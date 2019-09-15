EXISTENTIAL STUPIDITY – the “Moron” Meme

Dick Croy
When I wrote my stage play Morons, after availing myself of the abundance of evidence that 9/11 was a false flag operation aided and abetted by rogue elements within our own government.
You’d be correct in assuming that it was my intention to get in the face of as many people as possible, even though the inflammatory title alone would no doubt limit its potential audience – to say nothing of theater companies.
But that didn’t matter, I couldn’t imagine its ever being produced anyway, not in my lifetime.
The point – other than simply ranting to vent my extreme anger and frustration – was to leave something on the record for future generations trying to comprehend how such evil could occur, and be so successfully covered up, in a supposedly well-educated, well-informed nation like the United States; how such a ludicrous patchwork of lies could be accepted as the truth of what had taken place. (Much as many are still trying to get their heads around the self-immolation of the German nation under Hitler.)
But there was another reason for using as the title an epithet that is much heard these days, although I was only vaguely aware of this at the time. Before it became an insult, moron was “a term used in psychology to denote mild intellectual disability,” according to my handy consultant Wikipedia.
And I was grappling with the distressing fact that so many otherwise intelligent Americans were buying into the “official” version of 9/11 sold by government and the media, even though as I had discovered, there was so much evidence available to refute it.
In answer to this conundrum, psychologists weighed in with the concept of “cognitive dissonance.” When people’s basic beliefs are challenged by information that contradicts them, they’ll ignore or disavow the threatening information.
And then there’s brainwave entrainment, which I learned about from an interview between physicist and inventor Adam Trombly and Catherine Austin Fitts, founding editor of The Solari Report and former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Trombly stated that Germany under Hitler first developed entrainment as an effective technology for mass mind control, by inducing relaxing alpha waves in large groups of people, making them more suggestible.
This is how “they were able to get thousands of soldiers to line up in neat little rows and listen to Hitler blabber for hours…as they stood there in the heat with perfect attention,” he said, adding ominously that the technology was “very, very primitive compared to what we’re seeing today.”
It’s when entrainment is combined with subliminal programming that we can be made to believe that 19 people with box cutters could bring down four commercial jetliners, destroy the World Trade Center and defeat the entire U.S. air defense system.
Many of us of a certain age may remember first hearing about subliminal programming being inserted into TV commercials back in the late ‘50s persuading viewers to buy stuff. There was actually a minor scandal when someone screwed up and inserted too many frames into an ad and people spotted the message.
There was a congressional hearing – but we all know what they’re for. The whole thing blew over and the CIA and political parties jumped on the technology big time.
Now, said Trombley, “It’s the dumbing down of not just the American public, but the world public. It is the intentional dumbing down [my emphasis]. And so, for example, Fukushima Daiichi goes off and everybody says this is like a really bad nuclear disaster, and the Japanese governments is in denial and yet somehow or other, here we are with it going off 24-7 and spewing incredible amounts of radio isotopes into the air and people don’t have the attention for it anymore.”
There is much more in this article from The Solari Report that helps explain the source of what I’m calling existential stupidity, and I urge you to read it if my short and incomplete summary interests you. We need to acknowledge that we’re facing a world crisis, and Catherine Austin Fitts is one of many 21st Century Thomas Paines trying to wake people up.
In my own early efforts I came to realize that “moron” had acquired a special meaning for me. In writing, editing and revising my play, the word came to refer to people of average or, especially, above-average intelligence who nevertheless behave in ways that favor their extinction.
“Morons” by this definition are like winners on the repugnant website Darwin Awards, “who improve our gene pool – by removing themselves from it in the most spectacular way possible –” except that instead of engaging in award-winning fatal behavior, they merely remain lethally passive. As in Edmund Burke’s often cited quotation, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men [and women] do nothing.”
In Morons the following dialogue takes place between ARONSON, a well-traveled rather world-weary middle-aged man and his younger listener:
“Well, think about it. What’s the one make-or-break factor in whether a species survives or not?” (when there is no answer) “Adaptive behavior. How it deals with its environment. Fits into the existing order. That’s what “survival of the fittest” means. And that’s the fundamental measure of intelligence. If we go down, it will be stupidity that does us in.”
To which the other replies, “Existential stupidity. Sounds about right.”
So what I’m attempting in this short piece is to establish a new meme, one that might possibly gain some online traction and make people think. My life partner says I’m too angry; kindness and compassion are better ways to cure society’s ills.
But I believe that anger is essential too when used in attempting to right wrongs and to wake people up. Maybe introducing the concept of “existential stupidity” into our post- 9/11 world will serve a useful purpose. 9/11 should have been our wake-up call, yet most Americans are still asleep and all but refuse to wake up.
Or they choose to see this heinous state crime against humanity as a terrible event in the past, period, rather than a revelatory exposure of ongoing malign forces that continue to threaten the whole world.
False flag or (complete) psyop? A false flag is generally understood to be an act committed by one group who contrive to make others appear responsible, usually with the intention of using the false claim as a basis to go to war and/or with other ulterior motives.
In the film, Allied, based on real life, the Germans used a spy to collaborate with the Allies in staging an attack which resulted in the assassination of a German ambassador that Hitler wanted rid of. In this event, the Germans were the covert engineers of the killing where they both:
— achieved the assassination of one of their unwanted own
— successfully blamed the killing on the Allies
This can be judged to be a false flag in that both an act was committed and the other side was blamed, however, it is not what we might call a classic false flag as it was, in fact, the Allies who, in the main, performed the act. The Allies were also happy – perhaps even proud – to take responsibility for it while being oblivious to being engineered into it. Additionally, the event was an end of itself – it was not used as a pretext for something else, a usual characteristic of what we understand a false flag to be.
Let’s take another example.
The Gulf of Tonkin false flag that precipitated the Vietnam War was simply based on false claims. The first was that on August 2, 1964, North Vietnamese torpedo boats launched an “unprovoked attack” against a US destroyer on “routine patrol” when the attack was, in fact, provoked and the second was that on August 4 the North Vietnamese launched another attack. This was a simple lie.
While the two examples above fit our understanding of a false flag to some degree in different ways, neither of them fits very well.
Let’s look at another source of confusion with nomenclature: the synonymous use of false flag and psyop (psychological operation). The term psyop refers to covert operations carried out by intelligence services to persuade us of falsities in one form or another, not necessarily of the commit-an-act-blame-it-on-another type. The above two examples clearly fit the term “psyop” in that dissembling occurred while they are not examples of our general understanding of a false flag in that they did not clearly involve a group committing an act and blaming it on another.
We have to wonder how many events labelled false flag properly fit “act committed by one group who contrive to make another group appear responsible.” Could all events labelled false flag not, in fact, fit the typical understanding of the term and should we consider abandoning this misleading term dating from ancient times and perhaps just stick to psyop as psyop always fits perfectly, no matter what the individual characteristics of the event.
Let’s consider 9/11.
We know, of course, that 19 terrorists armed with boxcutters did not hijack four airliners, nor contrive to bring down three buildings by crashing two of the airliners into two of them. We know that airliners do not melt into buildings just as we know that high rise steel frame buildings do not collapse to the ground in symmetrical fashion in a matter of seconds from fire. These are physical impossibilities.
The 9/11 plane crashes and building collapses from fire may well be the greatest cases of the Emperor’s New Clothes the world has ever known.
In the case of 9/11, if we look closely at the sense of “one group committing an act and blaming it on another” the acts didn’t happen at all. It wasn’t a case of the perpetrators committing acts and blaming them on another. The acts that actually were committed had nothing to do with the acts blamed.
— No one was armed with boxcutters and no hijackings took place
— No planes crashed into the twin towers meaning that neither their collapses nor that of WTC-7 nor any deaths and injury could have occurred incidentally
— No plane crashed into the Pentagon resulting in damage to the West Wing
— No plane crashed in a field
The major acts that did take place were these:
— Three buildings at the World Trade Centre were deliberately made to collapse by controlled demolition
— The West Wing of the Pentagon was damaged using a controlled method
— Many drills were conducted
So if, in general, the acts committed had nothing to do with the acts blamed should we not question all parts of the “blamed acts” story. The “false flag” label inclines us away from questioning the claim of death and injury whereas “psyop” better includes that possibility. 9/11 was a psyop – nothing about 9/11 was what it seems in any shape or form. It was all smoke’n’mirrors. What good reason do we have to believe the “3,000 deaths and 6,000 injuries” claim without investigation? Right off the bat, we know, in fact that the claim is false because 265 of the 3,000 could not possibly have died in the faked plane crashes so we might ask whether whatever they did to fake those 265 deaths could they not also have done for the remaining 2,735. Shouldn’t we be examining the evidence provided for these deaths? If we’re not, is it because questioning stated deaths is considered a too taboo and sensitive subject and if that is the case should we allow ourselves this luxury when the truth of 9/11 is so important?
We also might consider whether the perpetrators would actively not want death and injury for real even if, for example, they had no personal concern about the victims. I’d argue an emphatic yes. People who might normally not pay much attention to the ludicrous anomalies in the 9/11 story will transform into super sleuths and will fight to their deaths for truth and justice when a loved one is killed. An army of loved ones rattling the gates is not a happy scenario for the perpetrators. One of the most important things in psyops is control of the story and loved ones of those murdered running amok is not compatible with “control of the story”.
If killing and injuring for real would result in an unhappy scenario for the perps the obvious question is: did they have to do it for real? Are their skills and experience in duping us up to persuading us that 19 terrorists armed with boxcutters performed physically impossible feats but not up to persuading us of the deaths of 3,000 and injury to 6,000? After all, we know the power elite’s experience in psyops dates at least as far back as the Great Fire of London in 1666 as explained in Gloria Moss’s fascinating article, The Great Fire of London – Cui Bono? https://off-guardian.org/2019/09/01/the-great-fire-of-london-cui-bono. Was 9/11 a proper psyop where they duped us with all their claims or was 9/11 what is classically understood as a false flag where the most serious “act” of killing and injuring is actually committed by the perps while being blamed on the 19 terrorists?
Although the perps had complete control of the timing of evacuation of the twin towers prior to their collapses, a complete evacuation would not have suited their terror story at all so the storyline had to include “incomplete evacuation”. They needed a decent number of dead and injured and I think we can safely infer they had planned the 3,000 dead figure and how this number would be split among the different planes and buildings in advance. No deaths or injuries were assigned to WTC-7 which can probably be explained by the fact that it didn’t figure in the terror storyline and so in its case the reality and storyline of “complete evacuation” matched. It is very perturbing to think that if the “3,000 dead, 6,000 injured” claim part of the story was not simply a mini-concoction within the whole, that the perps simply let the people die and be injured to maximise the terror of their story when we know they are expert at duping us and could have faked it instead as they did for the 265 plane passengers. If they did simply let them die and be injured, however, questions arise:
— How did they ensure that the “right” number of people would be in the buildings before their collapses?
— Did they implement a particular evacuation regime in order that the designated number for the terror story remained in the buildings between evacuation of the last person and the building collapses? Who would have been responsible for implementing this grim Sophie’s Choice scenario?
— In 12 second collapses there would be very few survivors so we have to wonder what caused injury to 6,000 people and how did they know what kinds of injuries would result for these people? How would they manage queries from this significant number of injured people over time as controlled demolition became more obvious?
What puzzles me is why, into a massively concocted story, you would introduce a real element whose reality you have no desire for and that significantly compromises highly-desired control of the operation when you can so easily fake it – just as you have all the other confected parts. Isn’t that antithetical to the principles of a psyop? Of course, if you want death as was wanted in the Allied case above and in the case of political assassinations then, of course, you make it happen but if you don’t want 3,000 dead and 6,000 injured and you can fake it why would you do it for real?
We must also consider the people who needed to be involved in this operation and how ready they would be to participate in this monstrous mass murder. We can see from analysis of the dialogue snippets below that Brian Williams and David Restuccio knew what was going on as they let us know with some clues. How many people, like them, were in the know and can we credit all these people being AOK with the cold-blooded and callous killing of 3,000 of their fellow citizens … and even let us know with little clues into the bargain?
Conversation between Brian Williams, MSNBC News Anchor and David Restuccio, FDNY EMS Lieutenant about WTC-7, the third building to collapse at the WTC on 9/11, after its collapse:
It is the 18th anniversary of 9/11. When is a thorough investigation of the very significant claim about death and injury going to happen?
For more on the 9/11 propaganda strategy to persuade us of death and injury, the plane crashes, the collapse of WTC-7 and the twin towers magic dust visit my 9/11 webpage https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/911.html
Hey Mr. Croy, can we start a Dissenters Theater group? I think that would be rad.