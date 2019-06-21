Global Warming, Carbon Dioxide and the Solar Minimum

Renee Parsons
Since Climate Change (CC) has been a constant of life on Gaia with the evolution of photosynthesis 3.2 billion years ago and has more complexities than this one essay can address; ergo, this article will explore co2’s historic contribution to global warming (GW) as well as explore the relationship of Solar Minimum(SM) to Earth’s climate.
Even before the UN-initiated Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) formed in 1988, the common assumption was that carbon dioxide was thekey greenhouse gas and that its increases were the driving force solely responsible for rising climate temperatures.
At that time, anthropogenic (human caused) GW was declared to be the existential crisis of our time, that the science was settled and that we, as a civilization, were running out of time.
And yet, in the intervening years, uncertainty remained about GW’s real time impacts which may be rooted in the fact that many of IPCC’sessential climate forecasts of consequence have not materializedas predicted. Even as the staid Economist magazine recently noted:
Over the past fifteen years, air temperatures at the Earth’s surface have been flat while greenhouse gas emissions have continued to soar.”
Before the IPCC formed, NOAA’s Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii registered co2 levelsat under 350 ppm (parts per million) with the explicit warning that if co2 exceeded that number, Mother Earth was in Big Trouble – and there would be no turning back for humanity. Those alarm bells continue today as co2 levels have risen to 414 ppm as temperatures peaked in 1998.
From the outset, the IPCC controlled the debate by limiting its charter…
to understanding the scientific basis of risk of human-induced climate change, its potential impacts and options for adaptation and mitigation.”
In other words, before any of the science had been done, the IPCC’s assumption was that man-made activity was responsible and that Nature was not an active participant in a process within its own sphere of interest. As an interdisciplinary topic of multiple diversity, the IPCC is not an authority on all the disciplines of science within the CC domain.
While there is no dispute among scientists that the Sun and its cyclical output is the true external force driving Earth’s energy and climate system as part of a Sun-centered Universe, the IPCC’s exclusion of the Sun from its consideration can only be seen as a deliberate thwarting of a basic fundamental law of science, a process which assures a free inquiry based on reason and evidence.
It is the Sun which all planets of the solar system orbit around, that has the strongest gravitational pull in the solar system, is the heaviest of all celestial bodies and its sunspots in relation to Earth’s temperatures has been known since Galileo began drawing sunspots in 1613.
Yet the IPCC which touts a ‘scientific view of climate change’would have us believe the Sun is irrelevant and immaterial to the IPCC’s world view and Earth’s climate; hardly a blip on their radar.
In the GW debate, co2 is dismissed as a colorless, odorless pollutant that gets little credit as a critical component for its contribution to life on the planet as photosynthesis does not happen without co2. A constant presence in Earth’s atmosphere since the production of oxygen, all living organisms depend on co2 for its existence.
As a net contributor to agriculture, plants absorb co2 as they release oxygen into the atmosphere that we two- and four-leggeds depend on for sustenance and oxygen as necessities for survival on Earth.
There are scientists who believe that Earth has been in a co2 ‘famine’ while others applaud Earth’s higher co2 levels in the last three decades as a regreening of the planet.
While An Inconvenient Truth (2006) and An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power (2016) stage managed the climate question as a thoroughly politicized ‘settled science’ with former veep Al Gore declaring the drama a ‘moral’ issue, there is no room for any preference that does not depend on a rigorous, skeptical, independent investigation based on evidentiary facts rather than the partisan politics of emotion and subjective opinion.
Given the prevalence of weather in our daily lives, it would seem elementary for engaged citizens and budding paleoclimatologists to understand Earth’s ancient climate history and atmospherein order to gain an informed perspective on Earth’s current and future climate.
As a complicated non-linearsystem, climate is a variable composition of rhythmic spontaneity with erratic and even chaotic fluctuations making weather predictions near-impossible.
Climate is an average of weather systems over an established long term period while individual weather events indicative of a short term trend are not accurate forecasts of CC. While ice core readings provide information, they do not show causation of GW but only measure the ratio between co2 and rising temperatures. It is up to scientists to interpret the results. And that’s where this narrative takes, like ancient weather and climate patterns, an unpredictable turn.
It might be called an inconvenient truth that ‘skeptic’ scientists have known for the last twenty years that the Vostok ice core samples refute co2’s role as a negative and even question its contribution as the major greenhouse gas.
