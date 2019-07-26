WATCH: MH17 — Call for Justice

Bonanza Media
Bonanza media investigative team of independent journalists take exclusive interviews with one of the suspects of downing the MH17, Malaysian prime minister; colonel that collected black boxes and much more. Eye-opening testimonies from witnesses and irrefutable evidence from experts. Exclusive footage shot in Malaysia, The Netherlands and at the crash area in Ukraine.
For those who are interested, I’ve compiled a list of links to stories on MH-17, 2014 – 2019
https://williambowles.info/the-file-on-flight-mh17-july-2014-2019/
Just so as to see what the actual evidence is up against, this article today from a Dutch lawyer, posted by the Australian Institute for International Affairs, sets out the plan to prosecute men who had no involvement in a crime which didn’t take place as described, who won’t be present, and who have already been found guilty by the Kangaroo court operated by the people who actually committed the crime. This is good enough for Australia.
https://www.internationalaffairs.org.au/australianoutlook/prosecuting-mh17-the-dutch-and-australian-move-on-russias-state-responsibility/
Good documentary about the MH17 by a guy looking for truth beyond the half baked official story.
It was Dutch PM Mark Rutte who supported extremely early Ukrainian leads, no doubt following Langley hints and nudges. This project was fatally flawed the minute suspect Russia was rejected from the “Joint” Investigation Team to be replaced by NATO member Belgium which had no actual victims, and giving the suspect Ukraine a lead role as public prosecutor. Possibly “joint” stands for something they were smoking.
Rutte pressured all Dutch underlings in compliance with his take after identifying with the premeditated conclusion. Bonus: plead Dutch authorities free from blame for sending their citizens over a zone were other planes had been downed with weapons.