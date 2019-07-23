Discuss: Boris Johnson is the New PM

We’ve all known it was coming for some time – and finally, it’s here. Boris Johnson is Prime Minister, it would be funny if it weren’t so sad.

At NATO meetings and G7 summits and UN conferences the leaders of the “free world” will stand up…and one of them will be Donald Trump, and one will be Boris Johnson.

Take a moment to consider how ludicrous this makes us look.

The UK has its own loudmouth with silly hair. A man who elected Mayor of London (I’m convinced) purely ironically. So what now?

Firstly, we should compare and contrast Trump and Johnson. There are obvious similarities: Both are children of privilege, both are known for being anti-politically correct. Both are, being honest, the residual self-image of their national psyches. A true reflection of what the UK and US really are, deep down.

It’s easy to conflate the two, but they aren’t identical.

Trump, for all his swagger and big talk, is actually an idiot. Johnson is not, he’s a smart, educated man who knows his role is to play the clown. To make gaffes, but also play the “he says what we’re all thinking” card.

Trump, although wealthy, is not an “insider”. He’s from outside the political class, he doesn’t understand it, and it has been apparent – since his election – he’s totally out of his depth. QAnon cultists can believe what they want, but Trump is not playing 50D chess, he’s pretty much totally surrendered to the agenda of the Deep State, with token resistance in some key areas.

Johnson, in contrast, is political to the bone. He’s got deep roots, he is an insider all the way. Which is going to make the next few weeks interesting.

For one thing, there’s Brexit. Johnson’s position is obviously anti-EU, but will that change now he’s in office? Is he genuinely a “leaver”, or was his job to so clownishly put the case FOR Brexit he discredits it by association? Or is his anti-EU feeling real, and will be stamped out by the pro-EU civil service/intelligence agencies? (Much like Trump’s plans to leave Syria).

For another, there’s Iran. There have been indications over the last year that the international globalist agenda, The Deep State, has been being driven MORE by the UK than by the US. The UK took the lead on the Douma situation, staged the Skripal false flag, and now is stoking up tensions with Iran.

Where Johnson falls on the Iran question will be key in determining whether or not the “Iran crisis” is a nothing but a drive to increase sanctions and make some money, or whether they really are building up for a full-fledged war.

What does this mean for Labour? Well, Corbynites will – again – want a general election as soon as possible. This is the third conservative leader in as many years, and its obvious the party is a total shambles.

However, the anti-Corbyn elements within his own party will not join in pressure for a GE, because the last thing they want is a Corbyn government. The PLP cannot move against the Tories until Corbyn is removed and someone like Watson or Jess Phillips is leader. Expect new pressure on the same fronts, and increased calls for Corbyn to resign.

The key question for Corbyn’s team is whether to cave to Remain pressure and totally back staying in the EU in an effort to secure the liberal vote (this would be a mistake, and hand the Tories huge swaths of working-class support).

Questions moving forward: