Why Does Chris Hedges Hedge His Bets?

Edward Curtin
Revelations about the machinations of the so-called “deep state’s” conspiracies often conceal deeper truths that go unmentioned. This is quite common, whether it is done intentionally or not.
Sometimes it is intentional and is directed by the intelligence agencies themselves or their accomplices in the media, who operate a vast propaganda network. In that case, it is because the secret rulers have been caught doing some evil deed, and, not being able to fully deny it, they admit to part of it while concealing deeper secrets.
This is termed “a limited hangout.”
It is described by ex-CIA Deputy Director Victor Marchetti, author of The CIA and the Cult of Intelligence, as follows:
Spy jargon for a favorite and frequently used gimmick of the clandestine professionals. When their veil of secrecy is shredded and they can no longer rely on a phony cover story to misinform the public, they resort to admitting—sometimes even volunteering—some of the truth while still managing to withhold the key and damaging facts in the case. The public, however, is usually so intrigued by the new information that it never thinks to pursue the matter further.
For the average person, it is very hard to read between the lines and smell a skunk. The subterfuge is often very subtle and appeals to readers’ sense of outrage at what happened in the past. After the Church Hearings in the 1970s, and then Carl Bernstein’s limited hangout article in Rolling Stone in 1977, where he named the names and “outed” many major media and individuals for having worked with the CIA, many people breathed deeply and consigned these evil and propagandistic activities to the bad old days.
But these “limited hangouts” have been going on ever since, allowing people to express outrage and feel some sort of redemption is at hand in the naïve belief that the system is reformable.
It is a pipe dream induced by the smallest puff on the media’s latest recreational drug, for which no prescription is needed. The media that more openly and proudly than ever reveal their jobs as stenographers for the intelligence agencies (see my article here).
In The Iceman Cometh, the playwright Eugene O’Neill puts the delusional nature of so much public consciousness thus:
To hell with the truth! As the history of the world proves, the truth has no bearing on anything. It’s irrelevant and immaterial, as the lawyers say. The lie of a pipe dream is what gives life to the whole misbegotten mad lot of us, drunk or sober.
Truth may never have been popular, but if one studies the history of propaganda techniques as they have developed in tandem with technological changes, it becomes apparent that today’s incredibly sophisticated digital technology and the growth of screen culture that has resulted in what Guy Debord has called “the society of the spectacle” has made the manipulation of truth increasingly easier and far trickier.
News in today’s world appears as a pointillistic canvas of thousands of disconnected dots impossible to connect unless one has the desire, time, determination, and ability to connect the points through research, which most people do not have. “As a result,” writes Jacques Ellul in his classic study, Propaganda, “he finds himself in a kind of kaleidoscope in which thousands of unconnected images follow each other rapidly” and “his attention is continually diverted to new matters, new centers of interest, and is dissipated on a thousand things, which disappear from one day to the next.”
This technology is a boon to government propagandists that make sure to be on the cutting edge of new technology and the means to control the flow of its content, often finding that the medium is the message, one that is especially confounding since seemingly liberating – e.g. cell phones and their easy and instantaneous ability to access information and “breaking news.”
Then there are writers, artists, and communicators of all types, whether consciously or not, who contribute to the obfuscating of essential truths even while informing the public of important matters. These people come from across the political spectrum. To know their intentions is impossible, unless they spell them out in public to let their audiences evaluate them, which rarely happens, otherwise one is left to guess, which is a fool’s game. One can, however, point out what they say and what they don’t and wonder why.
A recent article, Our Invisible Government, by the well-known journalist, Chris Hedges, is a typical case in point. As is his habit, he sheds light on much that is avoided by the mainstream press. Very important matters. In this piece, he writes in his passionate style that
The most powerful and important organs in the invisible government are the nation’s bloated and unaccountable intelligence agencies. They are the vanguard of the invisible government. They oversee a vast “black world,” tasked with maintaining the invisible government’s lock on power.
This, of course, is true.
He then goes on to catalogue ways these intelligence agencies, led by the CIA, have overthrown foreign governments and assassinated their leaders, persecuted and besmirched the names of those – Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, et al. – who have opposed government policies, and used propaganda to conceal the real reasons for their evil deeds, such as the wars against Vietnam, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Libya.
He condemns such actions.
He spends much of his article referencing Stephen Kinzer’s new book, Poisoner in Chief: Sydney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control and Gottlieb’s heinous exploits during his long CIA career.
Known as “Dr. Death,” this Bronx born son of Jewish immigrants, ran the CIA’s mind control programs and its depraved medical experiments on unknowing victims, known as MK-ULTRA and Artichoke. He oversaw the development of various poisons and bizarre methods to kill foreign leaders such as Fidel Castro and Patrice Lumumba.
He worked closely with Nazi scientists who had been brought to the United States by Allen Dulles in an operation called Operation Paperclip. Gottlieb was responsible for so many deaths and so much human anguish and suffering that it is hard to believe, but believe it we must because it is true. His work on torture and mind control led to Abu Ghraib, CIA black sites, and assorted U.S. atrocities of recent history.
Hedges tells us all this and rightly condemns it as “the moral squalor” and “criminality” that it is. Only a sick or evil person could disagree with his account of Gottlieb via Kinzer’s book. I suspect many good people who have or will read his piece will agree with his denunciations of this evil CIA history. Additionally, he correctly adds:
It would be naive to relegate the behavior of Gottlieb and the CIA to the past, especially since the invisible government has once again shrouded the activities of intelligence agencies from congressional oversight or public scrutiny and installed a proponent of torture, Gina Haspel, as the head of the agency.
This also is very true. All these truths can make you forget what’s not true and what’s missing in his article.
But something is missing, and some wording is quite odd and factually false. It is easy to miss this as one’s indignation rises as one reads Hedges’ cataloguing of Gottlieb’s and the CIA’s obscenities.
He omits mentioning the Clinton administration’s dismantling wars against Yugoslavia, including 78 days of non-stop bombing of Serbia in 1999 that killed thousands of innocent people in the name of “humanitarian intervention,” wars he covered for the New York Times, the paper he has come to castigate and the paper that has a long history of doing the CIA’s bidding.
He claims that Gottlieb and the CIA’s scientists failed in their “vain quest” for mind control drugs or electronic implants that might, among other things, get victims to act against their wills, such as acting as a Manchurian candidate, and as a result, “abandoned” their efforts.
That they failed is not true, and that they abandoned their efforts is unknowable, unless you wish to take the CIA at its word, which is a hilarious thought.
How could Hedges possibly know they abandoned such work? A logical person would assume they would say that and continue their work more secretly.
On one hand, Hedges says, “It would be naive to relegate the behavior of Gottlieb and the CIA to the past,” but then he does just that. Which is it, Chris? By definition, the “invisible” government, the CIA, never reveals their operations, and lying is their modus operandi, especially with their brazen in-your-face biblical motto: “And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall make you free.”
He says the invisible deep state “failed to foresee…the 9/11 attacks or the absence of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction.”
This is factually wrong and quite absurd, as is well documented. They simply lied about these matters ex post facto. He suggests such failures were due to “ineptitude,” a coy word used by numerous other writers who find reasons to deny intentionality to the “deep state.”
He therefore is implying that the attacks of September 11, 2001, a subject that he has consistently failed to address over the years even while he has written in detail about so much else, did not involve America’s “invisible government forces.”
The ineptitude explanation fails elementary logical analysis.
Does he think it was intelligence ineptitude that allowed operatives to wire the highly-secure Twin Towers and Building 7 for controlled demolition that brought those buildings down, as the testimony of one’s eyes and that of hundreds of NYC firefighters who reported explosions throughout the buildings affirm?
Ineptitude is another word for avoidance of evidence, gathered over the years by careful scholars and researchers. Ineptitude is another word for the belief “in miracles,” as David Ray Griffin has phrased it.
What does he think Colin Powell was doing at the United Nations on February 5, 2003 with CIA Director George Tenet sitting behind him when he lied repeatedly and fabricated evidence for Iraq having weapons of mass destruction to promote and justify the U.S. war against Iraq? Ineptitude? A failure of intelligence?
Chris Hedges is a very intelligent man, so why does he write such things?
Most importantly, why, when he writes about the past evil deeds of the intelligence operatives – Gottlieb and the CIA’s overseas coups and assassination of foreign leaders, etc. – does he fail to say one word about the CIA’s assassination of domestic leaders, including President John Kennedy in 1963, the foundational event in the invisible government’s takeover of the United States.
Can an act be more evil and in need of moral condemnation?
And how about the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy in 1968, or Malcolm X in 1965?
Why does Hedges elide these assassinations as if they are not worthy of attention, but Gottlieb’s sick work for the CIA is? Like the attacks of September 11, 2001, he has avoided these assassinations throughout the years.
