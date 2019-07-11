Kit Knightly
The UK is currently hosting the inaugural Global Media Freedom Conference, a joint project between the British and Canadian governments. You can read the aims and itinerary on the government’s website, here.
Here’s the introduction:
Chrystia Freeland, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Jeremy Hunt, the UK Foreign Secretary, will co-host the conference. It is part of an international campaign to shine a global spotlight on media freedom and increase the cost to those that are attempting to restrict it.
The conference will be structured around 4 themes:
- protection and prosecution, including impunity
- national frameworks and legislation
- building trust in media and countering disinformation
- media sustainability
Global leaders, representatives from the media industry, journalists, civil society and academia will gather to attend interactive panel discussions. The first day will focus on defining the challenges, the second on framing solutions. Commonwealth Foreign Ministers will also meet to discuss media freedom.
…which all sounds great, doesn’t it?
I mean, “countering disinformation” sounds like state-backed attempts to control what the media can (or can’t) say. Not really in the spirit “media freedom”. And I have no idea what “media sustainability” even means.
But pushing all that aside, the entire event is simply riddled with hypocrisy.
Julian Assange
Freeland and Hunt stand at the podium and pontificates about media freedom. How important it is to democracy, and how journalists need to be protected. The pliable audience of mainstream journalists nods along in mute agreement. Happy to be told how important they are, their compromised souls ignored and their over-size egos well fed.
Nobody is talking about the elephant in the room.
In this case a rather poorly looking elephant, in a room with bars on the window.
Journalist Bryan MacDonald perfectly summed up the situation:
Julian Assange is in prison for holding power to account.
He faces extradition for revealing the crimes
He may be executed for telling the truth.
The UN Special Rapporteur called what the UK government has done to Assange, “tantamount to torture”. To have a “media freedom” event in this country, without mentioning that, is beyond absurd.
Russian Media Ban
The second controversy surrounding this public-relations fuelled farce is the fact that Russian media agencies RT and Sputnik were denied accreditation by the foreign office.
We have not accredited RT or Sputnik because of their active role in spreading disinformation,”
…the UKFO said in a statement.
Two media organizations, banned from a “Defend Media Freedom” conference, because of what they have published.
RT’s statement was short, to the point and pretty much irrefutable:
It takes a particular brand of hypocrisy to advocate for freedom of press while banning inconvenient voices and slandering alternative media.”
In fact, this is just the latest attempt by the British government to undermine alternate media in general, and specifically RT.
Ofcom, the UK government’s media regulator, has called RT to task over it’s coverage of several times, and the channel had their UK-based bank accounts frozen in 2016.
It’s no better across the pond, where RT was forced to register as a “foreign agent” in 2017, under an arcane law dating back to WWII. (Why Trump allowed this to happen remains a mystery. Worst. Puppet. Ever.).
The BBC (formerly known as the British Broadcasting Corporation), in the spirit of defending media freedom, had a nice long write up about how terrible RT is, and why they don’t deserve to cover Western events.
The little video explainer they did, “What’s so different about Russia Today” was delightful enough to warrant its own write-up.
A piece of state propaganda, warning us about other state propaganda, whilst congratulating itself for not being propaganda. A creation of meta-satire of pure genius. It’s genuinely hilarious.
- It’s a state-funded broadcaster, the BBC, attacking another for being state funded.
- The presenter works for BBC Russia, which operates unblocked in “authoritarian” Russia while Russian channels are facing constant attacks here in the “free world”
- The presenter congratulates the BBC for “telling both sides of the story”, whilst having not a word in RT’s defence. Not. One. Word.
- It’s supporting bias and censorship in the media, and was published on the opening day of the Press Freedom Conference.
You could not fit more hypocrisy into less than two minutes of video if you tried.
Turns out all newsmedia should be free, but some should be freer than others.
am unsure….is Amanpour a Pimp – a Whore, or both ?
