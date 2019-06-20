Tony Kevin
It is now clear that the US has manufactured a false case against Iran for the two-tanker sabotage incident in the Gulf of Oman on 13 June. Evidence of Iranian guilt so far offered by the US is flimsy and contestable: but Mike Pompeo does not seem to care, continuing to press for alliance solidarity no matter what.
Of this solidarity there has been remarkably little, even five days later.
The general refrain of ‘we would like to see more of the evidence’ is polite dipspeak for ‘we think you are lying’.
Trump has reluctantly backed the false US story, but with evident lack of enthusiasm. He would no doubt like to sack his irresponsible lieutenants Pompeo and Bolton, but they currently seem invulnerable, with the power of the military-industrial –national security Deep State at their backs.
Trump, a helpless passenger President, will have little room to move towards detente with Xi or Putin at Kyoto G20 (28-29 June).
Both leaders have pretty much written the US off as a serious negotiating partner for now.
Already, US Cold Warriors are flexing their muscles, with reports of US testing cyberwarfare attacks on the Russian power grid; more sanctions imposed on US allies who dare to trade with Iran; and military preparations to attack Iran reportedly moving forward
Australia is trying to lie low but pressure is mounting from official Washington to declare where we stand on the Oman Gulf incident.
First US claims were that these were torpedo or mine attacks. This was soon disproven, as damage holes were well above the waterline: torpedoes or mines do not bounce into the air before exploding.
Also, the captain and crew of the Japanese-owned tanker Kokuda Courageous reported seeing approaching ‘flying objects’, (i.e. missiles or attack drones), and the CEO of their company Kokuda Sangyo backed their story.
Holes to both tanker hulls were reported on the southwest open-sea side, away from the nearby Iran coast.
First rescuers were small Iran coastguard vessels who took both ships’ crews to the closest Iranian port of Bandar, as maritime rescue law requires
Pompeo shifted his story, claiming that a US-released blurry intelligence video showed Iranian saboteurs attempting to place (or remove) a limpet mine on the side of a tanker’s hull:
This false narrative was soon contradicted by a far more probable explanation: that this was a video of one of the crew rescue operations: many people are seen in the small boat wearing orange life jackets – with an electromagnetic mooring device having been attached by cable to the tanker hull. This is a normal crew rescue technology.
The list of countries and organisations calling for further independent investigation, more evidence, or more dialogue, quickly grew: EU, France, Germany, Russia, China and Japan, the UN Secretary-General and even Democratic senior Congress leader Nancy Pelosi.
Even Britain’s Foreign Secretary, after initial full support for US, hedged to Iran being ‘almost certainly’ responsible, while Opposition Leader Corbyn questioned whether the UK has ‘credible evidence’ of Iranian responsibility for the attacks.
But Pompeo seemed not to care, ploughing on demanding allied solidarity. He has been making phone calls, no doubt including to Australia. Australia has so far offered no public reaction.
Australian mainstream media quickly downgraded the story, sensing its implausibility, and reflecting the increasingly common practice in Australia of censorship by omission of embarrassing news or news topics.
The US has mounted new diversions: first, a remarkable story planted in the New York Times that US is already waging experimental cyberwarfare against Russia, to prove to the Russians that it could take out the Russian power network, crippling the country’s economy; and that knowledge of this activity may be being kept from Trump.
The message is that Pompeo and Bolton are in charge of US national security policy, and Trump is too weak to sack them now.
Russiagate continues its malevolent hold over the US liberal media. On this fraught subject, objective truth no longer matters: two and two make five. Both Xi and Putin know that Trump is now flotsam, floating helplessly on the sea of American Sinophobia and Russophobia. Neither leader currently sees him as a serious negotiating partner.
I agree with UK former ambassador Craig Murray that over the past two weeks the international security system has taken a sharp turn towards more dangerous instability.
About the best outcome one can hope for now is a peaceful gradual decoupling of the US-centric economy from China, Russia and much of the world. There seems now no alternative to an increasingly bifurcated world economy. The US system does not have a reverse button: it continues to compound its bullying with more bullying, of adversaries and allies alike.
