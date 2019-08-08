Mainstream Media in Panic to Stop Tulsi

Renee Parsons
In case you had not noticed, there is an existential crisis going on within both the MSM and Democratic party that has been on full display during the June and July DNC sponsored presidential debates – and today the DNC and its media sycophants are lock-step in panic mode.
In the aftermath of the July debate when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hi) shined a light on her campaign and took Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cal) to task for her misleading record on criminal justice as California Attorney General, the MSM and its Democratic flunkies have pummeled Gabbard about an unplanned meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017 just as they have done since Gabbard first announced her candidacy.
Let’s be clear: Is the MSM accusing Gabbard of treason? If they are suggesting that a Major in the US Army National Guard and a combat veteran who served in a medical unit in Iraq for one year committed a treasonous act, they need to make the facts immediately available to the Pentagon and make their factual case to the American public.
If they do not present any facts to support their allegation, then they have once again proven to be no more than vengeful ideological toadies who march to the Deep State’s agenda of sabotaging Gabbard’s campaign.
Immediately after announcing her candidacy, Gabbard and her anti-regime change war message have been systematically dismissed as a Russian/Putin/Assad apologist and delegitimized by both the DNC and MSM. Given limitations to media access that other candidates have been afforded, she has been forced to deal with hostility and disrespect rather than speak to the issue of peace. To her credit, Gabbard has learned to push back and stand her ground as the debate platform has provided a perfect setting for her to standout.
As long as Gabbard made few waves with her foreign policy pronouncements and continued to poll at 1%, she represented no threat to anyone. Now that Gabbard has rocked the debate stage a second time as the top trending candidate on Google with her challenge to Rep. Tim Ryan and now to Sen. Kamala Harris with her disputed record as a ‘progressive prosecutor,” the powers that be have sharpened their knives to question Gabbard’s patriotism and destroy her credibility.
With a growing self confidence that the American public is responding to her agenda, Gabbard, who has been overly-cautious about stepping outside her signature issue, is spreading her wings to show a depth and strength as she easily qualified for the September debate.
Immediately after the debate, Harris had no factual rebuttal to Gabbard’s points as she told CNN’s Anderson Cooper:
This is going to sound immodest but I am obviously a top tier candidate so I did expect to take the hits tonight because a lot of them are trying to make the stage for the next debate.”
Adding his support, Cooper added “for a lot of them, it’s do or die” as Harris continued
…coming from someone who has been an apologist for an individual Assad who has murdered the people of his country like cock-a-roaches, she who has embraced and been an apologist for him in a way that she refuses to call him a war criminal I can only take what she says and her opinion so seriously. I’m prepared to move on.”
Is Sen Harris accusing a Major in the Army National Guard of treason? If so, let’s hear her facts and if not, Harris needs to clean up her act. It is an old political trick: when you don’t have the facts, bring out the personal attack and then ‘move on’.
It was those early media kerfuffles with pro-war, pro-establishmentarians that tempered Gabbard to stay focused and maintain her cool as in her interview with former CIA intern Cooper who now masquerades as a CNN ‘journalist.’ In a post debate interview, Cooper was persistent, if not relentlessly dogged, in his pursuit by displaying a new aggressive media strategy as no other candidate is experiencing.
Tulsi Gabbrd: I’ve seen the cost of war first hand. In Iraq, serving in a medical unit. I would never apologize for doing all that I can to fight counter productive regime change wars. If that means meeting with a dictator or meeting with an adversary, absolutely. I would do it.
Anderson Cooper: Do you consider him [Assad] a torturer or a murderer?
TG:That’s not what this is about. I don’t defend or apologize or have anything to do with what he has done to his people.
AC: But if you’re president of the United States, there’s traditionally a role for a US President to call out human abuses overseas…
TG: Here’s the way I look at it, an example of the kind of leadership that I follow is one where Kennedy met with and worked with Khrushchev to forge a deal to keep the American people safe, Reagan met with Gorbachev, Roosevelt met with Stalin, worked with Stalin, Nixon met with Mao; these are the kinds of leaders who think about things that are very practical and real level about how to keep our country and people safe.
AC: …but Stalin killed 20 million people.
TG: That’s my point exactly. Roosevelt not only met with him but allied with him to bring about an end to that war.
AC:…but I’m sure Roosevelt would have acknowledged Stalin murdered millions of people, but you don’t want to…
TG: I don’t dispute that.
AC: …but you won’t say anything about Bashar Al-assad.
TG: I’ve been very outspoken about this before. These are things that are being used to distract from the central issue which is that we are still waging a regime change war in Syria, we still have troops in Syria, troops who are dying, that’s why I’m running, to bring about this sea change…
AC: Just on a factual basis, Assad is a murderer and a torturer, do you not agree with that?
TG: I don’t dispute that.
It is apparent that Cooper had his marching orders to entrap Gabbard at all cost, to use his weasel words to wear her down, drain her concentration and energy as he manipulated her into agreeing to something that could later be used against her. One wonders how Cooper might have dealt with the news that it could be claimed that the last three US presidents would qualify as murderers, torturers and war criminals.
The morning after the debate, MSNBC anchor Yasmin Vossoughian of Iranian ethnicity went on the attack in another display of the new antagonistic media strategy on how to handle Gabbard.
One can assume that Vossoughian was hoping to increase her ratings and impress the higher ups at MSN with her raw aggressiveness as she consistently interrupted Gabbard (nine times) and persisted beyond the point of how a professional journalist conducts an interview. Gabbard pushed back, demanding to be heard without interruption and calling out MSNBC:
I want to break this down to what we are talking about…You’re talking about a meeting that took place three years ago and every time I come back here on MSNBC you have got to talk to me about these issues…every single time for three years? This is where the propaganda comes in because I have talked about this A LOT for the last three years.”
Vossoughian’s interruptions continued declaring that a meeting with Assad is ‘very controversial meeting to take’ has no understanding that there should be nothing controversial about meeting with any foreign leader: it is called diplomacy.
Was Vossoughian implying that Gabbard as an officer in the US Army National Guard has conducted treason? If so, she needs to ‘put up or shut up.’ Gabbard’s response:
I will not apologize to you or to anyone, let me finish, let me finish, for doing all that I can to, all that I can to prevent our country from continuing to make these perpetual wrong decisions, I will continue to do all that I can to make sure that we end these wasteful regime change wars that have taken such a toll on all of us and made our country less safe. And if that means having a meeting with a dictator, if that means trying to meet with Kim Jong-un in North Korea to de-escalate tensions and remove this nuclear threat from our country and our people whatever the crisis is, we’ve got to have a leader with the courage to do the right thing for the American people, putting their interests ahead of everything else. That is what I am focused on and that is at the center of my foreign policy…”
With that, Vossoughian ended the interview.
Obviously, there is a distinct difference between diplomacy and treason as the MSM and its partisan rubes can be expected to continue to badger and persecute Gabbard without regard to the truth, honesty or professionalism.
It is worth noting that being a network ‘anchor’ or a television personality with a multi million dollar salary in no way implies that one has ‘felt’ the egalitarian calling to be a journalist.
What gets me about the hypocrisy, outright lies, and dissembling of MSM is perfectly capsulized in Anderson Cooper’s insistence that Tulsi acknowledge that Assad is a torturer and murderer. How about the fact that torture was standard practice, water-boarding, what have you, by the US forces in Iraq? Or the thousands and thousands of people killed, ‘murdered’, most of whom non-combatants, from America’s incessant ‘war on terror’. Certainly the commander in chief, the President, both Bush and Obama, could be more accurately characterized as a torturer and murderer, but this is never brought up. Of course, but ‘Assad was gassing his own people’, according to the White Helmets, who worked hand in hand with ISIS, or whatever the people trying to turn Syria into another Libya are called. There is no definite evidence that Assad gassed his own people (and why would he do that anyway?).
It is the sheer repetitiveness and stupidity of the propaganda that makes it so implausible. But, people do believe it just because it is said over and over again. Proof is never offered. It is only those who don’t parrot the accusations that asked to provide proof that the accusations aren’t true. Shouldn’t the burden of proof be on the accusers, not the accused?
IMO, Gabard is just another portion of the ‘coalitioning’ the dems have used since time immemorial to appear to be all things to all people, yet when the time comes the brass ring is always handed to just another worthless zionist neolib.
Maybe in 2 or 3 more electiion cycles Gabbard will get the big tick & get to run for veep where she will be indoctrinated into the complex deceitful art of talking ‘peace’ whilst waging war. (a la Barack Oblamblam who personally murdered more innocents than Bush yet copped the Nobel peace prize.)
If Gabbard is such a peacenik who fights for the underdogs within amerika and without, why didn’t she join with those congresspeople who were trying to get something useful outta the dem takeover of the house by jettisoning that warmonger, zionist and corporate shill Nancy Pelosi as house speaker?
Gabbard didn’t do that, she backed the Pelosi scum right from the get go, thereby ensuring that any of her attempts to stop regime change wars wouldn’t get into committee, let alone out of it and onto the floor of Congress.
Backing Pelosi guaranteed that her bill to block sales of arms to Saudi Arabia would be watered down to the point of being worthless.
Nothing illustrates that Gabbard is just another show pony trying to make dems appear to be what they are not, than her dedicated support for the Pelosi monster.
Imagining that any of the current dem candidates will do anything other than more of the same ‘boost the empire, back the corporations and f++K the ordinary citizens’ which dems have been about since the year dot, is delusional thinking of the worst kind. I strongly suggest anyone permitted to vote for the amerikan prez (which does not include all citizens, as the people of Puerto Rico know only too well) quit wasting time studying the tiny differences between each of the fork tongued silver tails running for prez, and instead read some objective amerikan history and study the true nature of the totally corrupt and unfit for purpose democrat party machine.
The quadrennial prez farce exists solely to distract and entertain, believing the process could create any change is the insanity that twelve steppers witter on about when they say “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different outcome.”
The democrat party is the worst example of a right wing political movement posing as some peculiar flavour of leftist humanism the world has witnessed. There is absolutely zero chance of any worthwhile change happening via the ballot box as long as the dem/rethug duopoly is the only game in amerika.
How many people did the Vietnam War murder? How many people still die from unexploded ordnance in Laos – EACH DAY!
The war in Syria, fertilized by the Obama administration, killed more people and did more damage than Assad did. Pinochet killed his own people …… and he was the darling of the free world. What about ‘Democracy Leader’ Aung San Suu Khy in Myanmar?
The killings have to stop and US troops staying home would be a very efficient start.
Yes but the razzmatazz extravaganza of the US Exceptionalism Show must be maintained at all costs. The media paper hearts bleed for a tyrannized foreign population – but only for that of a specific country – by some strange coincidence, a country standing in the way of US corporate domination. The moment the US has whipped up enough fever in the US populace to justify another bombing and is then found out for having told another pack of lies, you can expect media sympathy for the poor foreign population they were recently weeping over to suddenly dry up, as they briefly say, “Oops a daisy” and then move on to express sympathy for the population of the next target.
If a government doesn’t even serve its own people, one has to ask, who does it serve?
Like all the rest of the would be wanna be candidates, she fails the litmus test of our time by refusing to even question the official fairy tale concerning 9/11. It’s all rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic until the most shocking truth hiding in plain sight is brought to light. Even then though, the vacuous, cud-chewing masses would perhaps look up from their phones just a split second more than usual if the truth was disclosed. Have fun with those deck chairs, all you good folks.
I imagine there isn’t much mileage in the ‘conspiracy theorist’ vote, for a candidate with ambitions for the White House.
It takes a strange type of person to look upon an event such as this, and then add an extra layer of conspiracy, for no better reason than the idea that corporate America can never be a victim of forces beyond its control. It requires looking at event that has never happened before, and using notional ‘expertise` purloined from the Internet, on civil aviation, or civil engineering, to declare’ it wouldn’t happen that way’
The only possible ‘fairy tale’, regarding 9/11 is that it happened at all, the trouble then being accounting for 3000 dead people, 3 skyscrapers, four airliners, and a big 757 shaped hole in the pentagon.
Sometimes, the world makes no sense, and conspiracy theories accentuate the senselessness.
Notice how William H Bonney’s version of 9/11 pretty much mirrors what flaxgirl says? Do the math.
Real 9/11 truth http://www.bollyn.com
Just how many times are people going to fall for the same BS?
Just how many times can you spit in people’s faces before they realise it AIN’T raining?
Dubya was the great “peace” candidate who was going to avoid the stupid foreign wars.
Then Obomber was the great “peace” candidate.
Simultaneous wars in 7 countries.
Victims being crossed off the weekly Killer Robot Hit Lists.
$2 trillion for new WMD.
Then the Orange Baboon himself was the next “peace” candidate.
No more crazy wars for Talmudistan. Get out of Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.
Then he got his marching orders from Adelson and AIPAC.
Must keep the Chosen Folk happy. Start a little war with Eye-ran.
Military budget of $1,134 billion.
And economic warfare against the whole planet.
Now we have another “peace” candidate.
But this time it really, really, really, really will be different.
Honest, guv. On my baby’s life.
You are not actually taking into consideration that Trump has not started any new wars. By the third year of Obama’s presidency, he signed onto the Libyan war, which is still going on today.
Just using negative labels, such as ‘Orange Baboon’, doesn’t make your case stronger, but actually weaker. Trump’s hair color has nothing to do with anything, in my view. We are all entitled to do with our hair what we want, in my view.
Mark rejects all US presidential candidates: is simply anti USA?
The MSM were joined by some here on Off Guardian: https://off-guardian.org/2019/07/31/kamala-or-tulsi/
Ah yes, Anderson Cooper – to use the odious Kamala Harris’s term – another – “cock-a-roach” indeed!
I posted this on a thread earlier but it also addresses this piece and explains the millionair presstitutes working for their billionaire media bosses or just being DS plants in the msm.
Elected politicians are ‘vetted’ and then promoted through the wheels of ‘government’ – committees and shadow front benches for example so they will still dance from the same string that the party political pantomime is sold to the populace as ‘free democratic choice’.
They maintain and move the parameters of the ‘Overton’ window like this. It is a work of decades and generations. The plans are 50 – 100 years hence. The current Empire is centuries old.
Within that context occasional ‘throwbacks’ appear.
Gabbard possibly. Corbyn certainly. Merkel probably.
But they are constrained by their access to confidential information.
They have to play by the rules, unless they can get to the levers of power and even then these levers are ‘the perma state’ so it is never going to be easy.
Proof of that is the failure to hold a general election in the UK while pretending that the Corbynite Labour party is sure to lose; and that Gabbard is ignored by the msm and despised by her Democrat hierarchy (same as the PLP Blairite rump did to JC); and that Merkel having survived the putsch to remove her through the fabricated alt-rightist movements, managed to form a coalition that secured her term, thus blowing the usurper plant Macrons chance of taking over the EU policies on Syria, Ukraine, Russia and now Iran.
While we can still throw up such spanners in the works at the centre of the Empire, ones which are not so easy to dispatch by bullets, imprisonment, or physical election rigging, we the common humans are winning.
I wrote a while ago that a Gabbard /Paul independent run would actually change the political landscape as much as the Corbynite Labour is doing here.
Seriously – there is time for them to do it – a classic David and Goliath scenario.
One may believe economic sanctions and boycott are wrong and unjust, because innocent and especially poor, suffer immensely. If that one has integrity and principles, he/she should not be selective to what country it applies.
What is her stand on Venezuela?
Kamela Harris has an apparently spotty record as a prosecutor and attorney general because she’s working in the real world, a world where you get more done by quietly working with all interested parties behind the scenes rather than just grandstanding for media attention. It doesn’t necessarily produce the ideal result because it necessitates compromise but it gets things done. Ms. Harris is a bit like Barrack Obama in this respect — its a recognition that there are limits to power and that change will not come overnight.
This doesn’t mean that I’m an enthusiastic cheerleader for Kamela, just a recognition that sometimes you just can’t get what you want. I personally would like a government that’s closer to what’s advocated by Sanders, Warren and the like but I’ve lived through enough governments to recognize that to get there from where we are at the moment is going to take a lot of time — we are far too committed to radical right wing policies, we have far too much entrenched power and far too many vested interests to implement change by fiat, its got to be a process that gradually convinces a majority of stakeholders that their long term interests are best served by this change. (So, taking health care as an example — how are you going to change the industry given the amount of money washing around in it and the sheer number of people employed by it? Do people honestly expect insurance companies to just fold up and disappear? Or is the ACA the first step along a road, one taken in the face of implacable opposition that gradually gets people used to the idea of universal coverage? You choose — figure out the one that’s mostly likely to work in the US…..)
An unusually sensible comment, on this forum.
Usually, commentators here are of a type, a hatred of the American military industrial complex allied to a tacit admiration for the work of the Werhmacht, which they just about manage to keep hidden, most of the time.
Virtually every mention of the Nazi’s on this site I’ve ever seen has been by you.
A rationalisation for eternal comprise on the part of the progressive forces, which in the past has led to few, if any, gains. Very similar to the excuses that are being offered for the current defeatist stance of the Labor Party “opposition” in Australia.
BTW, according an opinion poll cited by Jimmy Dore, a clear majority of Americans want Medicare for all, free college tuition, the military to be deployed only in extreme circumstances, etc.
It appears that majority public opinion is ahead of the political class.
Another article by Renee Parsons cheering on Tulsi Gabbard….Don’t get me wrong, I despise ALL the other candidates with the exception of Bernie and possibly, Elizabeth Warren….I equally loathe CNN, MSNBC, FOX and the rest of the MSM….However, for Parsons to portray Tulsi’s time as “a Major in the US Army National Guard and a combat veteran” in a positive light, is equally appalling…..My guess is that nobody would voluntarily go to Iraq to fight GWB’s war, unless they believed his Weapons of Mass Destruction lies….And what does that say about her?….And Parsons goes on to describe this as being “patriotic”!!….A real Right-Wing talking point.
Meanwhile, her beloved Right-Wing fascist leader of India, Modi, who has already been responsible for a Muslim massacre, is at this very moment pushing his Hindu government to take over Kashmir and cause more violence against Muslims.
But I guess all of this is perfectly OK with Renee Parsons.
Chiu is dead silent about Xi Jinping’s treatment of Uygurs in Xinjang, only 600 km to the south,typical of communists in China and the West -Comintern echoes. When was Xi freely elected?
Hundreds of thousands Hindus were violently ethnically cleansed from Kashmir 30 years ago by your internationalist friends the street mob Islamists for their Ummah.
Not to mention Pakistan, where terrorism and ethnic cleansing is part of their army strategy, while having Chinese nukes planes and rockets.
She’s also silent about the genocide of the Palestinians, the Vietnamese, the Indians by the Moslems, and Uncle Tom Cobley And All.
“My guess is that nobody would voluntarily go to Iraq to fight GWB’s war, unless they believed his Weapons of Mass Destruction lies….And what does that say about her?”
It says that she was wrong when she was younger? You know, like just about everyone on earth who make mistakes when they’re young. Did you escape making errors? Just thank goodness her mistake was signing up as a medic instead of signing up as a killer;)
Come on, she wasn’t THAT young….And sure I made many personal blunders when I was young….But none so stupid as to believe the words of an obviously unintelligent and sadistic oil-worshiper intent on murdering other human beings for his own selfish purposes….Sorry, I find it difficult to shrug off such an egregious “error”….And again, what about her support of the malevolent Modi?….Certainly not another youthful indiscretion!
You’re lucky, I was dumb as rocks when I was in my early twenties. I believed all kinds of silliness. Try not to be so hard on us;)
My dear, your understanding of how the army operates is poor. Once you are in, you have no choice.You just follow the orders. Then if you learn it is not for you, only thing you can do is try to get out.
I like this account of the debate by Kim Iverson for those who haven’t seen it:
“The Battle Rages On Between Kamala Harris and Tulsi Gabbard”
here’s the thing: a huge percentage of ordinary americans on both “sides” couldn’t give a flying fuck about what assad did or didn’t do. that’s the battle the dnc doesn’t realise its already lost
Tulsi Gabbard is a phoney radical. She’s a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and she is being lined up as Obama 2. The flak she gets makes her look good as a radical who wants peace and an end to foreign adventures. What about her anti-BDS vote?
‘Phoney radical” haha!! You think that wins mainstream votes in the US? Why does she face the same questions on Assad, over and over again, thus hijacking the interview and wasting time? The same happens with Corbyn in UK, nuclear weapons, over and over. Same question 5 or 6 times. Trump met Kim. Bush was a torturer. Why isn’t Trump just grilled about pussy grabbing everytime he is interviewed, on and on and on. After all that is true. At least in the sense of he either; actually did it, or as a 59 year old grandad, lied about it to impress some dickhead, or thought that it would be somehow impressive to sexually assault women.
Its about shutting down genuine progessive change. Gabbard, Corbyn – smears, smears, smears, and the old timers and the dumb still dont get it
Now, why do you think that is? Because he’s a unilateral, but doesn’t want to pay the electoral price by coming right out and saying so. It’s the same with Europe, where he is a leaver, desperately trying not to lose the remainer vote.
Because its the neo-liberal MSM. I’ve seen no one here attacking her for talking to Assad.
I’ve also seen no one here that’s so pro-gabbard, explain her horrendous support for Modi or her horrendous support for Israel.
Shes either a liar & claiming to be something shes not, i.e. anti-war (both Modi & Israel are war mongers) or shes an ass kisser & a liar who voted down BDS to keep the pro Israeli lobby happy.
Shes just another professional liar (politician) playing both sides. Will you never learn, they never change, there are no honest politicians. Shes more of the same.
Apparently her membership to the CFR has expired, according to wikipedia:
“She is a former member of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tulsi_Gabbard
She tries to explain her position on the anti-BDS vote by citing this part of HR246:
“(3) affirms the Constitutional right of United States citizens to free speech, including the right to protest or criticize the policies of the United States or foreign governments”
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-resolution/246/text
Criticism of her vote can be found here at Electronic Intifada:
https://electronicintifada.net/blogs/ali-abunimah/tulsi-gabbard-tries-defend-anti-palestinian-vote
The BDS movement is obviously a great thing, but I would like to question proponents of the movement who don’t do the same with the U.S. It’s hypocrisy to go around the world asking for everyone to boycott Israel, while not boycotting Britain and the U.S.–Israel’s greatest enablers. Roger Waters for example, asks everyone to avoid playing in Israel, while he plays here in the U.S., a country which makes Israel look like a mouse to a lion as far as massacres, wars, bigotry, etc.
What makes you think people that boycott Israel don’t boycott the UK & US?
I make it clear that I’m questioning those who don’t.
The old solve world hunger and find a cure for childhood leukaemia diversion THEN criticise Israel.
It’s an attempt to claim that Israel is “singled out” for criticism when many other matters are much more serious. Another way to put it really fails: “what about that lot over there, they’re much worse”. As if that makes what Israel has been doing since BEFORE there was an Israel not so bad. If the person who posted the comment should want to refute what I say then do so. Until then I think he/she doesn’t give a damn about “UK and US enablers”,just wants to divert from Israel.
No, the U.S. enables Israel to do all the horrific acts. You have to be blind not to see it. We have emergency weapons funding going to Israel when they run out of weapons to kill palestinians. Billions a year go to Israel from our tax dollars–we’re funding them. Our right wing regime is married to theirs. We had Netanyahu address congress like he was in our own government. The Lobby is allowed to exist in our country as if it’s an approval agency of our own government.
Y’all can act like Israel exists and does horrible things in spite of our own government’s wishes, but that’s false.
There is no right or left in US politics. Only Zionist Corporate Lives Matter. Our only choice is between the false binary corporate funded political parties of Republican or Democrat. Regardless of the party affiliation of the chief executive, the Empire continues to ignore the People to serve Zionism and defend the Petrodollar and Profits.
I think you meant to say there is no true left in American politics, because our regime is certainly right wing;)
Whilst I agree with your assertions that UK/US act as enablers for the Israeli government it is Israeli citizens , directed by Israeli politicians who drive the bulldozers and squeeze the snipers triggers. BDS is not in my opinion hypocritical in singling out Israel as the primary perpetrator of this disgusting behaviour.
I didn’t say anything is wrong with BDS. But don’t claim that Israel acts entirely on it’s own. It’s enabled to do so. Britain and the U.S. created Israel with the zionists. Israel acts as a U.S. base in the Middle East. You can’t divorce Israel from the U.S., they’re both the same warmongering right wing regimes.
I agree with you. Shes a professional career politician, carving a niche for future elections, shes not a serious candidate for 2020. She has some good views on prisons & anti war, she has some really bad views on India’s Modi & Israel. The latter seriously out weighs & contradicts the former.
Shes maybe best of the lot but the bars set very low, they are all liberal democrats. Murderous Obomber promised to close gitmo! I would also say she sometimes shows poor judgment but everyone’s entitled to make mistakes, grow & learn from them, but shes shown a tendency to change direction very quickly. And lets not pretend Assad is an angel anymore than his adversaries.
Anyone who goes on TV and talks about ending “regime change wars” isn’t thinking about their political career. That idea is as moronic as they come. Making genuine leftist statements is not the easy option, career-wise, for a US politician.
Incredibly you get 7 up votes for your moronic comment. Please explain how wanting to end regime change wars is moronic. Regime change wars are wars of aggression, defined under the Geneva conventions as the supreme war crime, as it contains within it all the elements of all the other war crimes. Are you saying that the conventions and the framers are moronic? Do you think it’s ok to overthrow the government’s if sovereign nations? Genuine questions, what in the name of whatever you worship do you mean?
Wrong end of the stick, man. My comment was to QT above for this comment “Shes a professional career politician, carving a niche for future elections”. I’m against regime change wars, as would be any sane person
Sorry it’s early where I am, also to M Sharon apologies for misreading your comment.
No problems, Antipropo:)
When you consider the last two morons in the white house got there on a ticket of anti-war I’d say not all Americans are moronic enough to vote for war, there again as they believed the war mongering morons, I suppose you could say they are just as moronic as your reply to my comment.
No one that is pro-Israel could be anti-war & i’m not that moronic enough to fall for it.
Trump was elected on a whole conflicting load of nonsense. Obama wasn’t making clear statements like Tulsi to end the perpetual wars of US foreign policy. The US public aren’t capable of reading between lines. Tulsi is giving it to them straight. This is very different
I’ve been around a while i’ve heard this before. next you’ll be telling me shes an honest politician LOL.
After all that, after ALL that, this is what you have? A damned if you do damned if you don’t referendum that does NOTHING either way? It takes a special kind of delusion to think that way.