partisan”. They are always bullshit.
Now, where is the BBC piece on Ukraine hiding its fighters within the vicinity of Aircraft like MH17?
John Helmer nails it again on MH17
http://johnhelmer.net/mh17-prosecution-the-dutch-fire-their-big-guns-the-subjunctive-and-conditional-tenses-plus-ukrainian-secret-service-tapes/
If the shooting down of the MH17 airline was a crime then the key question that has to be answered, but the Dutch have completely ignored, is that of qui bono.
Five years have passed, the benefits or otherwise of the tragedy are here for everyone to see, Russia is the unquestionable loser. That in itself says everything one needs to know, everything else is just noise.
Discuss: MH17 “suspects” named… Harding, Walker and Higgins?
Along with Kerry who said the US had satellite images of where the missile was launched from. None was produced. Now why were flights still being routed over Ukraine? And why was the flight path of MH-17 not investigated. Why were Ukraine’s civil aviation radar systems off that day? And the air traffic controller who disappeared. All simple questions not answered. The memory hole is deep in the dystopian state of Ukraine.
And then why with all this that had happened in a country where a political and quasi-military coup had taken place were the Ukrainians allowed to be part of and have veto power over the investigation of MH-17, while Malaysia who aircraft it was, were not? Why was the black box spirited away to the UK for analysis and no full independent reporting allowed?
None of these fundamental questions have been addressed by the JIT nor the Fraudian’s crack team of bed time story writers.
I wonder why?
The black box is of no relevance to a shooting down.
Factual evidence is of no relevance whatsoever in these matters, including TWA Flight 800, Iraqi WMDs, 9/11, Syrian CW claims, Skripal Poisonings, Russian US Election Collusion, Iran´s compliance with NPT & JCPOA and on & on.
They don´t care or bother to do a good job of manufacturing evidence. That arrogance is now part of the PsyOP recipe.
Not at all. There is voice and other aircraft data in the black boxes which may have included the pilots noticing something, and direction of it, before it hit, other aircraft in the sky, etc. Also was the destruction instantaneous, or partial. Lots of data that might potentially add to the overall picture.
Excluding Malaysia is in itself a criminal act as far as I am concerned.
That’s the CVR, not the black box, and again, not relevant. A fighter pilot doesn’t see the missile that takes him down, he detects the radar signature on equipment absent from an airliner.
You are merely spouting conspiracy theory crap.
Inclusion(!) of Ukraine (that is, one of the suspects) into the commission investigating a crime. A complete surrealism.
It would be interesting to look at Anders Breivik in the “commission of inquiry”, identifying the perpetrators of terrorist attack. Or at Wilhelm Göring among the judges of the Nuremberg trial. Just wonderful.
The direct responsibility of Ukraine for the airspace above the combat zone not closed for civil Aviation was not taken into account, although this is the main reason why it all happened. Unclosed airspace was only briefly mentioned and immediately forgotten.
The testimony of eyewitnesses about the direction from which the missile was launched was ignored.
The wreckage of the downed aircraft remained lying on the site of the crash — apparently, the JIT did not need it.
The records from black boxes for some mysterious reasons still have not been demonstrated to public.
Malaysia was not allowed to decipher the black boxes. For some reason.
The stubborn refusal of Ukraine to provide their primary radar data was considered insignificant.
The primary radar data voluntarily provided by Russia (and unequivocally proving the absence of a missile launch by the Donbass militia) were considered unworthy.
A satellite images, loudly declared by the US and allegedly proving the direction of the launch of the missile by the Donbass militia, five years later are still not made public. However, it took the US just a few hours to show videos and photos after the incident with tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
The sudden and strange “suicide” of one of the key witnesses, the Ukrainian pilot Vladislav Voloshin, did not lead to certain thoughts.
The girl, the airport dispatcher, who directed the course of the plane, and who was strangely missing, was not even taken into account. The girl just quietly dissolved in time and space. No one cares.
A large-scale scientific experiments (repeat, a scientific ones), conducted by Almaz-Antey corporation and unequivocally refuting the JIT version (based on data from Internet) about the direction of the missile’ launch, was ignored. Five years later, these critical data are still stubbornly ignored by the JIT.
International Commission to Investigate the Malaysian Boeing crash in its final report falsified the research results introduced by Almaz-Antey Air Defense Concern. And it is Ok.