It is no secret to many climate professionals that water vapor with co2 at 3.6%.
Located at the center of the Antarctica ice sheet, the Vostok Research Center is a collaborative effort where Russian and French scientists collected undisturbed ice core data in the 1990s to measure the historic presence of carbon dioxide levels.
The Vostoksamples provided the first irrefutable evidence of Earth’s climate history for 420,000 year including the existence of four previous glacial and interglacial periods.
Those samples ultimately challenged the earlier premise of co2’s predominant role and that carbon dioxide was not the climate culprit once thought. It is fair to add that IPCC related scientists believe Vostok to be ‘outliers’ in the GW debate.
The single most significant revelation of the ice core studies has been that GW could not be solely attributed to co2 since carbon dioxide increases occurred aftertemperature increases and that an extensive ‘lag’ time exists between the two.
Logic and clear thinking demands that cause (co2) precedes the effect (increased temps) is in direct contradiction to the assertion that carbon dioxide has been responsible for pushing higher global temperatures. Just as today’s 414 ppm precedes current temps which remain within the range of normal variability.
Numerouspeer-reviewedstudies confirmed that co2 lags behind temperature increases, originally by as much as 800 years.
That figure was later increased to 8,000 years and by 2017 the lag time between co2 and temperature had been identified as 14,000 years. As if a puzzlement from the Quantum world, it is accepted that CO2 and temperatures are correlated as they rise and fall together, yet are separated by a lag time of thousands of years.
What is obscure from public awareness in the GW shuffle is that geologic records have identified CC as a naturally occurring cyclewith glacial periods of 100,000 year intervals that are interrupted by brief, warming interglacial periods lasting 15,000-20,000 years.
Those interglacial periods act as a temperate respite from what is the world’s natural normal Ice Age environment. Within those glacial and interglacial periods are cyclical subsets of global cooling and warming just as today’s interglacial warm period began at the end of the Pleistocene Ice Age about 12,000 years ago. Since climate is not a constant, check these recent examples of Earth’s climate subsets:
200 BC – 600 AD: Roman warming cycle
440 AD – 950 AD: Dark Ages cool cycle
950 AD – 1300 AD: Medieval warming cycle
1300 AD – 1850 AD: Renaissance Little Ice Age
1850 – Present: Modern warming cycle
In addition, climate records have shown that peak co2 temperatures from the past are relative to today’s co2 level without the addition of a fossil fuelcontribution. For instance, just as today’s measurement at 414 ppm contains a ‘base’ co2 level of approximately 300 ppm as recorded in the 19th century, any co2 accumulation over 300 ppm would be considered anthropogenic (man-made) and be portrayed as “historic” or ‘alarmingly high’ and yet remain statistically insignificant compared to historic co2 norms.
During the last 600 million years, only the Carboniferous period and today’s Holocene Epoch each witnessed co2 levels at less than 400 ppm.
During the Early Carboniferous Period, co2 was at 1500 ppm with average temperatures comparable to 20 C; 68 F before diving to 350 ppm during the Mid Carboniferous period with a reduced temperature of 12 C;54F. In other words, current man-made contributions to co2 are less than what has been determined to be significant.
Contrary to the IPCC’s stated goal, NASA recognizes that “All weather on Earth, from the surface of the planet into space, begins with the Sun” and that weather experienced on Earth’s surface is “influenced by the small changes the Sun undergoes during its solar cycle.”
A Solar Minimum(SM) is a periodic 11 year solar cycle normally manifesting a weak magnetic field with increased radiation and cosmic rays while exhibiting decreased sunspot activity that, in turn, decreases planetary temperatures.
Today’s solar cycle is referred to as the Grand Minimum which, according to NOAA, predicts reductions from the typical 140 – 220 sunspots per solar cycle to 95 – 130 sunspots.
As the Sun is entering “one of the deepest Solar Minima of the Space Age,” a NASA scientist predicted a SM that could ”set a Space Age record for cold” but has recently clarified his statement as it applies only to the Thermosphere.
In October 2018, NOAA predicted “Winter Outlook favors Warmer Temperaturefor much of the US,” as above-normal precipitation and record freezing temperatures were experienced throughout the country.
As of this writing, with the Sun noticeably intense, Earth has experienced 22 consecutive dayswithout sunspots for a 2019 total of 95 spotless days at 59%.
