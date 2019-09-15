WATCH: 9/11 Whistleblowers

“But someone would have talked,” say the self-styled skeptics who believe the government’s official conspiracy theory of 9/11. But there’s a problem with this logically fallacious non-argument. “Someone” did talk.
In fact, numerous people have come out to blow the whistle on the events of September 11, 2001, and the cover-up that surrounds those events.
These are the stories of the 9/11 Whistleblowers.
Contrary to what they assumed, there were signs of bowing and sagging in the towers well before the collapse Facts “9/11 Skeptics” don’t want you to see: REAL 911 Truth
When you point out facts Kevin Ryan blocks you. I explained that: Controlled demolitions aren’t done by setting off explosives an hour before the building is to come down. & it was a top-down collapse so your argument about lobby & basement level explosives is dumb. Why are you tweeting this crap?
And Kevin Ryan blocked me.
Contrary to what Kevin Ryan assumed, there were signs of bowing and sagging in the towers well before the collapse: https://www.twitlonger.com/show/n_1sqf1se
A fine video. It avoids the common pitfall of having loud, distracting music to give it fake “dramatic” validity, and is actually extremely dramatic as a result. That is because we are free to focus on its content instead of some fool’s idea of a bezazzy presentation.
I remember visiting New York from Miami on September 3 through September 8, 2001. I was staying at the Millennium Hilton in downtown New York. My birthday was during that week and I had business to attend to in the city. On Thursday September 6, I called a friend and asked her if she would like to join me on my birthday for a drink at Windows on the World at the top of the north tower of the World Trade Center. She said yes and we agreed to meet in the lobby of the north tower and then go up the elevator together. When we met each other in the lobby that evening we were informed by Security that no one was being allowed upstairs. Windows on the World was closed for a few days. We did notice walking around the lobby were some instruction work crews carrying bags.
We then decided to walk over to the South tower and go up to the observation deck at the top, just to enjoy the scenery before heading out into the city to celebrate my birthday. When we arrived in the lobby of the south tower, again we were informed that no one was allowed up that evening due to the fact that there was construction going on on the observation deck, and the upper floors, and that no one was allowed up there. We also noticed in the south tower lobby other similar looking workers carrying bags.
We then left the World Trade Center and headed uptown for an enjoyable evening. We thought it was unusual that both towers had closed the upper floors and we each commented that in all our years in New York we have never seen such an occurrence.
When the trade center towers came down on September 11, my girlfriend called me from the city, and she was in shock. As she sobbed, she remembered those workers in the towers and the fact that no one was being allowed upstairs in either tower.
I commented to her that there are no coincidences.
I have kept my airline seat assignment ticket and my bill from the hotel just in case anyone ever asked me to confirm that I was there before the towers came down.