The declassified data of the Russian Ministry of Defense on BUK’ characteristics (BUK missiles 9M38 and 9M38M1) were ignored. Btw, the data was declassified by Russia voluntarily.
The JIT simply ignored the most important data of the detailed press conference of the Ministry of Defense of Russia, at which the original documents showing the identity of the missile to Ukraine were demonstrated.
At the press conference, the Ministry of Defense of Russia stated the availability of data proving that the video on which the BUK is being transported was falsified. The fake nature of this video was proven by other experts, still 3-4 years ago (see the in-depth analysis here, for example – https://energia.su/mh17/). The JIT just ignored it. The JIT is still building its “conclusions” on this falsified video.
Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke declared the absence of evidence against Russia and her non-involvement in the incident. The politician was simply ignored.
The Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad bluntly declared the investigation bias and political order, and also made it clear that he did not believe in Russia’s involvement. The JIT simply ignored the words of the politician.
Regular official statements by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia and other Russian officials on full openness and willingness to cooperate, in readiness to assist in the investigation are simply ignored. Instead, the JIT frankly lies, saying that “Russia refuses to fully cooperate”.
Not even mentioning that the JIT did not consider it necessary to at least come to Russia, clarify some information here, interview experts, possible witnesses, get acquainted with some documents, data, files etc. Though, why all this? Remote investigation based on some photos, videos and records from the Internet is much more reliable, isn’t it?
…
Now tell me this is a honest, competent, not biased and transparent investigation.
Yep.
By the way, the answer to the 4th question is quite obvious. The press conference was held essentially the day before the next vote on the extension of anti-Russian sanctions. You know, possible doubters should take into account the “guilt of Russia” and vote correctly.
Got ’em.
The Russians have form for shooting down civilian airliners. The Soviet pilot who shot down KAL007 was fully aware it was an airliner, but shot it down anyway.
The United Snakes of America shot down an Iranian passenger plane flying within Iranian airspace.
It’s the yanks that have the heritage.
The Korean plane was fitted with spying equipment, that’s why it ‘strayed’ well over the known Soviet military area.
A ‘fact’ pulled out of your arse, to order.
I hope you know that KAL007 plane flew hundreds of kilometers into Russian airspace. Actually, any country whose borders are violated by someone else’s plane (or ship) has every right to destroy it. I don’t say that it is good. These are just the rules of life. Should I remind you the case of a Russian jet fighter shot down by Turkey in 2015?
By the way, the Americans do not even need to shoot down aircraft. They simply release software that actually forces the Boing 737MAX to a disaster, killing hundreds of people.
A navigation error, especially in the pre gps era shouldn’t get you shot down. The Russians recently flew a Tu95 over Cornwall. Should that have been shot down?
Move to Moscow if you have that much sympathy for the Russians.
There will be a concerted effort to pin this on the Russian government because “that’s what we do” these days — its important to periodically reinforce the narrative. I’d guess the timing has more to do with Skirpal than anything else — the Cold War II fire is dying down so it needs a bit more fuel.
We all know that the airliner was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile, one that was of Soviet manufacture that belonged to Ukraine. We also know that in the immediate aftermath of the coup there was a lot of military hardware floating around loose in Ukraine. We also know that because of conscription most adult men will have received military training and many will be familiar with this missile system (Soviet / Russian equipment is also designed to be easy to use — “conscript proof”). We also know that some anti-aircraft missiles were being used to great effect in the east of Ukraine where the new government was trying to suppress the people who weren’t happy with the change of power.
We also know that this airliner was requested by local flight controllers to reduce altitude, something that’s routine but at the same time inadvisable because it brought it down with in the range of the Buk. A tempting target was provided to the people who had control of the missile …. and they took the bait. A fantastic PR coup or an unnecessary disaster, depending on who’s side you are on.
The rumor mill suggests that a Ukraine military plane was shadowing the airliner, using it as a screen (similar to the way the Israelis used a Russian reconnaissance plane that resulted in it being accidentally shot down by the Syrians.)
So there’s really no mystery to much of this. It was at face value a screw up but one that might have been engineered to gain political leverage. I’d guess is that any Russian military involvement would have been to quietly ‘relieve’ people of these and similar weapons.
A broadcasting unit was invited into Kiev more than a year before the Maidan protests began.(In order to foam the runways,I presume.)It was a Dutch company because it was whispered that the Dutch were usually quite sympathetic to U.S.imperial projects( including the one that Pyatt and Nuland were planning for Ukraine). And,now –after five years,& all the water that has gone under the bridge — I doubt I would be able to accept this report.
Robert Parry (the late great) -Consortium News 01-21-2016
In 2004, a Russian airliner was shot down over the Black Sea. It was travelling from Israel to Russia, and most of the passengers were Israelis or Russian Jews. It was thought to be linked to the conflict in the Middle East. About 80 people were killed.
It transpired after extensive investigations that the aircraft had been destroyed by a surface to air missile fired by the Ukrainian army. This was not malicious. There were some sort of army manoeuvres going on and they were just throwing missiles around the sky with gay abandon.
The most likely explanation is that this missile, which belonged to the Ukraine army, was fired off by the ramshackle Ukraine army through negligence or mistake.
The jet was actually shot down in October 2001.
Sorry, the memory’s not what it was.
Fellow cynics
The Kansas city shuffle is what we are experiencing.
Punto UnO: Chinese stock exchange has just opened up its stock exchange to UK holding companies.
Punto Due: Chinese government has just introduced new statutes allowing foreign banks to operate out of mainland China.
Punto TRE: It is estimated that their are circa 70 trillion dollars of debt that will never be able to be rapaid.
Punto Quattro: Largest wealth gap since the Gilded age
Punto cinque: Israel has run out of steam hence the bull crap will keep coming out thick and fast
Iran anyone. THe takfiris in in Idlib are being armed at the rates of 2013 at the full fulminant crisis of the Syrian deception.
Punto SEI: Money velocity in the west has again entered negative territory that Draghi the diavolo has stated in his recent report that the printing presses will be working over time this summer.
POST SCRIPTUM:
Ia m not into future predictions but this erudite insignificant worker can see where all this is heading.
Remember one thing the sheeple will always be directed to where ever they want us to go and the the sheep dog was always a fox in canine cloth.
HISTORY WOULD BE A WONDERFUL THING IF ONLY IT WERE TRUE{TOLSTOI}
HISTORY IS ALWAYS WRITTEN BY THE VICTORS NEVER THE VANQUISHED{ GIORDANO BRUNO}
THERE WILL ALWAYS BE AN ELITE CLASS{ GIANBATTISTA VICO}
Njoy the shit storm coming to a neighbourhood near u cause I suspect by the second half of 2020 things will be heating up socially ,politically and econ0mically all over the globe.
The abject evidence indicates that the moral ,intellectual ,and ethical bankruptcy of levels and sectors of our society are reminiscent of the fall of pax-romana of 400AD.
Anyhow with regards to the false flag incident MH17. The Slavs/Russians showed detailed radar evidence showing that during that event that the west along with their fascist cohorts in Ukraine had UNO: diverted the flight of the plain in a well known and advertised throughout the whole world over the Donbass region deliberately. International Law 101 AFTA flight guidelines and regulation strictly stipulate that no planes shall be flown over any area that could be considered dangerous,IE warzone.
Punto DUE: The slavs showed radar evidence showing that the Malaysian airliner was being shadowed by not one but 2 other aircrafts. The radar did not identify what type of aircraft but I will leave that to you the readers to discern that.
Punto TRE: Noted that someone else also commented on the enigmatic Mashatir’s comments with regards to the disaster /false flag of MH17. Malaysia buy International Law should have been part of the inquiry as well as the Slavs /Russians.
Hence PUNTO TRE: So many standards of protocol where breached with regards to inquiry ,investigating the incident.
PUNTO QUATTRO: within minutes of the incidence all the legacy/mainstream media outlets already started the blame game. .It was Putin it was the Russians.
Hence reason and logic plus good old common sense would get most individuals with any scintilla of grey matter and cerebrating intelligence that ur biullshit harmone would be elicited to know that it was all a frame up job.
The Skripal affair anyone. Or the last hospital of Aleppo anyone. Like I said many times b4 using the famous Rothschild secret service moto(Mossad) By deception we may wage war.
For example the shills are now saying that the Syrian Arab Army and the RuAf are indiscrimnately bombing hospitals in Idlib.