“MEDIA FREEDOM” according to these psychopathic and narcissistic goons, is nothing other than liberty for those who collude with Deep State actors in the pursuit of twisting and perverting the code of law until the innocent are harassed, persecuted, and executed in the name of “freedom and democracy” whilst those who have the blood of millions on their hands, along with the ruination of ancient cultures, the rape of this planet, and the appropriation of all for themselves and nothing for others, continue their gross mischief with impunity. “MEDIA FREEDOM” also finds expression in the recent Panorama programme broadcast by the British Bullshit Commission, whereby these same Neo-Con, Deep State engineers, employing a dramatis personae composed of disgruntled Blairite PLP malcontents, attempted a total character assassination of Jeremy Corbyn. They are all working within the same cabal which exists only to promote a state of permanent warfare, for the continued enrichment of the perverts and creeps of the Military Industrial and Prison Industrial Complex. The atmosphere right now, is currently imbued with the fetid stench of that rotting carcass which is the UK Conservative party, vassal of the Triumvirate of the USA State Department, The House of Saud, and the Likud Party. Pompeo, Bolton and Netanyahu will be rubbing their filthy hands in glee at observing all this, as it is nothing other than a green light for the perpetuation of further misery for countless individuals who are constantly being denied recourse to justice. And of course, for Trump it will be business as usual – that is, of course, until he is successfully impeached and prosecuted for his violation of the constitution committed in the form of having accepted special gifts and favours. And for Netanyahu it will be a continuation of his programme to terminate the existence of the Palestinian State. What a world we are creating for future generations – that is if these insane warmongers do not destroy it through their final tantrum. The Doomsday Clock is now at two minutes to midnight – there is much work to do to save our species, the greater percentage of whom are both ignorant and oblivious of the realities they face, a prime example being a certain person who has been trolling this discussion with his facile and febrile Russophobic remarks.
Frau Freeland is making quite the effort to elevate her international profile, isn’t she?
Somebody wants to run for Party Anführer.
Just one thing missing Kit – that there was another reason Sputnik was banned from this conference – the revelations published there by Kit Klarenberg all about the reborn II – the Open Information Partnership. It’s impossible to see this FCO organised stunt as not being connected closely with that disinformation initiative, whose scope and coverage was almost universal, and of course included those key mouthpieces for the Atlantic Council underworld.
https://sputniknews.com/military/201907041076147867-open-information-partnership-integrity-initiative/
I’m a little surprised the OIP hasn’t received more attention..in discussions and posts..
Someone here appears to get a fix out of being downvoted -17 , -23 , etc. etc.
I wonder if it has occurred to him that he is a fish out of water.
A bit like Christopher Hitchins if he were to write comments for the Vatican Communion Weekly, or like the Pope writing comments for Atheists Anonymous . . .
Today’s journalism stinks enough already without adding to the stench with utterly twisted comments about it.
And whilst this conference on media freedom was in progress, the British state sent Tommy Robinson to prison for having stood outside a court, talking about a trial. Corporate media pretend journalists stood outside the court and talked about Tommy’s trial, without any apparent sense of hypocrisy. As far as the elite are concerned, freedom of expression applies only to them and those who agree with them. The “Online Harms” White Paper makes it perfectly clear that the state intends to control the Internet.
I’m waiting for the clamour against the universal banning of the docu ” The Magnitsky Act — Behind the Scenes”
Any association with Bill Browder and the Magnitsky ‘globalist imperialist’ Act has already been memory-holed in the ranks of pseudosocialism. The mere mention of it is now ”beneath” anyone to recall.
But who could forget how eloquently Austin, Cooper, Thornberry, (“it was a Russian hit”) Griffith, Abbott, and Corbyn combined to push the arch-imperialistic agenda? “From Russia with Blood” to the “killing fields of London” …not me.
Here is some hypocrisy
‘Earlier this week, Labour’s ruling national executive committee said pregnant MPs would only be subject to a trigger ballot process one year after their return from maternity leave and would be automatically reselected if a snap election occurred within a year.’
Now why does being pregnant mean that someone is judged to be incapable of handling their responsibility?
I mean didn’t the newly elected leader of NZ campaign, win and provide leadership in a time of national crisis without claiming any special treatment?
Isn’t that what the equal rights campaigns of decades was about?
It is akin to a sick-note to avoid pt!
I see plenty of capable women, heavily pregnant or with newborns and with multiple other children, managing superbly through their careers and lives without needing an excuse.
I mean what is the specific excuse or frailty that is to be afforded to such a group?
I mean, i know of cases where criminals have attempted/got pregnant to avoid Jailing. Do they want to be equated with that?
I mean, what about the male MP’s? Won’t they want equal rights?
I mean, there may be gay male couples, who may be having a baby,
Or indeed gay female couples, or indeed some who may be adopting…or just some new dad, i mean Bojo may be expecting again..
I mean… do you know what I mean?
Or am i just being mean?
Watch as how we are denied the right to challenge greasey MP’s for their voting records and associations and political beliefs as they cling on to their parachuted perches…
If they had any self respect they would ALL stand for re selection and put their trust in their local membership EVERY time.
Jacinda did – will Stella (for example) ?
You are of course right but it strikes me that very few of us would wish to practice what we preach, for every one of us takes exception to certain views aired online or wherever and many would use similar arguments as the powers that be to ban viewpoints that might endanger our own group or personal sacred cows.
Amal Clooney was interviewed on Radio4 today. She did get to mention Julian, but wasn’t questioned further…..no puzzle as to why.
Re the delegates at the conference, anybody got a list, can’t find one for love nor money. Be interesting to see if anyone came from Saudi Arabia……did Al Jazeera get a ticket?…_
You mean Mrs George ‘White Helmets Cheerleader’ Clooney???
Yeah … damaged goods in my book.
So it is OK to call out Amal for her support of the White Helmets: but it’s taboo to mention Jeremy ‘Jo Cox (regime change) Foundation’ Corbyn as fundraising for the White Helmets?
What’s that word beginning with H …?
https://www.mintpressnews.com/jo-cox-assassination-white-helmets-humanitarianism-regime-change/246646/
Id be interested if any Australian journalists were attending, namely one Philip Williams of ABC, or anyone from News Ltd. I couldn’t find a list of attendees either Digger.
We have choice as to whether to persist in a ‘thinking’ identification, or instead to watch or notice such ‘thoughts’.
In the first, the thinking generates a corresponding ‘reality’ experience of filters and rules of a narrative identity, that operate a persistence of a sense of possession and control. As if inside our own thinking or model.
In the second, the attention shifts from ‘within the definitions’ of currently running thought to the coherence and congruency of its experience relative to who we now accept ourselves to be in relation to others and world.
The second is of course simply a moment of introspection or self honesty that may be delayed, evaded or defended against by frameworks and processes of thinking that operate ways to re-assert, persist in or sustain such thinking OVER the dissonance that rises AS the symptom of conflicted premise and misalignments in ways that persist the original error of taking or being taken in by the self-image in place of a relational extension, reflection and sharing in the qualities of being.
Such that for self-illusion to ‘live’ prevail or survive, truth – of a resonance within wholeness of being – must ‘die’ or be denied.
There are tipping points as to our capacity to maintain an upside down thought system relative to a true inherence, and yet the ingenuity of mind-in-thinking is the ability to accuse or flag and attack its own conflicts in ‘others’ as a distribution of fear, guilt and negative consequence away from self under illusion of power by which to sustain and validate a false identity in ‘righteous’ attack in the name of security or defence.
I write to you the reader as an expression of the true power of choice – because while we project the cause of our dissonance out and away from our self, we make ourselves powerless to change it and compelled to hate, deny and defend against the ‘other’ who is charged with all the ‘meanings’ we cast out or indeed cast them in.
Talking of hypocrisy: surely there is another elephant in the room?
At least we have one morally functional party that has never ceased in its indefatigable campaign in defence of press freedom, universal human rights, and against the persecution of Julian Assange…
…As part of their blanket media coverage to raise awareness; they got the NUJ to rename ‘Press Freedom Day’ as ‘Julian Assange Freedom Day’…
…Oh no, they washed their hands of him and abandoned him to his fate – to due judicial process and to face spurious rape allegations in Sweden. By Press Freedom Day Julian had been completely depersoned and not worthy of even a single word in his defence [see embedded video]:
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/05/07/free-m07.html
Still, Julian will at least get a fair trial from our free and independent judiciary. From a judge whose husband is a Tory peer, associated with the arms trade, RUSI, and the MI5/MI6 ‘Old Boys’ club – and who personally appears in Wikileaks 50 times (and the arms company Thales is mentioned 2,000 times).
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/07/11/assa-j11.html
With friends like the British Labour party: who needs enemies?
There are no rape allegations. There never were any.
That’s what the word ‘spurious’ means.
Is how Corbyn framed the matter to Sky News. The rhetoric of rape came from Abbott and the Creasy letter of betrayal – that Abbot, Corbyn, and Thornberry effectively signed after the fact.
Is how Creasy framed it. So you are right: there are no rape allegations …but that did not stop the Labour party fabricating them (whilst not presuming guilt of course). They him and labelled him a ‘rapist’ whilst doing so …a dog whistle the media was only to eager to amplify.
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/julian-assange-labour-emily-thornberry-sweden-extradition-us-sexual-assault-a8868546.html
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/julian-assange-wikileaks-latest-rape-claims-extradition-sweden-arrest-ecuador-embassy-a8868086.html
Like I said: with Labour championing your cause for press freedom …you are home and dry in solitary confinement in an American maximum security facility for the rest of your life. Especially when the ”due process” has Arbuthnot presiding.
As usual,you ruin your case by going over the top.The Labour party and Corbyn in particular,are indeed to be condemned for the failure to defend Assange more vigorously,but it really really isn’t as black and white as you suggest.The biggest divide in the Labour party is between the PLP and the party in the country.Corbyn’s mistake ,in my opinion ,is in seeking to balance forces within the PLP,when they no longer reflect opinion in the party as a whole.Support for Assange is very thin in the still largely
Blairite PLP,that is not the case in the wider party.
On the contrary John; perhaps I did not make my case strongly enough. They (Corbyn and Abbott …Thornberry kept stum) initially opposed Julian’s extradition to the US – which is laudable – but quickly caved in to peer pressure (from the Creasy Letter) for him to be extradited to Sweden to face *rape* charges. Effectively making the signatory count 73. At the time, the Swedish Authorities were not seeking his extradition …so am I wrong to categorise this as a collective Pontius Pilate hand-wringing and delivering to ‘due process’?
Between his arrest in April and Press Freedom Day in May …nothing. JC sent a video to the NUJ that contained not a single reference …gone from the conscience.
Mention of murdered Lyra McKee: but none of Julian languishing in the torture of solitary confinement in Belmarsh …detained in breech of international law for the crime of telling the truth.
Now he really does face formal extradition proceedings from the US (as well as Sweden – which is still on hold as I understand it) and a life sentence …where is the Labour led campaign?
His fate is all but sealed under Judge Arbuthnot. And Labour have washed their hands of him. It seems pretty black and black to me …particularly for Julian.
This balancing of power, where the mythical ”wider party” will end up taking control seems at odds with reality. The Blairite controlling faction of the PLP and the NEC have no intention of loosing their grip on power. In fact, they are gaining totalising control …with the inevitable ‘Final Say, Final Stay’ Remain position now confirmed. Which leads me to question: “who on earth do you think you are supporting”?
If you are going to take control: you have till February …for Julian’s sake.
If we had a functioning opposition and resistance: he should be free now. The truth is not a crime.
Britains media will never tolerate pluralism, let alone truth, so long as it continues to be controlled by a few tax avoiding oligarchs and staffed by greasy pole climbers from Oxbridge or the public school system.
Off-G has already spanked the arse of the media for being little more than propaganda multipliers (thanks to Terje Maloy) – in other words recycling stories from 3 news agencies, supplied to them by government sources.
https://off-guardian.org/2019/03/08/the-propaganda-multiplier/
Its an unholy mess – any journalist worth their salt should have turned round and walked out the door rather than listen to Jeremy Cunt babble on about how important it is to have a free press, while, as Kit rightly points out, banning unfavoured outlets like RT, or ignoring the fact whistleblowers are being tortured on his watch simply for revealing war crimes committed by the US.
Cunt is the man that lied, lied and lied again about running down the NHS (via neoliberal policies backed by him) – junior doctors went on strike, the nursing workforce was decimated, and more and more hospitals found themselves in debt.
This led to the the BMJ (and others) asking questions about the attack on public services being linked to an additional 120,000 deaths.
https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/health-and-social-care-spending-cuts-linked-to-120000-excess-deaths-in-england/
Did the conference on ‘press freedom’ focus on the brutal class war (or austerity if you prefer the MSM euphemism) – I doubt it somehow, I assume they must have been too busy patting themselves on the back to do the basic stuff they are meant to be doing.
As an advocate of free speech myself, I’d question how much of it is actually practised by RT, and CCTV? Both are remarkably uncritical of their own national governments.
John McMurtry on the Western boast of “free speech”:
“If I say to you,‘We are both free to disagree, and that is our shared principle of freedom’,you may understandably concur. As long as both of our lives are such as to enable us both to speak, this rhetorical principle may suffice. But ifI own all that can broadcast and reproduce speech, and you work a 12-hour day with a family you can barely feed, then this principle of our mutual freedom which has no qualification of definition or circumstantial substance to keep its bearings can mislead us into thinking we are in fact both free when, in truth, you are silenced and I am mega-volumed by our actual conditions of life.”
