All Three Parties Are So Racist That Their Conferences Ought To Be Cancelled

David Lindsay

You do not have to like Jack Letts to be extremely concerned when politicians start revoking people’s citizenship. If you would merely qualify for another nationality, whether or not you held it or wanted it, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen.

50 per cent of people in Britain with an Afro-Caribbean parent also have a white parent. If you are in that position, even if your other ancestors have been Anglo-Saxon for as long as there have been any Anglo-Saxons, or even if Julius Caesar heard them speaking the language that was now Welsh, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen.

If you are one of the huge proportion of the population of Great Britain with an ancestral connection to Ireland, or if you are almost any of the current inhabitants of Northern Ireland including all 10 DUP MPs, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen. And if you would qualify under Israel’s Law of Return, then your British citizenship could now be revoked at a stroke of the Home Secretary’s pen. How about that for anti-Semitism?

All this, and the return of the sus law, too. But then, look at the other side. Never mind the sus law. When Labour was last in, then it tried to introduce the pass laws.

Look at Margaret Hodge, who recently called Shraga Stern “a second-class Jew”. Look at Nick Cohen, who has demanded that Stern be banished from public life on account of his Yiddish accent. Look at Jess Phillips, who has accused British Pakistanis of importing wives for their disabled sons, and who became famous by claiming to have been rude and abusive towards Britain’s most prominent black politician, Diane Abbott.

Look at John Mann, who writes racist material against Gypsy, Romany and Traveller people, and who then distributes it to his constituents.

Look at Ruth Smeeth, who organised a lynch mob of dozens of Labour MPs and Peers to march through London and demand, successfully, the expulsion of Marc Wadsworth from the Labour Party, not for having lied about Smeeth, but for having been so uppity a Coloured as to have told the truth about her.

Look at all of the Black And Minority Ethnic Labour MPs, not one of whom has defended either Wadsworth, or Jackie Walker, or Tony Greenstein, or Chris Williamson. Look at Claire Kober, who sought to emulate apartheid South Africa by bulldozing Tottenham and building an all-white luxury gated community over its rubble.

Look at David Miliband, who created the “Chagos Marine Protected Area” in order to prevent the Chagossians from returning to their homeland. Look at Tony Blair, who with George Bush has killed more brown people than any other white man alive.

Look at Hilary Armstrong, who at the same time as she was Chief Whip on the Iraq War was banning me from becoming a Labour District Council candidate in her constituency because I was mixed-race. Look at Laura Pidcock, whose election literature in 2017 featured Armstrong’s name, face, and words of endorsement.

And look at Simon Henig, the George Wallace of our time, whose attack on Durham County Council’s Teaching Assistants is racist at least in effect, the Teaching Assistants having been brought to their sorry pass by the treacherous political advice of Pidcock’s Political Advisor, Ben Sellout.

The Conservative Party is the party of the Windrush scandal and the party that, assisted by the Liberal Democrats, relegalised caste-based discrimination. Theresa May’s Chief of Staff was Gavin Barwell, who as Housing Minister had caused the deaths at Grenfell Tower, itself a property of a flagship Conservative Council.

In 2011, under the Coalition, teenage black boys were convicted of rioting based on CCTV footage of entirely different teenage black boys. “They all look the same,” you see, both to the Conservatives and to the Liberal Democrats.

Boris Johnson calls black people “piccaninnies”, Muslim women “letterboxes”, and gay men “bumboys”. His Home Secretary, who has denaturalised Letts, is a close ally both of Narendra Modi and of Benjamin Netanyahu. Modi’s Education Minister has slashed scholarships for Dalits (so-called “Untouchables”), while Netanyahu’s Education Minister has described marriage between Jews and non-Jews as “a second Holocaust”.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has adopted the IHRA Definition of Antisemitism, a silencing of BAME, refugee and migrant voices redolent of Windrush and of Grenfell Tower.

Labour submits to the “Equality” and Human Rights Commission, which has no concern for the economic equality without which there can be no other, which sacks its black and disabled staff first, which exonerated the Government in relation to Windrush, and members of which profited from Windrush and from blacklisting.

A Labour Government evicted the Palestinians. A Labour Government evicted the people of the Chagos Islands, at the same time as it was repressing demonstrations in Hong Kong far more brutally than is happening at the moment. As has been mentioned, a Labour Government sought to banish the Chagossians permanently by creating the “Chagos Marine Protected Area”. Like the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats, Labour supports gender-self-identification.

A Conservative Party Conference would pose a threat to the physical safety of BAME people, of Dalits, of Muslim women and their children, of Jews with non-Jewish partners, of those partners and their children, of gay and bisexual men, and of lesbians and bisexual women.

A Liberal Democrat Conference would pose a threat to the physical safety of BAME people, especially Dalits and teenage black boys, and a threat to the physical safety of lesbians and bisexual women.

And a Labour Party Conference would pose a threat to the physical safety of BAME people, of refugees and migrants, of Palestinians, of Chagossians, of disabled people, of working-class people, of trade unionists, and of lesbians and bisexual women. Accordingly, all three of the Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and Labour Party Conferences ought to be cancelled, by court order if necessary.