All Three Parties Are So Racist That Their Conferences Ought To Be Cancelled

David Lindsay
You do not have to like Jack Letts to be extremely concerned when politicians start revoking people’s citizenship. If you would merely qualify for another nationality, whether or not you held it or wanted it, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen.
50 per cent of people in Britain with an Afro-Caribbean parent also have a white parent. If you are in that position, even if your other ancestors have been Anglo-Saxon for as long as there have been any Anglo-Saxons, or even if Julius Caesar heard them speaking the language that was now Welsh, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen.
If you are one of the huge proportion of the population of Great Britain with an ancestral connection to Ireland, or if you are almost any of the current inhabitants of Northern Ireland including all 10 DUP MPs, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen. And if you would qualify under Israel’s Law of Return, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen. How about that for anti-Semitism?
All this, and the return of the sus law, too. But then, look at the other side. Never mind the sus law. When Labour was last in, then it tried to introduce the pass laws.
Look at Margaret Hodge, who recently called Shraga Stern “a second-class Jew”. Look at Nick Cohen, who has demanded that Stern be banished from public life on account of his Yiddish accent. Look at Jess Phillips, who has accused British Pakistanis of importing wives for their disabled sons, and who became famous by claiming to have been rude and abusive towards Britain’s most prominent black politician, Diane Abbott.
Look at John Mann, who writes racist material against Gypsy, Romany and Traveller people, and who then distributes it to his constituents.
Look at Ruth Smeeth, who organised a lynch mob of dozens of Labour MPs and Peers to march through London and demand, successfully, the expulsion of Marc Wadsworth from the Labour Party, not for having lied about Smeeth, but for having been so uppity a Coloured as to have told the truth about her.
Look at all of the Black And Minority Ethnic Labour MPs, not one of whom has defended either Wadsworth, or Jackie Walker, or Tony Greenstein, or Chris Williamson. Look at Claire Kober, who sought to emulate apartheid South Africa by bulldozing Tottenham and building an all-white luxury gated community over its rubble.
Look at David Miliband, who created the “Chagos Marine Protected Area” in order to prevent the Chagossians from returning to their homeland. Look at Tony Blair, who with George Bush has killed more brown people than any other white man alive.
Look at Hilary Armstrong, who at the same time as she was Chief Whip on the Iraq War was banning me from becoming a Labour District Council candidate in her constituency because I was mixed-race. Look at Laura Pidcock, whose election literature in 2017 featured Armstrong’s name, face, and words of endorsement.
And look at Simon Henig, the George Wallace of our time, whose attack on Durham County Council’s Teaching Assistants is racist at least in effect, the Teaching Assistants having been brought to their sorry pass by the treacherous political advice of Pidcock’s Political Advisor, Ben Sellout.
The Conservative Party is the party of the Windrush scandal and the party that, assisted by the Liberal Democrats, relegalised caste-based discrimination. Theresa May’s Chief of Staff was Gavin Barwell, who as Housing Minister had caused the deaths at Grenfell Tower, itself a property of a flagship Conservative Council.
In 2011, under the Coalition, teenage black boys were convicted of rioting based on CCTV footage of entirely different teenage black boys. “They all look the same,” you see, both to the Conservatives and to the Liberal Democrats.
Boris Johnson calls black people “piccaninnies”, Muslim women “letterboxes”, and gay men “bumboys”. His Home Secretary, who has denaturalised Letts, is a close ally both of Narendra Modi and of Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi’s Education Minister has slashed scholarships for Dalits (so-called “Untouchables”), while Netanyahu’s Education Minister has described marriage between Jews and non-Jews as “a second Holocaust”.
Meanwhile, the Labour Party has adopted the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism, a silencing of BAME, refugee and migrant voices redolent of Windrush and of Grenfell Tower.
Labour submits to the “Equality” and Human Rights Commission, which has no concern for the economic equality without which there can be no other, which sacks its black and disabled staff first, which exonerated the Government in relation to Windrush, and members of which profited from Windrush and from blacklisting.
A Labour Government evicted the Palestinians. A Labour Government evicted the people of the Chagos Islands, at the same time as it was repressing demonstrations in Hong Kong far more brutally than is happening at the moment. As has been mentioned, a Labour Government sought to banish the Chagossians permanently by creating the “Chagos Marine Protected Area”. Like the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, Labour supports gender-self-identification.
A Conservative Party Conference would pose a threat to the physical safety of BAME people, of Dalits, of Muslim women and their children, of Jews with non-Jewish partners, of those partners and their children, of gay and bisexual men, and of lesbians and bisexual women.
A Liberal Democrat Conference would pose a threat to the physical safety of BAME people, especially Dalits and teenage black boys, and a threat to the physical safety of lesbians and bisexual women.
And a Labour Party Conference would pose a threat to the physical safety of BAME people, of refugees and migrants, of Palestinians, of Chagossians, of disabled people, of working-class people, of trade unionists, and of lesbians and bisexual women. Accordingly, all three of the Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and Labour Party Conferences ought to be cancelled, by court order if necessary.
Why does the author think that the current Labour party would put the Palestinans at risk. Corbyn is the first Labour leader to support Palestine. Blair, Brown and Milliband are all Zionists.
Whilst I agree with the author that all three parties are racist – it’s one of the reasons I don’t understand BAME folk blindly clinging to Labour – I question why he has laid the blame for certain things such as Grenfell and Windrush solely at the Tories door. Labour also played a part in these things.
OK; I’ll bite.
Since the article doesn’t explain, tell me why we should be extremely concerned about Jihadi Jack Letts or Shamima Begum or any of the rest of them losing their UK nationality.
Plus you can fill me in on why they are all so keen to keep their UK passports. Wouldn’t they all be happier as Saudi nationals?
If as you say the UK is just a toilet full of bigots and racists, there do seem to be astonishing numbers of migrants risking their own lives and those of their family members to try to move there. And Jack and Shamima and all the rest are ranting and raving about the injustice of not being allowed back. Why?
And, lastly, probably the most important point, if you want to find some really filthily disgusting bigots, throwing-gays-from-tall-buildings bigots, hating-with-venom-all-others bigots, look no further than these Islamist extremists.
The most evil terrorists are to be found in Israel and I do not mean the Israeli Palestinians. The British started the war in Syria on behalf of Israel to bring down Assad which mirrors what happened in Libya. ISIS fights for UK/US/Israel; so Jihadi Jack et al have been fighting for the UK.
As far as I am concerned, since the right wing coup of Brexit, all the nasty vermin who typically crawled under the floorboards feel emboldened to emerge into the daylight. So much so that they’re now in charge of the agenda.
As far as you’re concerned, black is white.
I would go as far as saying that at least one of those mentioned is a traitor.
It is so unlikely that Labour can win an election under Corbyn that I hope people use the next election as payback wherever it’s strategically possible, to remove some of the many careerist centrists blighting the party….an action they have made clear they were willing to do themselves because Corbyn wasn’t a fanatical remain supporter.
Its the lack of ruthlessness in JC that will probably be his undoing, however, as it stands, I see no alternative leader within the ranks of the PLP, so, he’s all we’ve got if we desire meaningful change – like many others I’m disappointed that the Party fell for the IHRA crap and was stunned that we had a stitch up on Open Selection this time last year – the Party needs root and branch change urgently and should not be home for many of the factions that inhabit its structure – the membership in its expanded scope is not at fault here, we’ve tried and many of us have been booted out for our efforts, me being one of them.
Let’s not forget that “ruthlessness” is not generally considered a human virtue.
It may be a Darwinian one, but Darwinism only goes so far.
I am not ready yet to assign the future of my species to such sub-human considerations at any rate.
Yet the future of the Labour party would I think, have been different with a leader like Nye Bevan had there been someone of that calibre alive now. Imagine him tearing Johnson a new one.
So effectively, JC and the Left should just ignore the continued treachery of Jess Philipps and her ilk within the PLP, many of whom preferring perpetual Tory Rule than an actual Left-of-Centre Labour administration. Just remember, the most transformative government our nation has ever had, namely that of Clement Attlee has Ernest Bevin as his enforcer – nothing got past Bevin and he’d have eviscerated the like of Philipps – by not dealing with these Red Tories JC exhibits weakness and strengthens their hand – had we had Open Selection many of these wasters would be out the door, alas, we had a NEC stitch-up instead, which, and if likely, we have a GE prior to Christmas, will come back to haunt the Party big time.
Simply put, if the Labour Party will not deselect them, then the electorate surely will. Sadly that will mean no Labour majority next time but a hung Parliament as all of these duplicitous, undemocratic dogs-in -the-manger MPs are flushed out of the Commons.
Ditto on the Tory side – our only hope is that a second election swiftly follows.
You surely realise who is attacking the Labour party and Corbyn. It is organised by Israel and their zionist supporters in the UK as was proven by the Al Jazeera under cover reporter’s video “The Lobby”. Israel are ruthless in getting what they want and will use serious threats and actions. They have supporters in the Labour party who also do not want Corbyn. Didn’t the BBC accuse Corbyn of being ruthless? Of course he is not ruthless, and that is why he has attracted lots of new party members who will leave the party if Corbyn goes. We can go only to the Greens which is essentially a socialist party, but they also are not ruthless.
That’s what they all said last time. And you too, probably. He had no chance, it was going to be an embarrassing result, massive Tory triumph, the MSM hammered the message home, Teresa lapped it up, thought she would increase her majority…
Well, Corbyn went out there around the cities, spoke to 250,000 people in George Square in Liverpool, the next day he had 200,000 to hear him in Newcastle, all well known facts if you look but there was a total news blackout in the MSM, since it went against the narrative; to watch the news during the campaign, they never mentioned Corbyn except in negative terms. What I remember of the campaign was everyone up and down the land singing “Ooooh, Jememy Corbyn” to the tune of Seven Nation Army while Teresa screwed everything up.
So do not underestimate the man or the power of what he says to people. By the way, he had no chance during the Labour leadership campaign either, as the MSM informed us. It was either one Blairite prick or another Blairite prick, if I remember correctly.
So, let’s see.
Many OffG articles are so thick with links that it is hard to know where to start. This looks like a very telling indictment, and I don’t doubt the writers credibility, but some links to evidence (especially the allegation made re the EHRC) would be really appreciated. That British politics is endemically racist I don’t doubt for a second. Thank you David.
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2017/mar/05/equalities-body-accused-of-targeting-bame-staff-for-redundancies-letter-ehrc-black-asian-communities
I don’t think that Labour under Corbyn is racist. Perhaps you believe the false media accusations of antisemitism?