Thank you. McMurtry has one of the brightest minds of his generation and should be more widely read and disseminated. Particularly his principle of ‘onto-axiology’ …big words for a return to common sense.
Put simply: we should only value – collectively and individually – that which extends and sustains our continuing comfort and nurtures our sustainable existence – the principle of life coherence.
Consequently: we should cease to value that which is in excess of the life coherence principle – which could be termed the life blindness principle …ie the actual principles we follow.
A brilliant mind: he formulated that for the UN …too bad no one was listening.
As a professed “advocate of free speech”, perhaps you are already aware that the US ranks 48th in the world in press freedoms, slightly behind Botswana though, to it’s credit more free than Senegal by a single point, while the UK ranks a lofty 33rd slightly behind Lithuania and Ghana.
h/t Reporters Without Borders 2019 Press Freedom Index
Strange that you didn’t give that statistic any context by including Russia and China’s positions (149 and 177, respectively).
a comment that proves you don’t watch RT. RT actually critices everything their editorial teams sees as needi9ng criticism. Somethihng whcih absolutely cannnt be said aboiut the BBC/CH4/MSNBC/CNN/WaPo/NYT etc etc the list is endless. All you can do is try to conflate RT with CCTV with not a shred of supporting evidence to support your boring NeoCon assertions..
No idea about CCTV, but then Russia isn’t a communist country anymore, is it, Bill? You know that, yet you persist with your CIA/Atlantic Council/Integrity Initiative (or whoever you’re prostituted to – I don’t know; perhaps you’re just easy to fool..who knows?)
Off you pop to the Intercept. You can get into a cicle-jerk with Antonym et al.
Just vote his comments down and otherwise ignore him Yarkob,it’s what most people do.
Name the last time they were at all critical of the Kremlin… Never is the answer you are grasping for.
You seem a little short of knowledge of the inside workings of Russian society and politics. Smart Alec, one liner cliches don’t impress anyone with any grasp of contemporary politics. So let’s start with a few facts. Firstly the party in power and duly elected is United Russia. United Russia contains such Russian luminaries as Putin (elected as President) and Medvedev (Prime Minister). There are several opposition parties, both left and right who are critical of the policies of the Russian government. Nationalists like Zhirinovsky as well as the Communists, and an assorted group of other minor parties. There are also the oligarchs and their spokespersons such as CIA asset Navalny who have plenty of money to throw around patronizing media outlets such as the Moscow Times and St.Petersburg Times which are both foreign owned anti Putin publications and freely distributed at oligarch and foreigner watering holes. but the problem for them is that nobody votes for them or reads these publications.
Actually you can look up all this stuff on CIA World Fact Book.
There are also a number of Russian emigres living in the west who are professional Russophobes and apparently in love with American civilization, Ayn Rand comes to mind. There is another faction of White Guard emigres who seem to miss the Tsarist regime and long for its reinstatement.
Western TV current affairs programmes which are invariably anti-Russian are given free-air space on news and current affairs programmes but are so crude and unsophisticated as to become hoist by the own petard.
Hostility toward Russia has been a media ever-present since 1945, including the infamous McCarthy era and taking the world to the brink of nuclear war.
Maybe RT is not sufficiently critical of Putin’s Russia, I don’t know, but surely there is already more tenough material available for those who require a daily dose of Russophobia – its more or less a constant feature of the 24 hour news cycle on virtually every US ‘news’ platforms?
Not within a Russia, there isn’t. That’s the difference. A Russian would be very ill advised to advocate for another country, within Russia’s borders, as you do in reverse.
“Not within a Russia, there isn’t.”
Perhaps not always so well informed about that of which you like to bloviate all day, are you?
Novaya Gazeta
Trud
Komsomolskaya Pravda
The New Times
Komsomolskaya Pravda
Nezavisimaya Gazeta
Kommersant
..to name a few
There is ample criticism of Putin within Russia. A significant opposition comes from so-called “liberal” pro-Western journalists and politicians. This article is not exactly unbiased about Russian media but it points to a very different situation than the one you suggest:
http://russiaprofile.org/culture_living/50997.html
“while the outlets have editorial freedom, they simply don’t make a difference politically, said Lipman. “They can run a vituperative critical commentary; they can even run reports exposing wrongdoings and abuses by government authorities, not to mention bitter political satire.”