Yeah and I had lunch with Santa Clause and made luv to the tooth fairy.
PUNTO CINQUO: Government of the Netherlands = Royal Dutch Shell
With is connected to the house of Rothschild .
Punto e basta.
But we the sheedple still drinking the kool-aid.
Sad but true
Global debt was $244tn earlier this year. Not only unrepayable, but becoming unservicable.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-01-15/global-debt-of-244-trillion-nears-record-despite-faster-growth
As for MH17: the G20 is coming up …usual shenanigans.
OPCW
Headquarters – The Hague, Netherlands.
Sort of explains itself, doesn’t it?
I have always been convinced that the attack against this passenger aeroplane was in mid-air because of the manchine gun bullet holes which entered and went through the pilots cabin horizontally, and brought the plane crashing down is more than very convincing evedience that the attack took place in mid air!
One hopes you have experience of air accident investigation, and are not merely an expert in using Google as a tool of confirmation bias.
Ha! You are more than ready to accept Bellingcat (Brown Moses), citizen journalist as a source of ‘evidence’ gleaned from Google.
Yet the charlatans in this JAT “investigation” used Google YouTube videos as “evidence”, rather than primary radar and other technical data available. You don’t need to say anymore, you are totally blind.
The photographs certainly look like small calibre cannon fire aimed at the side of the cockpit. I suppose missile shrapnel could produce something similar but it looked like gunfire to me.
The Russian government does not seem to share your doubts. They appear to accept it was shot down by a BUK-1 system, and in response to the JIT report provided this video which identifies the serial number of the missile, and traces its movements from the factory in 1986. It is quite a long video, and you may learn more about Soviet stock control procedures than you would like. The key takeaway is that the missile was delivered to an anti aircraft battery in the west of Ukraine. That battery was taking part in the ‘ATO’ at the time of the MH17 shooting.
…and the fact that there were bullet grazes on the surface of the wings aligning directly with the cockpit…and the photo of the alleged cockpit wreckage showing entry AND exit holes, indicating heavy machine gun-armed jet fighters on each side to the rear, causing said wing bullet grazes and cockpit exit holes on the far side of the direction of fire.
Glad I printed off a colour copy. I’ve not searched, but I’d be surprised if it hasn’t been disappeared!
Correct me if I’m wrong bt wasn’t the family of the pilot forbidden to open his coffin? Strange don’t you think, if true?
Not really, it was probably a pile of minced meat, you don’t really want to have the family remember that as their last image of their loved one.
My electric toaster broke down this morning – obviously the fault of Russia – in the meantime the drip-feed continues to build a mass-consensus – we are being lied to and deceived on an hourly basis. . . . .
They are using intercepted phone calls as evidence. Because obviously if you are on a top secret mission in a hostile country and need to contact your commander you are going to use your personal mobile phone.
Or in other words it’s rubbish.
“A token charge…”
Spot on. Can it be any coincidence that it follows hot on the heels of the statements from the Malaysian PM referred to in the article. This naming and shaming is presumably intended to put to bed any doubts sown by his remarks.
According to RT the four men named have featured for a long time on a lengthier list of named suspect individuals compiled by Bellingcat. Without knowing more about these four named individuals I cannot surmise what the final selection criteria were, possibly nothing beyond sticking a pin in the list.
It was interesting to see today’s presentation where one team member castigated Russia for their complete lack of co-operation with the enquiry from Day 1, whilst another team member proceeded to summarise the information provided to the Inquiry by Russia but described it an not being ‘sufficiently clear’ to provide any meaningful evidence. So ‘lack of co-operation’ and ‘lacking clarity’ – whichever line is true, what they are both saying is that Russia fell short by refusing to admit or provide damning evidence of their culpability. This rather confirms the Malaysian PM’s interpretation of the situation.
The best known of the accused is Igor Girkin aka ‘Strelkov’ who was at the time I believe Minister of Defence of the nascent DPR and had been commander of the defence of Slavyansk when hostilities started.
The main evidence against Strelkov is a post on social media saying DPR forces had shot down a Ukrainian military aeroplane. Several Ukrainian planes had been shot down in the previous days using manpads (which no way could have reached altitudes necessary to hit MH17)
Graham Phillips has reposted an interview he did with Strelkov in 2015
Sorry, typo. Final para “described it as…”.