I don’t know why. Only he can say. He is a very well-read man, who is constantly quoting from scholars about various important issues. His books are chock full of such quotations and references. But you will look in vain for references to the brilliant, scholarly work of such writers on these assassinations, the attacks of September 11, 2001, and the CIA’s criminal and morally repugnant activities as James Douglass, David Talbot, David Ray Griffin, William Pepper, Graeme MacQueen, Lisa Pease, and so many others.
Is it possible that he has never read their books when he has read so much else? If so, why?
As I said before, Chris Hedges, who has a passionate but mild-mannered style, is not alone in his disregard of these key matters.
Other celebrity names on the left have been especially guilty of the same approach: Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, and Alexander Cockburn, to name just a few (Zinn and Cockburn are dead). They have avoided these issues as if they were toxic. Nor would they logically explain why.
The few times they did respond to those who criticized them for this, it was usually through a dismissive wave of the hand or name calling, a tactic such as the CIA developed with the term “conspiracy theory.”
Cockburn was particularly nasty in this regard, priding himself on dismissing others with words such as kooks, lunatics, and idiots, even when his logic was deplorable. He liked to use ineptitude’s synonym, “incompetence,” to explain away what he considered intelligence agency failures. “Why,” he wrote in one piece attacking September 11 critics while upholding the government’s version, “does the obvious have to be proved?”
“Brillig!” as Humpty Dumpty would say. Absolutely brillig!
The CIA’s mind control operations need to be exposed, as Hedges does to a degree in this latest article. But revealing while concealing is unworthy of one who condemns “creeps who revel in human degradation, dirty tricks, and murder.” It itself is a form of mind control.
Perhaps he will see fit to publicly explain why he has done this.
September 11 attacks are so big and the official story so embedded that you cannot say the opposite for fear of being labelled and thus having your speaking platform destroyed. Alex Jones found a way but became a cartoon and eventually was censored. As someone who makes their living as a cultural critic or what have you begins to tow the line, their career starts to take off. They are thinking the correct way. 2+2=5.
The collapse of WTC building 7 was reported by the BBC before it happened. One could see the building over the reporter’s shoulder. https://youtu.be/9GcjP9KVR7E
https://youtu.be/mqmIMvWnIV8
https://youtu.be/hT-kwy6Z8XI
If we start to criticise people such as Hedges, Pilger, Chomsky etc. who I consider to be very good, balanced journalists/writers then when and where do we stop?
I would add that around 500 people, not thousands were killed in the NATO air strikes on Serbia, too many to be sure, but on a scale of things, loooking at what is happening in Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria it is just a tiny ripple in a huge ocean of death and destruction.
Sorry, I disagree – those on the left should not be defended from constructive criticism if they fail on key issues (in the way Hedges and Chomsky do on 9/11).
Additinally criticism of NATOs actions must not be reduced to a simple body count – their involvement in the former Yugoslavia proved;
Spurious claims about protecting human rights because the level of human rights abuses escalated significantly after the bombing began (as vengeful factions laid into each other in Kosovo and elsewhere) – in other words NATO made a bad situation much worse.
A covert campaign to create markets in central-eastern Europe that would be under the sphere of western control rather than ceding to Russia.
A campaign by the media to report selectively and in line with the phoney narrative developed by western military powers rationalising the terrible harms they had inflicted.
That NATO could claim the moral high ground while ignoring even more serious abuses that were occuring around the same period in countries like Indonesia and Rwanda.
A quick google&wiki with “Serbian Death Toll” reveals more than a tiny ripple:
NATZO open warfare with air strikes on civilian targets, 2500. NATZO proxy warfare with destabilization along ethnic lines a la Syria, at least 130,000 dead with 2.4 million refugees and 2 million IDP (Internally Displaced Persons). NATZO can be satisfied that the scale of their trial run in Yugoslavia compares favourably with their later campaigns in Libya and in Syria ( 1 million dead, 7 million refugees and 3 million IDP. True NATZO killed fewer people in Yugoslavia, but in compensation they accomplished NATZO’s mission: a Euro-pipeline was built through Albania (shares: BP 20%, Sna Milan 20%, Fluxys Belgium 19%, Enagas Spain 16%, Axpo Baden 5%).
This is why one’s position on 9/11 is the litmus test of our time — mostly of rationality, moral courage, and emotional fortitude. I’m leaving it out as a test of intelligence because of the overwhelming preponderance of concordant evidence that is such that an average high school kid could get it in an afternoon. That is, as long as that high school kid has the required rationality, moral courage and emotional fortitude required to dig into that mountain of evidence. Croy’s recent article here, “Existential Stupidity, The Moron Meme” addresses this.
High school kids like Greta Thunberg? No thanks. Some of these will swallow like you the lack of motive for an internal 9/11 conspiracy plus the non discovery of it before or after.
To attack Irak (again) some fake WMD stories were needed, 9/11 didn’t suffice.
Blowing up the WTC just for insurance money doesn’t cut adult mustard.
Apparently, you failed the litmus test.
Any moderately perceptive person can see that the 9/11 event is the essential pretext for the entire ruling-class program, not the least of which is the destruction of Iraq as an independent country.
In 2001, two years after the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 US Deep state was at its apex; that event trumped anything – even a WTC attack.
Motive – fail.
two =a few. in 1991 both the USSR and the Warsaw pact dissolved.
Don’t declare the CIA un-failable: as much as they can’t defy the law of Gravity they can’t avoid Murphy’s law.
I believe 9/11 was one of their failures and many should have been sacked for that one.
@Antonym so you appear to believe the Twin Towers and Building 7 defied the laws of physics, for that is surely what they did if they collapsed the way they did from fire. And just why do you think no one was sacked for this purported collection of massive failures? On the contrary, many were promoted for this stunning success. For God’s sake, don’t be so daft; watch videos of Building 7 collapsing and see the study by Hulsey of UAF. It’s on their website. For the Twins, watch a short video on YouTube called “ North Tower Exploding” by David Chandler. Will you believe what you can see with your own eyes or will you believe what you’re told?
Even building 7 fell downwards, so that law was not violated. Do you agree that US defense heads should have rolled for the 9/11 debacle?
“Even building 7 fell downwards”?????
Well, everything falls downwards. The question is: Why did it not remain upright?
And the fact that no “heads rolled” for the 9/11 “debacle” suggests that it wasn’t a “debacle”.
Chomsky says a US government conspiracy would have leaked: 9/11 would have been prevented.
He also point out he one of a few on the left to disbelieve a 9/11 set up.
Which only proves not even intellectuals are exempt from the occasional logic fail.
In other words Chomsky is asking the wrong question.
Look, its very simple – 9/11, the Pentagon and Shansville are all crime scenes that have never been properly investigated.
Is it too much to expect basic investigative work to be required after mass murder?
If these events were to be properly investigated it may well unearth a network of collaborators but trying to identify them without any investigation seems to be a daft argument to put forward (because assertions are based on belief rather than evidence).
It seems astonishing that clever-cloggs like Hedges and Chomsky don’t understand this rudimentary principle.
Here’s an interesting fact: the US authorities spent >$60 million trying to establish if Bill spunked on Monica’s skirt – while the budget for the Commission to investigate the most significant ‘terrorist attack’ in recent history was only a quarter of that (i.e.$15 million).
In other words from an official point of view it might be argued that the US authorities viewed the mating habits of the lesser-spotted Clinton as four times more important than the deaths of 3,000+ citizens and counting if we include those murdered on the day or suffering from subsequent health complications.
Why would US deep state seriously investigate or publish their own failings? Four airlines hijacked and some torpedoed into landmarks is a colossal security laps for fortress America. Better shush it up plus divert.
Also the dollar floats on Saudi oil, so the Feds presses can only print unlimited as long as the Gulf Sheiks are kept out of the lime light.
Don’t forget the additional security lapse required to allow those 19 Saudi hijackers to spend at least a month rigging three WTCs for demolition.
The data is such now that anyone still trying to pretend the discredited official conspiracy theory about 9/11 is the first option for critical thinkers is either a moral coward or a shill
*What was the motive for controlled demolition of most of the WTC on 9/11?
*Did any planes hit the towers or not?
“What was the motive for controlled demolition of most of the WTC on 9/11?”
To create the spectacle of a catastrophic attack.
“Did any planes hit the towers or not?”
Ah – that is the question!
Israelis, IMO, are the most plausible culprits in the rigging of the towers for demolition. I think the Saudis were mostly complicit in loaning themselves out as the patsies.
Patsies do not “loan themselves out”. Patsies are the unwitting fall guys.
“Chomsky says a US government conspiracy would have leaked: 9/11 would have been prevented.” – thus proving the author’s point rather nicely.
How someone can see this video and still believe those towers fell without the help of explosives is testament to the human being’s immense capacity for self deception.
