Jul 7, 2019
comment 1

WATCH: The Secrets of Silicon Valley – What Big Tech Doesn’t Want You to Know James Corbett’s newest film documents the origins of big tech, and its ties to the military and intelligence establishment
OffG

Silicon Valley.

Nestled in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California, the Valley is not just a geographical location. It’s an idea. It’s an expression of the urge to digitize all of the information in the world, and to database, track and store that information.

And as we are now beginning to learn, the result of that digitization of everything is a world without privacy. A world where our ability to participate in public debate is subject to the whims of big tech billionaires. A world where freedom is a thing of the past and no one is outside the reach of Big Brother.

A full transcript, links to notes and sources and an audio-only version can be found here.
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: documentaries, featured, latest, science & technology
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mikalina
Reader
Mikalina

I’m shocked, I tell you, shocked…

Love the pulsing music in the background – this. is. your. history. clever. people. and. you. will. believe. it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Jul 7, 2019 1:12 PM
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz