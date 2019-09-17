Looking at the 9/11 False Flag After 18 Years

Greg Bacon

As we enter our 19th year of the event which forever changed our world and brought us the insanity of endless war, and a police state that is slowly choking the life out of freedom loving people, let us look back at that day.

18 years of this never ending War of Terror, waged against nations that had NOTHING to do with that attack, but which the Deep State had already decided they need to be busted up; partially to please Israel and partially to please Wall Street, which is making a killing off the killing.

The lies told about that day of infamy are legion, but we’ll just stick to a few pics from that day and after looking at these and see if anyone still believe the lies told about the 9/11 False Flag.

We were told that two airliners crashed into WTC 1 &2, which caused them to fall. Right. Look at this pic and answer the question posed: Does this look like a building collapse or buildings that had HE–High Explosives–pre-planted and detonated to make the ‘Twins’ fall?

How could a simple building collapse make the plume of smoke, heated gases and evaporated bodies rise over 4,000 feet into the air? This link goes into that much deeper and is well worth your time to look it over.

That site was developed by Heinz Pommer, a German physicist, who knows a little about what force and acceleration can do to a building mass and what happens to a structure that has been blown up.

But WTC 1 & 2 weren’t the only buildings that day which collapsed.

There’s the infamous WTC 7, which the National Institute of Standards and Technology ‘investigated’ and had to invent a new term, thermal expansion to explain why the building fell.

Thermal expansion claims that the fires in WTC 7 were so hot from the fires, the I-beams used to construct the building expanded, pulling apart, and that made the building fall.

A supposition so absurd that 15,000 scientists, including 52 Nobel Laureates and 63 recipients of the National Medal of Science disagreed.

Here’s a pic of WTC 7 before it fell. I’ve seen bigger fires in an out-of-control BBQ pit.

Yet another pic that shows the complete devastation that was allegedly caused by two passenger jets hitting WTC 1 & 2. If that is true, what caused WTC 3, 4, 5 & 6 to self-destruct?

Guess the nearly one TRILLION dollars in missing gold and silver from WTC 4 might of had something to do with that False Flag?

Since that day, the USA has been on a lunatic rampage, blaming everyone for 9/11 except the ones who actually pulled off that job. Afghanistan is still occupied and getting bombed, but at least those CIA poppy fields are safe.

Iraq is still occupied and getting bombed. Iraq was a prosperous ME nation, but that’s in the past. They might never recover, not as long as the USA is still there.

Syria too was lumped in with that day, although they had NOTHING to do with that False Flag, but Israel wanted Syria destroyed so they could steal more land and that project is still in the making. Syria would have ceased to exit if Russia had not come to her aid.

Iran is in the Pentagon’s cross-hairs, with NeoCON and Zionist war mongers in the WH salivating at the thought of busting up another ME nation. Yemen too can be added to this lethal list, along with Libya, also blamed for the 9/11 False Flag, with no proof offered.

All it takes in the post-9/11 era to get the B-2’s headed your way are accusations and a lot of cable news talking heads breathlessly reporting lies.

No nation on Earth is safe from these violent lunatics, and neither are people.

Besides destroying nations, the USA has become a de facto police state, that gets more invasive each week, thanks to the advances in digital technology.

And it will continue to get worse until Americans rise up and demand that the truth be told about that day, or we can consign ourselves to living in a nation that thrives on tyranny, endless wars and terrorizing the world.