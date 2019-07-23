Discuss: Boris Johnson is the New PM

We’ve all known it was coming for some time – and finally, it’s here. Boris Johnson is Prime Minister, it would be funny if it weren’t so sad.
At NATO meetings and G7 summits and UN conferences the leaders of the “free world” will stand up…and one of them will be Donald Trump, and one will be Boris Johnson.
Take a moment to consider how ludicrous this makes us look.
The UK has its own loudmouth with silly hair. A man who elected Mayor of London (I’m convinced) purely ironically. So what now?
Firstly, we should compare and contrast Trump and Johnson. There are obvious similarities: Both are children of privilege, both are known for being anti-politically correct. Both are, being honest, the residual self-image of their national psyches. A true reflection of what the UK and US really are, deep down.
It’s easy to conflate the two, but they aren’t identical.
Trump, for all his swagger and big talk, is actually an idiot. Johnson is not, he’s a smart, educated man who knows his role is to play the clown. To make gaffes, but also play the “he says what we’re all thinking” card.
Trump, although wealthy, is not an “insider”. He’s from outside the political class, he doesn’t understand it, and it has been apparent – since his election – he’s totally out of his depth. QAnon cultists can believe what they want, but Trump is not playing 50D chess, he’s pretty much totally surrendered to the agenda of the Deep State, with token resistance in some key areas.
Johnson, in contrast, is political to the bone. He’s got deep roots, he is an insider all the way. Which is going to make the next few weeks interesting.
For one thing, there’s Brexit. Johnson’s position is obviously anti-EU, but will that change now he’s in office? Is he genuinely a “leaver”, or was his job to so clownishly put the case FOR Brexit he discredits it by association? Or is his anti-EU feeling real, and will be stamped out by the pro-EU civil service/intelligence agencies? (Much like Trump’s plans to leave Syria).
For another, there’s Iran. There have been indications over the last year that the international globalist agenda, The Deep State, has been being driven MORE by the UK than by the US. The UK took the lead on the Douma situation, staged the Skripal false flag, and now is stoking up tensions with Iran.
Where Johnson falls on the Iran question will be key in determining whether or not the “Iran crisis” is a nothing but a drive to increase sanctions and make some money, or whether they really are building up for a full-fledged war.
What does this mean for Labour? Well, Corbynites will – again – want a general election as soon as possible. This is the third conservative leader in as many years, and its obvious the party is a total shambles.
However, the anti-Corbyn elements within his own party will not join in pressure for a GE, because the last thing they want is a Corbyn government. The PLP cannot move against the Tories until Corbyn is removed and someone like Watson or Jess Phillips is leader. Expect new pressure on the same fronts, and increased calls for Corbyn to resign.
The key question for Corbyn’s team is whether to cave to Remain pressure and totally back staying in the EU in an effort to secure the liberal vote (this would be a mistake, and hand the Tories huge swaths of working-class support).
Questions moving forward:
- Trump is PResident, BoJo is PM…is this a joke?
- Will Johnson stay the course on leaving the EU?
- Will there be a GE before the end of the year?
- How will the PLP increase pressure on Corbyn to resign?
- Which collection of discredited fools will get cabinet posts?
- Does it matter?
- No, seriously, is this a joke?
He is not yet the PM, he is the anointed Leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party. The Queen will invite Mr Johnson to attempt to form a Government as soon as Mrs May has stood down.
His biggest single choice concerns how to deal with dissident Tory backbenchers. They have the ability to undermine Government business, derail a clean Brexit and generally brief against him, creating scandal from his no doubt colourful private life.
He has to decide whether he can deliver a Brexit in this Parliament that is not electoral suicide for his party or whether he must risk going to the country like Mrs May to get a mandate to deliver the Brexit his party desires. To do that, he needs 65%+ of MPs to vote for a dissolution. Will that be forthcoming?
Boric Johnson does not have principles: he constantly claimed London is superior but surprisingly needed to steal ideas from the inferior North of England. Clearly theft is no longer a crime, Rory Smith the journalist will agree with that. Nowadays we have a parasites charter.
A USA Trade Deal should not be concluded to benefit the USA, bad trade deals are absolutely the worst thing any Prime Minister can do. Johnson must guarantee that criminally Expensive US healthcare will not be entering the NHS. He must guarantee that GMO crops will not be sold in UK without a referendum approving it. He must guarantee that the UK ignore calls for disgusting chlorinated chicken to be forced upon us. And if it is, Jacob Rees-Mogg must feed his children with it every week for ten years. Nothing like right wingers setting an example….
I see no need whatever for a trade deal. American nonsense at Breitbart was claiming that Johnson being born in NYC miraculously makes him superior, so the US is clearly pushing for our vassaldom to become complete. The world is a very big place and the USA is not the only part of it….
Since the Tories elected him, there has been a constant rumbling sound.
It’s the rest of the world laughing at us.
Boris ‘the DUDE’ Johnson – apparently de Pfeffel will
‘D’eliver brexit
‘U’nify the country
‘D’efeat Corbyn
‘E’nergise the country
The old Etonian has already delivered an incoherent, rambling speech: a signature of what to expect in the dark days to come, no doubt.
Needless to say Trump will be delighted that Britain is now led by the kind of spiv who will not make too many waves when the NHS is offered as a sweetner for trade deals.
Yes,a sensible article.
What a piss-poor time to be alive.
A categorical liar for PM? ( See: Skripal Affair), What could possibly go wrong?