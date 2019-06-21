Andre Vltchek
Year after year, month after month, I see two sides of the world; two extremes which are getting more and more disconnected:
I see great cities like Homs in Syria, reduced to horrifying ruins. I see Kabul and Jalalabad in Afghanistan, fragmented by enormous concrete walls intended to protect NATO occupation armies and their local puppets. I see monstrous environmental devastation in places such as Indonesian Borneo, Peruvian gold mining towns, or the by now almost uninhabitable atoll island-nations of Oceania: Tuvalu, Kiribati or Marshall Islands.
I see slums, a lack of sanitation and clean drinking water, where the boots of Western empires have been smashing local cultures, enslaving people and looting natural resources.
I work on all the continents. I never stop, even when exhaustion tries to smash me against the wall, even when there are hardly any reserves left. I cannot stop; I have no right to stop, because I can finally see the pattern; the way this world operates, the way the West has been managing to usurp it, indoctrinate, and enslave most of the countries of the world. I combine my knowledge, and publish it as a ‘warning to the world’.
I write books about this ‘pattern’. My most complete, so far, being the 1,000 pages long Exposing Lies of The Empire.
Then, I see the West itself.
I come to ‘speak’, to Canada and the United States, as well as Europe. Once in a while I am invited to address Australian audiences, too.
The West is so outrageously rich, compared to the ruined and plundered continents, that it often appears that it does not belong to the Planet Earth.
A lazy Sunday afternoon stroll in Villa Borghese in Rome, and a horror walk through Mathare slum in Nairobi could easily exist in two distinct realities, or in two different galaxies.
Even now, after I slightly misspelled “Villa Borghese”, my Mac immediately offered a correction. It is because Villa Borghese does exist. On the other hand, “Mathare”, which I spelled correctly, was underlined red.
Mathare ‘is an error’. Because it does not exist. It does not exist, despite the fact that around one million men, women and children lives there. It is not recognized by my MacBook Pro, nor by the great majority of my relatively well-educated readers in the West.
In fact, almost the entire world appears to be one big error, non-entity, if observed from New York, Berlin or Paris.
*
I come and speak in front of the Western public. Yes, I do it from time to time, although with decreasing frequency.
Frankly, to face European or North American crowds feels depressing, even humiliating.
It goes like this: you are invited to ‘tell the truth’; to present what you are witnessing all over the world.
You stand there, facing men and women who have just arrived in their comfortable cars, after having good dinners in their well-heated or air-conditioned homes. You may be a famous writer and a filmmaker, but somehow, they make you feel like a beggar. Because you came to speak on behalf of “beggars”.
Everything is well-polished, and choreographed. It is expected that you do not show any ‘gore’. That you do not call your public ‘names’. That you do not swear, do not get drunk on the stage, do not start insulting everyone in sight.
What you usually face is quite a hard, or at least ‘hardened’, crowd.
Recently, in Southern California, when I was asked, by a fellow philosopher and a friend of mine, to address a small gathering of his colleagues, some people were banging on their mobile phones, as I was describing the situation at the Syrian frontline, near Idlib.
I felt that my account was nothing more than a ‘background, an elevator music’ to most of them. At least when I am addressing millions through my television interviews, I do not have to see the public.
When you ‘speak’ in the West, you are actually addressing men and women who are responsible, at least partially, for the mass murders and genocides that are being committed by their countries. Men and women whose standards of living are outrageously high, because The Others are being robbed, humiliated, and often raped.
But their eyes are not humble; they are drilling them into you, waiting for some mistake that you might make, so they can conclude: “He is fake news”. For them, you are not a bridge between those who ‘exist’ and those who don’t. For them, you are an entertainer, a showman, or more often than not: a nuisance.
To learn about war, about the terror that the West is spreading, is, for many in my audience yet another type of luxury, high-level entertainment, not unlike an opera performance or a symphony concert. If necessary, they can even pay, although mostly they’d rather not.
After a titillating experience, it is back to the routine, back to a sheltered, elegant life. While you, the next day, are often catching a plane back to the reality of the others; to the frontline, to dust and misery.
They, your public (but face it, also most of your readers) came to show how ‘open-minded’ they are. They came ‘to learn’ from you, ‘to get educated’, while keeping their lifestyles intact.
Most of them think that they know it all, even without your first-hand experience, they are benevolently doing you a favor by inviting you, and by dragging themselves all the way to some university or a theatre or wherever the hell you are standing in front of them. They did not come to offer any support to your struggle. They are not part of any struggle. They are good, peace-loving, hardworking people; that’s all.
You know, like those Germans, in the late 1930’s; self-righteous, hard-working folks. Most of them love their pets, and recycle their garbage. And clean after themselves at Starbucks.
*
A few days ago, we stopped the coup in Venezuela. I say we, because, although deep in devastated Borneo Island, I had been giving interviews to RT, Press TV, addressing millions. Even here, I never stopped writing, tweeting, always ready to drop everything just fly to Caracas, if I were to be needed there.
To defend Venezuela, to defend the Revolution there, is essential. As it is essential to defend Syria, Cuba, Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Bolivia, South Africa and other revolutionary and brave nations that are refusing to surrender to the Western diktat.
While the ideological battle for Caracas was raging, I was thinking: is there anything that could still move the Western public into action?
Have they – Europeans and North Americans – become totally indifferent to their own crimes? Have they developed some sort of emotional immunity? Is their condition ideological, or simply clinical?
Here we were, in the middle of a totally open coup; an attempt by the West to overthrow one of the most democratic countries on our planet. And they did almost nothing to stop the terrorism performed by their regimes in Washington or Madrid! At least in Indonesia in 1965 or in Chile in 1973, the Western regime tried to hide behind thin fig leaves.
At least, while destroying socialist Afghanistan and the Communist Soviet Union by creating the Mujahedin, the West used Pakistan as a proxy, trying to conceal, at least partially, its true role. At least, while killing more than 1 million people in Iraq, there was this charade and bunch of lies about the ‘weapons of mass destruction’. At least, at least…
Now, it is all transparent. In Syria, Venezuela; and against North Korea, Cuba, Iran, China, Russia.
As if propaganda was not even needed, anymore, it as if the Western public has become totally obedient, posing no threat to the plans of the Western regime.
Or more precisely, the once elaborate Western propaganda has become extremely simple: it now repeats lies, and the great majority of Western citizens do not even bother to question what their governments are doing to the world. The only thing that matters are ‘domestic issues’; meaning – the wages and benefits for the Westerners.
There are no riots like during the Vietnam War. Now riots are only for the better welfare of European workers. No one in the West is fighting in order to stop the plunder abroad, or the terrorist attacks unleashed by NATO against non-Western countries, or against those countless NATO military bases, against the invasions and orchestrated coups.
*
How much more can the Western public really stomach?
Or can it stomach absolutely everything?
Would it accept the direct invasion of Venezuela or Cuba or both? It has already accepted the direct intervention and destruction of Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, to name just a few terrorist actions committed by the West in recent history.
So, how much more? Would an attack against Iran be acceptable? Let’s say, 2-3 million deaths?
North Korea, perhaps? A few more millions, a new mountain of corpses?
I am asking; it is not a rhetorical question. I really want to know. I believe that the world has to know.
Has the Western public reached the level of the ISIS (or call them IS or Deash)? Is it so self-righteous, so fanatic, so convinced of its own exceptionalism, that it cannot think, clearly, analyze and judge, anymore?
Would provoking Russia or China or both into WWIII be acceptable to people living in Bavaria or South Carolina, or Ontario?
And if yes, are they all really out of their minds?
And if they are, should the world try to stop them, and how?
*
I want to know the boundaries of the Western madness.
That there is madness is indisputable, but how massive is it?
I understand, I have now accepted the monstrous fact that the French, Yanks, Canadians, Brits or Germans do not give a shit about how many millions of innocent people they kill in the Middle East, or Southeast Asia, Africa or in ‘places like that’.
I accept that they know close to nothing about their colonial history, and want to know nothing, as long as they have football, plenty of meat and 6 weeks vacations on exotic beaches.
I know that even many of those who can see monstrous crimes committed by the West, want to blame everything on Rothschilds and ‘Zionist conspiracy’, but never on themselves, never on Israel which its West’s outpost in the Middle East, never on their culture which expresses itself through the centuries of plunder.
But what about the survival of our planet, and the survival of humankind?
I imagine the eyes of those people who come to my ‘combat presentations’. I tell them the truth. I say it all. I am never holding back; never compromise. I show them images of the wars they have unleashed.
Yes, “they”; because the citizens are responsible for their own governments, and because there is, clearly, something called collective guilt and collective responsibility!
Those eyes, faces… I will tell you what I read in them: they will never act. They will never try to overthrow their regime. As long as they live their privileged lives. As long as they think that the system in which they are the elites, at least has some chance of surviving in its present form.
They play it both ways, some of them do: verbally, they are outraged by NATO, by Western imperialism and savage capitalism. Practically, they do nothing tangible to fight the system.
What is the conclusion then? If they do not act, then others have to. And I am convinced: they will.