In 2018, 221 days were spotless at 61%. Spaceweather.com monitors sunspot (in)activity.
With the usual IPCC and Non-IPCCsplit, the SM is expected to be at its lowest by 2020 with a peak between 2023 and 2026 as it exhibits counterintuitive erratic weather anomalies including cooler temps due to increased cloud cover, higher temps due to solar sunspot-free brilliance, potential electrical events, heavy rain and flooding and drought, a shorter growing season, impacts on agriculture and food production systems or it may all be a walk in the park with shirt sleeves in January.
While there is clearly an important climate shift occurring even as the role of co2 and human activity as responsible entities remains problematic, the elimination of co2 and its methane sidekick would be exceedingly beneficial for a healthy planet. It is time to allow scientists to be scientists without political agendas or bureaucratic interference as the Sun and Mother Earth continue in their orbit as they have for eons of millennia.
As Earth’s evolutionary climate cycles observe the Universal law of the natural world, the Zero Point Field, which produces an inexhaustible source of ‘free’ energy that Nikola Tesla spoke of, is the means by which inter stellar vehicles travel through time/space. The challenge for ingenious, motivated Earthlings is to harness and extract the ZPF proclaiming a new planetary age of technological innovation with no rapacious industry, no pollution, no shortages, no gas guzzlers and no war.
Well..honestly, I have NO IDEA if GW is because of CO2, the Sun, or is just another cycle BUT fact is that is getting HOT, and extinction is happening…and the way the article is written sounds a lot like:
‘Don’t worry, we are all good…we just need to build a few space ships and go interstellar!!!”
For some reason it brought to mind the recent Jeff Bezos ‘Elysium’ type solution….they say it could house a Trillion people…but, hey,…if they have not been able to- plain and simple- stop predatory behaviour here on Earth: Why will you do it in space??!! …..really??
Go Tucker.!
Should have simply milkshaked the cow.
All pollution is anathema. But nukes are goong to kill you before the climate does. And glyphosate kills you a nasty little bit each day.
Utopianism is not an infantile disorder unfortunately runaway capitalism is and it’s more an existential threat to us than a runaway greenhouse effect currently. But a good marketing strategy climate does make and that is why at the Fraudian they have gone all out climate catastrophe cachet.
Climate change, or weather as it was traditionally called in the English speaking world, has always been a damned tricky thing to predict. But climate clearly is more marketable than weather [just ask Michael Fish or Gretna Green – the girl on the train and her backers]
Now the effects of runaway capitalism + imperialism + exceptionalism is a mighty big incoherent storm the eye of which has the potential to blow the whole of humanity away in our nuclear age. And that is exactly why we need a more green and ecologically friendly approach to everything starting with ourselves and supported by responsible governing structures. Not the theatre of shadow play we currently call democratic capitalism.
It’s good to have this debate large, because change is what is needed and that means a complete one.
Interesting and thought-provoking article. Thank you, Off-G.
If CO2 cannot be held solely responsible for AGW, then we should be asking ourselves what other gases or chemicals might be responsible and where these might be coming from.
Surely with all the wars going on around the planet, and the chemicals, chemical compounds and gases that have been released into the atmosphere by constant aerial bombardment, we should start to consider that the biggest contributor to AGW and the greatest threat to the global environment could well be … the military, and the politicians, government and non-government agencies, private individuals and corporations (such as armaments producers and the companies that own them or which are their shareholders – like the large banks for example) pushing the military to invade other nations and destroy them, and profiting handsomely from the aggression and destruction without a care for the long-term consequences. This is just one possibility.
Focusing on CO2 as though it is the sole contributor to AGW might be a distraction from the real cause/s, whatever that is or those are.
Bolsonaro whose job it is to fracture Brazil into 5 nations may run out of time to finish the job and end up swinging from a tree. A dogshit human is he.
Finally, an article that acknowledges some of the dissenting voices in the anthropogenic warming conversation. What a relief. Voices that have been conspicuously omitted from the public discourse, and consigned to oblivion by those who seemingly want the anthropogenic narrative with its calamitous conclusions to be true, despite all objections to the contrary. It is customary for ACC advocates to assign all objections to the activities of the fossil fuel industry. But the opposition to alarmist narratives comes from other scientists, not the fossil fuel industry, and in more ‘normal’ times these scientists would have had more presence in the pages of the mainstream media.
For reasons that must be regarded as suspicious, voices opposing the present climate orthodoxy have been ruthlessly excised from the public debate. Yet, their number is growing as outcomes in the real world fail to match climate model predictions. There are, as Renee Parsons mentions, many inconsistencies in the orthodox narrative which cannot be addressed in the space of a short article. But the reason for this is that these inconsistencies are never discussed or acknowledged by warmists or the mainstream media. For example the benign affect of Co2 on vegetation, which has led to considerable greening of the planet in the past decade, is never part of the warmist narrative. Instead we are assailed by tales of deforestation and other negative effects of corporate industry, which while true, have little or nothing to do global warming.
..so…should we just go on with the deforestation?…
…..It….. needn’t be one, nor the other, surely?…………..
Who gives a fuck about the climate changing CO2 malarky.? Like honestly you’ll fuck me, you think Vlad is going to roll over for Pedosam.? Nuh, not hapening. What is happening is you are being emotionally played. You have projected yourself into the noble violinist aboard the ship asinking. You need to wake up. You need to consider the chances of you surviving the upcoming very very nasty war given your domestic and life situational choices.
Global warming will be quite lethally trumped by nuclear winter. The few hundred millions remaining will in coming generations prosper. Is your seed or knowledge going to play a part.?
There is an almighty passover coming. Are you chosen. Have your lintel marked do you.? Could or can the scythe be dodged. Anyway it is up to you to decide whether the Malthusian promise liquidates you.
The northern ice sheeting and snowmounts have had the abedo altered by particulate matter, and much of that carbon soot. That is why the glacier retreats, the cap thins, the temperature climbs. Dieselgate was a great little way for “them” to put 20 years of carbon black into and onto various broad acre forms of frozen water, snow and ice.
It’s a con is CO2.! Bollocks.
The south eastern corner of NSW mainland Australia is frightfully dry. Staggering actually. Seems like the drought set in in 1982 and has only lifted and only by the smallest amount a few times since. Climate change monkeys are playing up merry hell. It’s that devil CO2 they shriek, the pathetic soy boys now impersonating men. Ooh aaah and a river of piss. .
But that is fucken bullshit cunt. What’s going on is the Javanese are burning Borneo and Kalamantan. The little blighters are setting for to jungle to clear land for oil palm. The soot from those fires is carried into the cumulos columns which build upon the Sunder and Timor seas. Weather in Australia largely streaks from north west to south east. And so the Javanese seed those clouds resulting in them hanging low in their journey to the south east such that they can’t help but disgorge their contents onto the first little hill they are lifted by. So the largely infertile lands of central Australia recieve these days 50% more rain than they did up until the very recent past whilst the Great Dividing Range finds no water to lift from these already emptied clouds.
Most of those shrieking C oh fucken two are fuckwits and the rest are one’s kith and kin.
No man shall buy or sell save he who uses the signifier of all life…CARBON
The carbon dollar comes.
I’m inclined to agree with Jeremy below: shame on whichever editor chose this. Particularly the timing. Welcome to the anti-debate …it’s deja vu all over again.
So let’s discuss the issues. No, not those issues: that is a perfidious list of long defunct denialist tropes. Let’s discuss the underlying science of World Systems Ecology. Debunk or deny entropy.
Let’s for the sake of “discussing the issues”: take the contra-factual above as factual …even the science fiction bit at the end (what difference do ‘gas guzzlers’ make if they are coughing out plant food?).
Those things being equal: everything else in the system is subject to the 2nd Law (as quantifiable as EROI). Even with an infinite negentropic ZPF energy source: every other primary resource would be subject to exponential depletion. We are at peak everything – even sand …what do we want – the concretisation and urbanisation of nature?
The Human Impact convergence crises are a full spectrum dominance over our expansionist negentropic imaginarium. Overexploitation, extractivism, industrialised agriculture, and urbanisation are all more harmful and impactful on species extinctions, biodiversity, and biospheric integrity …and are thus all much greater threats than climate change. So is debt deflation, overcapitalisation, maldistribution of resources, and structural wealth polarisation and intentional impoverishment and dehumanisation. Threats that will not be abated by ‘greening’ the planet with GHGs. Or a negentropic energy source.
[I made a partial list of many of the aspects of the Human Impact crises over on the “Victim of the WWF” forum. The full appreciation of the intersectionality of our permanent ‘everything’ crisis is way beyond BTL commentary. My conclusion that Modernity is mass murder should be self-evident. The level of self-deceit we are indulging to obfuscate this axiomatic self-evident truth is self-defeating and ecocidal. Which is what makes the agenda of this article so pernicious].
What it boils down to is ‘ontological confrontation’. Those conditioned as objective reductive scientific materialists cannot, and will not, understand the intrinsic interconnectedness of debt, entropy, species extinctions, and overexploitation …that result in a causal singularity of human impacts. If no one is bothered about the evnironmental impacts: humanity is heavily negatively impacting humanity on a daily basis …due to the structural impacts of intentional enpauperisation and primitive accumulation of the dehumanised periphery. According to the UN: 30,000 unpeople die daily of preventable poverty related causes. So that the bleeding heart, hand-wringing, ‘progressive’ neoliberal imaginarium can be sustained by shit like this. Which amounts to a criminal self-conceit.
Change can only come from radical responsibility for the world we create …and critical consciousness of the intersectionality of causality we support. You cannot isolate anything: everything is interconnected …a point the article leverages to make a morbid symptomological hybrid theory …combining the old reductive ontology with a systems epistemology. For the hard of thinking: that means she made it up.
The way we think and the way we act is killing life on earth: including ours. It’s time to face that fact: not indulge in politicised life-blind imaginary constructivisms such as this. Entropy prohibits the pervasive and pernicious myth of limitlessness. Why is it so hard to accept this self-evident fundamental axiom? We face the factuality of our existence – by including entropy: or enter deeper denial in a self-politicised imaginary para-reality of false-security hopium. The latter solution, proposed by believing the above, means we do not survive. It’s a simple choice.
I got no time for your intolerance, friend. Silencing debate by crying ‘shame’. That’s not enlightened or progressive. All of your expansive rhetoric wasted, because you unveil your hypocrisy in the first sentence. Maybe this is something you should work on, to bring up your level of debate.
Do not EVER come here and pronounce ‘shame’ on anyone for simply voicing a rational POV you happen to disagree with.
We will shut this site down before we are bullied into pandering to authoritarian ideologues who think their intolerance is a virtue.
We had this debate months ago: under one of Phillip Roddis’ articles. Willful climate denialism – and that is what it is – boils down to a bottom line of Business-As-Usual for the corporatocracy – who fund BOTH sides of the debate. We do nothing; they kill the planets life support capabilities …with out tacit complicity. However many months later; we “discuss the issues” again …rinse, recycle, repeat. That’s not a free speech issue, that is inadvertently manufacturing tacit consent for the corporatocracy. Which is eroding Humanism as it goes, plus our survivability options, whether you see it like that or not.
The article may be a rational ‘ontological’ POV: but it is not a grounded epistemological POV. If you cannot discern the difference, then maybe you need to get educated in ecology …fast. Maybe we all need to get educated in ecology: like our lives depend on it …because they do. I’ve already made the point several times: knowing what an ‘Ecological Civilisation’ really entails is now an existential necessity.
You know that ecology is the green neoliberal Zeitgeist. And you know that they will be manufacturing consent for their ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’; Information Age; the ‘Eurasian Information Infrastructure’ Eastern technocracy rising; the GND/CCC ‘climate economy’ …fronted by a transfixed 16 year old girl, VVP, Xi, Corbyn, Gates: etc. They are deliberately targeting the ‘Gen Z’ post-Millenial youth with SDG sustainable growth technocratic inculcation and indoctrination. I do not think anyone has taken on board just what a global threat to our species viability they pose. Publish that, not this sort of manufactured capitalist utopia consent and complacency agenda.
It is simply not going to be alright unless we develop a positive ecological counter-hegemony. Not wait for the planetary new age technocracy. It’s not coming. There is a one word nihilation and refutation of the sort of desire-dream fixation this sort of article feeds – entropy.
We simply cannot keep growing: it is the one essentialist and foundational axiom no one can deny …but everyone can ignore. Especially if the are fed a diet of manure such as this.
Instead of taking a petty authoritarian attitude to what I say …you might want to study it instead. It is not the be all and end all: but it is grounded in epistemological empiricism.
Entropy negates the ontological constructivism of a negentropic technochratic imaginarium …because that is all it can be – an imaginary thought construction with no real world application. You cannot deny the effects of entropy. Negentropic thought constructions cannot apply to the real entropic world. They are political hopiums that perpetuate BAU. All the while the effects of accumulated exponential debts and exponential entropy combined threaten civilisation. Pretending they don’t doesn’t actually change anything. Acceptance of the fundamental facts might.
You’re an intolerant person, intolerant of others’ ideas and you want to silence debate based on your beliefs.
Bravo!
Bravo Renee.
I do happen to be one of those scientists who, according to some of the commenters, might be allowed to make a statement, given my “official” status as an M.Sc. degree-carrying “geologist, and over 30 years experience in my field (seabed risk analysis), also with a keen interest in environmental matters. Or maybe that isn’t sufficient either, maybe I should have a Ph.D to be taken seriously by some readers?
I hate to tell you, G Liddle, that just getting a degree in a scientific field is no guarantee of not being a complete idiot, or of being in any way an independent thinker. Most of the people I knew at university slavishly produced some thesis that was to the approval of their faculty advisor, meaning finding data and interpretations that supported said advisor’s pet projects.
In my opinion, any serious autodidact that is passionate about their subject will probably be more of an independent and creative thinker that those mass-produced and often completely brainwashed university robots. Not to say that there are not brilliant and creative people that come from the higher education systems around the world. Just that some of these brilliant people also leave the university system because they can’t or don’t want to fit into the box set up for them to climb into. Maybe it helps to remember that scientists fall along the same bell curve distribution as any other group of people, and just because they are a “Scientist” (with big “S”) doesn’t mean they have a better clue than anyone else that has taken the time and effort to really set themselves into a subject.
While reading this article, I was amazed to see many of the same arguments that I have myself thought of or used in conversations. I remember joking, many years ago when looking at the Pleistocene – Holocene time scale divisions, that it was just about time for another climate swing. Way, way before climate change became an issue spoken about at the dinner table. In another post here on the OG I also gave a real-life example about how years of study and modelling of flow around bridge foundations by both university and government scientists turned out to be substantially incorrect once the foundations were in place. Renee makes the very relevent point that these systems, both our atmosphere and hydrodynamics are so complex that our modelling usually ends up wrong – simply because we can’t deal with the number of variables that are required to model a realistic system.
So Jeremy, instead of threatening to cancel your Patreon support, I should think that you should give kudos to a platform brave enough to feature the intelligent and honest writing of an insightful and independent autodidact.
My only issue with the article is that there are a lot of spaces missing between words, and the article should have been read through for this type of thing prior to putting it online.
As an autodidact myself: can I respectfully and politely request that you drop the cognitive elitism? It doesn’t help to assess anyones propositional arguments.
Over the course of commenting here: I have tried to refute as an evolutionary redundancy of the entire objective reductive scientific materialist paradigm. I cannot bring it all to bear herein: but as I have already noted – this article is in fact a morbid hybrid theory – symptomatic of Gramsci’s maxim: “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear”.
Even the nihilation of the climate change agenda makes no difference to a World Systems Ecological assessment. So the climate is benign: everything else we do amounts to a destructive axiology and species threatening epistemology. So much so that there shouldn’t even be a debate: unless it is mitigational. What do we do about the structural permanent crisis we are creating?
Debt: $244tn global debt we know about (‘off-balance’ accounting almost certainly means it much worse) or 318% of global GDP. No problem: we’ll create some more debt to pay the compounding interest – and rollover the principal. So we expand the economy forever on more and more debt. All that debt will make every man, woman, and child alive a millionaire. That is the economic desire-dream.
Entropy: human ingenuity and technology will overcome all our problems. The digitised technocracy and ZPF negentropy will mean we can consume for free. No waste, no pollution, and infinite free resources. And every man, woman, and child alive will be a blockchain billionaire. That is the techno-theological desire-dream.
Once the technocracy rising has “proclaimed a new planetary age of technological innovation no rapacious industry, no pollution, no shortages, no gas guzzlers (?) and no war”. We could maybe allow this self-indulgent desire-fantasy – where it not so dangerous to all life on earth.
Waiting for the Godot of the new technocratic planetary age – aka. the ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ or information age – we keep on doing what we are doing …which is the slow-burn ecocide of everything …for debt. The real issues include the mass financialisation of everything – heading toward quantum supercomputer, speed-of-light, fintech digitisation – is suppressing socialism and humanism, and structurally creating an oligopoly of uber-capitalist technochratic shadow sovereign dictators. Whilst institutionally sucking the life from the periphery – who pay for our waste, pollution, and self-addicted narcissism and techno-hedonism. With their lives.
That is just the opening shot in returning this ‘progressive’, techno-liberal, capitalist utopia, self-absorbed imaginary to a real life, entropic real world focused ecology …where people and interspecies communities are literally dying to fund such indulgence.
This is so awful that I hardly know where to begin. Just a litany of lies and misleading arrangements of selected facts. I suppose linking to the RC wiki is the way to go.
Just linking to another site and screaming ‘all lies’ is not particularly helpful and looks like one step up from trolling.
If you have enough info to justify claiming the article is a litany of lies it is perfectly reasonable to expect you to post that info directly here and refute the lies point by point.
Failure to do so is laziness at best. We expect more from our commenters.
OK. I would recommend that anyone who is actually interested follow the link, to get much more eloquent, detailed, referenced, and accurate information than I’ll be able to churn out here. But if you (the moderator) really think it is a benefit, then I’ll take some time to churn out a brief version of the same old same old.
False. There wasn’t any “assumption”. CO2 was long recognized as a greenhouse gas. And the IPCC was formed when the science came to recognize that our massive production of CO2 from fossil fuels was affecting the climate. Not that the IPCC has managed to produce any worthwhile policy changes. It’s just a forum for the politicians to pretend to listen to the scientists and care about the people, while doing nothing.
False. Temperatures have not been flat. e.g. the six warmest years on record (in order): 2016, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2014, 2010. And I certainly wouldn’t use the Economist as a source of scientific data. Or for just about anything.
Temperatures did not peak in 1998. And there is a significant lag between CO2 increase and temperature. Indeed, the problem with the CO2 is that it is so persistant. Release some CO2, and it has a small warming effect over the next year. And then over the next year. And so on. The cumulative effect is large, even though the yearly effect is rather moderate.
False. The sun is obviously of prime importance. But it is also not changing. The core energy production is very consistent, and gradually increasing, but at a rate that is of no importance for the timescales at issue. The processes at its surface are a bit more complex (sunspots, solar activity, etc), and have been studied in detail. The variation is an order of magnitude smaller than the observed changes, and uncorrelated with them. Nobody thinks that the sun is unimportant, it is just that it is not changing, and the observed variations are not significant.
There is no crusade to eliminate CO2 from the universe. But the science does suggest that maybe releasing gigatons of it into the atmosphere is a bad idea.
Analogy: Water is nice. A flood is not necessarily nice. Drowning is not nice.
“There are scentists” is rather vague. The bulk of the science suggests a massive die-off, not a regreening.
False. See below.
Can’t make heads or tails of that. Transcription error?
Logic only demands that CO2 concentration precedes temperature increases if CO2 is the *only* factor affecting the climate. It is entirely consistent that it can be *one* factor, but still lag past changes.
In the past, there was no civilisation that dug up and burned fossil fuels. So changes in CO2 concentration were not the cause that initiated (most) past changes in climate. No one has ever claimed otherwise. This is the expected result.
However, CO2 concentration was important as an amplifier of other effects (a positive feedback). Thus its level tracks (fairly well) past global temperature changes.
Actually, scientists predicted the lag before it was detected. Which indicates that they have some idea of what they are talking about. It is certainly not hidden, and not in contradiction to the science.
The relevant question now is what the effects of adding CO2 to the atmosphere will be (and already have been). Clearly there are other ways of changing the climate too. Sadly, the answer doesn’t seem to be very pretty.
I won’t speak as to the “public awareness”, since I can’t honestly claim to know what that is. But there is nothing obscured in the scientific awareness.
Studying the cycles and past changes is a huge part of climate science: paleo-climate science. It’s an enormous field. It most certainly is not ignored.
And yes, the climate does change naturally. And people die naturally. And species go extinct naturally. This doesn’t mean that its fine to kill people and wipe out species.
The fact of the matter is that the climate is changing, and in an unnatural fashion. And changing at a rate that is so fast that most of the natural systems will not be able to adapt quickly enough.
Yes, these are known, quantified, and appear to be small blips compared to the current changes.
Well, yes. Given a 100 million years for things to stabilise and the ecosystems to adapt (actually, probably much less), the CO2 we have added to the atmosphere likely isn’t much of a problem. But over the next few millenia, the effects will probably be rather less benign.