Australia cannot go on delaying difficult but necessary choices. We need to start to downscale our dependence on this increasingly unstable and aggressive partner nation before it is too late. We need to turn off the electromagnetic device mooring Australia to this dangerous ally.
We need an independent foreign and national security policy: a conclusion towards which the continental EU is also reluctantly moving.
Ron Paul, a man whose heart is clearly in the right place and who is not afraid to criticize his own country for its sickening foreign policy, also appealed today to the US’s so-called allies to grow a spine and to urge Washington to put the brakes on its warmongering, despite the fact that the US is accustomed to dictate their foreign policy too . . .
Whatever people might think of Paul, it is always heartening to see a glimmer of reality peeking through the utter chaos which Washington is currently inflicting upon all of us.
Pompeo will never care about anything.
He simply doesn’t have the brain capacity to do that, and a military and sports education completed the job of ensuring that he would never know anything but how to throw his not-inconsiderable weight around.
I was brought up to sympathise with, and, where possible, help the disadvantaged.
But this specimen is dangerous.
So I’m going to leave him alone for now; but if I am ever, by some awful mistake, promoted to high military office and put in charge of a considerable number of competent soldiers, I will probably arrange to have him physically removed from his office, pending investigation into charges of having caused unimaginable suffering to thousands and thousands of innocent inhabitants of this planet.
I’m glad you have mentioned something about Pompeo’s brain. The mental characteristics of the elites’ brains seem never to have developed beyond the reptilian/limbic brain into a fully functioning human brain. A fully human brain is one that experiences empathy with its kind and is capable of feeling the pull of morality and what is and what is not acceptable as human behaviour. The Reptillian/limbic brown however is a characteristic shared by the entirety of the whole intelligence deep-state- community as well as the political and media elites.
The gaff was initially blown by Albright and her endorsement of the mass murder of 500,000 Iraqi children as a result of US sanctions. It was apparently ‘worth it’, according Dame Madeleine. It seems axiomatic, however, that these sentiments could not have either been uttered or felt by a normal human being. But of course Albright, Pompeo, and, above all Bolton are not normal human beings. The same type of off the cuff inhumanity is apparently when zionist leaders think that the mass murder of Palestinians is like ‘Mowing the grass’ and that Palestinians are, in Begin’s description, ‘animals walking on two legs.’
David Icke reckons that these are alien beings – reptillian creatures – moving among us and adopting our forms and personnas. I can’t say that I agree with this, but I do think that these persons are – like children – stuck in an static and retarded emotional level that accounts for their inhumanity and power worship.
(Of course he is only the latest in a long line of Washington Warmongers to do that)
Iran has just shot down a US drone snooping around in its airspace.
Apparently it was the GTI De Luxe model with a price tag of $130 million.
With a jet engine, not the crappy predator type with a fixed undercarriage and a pusher propeller. I think they hijacked one of these things a few years ago electronically when Obongo was around. He demanded it back, but it was put on display in Tehran and Chinese and Russian technicians were invited to crawl all over it.
They claim to have reverse engineered it.
Good news on this drone Iran was able to get parts of it;-)
Something that has received virtually zero publicity is a series of recent attacks on Iranian shipping and ports. About 5-6 ships and installations at 2 ports were damaged in a series of mysterious explosions, and some of the damage was apparently quite extensive. The details are sketchy. I don’t know if anyone has more information on this. XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX
The recent tanker attacks have false flag written all over them, and are probably the handiwork of America and/ or Israel, acting independently or in concert. The Saudis would have bungled the job, Khashoggi style.
Gough Whitlam tried that, an independent foreign policy and he was replaced in a boodless coup: the CIA in cahoots with the Murdoch monstrocity. Australia lost its finest Prime Minister by a long way. May he rest in peace.
Not to mention the mysterious disappearance of Australian Prime Minister Harold Holt in the late ’60’s as the War in Vietnam was really hotting up. Holt ‘supposedly drowned in heavy seas and was said to have been abducted by a “Chinese submarine”(Given the CIA’s expertise in “replacing” heads of State particularly in Sth America), it’s not too hard to surmise that THEY were behind Holts ‘fate’, with Murdoch providing the “Chinese Submarine” explanation……..
Maybe the same thing will happen in Britain soon. The Queen, or the Privy Council, will just depose a victorious Prime Minister Jezza, send in its secret police goon squad into Downing Street and drag him off Assange style, and freight him off to the Tower.
Why not? There have already been proposals to dissolve Parliament, Charles I/ Oliver Cromwell style, to get Brexit through. Nice to see these old traditions being upheld.
The reality. The warmongering military industrial complex. (Reality not available in the lying, greedy MSM.) Go well, Tony.
Nice Summary of events regarding rescue boats. But you can keep the evidence-free-poor-old-good-guy-Trump-singlehandedly-battling-the-deep-state-Qtard-stuff to yourself. Or present evidence for it
For all his bluster, the Orange Baboon is probably the weakest of all US Presidents. He’s just a trained monkey rattling its little tin cup for its organ grinder, the Global Power Elite, mainly but not exclusively the Chosen Folk.
This is true of all governments, presidents, politicians, with very few exceptions. And these are the ones targeted for destruction by figurative and literal assassinations, smear and vilification campaigns, economic strangulation and financial manipulation, regime change, terrorism and war.
People like Trump, May, Merkel, the EU, get their instructions from an interlocking network of globalist power institutions. Bilderberg, Davos, Trilateral Commission, Council on Foreign Relations, Bank for International Settlements, and lesser organisations like the Atlantic Council. These represent the big moneyed and powerful vested interests. Just 17 investment groups like Blackrock control assets of $50 trillion. They physically own the global media.
These organisations formulate general policy objectives which are communicated down to governments to implement. Recently it was decided to destroy Venezuela, and this was immediately put into operation by their trained monkeys in Canada, America, the EU, UK, France, Germany. There was a similar policy decision to confront China which is now being put into practice.
Trump and his ilk are of no importance. They are like the ornamental figureheads on the bows of old sailing ships, or a mechanic’s oily rag. However personally loathsome and contemptible they may be, reacting to them with excessive emotion is a waste of time, a distraction and a diversion. They don’t matter. They are just expendable flunkeys. When they are no longer of use to the Power Elite, they are found lucrative sinecures if they have been good little boys and girls, like Clinton, Gore, Bush, Blair. You have to focus on the people behind the curtain.
Nail on the head as always Mark… brilliant.
I believe that Trump was totally aware of what was to happen, and knew that if he played his cards right, when all the chickens have hatched, he would be set to make a massive killing.
I don’t think he would have gone into this bear pit without being completely certain that his business was going to flourish after. EXACTLY like Clinton, Gore, Bush and Blair who were simply there for our distraction and entertainment while the real Power Elites pulled the strings and got on with business as usual….
Trump has had problems servicing the debt on his property empire. About 98% of it is borrowed money. He has used bankruptcy to strong arm banks and creditors, but it’s all so opaque you can’t give any useful figures. Most of his dealings are fraudulent, though this is normal in New York. He has routinely used fraudulent loans, putting up buildings as security which are misrepresented. Like if a building is 1 million square feet, he will say it’s two million. Profits are turned into losses by sleight of hand to avoid tax. Though everybody does the same there.
Crown Prince Jared is simply pretty thick. He knows nothing about any subject except Israel. He bought 666 (appropriate!) Fifth Avenue on borrowed money at the height of the property boom, just before the 2007/ 8 crash. He was basically skint, but having married the boss’s daughter, the Arabs bailed him out on sweetheart terms. Normal rules of business don’t apply in these circumstances. Money is just thrown at people in that position, like Blair and his £100 million empire.
None of this really matters. It’s like obsessing over the celebrities in Hello! They may have some comic value, but that’s about it. Trump is well known for cheating at golf, Goldfinger style. He always tees off first, then takes off in a souped up golf cart. He kicks his balls back on to the green if he’s in the rough, and does the opposite to other players. The sort of complete bounder who gets drummed out of the Club, unless of course you own the club.