For more than 500 years the entire world has been in flames, plundered and murdered by a small group of extremely aggressive Western nations. This has been going on virtually uninterruptedly.
Nobody finds it amusing, anymore. Where I work, in places that I care about, nobody wants this kind of world.
Look at those countries that are now trying to destroy Venezuela. Look closely! They consist of the United States, Canada, majority of Europe, and mostly those South American states where the descendants of European colonialists are forming majority!
Do we want another 500 years of this?
North Americans and Europeans have to wake up, soon. Even in Nazi Germany, there were soldiers who were so disgusted with Hitler, that they wanted to send him to the dogs. Today, in the West, there is not one powerful political party which believes that 500 years of Western colonialist plunder is more than enough; that torturing the world should stop, and stop immediately.
If Western imperialism, which is the greatest and perhaps the only major threat our planet is now facing, is not decisively and soon dismantled by its own citizens, it will have to be fought and deterred by external forces. That is: by its former and present victims.
‘Fire on Iran & US will be opening the gates of hell’
– George Galloway
For George Galloway the gates of hell represent complete madness.
The reality is there are gigantic investments accumulated decade after decade for the purpose to engineer ‘Hell’. Hell in all aspects: politically, economically, socially and the crown goes to ‘Militarily’. Thanks to the annual trillion dollar budget allocated to the US army and their foreign intervention schemes.
What we are seeing as ‘mistakes’ by the Zio-Anglo Empire, are simply tactics to achieve their full spectrum dominance through spreading chaos and misery * on the planet.
* To chaos and misery, add diseases ; just as an example, the push to use Glyphosates, and getting governmental approval for its use, all over the planet.
“I want to know the boundaries of the Western madness.” – Andre Vltchek
Short answer Andre, there are none. There are no “boundaries” whatsoever.
Witness the three amoral clowns at the helm of U.S. foreign policy – Bolton, Pompeo and Trump – playing an ongoing game of nuclear ‘chicken’ in the Gulf. Their mad attempts to bully and intimidate the world moving with frenetic speed from Syria, to Nicaragua, to North Korea, to Venezuela, to Russia, to China, to Iran to who knows where next? And where in any Western MSM is the illegality and immorality of Western international policy so much as mentioned as a sidebar?
No, this “Western madness” is quite “boundless.” And yes, we are all a part of it, willingly or unwillingly. Informed or uniformed. Active or passive. I am aware of no convenient moral fig leaf we might hoist to cover our shame and to cover the naked truth of the current morality-free state of Western society.
Most of what AV says is quite true.
Over half of humanity lives on less than $3 a day.
When I was living in Africa, many people were being paid 20p/ 25 cents an hour.
In India, women sweeping the street with brooms were paid 50p/ 65 cents a day.
Many people blame poor governance for this, kleptocratic clowns like Mobutu and so many others.
But in most cases these were stooges put in power and kept there to serve the interests of the global power elite – just like the kleptocratic clowns in western countries.
And the global economy is rigged to keep them down.
I’m not so sure about him blaming ordinary people in western countries.
They are not all a smug, complacent, affluent, indifferent elite.
30 million demonstrated in 2003 against Iraq. What good did that do? It was just ignored.
If they did the same over Iran or Venezuela, it would just be ignored again.
Politics are controlled by the Global Power Elite, a tiny minority of the population. Maybe 6,000 people in America and 5,000 in the UK. They have the politicians in their pocket. They physically own the media.
The vast majority of the rest are just scraping by. Admittedly with a standard of living most 3rd world people can only dream of.
But their lot is static and declining wages, disappearing benefits and job security, pensions scrapped, public services like health and education disappearing. Ignorant because of the lies of the MSM. And largely powerless to change anything. Because the system doesn’t work for them. It isn’t supposed to.
When I was in America, I was surprised how totally ignorant most people were of the outside world. They had never travelled abroad, and they knew as much about foreign countries as they did about Saturn or Pluto.
“When I was in America, I was surprised how totally ignorant most people were of the outside world.”
Mind control is amazingly effective, as they are also led to believe, the more ignorant and out of touch they are, the more exceptional they become!
It’s like some kind of a movie plot where the actors become euphorically delighted; unkown to them, they are digging their own graves.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/broader-view-reveals-ugliest-prospects/5681348
Theguardian arsewipe starts out brown
I cannot fault radical responsibility, critical realism, and critical consciousness. When fully developed: they know no bounds.
