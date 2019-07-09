We the undersigned, all Jews, are writing in support of Chris Williamson and to register our dismay at the recent letter organised by Tom Watson, and signed by parliamentary Labour party and House of Lords members, calling for his suspension (Anger over return of MP who said Labour was ‘too apologetic’ over antisemitism, 28 June).
Chris Williamson did not say that the party had been “too apologetic about antisemitism”, as has been widely misreported. He correctly stated that the Labour party has done more than any other party to combat the scourge of antisemitism and that, therefore, its stance should be less apologetic.
Such attacks on Jeremy Corbyn’s supporters aim to undermine not only the Labour party’s leadership but also all pro-Palestinian members.
The mass media have ignored the huge support for Chris both within and beyond the Labour party. Support that includes many Jews. The party needs people like him, with the energy and determination to fight for social justice.
As anti-racist Jews, we regard Chris as our ally: he stands as we do with the oppressed rather than the oppressor. It should also be noted that he has a longer record of campaigning against racism and fascism than most of his detractors.
The Chakrabarti report recommended that the party’s disciplinary procedures respect due process, favour education over expulsion and promote a culture of free speech, yet this has been abandoned in practice. We ask the Labour party to reinstate Chris Williamson and cease persecuting such members on false allegations of antisemitism.
Noam Chomsky, MIT
Norman Finkelstein, Lecturer and writer
Ed Asner, Actor
Prof Richard Falk, Princeton University
Leah Lavene and Jenny Manson, Jewish Voice for Labour
…and more than 100 others.
Being a cynic and being genetically serphardic hebraic semite. Been their done that. My grandfather was a free lance journo in southern Italy I am also of neapoletan background. My grandfather refuted the whole the Nazi’s gassed any semite. See my grandfather was one of the founding members of the southern branch of the Gramscian party which was the birth of the PCI (Partito Communista Italiano).
All,the Italian semites went totally out their way to ruin his life until his dying day of terminal cancer in 1963. Hence I for one am not holding my breathe that anything will come of this as hounarable that these popular characters are attempting to counter the narrative nothing will change.
POST SCRIPTUM: “Their will always be an elite class” “He whom controls the narrative controls the outcome” Old Gianbattista Vico Quote. It was true then it was true 6 billion years ago it will be true today.
Ashkanazi’s will always push the limits as my grandfather use to say,
Still good to see more people coming out and demonstrate some intellectual honesty. Impressed with Chomsky not withstanding he has been called out by us Italian old fashion Gramscians as a gate keeper of the left.
Wayback machine copy:
https://web.archive.org/web/20190708170552/https://www.theguardian.com/news/2019/jul/08/jewish-support-for-chris-williamson
It has been censored:
https://www.theguardian.com/info/2019/jul/09/removed-article