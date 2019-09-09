EVENT: 9/11 Perspectives

The 9/11 Perspectives panels are taking place in Zurich on the anniversary, this Wednesday.

A range of different experts, from contrasting fields, will be attending in person or via live-stream.

Architect Richard Gage, physicist Prof. Niels Harritt and engineer Jan-André Zaba (among others) will be talking over the physical evidence.

Whilst Dr Daniele Ganser, Dr Piers Robinson and attorney Jane Clark (again, among others) will be discussing the historical, social and legal aspects of the case, including the recent legal breakthroughs for the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

The full list of speakers and their biographies is available here, with an itenerary and summaries of their chosen topics here (or you can download the programme here).

Tickets are available to purchase here, or on the door.