Radical responsibility: brought to you on a MacBook Pro …assembled by a hyper-exploited unperson in a Chinese free-market “Special Economic Zone”; perhaps one with parts assembled by Foxconn …whose dehumanised workers can no longer commit suicide because of the nets, suicide watch and counseling …Apple’s concession to labour; made from conflict minerals dug up by child miners from Chile to the DRC; supervised at gunpoint; whose wages go to fund the world’s secret shameful techno-genocide …claiming perhaps 10 million …which will claim 10 million more to provide for the technocracies rising …
But only in the West? Radical responsibility with boundaries is hypocritical, not critical realism. It is a global neoliberal expansionism, extactivism, and hyper-exploitative techno-genocide regime that is costing the earth …our only home. To which the progressive pseudo-socialists, green neoliberals, crypto-capitalists, and proto-globalists reply with hand-wrung zeal …only the West. The East is an “Ecological Civilization”.
This neoliberal utopian view of capital accumulation is actually a gross distortion of global ecology and economy. The world poor are poor because of institutionally violent and racist neoliberalism and post-colonialism. A so called Marxist should be aware of Red Rosa’s theory of surplus capital imperialism. Or be able to apply a neo-Gramscian analysis: capitalism – especially neoliberal globalist capitalism – is the same East and West.
The limited view of the imperialism of big guns and ultra-violence needs to be expanded by including more subtle forms of Marini’s sub-imperialism. Capitalism reproduces by waves of surplus financialised fictitious capital emanating from the core, through the sub-imperial semi-periphery …to colonise the peripheral and excluded territories …displacing already colonised capitalist forms with successive waves of primitive accumulation and accumulation by dispossession. Surplus profit flows back through the sub-imperial centres to the core …then offshore to the Trans-national supra-society.
Which results in pre-capitalist indigenous populations going through successive waves of capital colonisation from self-sufficient autonomy to neoliberal infantalised wards of the globalist welfare and weaponised aid institutional SAP dehumanisation. Such is the progressive poverty to alleviate deliberate impoverishment …called Progress.
How the hell did 8 people end up with as much wealth as half of humanity? A globalist tributary and fealty society of trans-national kleptomaniacs? And China and Russia just nudged ahead of the West as creators of the open border free-market liberalised de-territorialised space for TNC and trans-national capital to flow.
To which there is a life-blindness – fed by Vltchek/Escobar/Korybko. Russia and China are at the forefront of globalisation now …as confirmed by Xi at SPIEF. And the ‘new-improved’ fair-exchange ‘green’model is the exact SDG Agenda 2030 financialisation AI surveillance technocracy that stalled in the West. The “Eurasian Information Infrastructure” is part of the global governance model – under the “enhanced efficiency” of the WTO/IMF/WB/UN/WEF/BIS – formerly known as the NWO. Wake up, damn you!
“In order for globalisation to advance, it had to be accepted by more and more people …but not by imposing the dominant American social and philosophical beliefs and structures”.
‘Lord Jim’ O’Neil …the Eastern technocracy rising …brought to you by Goldman Sachs. The one Andre conceals at every blinkered turn.
I’m completely with you, but I also have a question for you. What can an average citizen like myself do about it, since the masses seems to be completely indoctrinated by our press that mostly condone this actions. Even prepare the people for more.
In my country are some who try by “playing by the rules”, a.k.a. they start a political party and try to do something about it. They’re ruthlessly attacked by the media, ridiculing them, quoting them out of context to make them appear dangerous, even charge them for some minor technicality and make it a political show process. To discourage others to protest.
The ones who go to the streets to protest, do so against the ones I mentioned before that want to change it. These protesters appear to be full of hatred and often threaten them (implicitly or even explicit) with violence.
So hence my question: what can someone do in this kind of environment that has gone completely crazy?
Indeed, there are many of us who do get it and would like to take meaningful action. Enough that we could convince our friends, families, colleagues, neighbors etc. if they were reachable. But most of them aren’t. Mr. Vltchek hit on the best explanation when he says that most are not only clueless about what goes on in their names, but don’t want to know. They also live embedded in a media ecosystem that carefully massages their reality so as not to allow inconvenient ideas to intrude.
There’s also a strange level of cognitive dissonance where tens of millions of people are suspicious (or worse!) of the news media and their lies yet simultaneously convinced their core narratives built upon these same malleable “facts” must be true. In other words, they often don’t believe the charlatans put forth before them but they won’t allow themselves to even reconsider the idea of the basic righteousness of themselves and “the system”, regardless of the evidence. It would shatter their entire worldview. Surely you have noticed the infantile level of Western public discourse, especially in the US. Shockingly few even read books anymore, even fewer demonstrate any kind of intellectual curiosity. Entire generations of adult children have had their minds successfully put into parochial little manufactured boxes. To this day everyone around here is so convinced that “it can’t happen here” that they are unable to recognize that it already has.
So yes, the West is indeed full of selfish, indolent, clueless citizens who think they’re the good guys. But it’s not entirely their fault; they’ve largely been programmed that way, all their worst instincts constantly encouraged and any healthy impulses demonized. It’s also not clear what any of us can do about it. The Empire victimizes its own citizens too, just not as brutally as the periphery.
I think people do care but nobody listens to them. The whole reason for off-Guardian is that the Guardian newspaper went through a phase of inviting comment from their readership as “Comment is free” and were somewhat taken aback by what people were saying to them, especially about issues like the Iraq war. This has resulted in a considerable pullback — censorship — which was underscored by the new, more friendly, relationship between this paper and the UK security services.
For many, though, they just see and hear stock phrases about certain countries and topics that are inserted in articles about those topics. Often these are added in the name of ‘balance’ but what they do in reality is perpetuate a sort of Party Line about a topic. So, for example, the trade war with China is a ‘tit for tat’ affair, quietly maneuvering China as the actor, the bad guy (because of IP theft, unfair trade practices and so on — another set of stock phrases). The current crisis in the ME (when is there not a crisis?) is described in terms of ‘us’ reacting to ‘them’ (with, of course, a healthy seasoning of “Iranian interference in the region” added to the recipe) when in reality nothing much was going on until ‘we’ decided unilaterally to destabilize the situation. These themes, along with the inevitable pieces from ‘special correspondents’ (what I like to think of as PR pieces from the Propaganda Ministry) form a staple of our media and a lot of people just go with the flow because they just want to live their lives.
I should remark that imperialism has always been equal opportunity. When we talk about “Western countries” plundering the rest of the world it gives the impression that the people of a particular country benefited from this (or even had a choice whether to participate or not). History teaches us differently, in fact one of the most successful colonial enterprises, the British East India Company, was an entirely private affair, a corporation that was more up to date than many today could imagine. The truth is that societies only got into colonies because they ran out of people to exploit at home. Its this cycle of exploitation that we need to understand — and break.
Unfortunately, Andre forgets that 40 years of Neoliberalism has reduced many in the West to focus on day to day week to week survival. It takes most of their energy to stop falling into the gutter never mind lifting their heads out of the gutter.
Extraordinarily well said!
I´m totally with you but the apathy of the mass-hypnotized is overwhelming.
Yes, the countries named here HAVE become indifferent to their own crimes, not because they have chosen to ignore them, but because they have become ACCUSTOMED to them.
When you are used to something, you tend not to think about it.
Heaven help the next generation, which will never have known anything else.
Chaos will seem normal to them.
It’s worse than that in England where they CELEBRATE the Empire.
Great, well said Andre – some of those thoughts I’ve been having recently following the escalations against Iran. Certainly a job analysing all the reasons people are as they are . As Wardropper says, international crime has become normalised. Even acceptance that the UK pays millions to Al Qaeda in Syria, people don’t bat an eyelid.
However when you add that it comes out of their wage packet through income tax they start to become interested. Sadly I think you have to appeal to peoples self interest or fears. Tell them these wars and terrorist funding comes out of their wages. If that fails tell them they or their kids likely to be wiped out in a nuclear war. Both true and hardly scaremongering looking at events lately.
On another note did I read the family of ISIS Jack or whatever he’s called have been convicted of sending him a few hundred quid. You can’t make this stuff up.
Loverat
“…the family of ISIS Jack or whatever he’s called have been convicted of sending him a few hundred quid”.
I sometimes think that those of us who can see through what is going on must be living in a parallel universe. You’ve got Julian Assange locked up for no good reason other than being ‘the good guy’, whilst war criminals like Tony Blair walk free making millions on the back of their crimes; you’ve got the UK Government funding the terrorist White Helmets to the tune of “[over] £38.4m as at 31 March 2018” ( confirmed in an FCO reply to a Freedom of Information request – does the wording imply that the funding is ongoing??), (supplemented by nearly £200k given to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights based in Coventry supposedly to fund video and sound recording equipment) but prosecuting people supplying terrorists with a few hundred pounds; you’ve got the UK Government charging returning terrorist sympathisers with criminal activity or refusing them repatriation, whilst inviting 100 terrorist-affiliated White Helmets to live in the UK; you’ve got Sky News unquestionably supporting extreme terrorists in Idlib yet being publicly praised by Karen Pierce, the UK’s UN Security Council Ambassador, for their pro-jihadi reports which may provide evidence of “a violation of international humanitarian law”…by the Syrian Government (!).
Perhaps one day I’ll wake up to find I’ve been having one very mixed up dream.