So those people who are only concerned with what the Earth will be like in millions of years, and don’t care about the next thousands of years, can safely ignore the fuss over climate change.
The numbers just aren’t there. The effects of solar activity (“space weather”) have been carefully examined. Long story short: +-0.1°C change in global temp caused by it. Not nothing, but not that big. People have suggested various indirect effects on the climate caused by it as well, but the science hasn’t panned out there either.
Man made Climate Change is total nonsense, spot on. Agenda was created by Oil for Oil. Full documented history and motives are clear. Ultimately driving towards a totally centralised electric control grid using CO2 a naturally occuring gas which you can’t control the total of s you can’t control a fraction of it, total mathematical nonsense understandable by the most basic of layman… 2 types of people on this those that understand basic science and those brainwashed by the Western-Taliban.
So basically an article written by a layman with no scientific providence. Very poor from the OG
It seems only fair to point out the article cites scientific opinion and many scientists do espouse these views. Why is it ‘poor’ to give them space?
Truly shocking (maybe even shameful) to see how easily people can become lulled into self-censoring and demanding censorship of others.
Science isn’t verified by providence, but empirical evidence.
Empirical evidence is never the written word, or someone’s testimony, its what you witness directly, or can infer.
This is why climate science is highly questionable, but relativity is not. GPS doesn’t work, if relativistic effects aren’t accounted for, so the use of Google maps is de facto empirical evidence. Climate science has nothing like this, and so is reliant on smearing sceptics as ‘deniers’.
Careful with those fallacies, Mr Climate Scientist.
I fully agree with the article. I read many of these type, before I got hooked on reading articles about Syria, Russia, etc. Jo Nova was one of my favourites.
Since US aggression on Russia and the middle east has intensified, I have not much time for worrying about the climate change hoax.
I would think this was written by a corporate shill, but this is Renee Parsons and she is as progressive as they get and is by no means a corporate shill. So I am forced to swallow my indignation and take her words seriously.
Good article. For me, the greatest indictment of the IPCC and environmentalism in general, is the attempt to demonise legitimate scepticism, and the illogical idea that the layman is only qualified to assess the ‘evidence’ if that assessment results in unequivocal agreement.
The whole point of Science is that we never have to take anyone’s word for it.
How can you survive glyphosate.?
It down regulates your liver’s expression of critical P-450 enzymes. It drastically reduces gut motility.
You need to grow your own kefir grains at home. It doesnt matter which kefir you grow so long as it is whole kefir grains that you grow. Milk or water kefir take your choice. Kefir upregulates the P-450 enzymes glyphosate downregulates.
You need to ingest silymarin. It is extracted from silybum marianum seed. You may also simply eat the plant itself. All of it is edible. From root to flower…it is quite an excellent vegetable. As Culpepper said it was once the pride of men’s garden’s, the most esteemed vegetable. 100,000mg per day kicks things into gear nicely. Get some seeds and grow a few plants in your garden or other choice spot. It is a very hardy plant once up out of the ground.
Silybum marianum uprates your P-450 enzymes.
I am now cancelling my Patreon subscription. Shame on you Off Guardian for this.
Shown a few facts and he runs away. Such troglodytes should be encouraged to leave. “Global warming” is now a religion which abhors scientific truth and Jeremy appears to be a convert.
Thanks all the same Jeremy, but we don’t really want support from people who don’t comprehend our policy.
We publish articles on all sides of current controversies, because we consider the drive toward censorship, polarisation & intolerance and away from debate is one of the greatest dangers we face.
If you don’t share that view you should go elsewhere.
Jeremy
You really need to get up to speed on these climate change issues and see that they are being used to smooth the way for an AI based technocratic totalitarian corporate capitalist surveillance society.
True liberals, anti-capitalists and anarchists have worked out what is going on and why. Read Winter Oak and Cory Morningstar to get a picture as to where this is all heading.
This link is to Act VI of her expose but its worth reading them all although this is very dense research. Particularly telling is the air-brushing out of Greta Thunberg’s links to SalesForce and the much heralded fourth industrial surveillance revolution which is going to save us all.
While I have better things to do than read an extensive critique of Greta Thunberg, she is obviously manufactured.
No sixteen year old is so acne free, and actively choosing to dress like the Amish….
It is a measure of the stupidity of the age that the ignorance of youth is invested with the authority of the Virgin Mary, through the medium of…. truancy.
Utter tosh.