I suspect that after the Yeltsin years a pro-Western stance is not that popular in Russia and with good reason.
There was a time when the BBC produced, first-class pieces of political reporting in an objective and well-researched manner. I remember one which was shown on the television current affairs programme Panorama. It was an expose on the US neo-con clique, and included probing interviews with Richard Perle, Michael Ledeen and Mayrev Wurmser. The programme was called ‘The War Party’ . The interviewees were so far out that they came across as being certifiably insane. Mrs Wurmser in particular had a distinct likeness to Letitia of ‘The Adams Family.’
Unfortunately journalism of this sort is no longer available in the UK, courtesy of the PTB.
This programme was first broadcast in 2013 and is I think available on you tube.
Yes. Do you remember the doc about Operation Gladio? Imagine that being made now…
That was timewatch.
BBC2, right? I think it’s still up on YT
note to admins: due to an apparent bug in your system, the wrong video is being embedded. please look into it.
https :// http://www.youtube.com / watch?v=G_ISayqQ5mw
actually, it seems to have been broadcast in 2003.
I take it that ‘media sustainability’ is concerned with their ability to fully control the narrative. Another hypocritical theme that catches the ear recently is how the globalist elite have taken to deploying a rhetoric of their ‘speaking truth to power’ through their own carefully selected outlets. Power speaking ‘truth’ to itself in order to re-enforce its own narratives.
My single to determine media prejudice is to put the journalist under oath, ask them to testify that their story was unbiased, then ask: ‘if you knew that eating/mutilating your own genitals and putting your children head first through an industrial food mincer were the punishment for telling anything other than the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, would you wish to change your answer?’
A bit more brutal than ‘Milud, please advise the witness as to the consequences of perjury’.
But in a world where daily lying is how you earn a living, probably the necessary level of humiliation, threats and contempt.
Try the BBC editorial team on Brexit, Climate Change, Jeremy Corbyn (I am neither Momentum nor any other form of Labour), Syria, Russia, Israel, even pro-Liverpool bias in football and they would beg for US justice so they could plead the Fifth.
Try getting some truth out of the US military about weather engineering.
I guarantee they will plead the Fifth there too…
Have to agree with this article and comment here. I recall Hunt announced in the Evening Standard a war against ‘fake news’ some months back so these events will no doubt be a regular occurrence.
I actually think many of the journalists attending this event believe the UK press is free and independent. People like Vanessa Beeley go into journalism with the intent of reporting the truth. They are not exposed to the corrupting influences and agendas of big media corporations. Mainstream journalists probably start off with good intentions. But because the whole system is based on a premise the UK is a big international player and other states and people don’t matter, most journalists will simply get sucked into this mindset so their entire reporting is based around this. A good example is the BBC debate at the weekend ( I think called Dateline) Four ‘experts’ discussing the issues of the day – many people watching thinking this is the more intelligent analysis. But the panel while coming across as intelligent to the untrained eye are nothing of the sort. The reason is they have all accepted the premise that the UK is superior and entitled to impose their will over weaker nations. Their thinking is totally back to front and from a different age although presented as progressive. It is utterly surreal and bizarre to me to see people far better educated than me come out with this stuff. The challenge for all of us I guess to find newer effective ways of challenging narratives far removed from reality but still accepted by the distracted masses.
You’ve just pulled that out of your arse. There is no such premise, but the UK is one of the five members of the UN security Council.
I try and console myself with a certain truism, that is, every time the forces of darkness pull a stunt like disappearing the Skirpals or banning certain ‘un-cooperative’ news providers from attending a conference about media freedom, a few more former noddies wise up.
Which is what happens, it is weird the way it does, but it does. Every-time the supercilious glove puppets of the greedies push their luck that bit too far, the penny drops for a few more of us, the scales fall from eyes and another human is born again as a disbelieving cynic, a contrarian who no longer takes anyone’s word unsupported.
Unfortunately it can work the other way, especially for types who get employed by major media outlets.
I’ve seen this happen with all sorts of people, something to do with the continuous reinforcement they give each other in their little bubble.
When there is a break in the back-biting and arsehole crawling, for some perverse reason the talking heads seem to trust each other in matters they consider irrelevant to their own coddled existence. eg politics, especially politics about the ‘other’ out there in a foreign land where they don’t talk like ‘us’.