Can anybody point to a Link with soundtrack? I want to listen for something that a distinguished U$ MI general said you always hear at a controlled demolition: the pop! pop! pop! of a chain or wave of explosive charges being set off, one floor after another.
The progression of explosions as they raced down the faces of the buildings was so rapid that the sound, as described by many witnesses, was more of a constant roar than discreet “pops.” That notwithstanding, the explosions are quite obvious to the sense of sight.
MKULTRA really was a failure though, drugs aren’t any good for mind control except as an adjunct to traditional techniques; ideology and violence are far more effective tools of mind control. Too bad they tortured and broke people’s brains to figure that out
Thomas Merton wrote, “The greatest need of our time is to clean out the enormous mass of mental and emotional rubbish that clutters our minds and makes all political and social life a mass illness. Without this house cleaning we cannot begin to see. Unless we see, we cannot think. The purification must begin with the mass media. How?” Merton was another victim of assassination in 1968.
Merton may or may not have been assaassinated, but his ‘cleaning out of the mind’ was akin to the content of one of BigB’s more yogic sermons rather than to any of the ruminations of the Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.
There is no longer any “may not have been” about the murder of Thomas Merton, who was wise to our war promoting press when he wrote, “The hardest people to propagandize are those who are not interested in the news…”
https://www.irishamericannews.com/irishamericannews/arts/books/7576-the-martyrdom-of-thomas-merton-an-investigation-reviewed-by-sabina-clarke
I am so sick of the nuttery which manifests itself in statements such as his don’t – we – all – know – this? assertion that the C.I.A killed JFK. It’s not to late to learn something: read “Reclaiming History,” by Vincent Bugliosi. Or, continue as an idiot.
“Reclaiming History” has been comprehensively debunked by Dr James Fetzer. He found one page with 10 lies and mistakes on it.
The left eating their own. I had thought it rather odd when Jeffrey St. Clair, Joshua Frank, Eric Draitser, Yoav Livin were so zealous in attacking Catlin Johnstone for daring to violate leftist dogma. As I do here, reading Mr. Curtin’s suggestion that Chris Hedges lack of encyclopedic completeness implies a lack of sincerity or candor. Among the pure left, there are no grey areas.
Yeah, 9/11 is just a side issue, no real impact on development of 21st century politics, no big effect on societal psyche, truth irrelevant, nothing to see here /s
Caity Johnstone was actually totally deplatformed from CounterPurge for her ‘heresy’. Tell me: who’s calling for a deplatforming Chris Hedges here?
Conspiracies heaped upon conspiracies, or distractions heaped upon distractions?
What are the major problems facing the majority of the human race?
1.Malnutrition (hunger, obesity and ill health).
2. Climate change.
3. Income equality.
4. The disease of rabid consumerism.
5. The spiritual void (depression).
6. Overworking.
7. The exploitation of billions of animals.
8. Corrupt politicians and corporations.
9. Access to affordable healthcare.
10. Inter family violence.
These are the some of the things Chris Hedges write about.
FFS, isn’t that enough?
They also write about that in the MSM. But they do it with a bias. Chris Hedges also writes about these issues with bias (always ending up that you should fight the unidentifiable deep state and get yourself peppersprayed when clashing with the police) and that is what this article from Curtin is about
Difference being Chris walks the talk.
in a word, no. if he avoids the single most critical event of the 21st century, no.
Chomsky is controlled opposition.
https://caitlinjohnstone.com/2019/02/11/how-to-tell-if-someone-is-controlled-opposition/
It is impossible to list more than two researchers into 9/11 without also mentioning the super-rational and comprehensive technical review by Judy Wood, in her book “Where Did The Towers Go?”. Indeed the omission by the author of this article could reasonably be viewed as a probable limited hangout.
Russian dolls of deceit.
Superb essay, Edward. I have been pointing this out about Hedges for some time now. Let’s all bear in mind that whether Hedges has sold his soul to the powers that be – or is simply avoiding certain unpleasant truths due to a fear of the price he would pay for speaking honestly of them – nonetheless the CIA has very definitely been cultivating writers and and journalists across the political spectrum to insinuate their narratives into the public consciousness fro the better part of the last century.
“The detailed and engrossing 2008 book, The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America, by Hugh Wilford, investigates the CIA’s ideological struggle from 1947 to 1967 to win “hearts and minds” for US capitalism and prosecute the Cold War.
It was a dirty business. The CIA devised schemes to create or utilize existing social organizations, phony pass-through entities, universities, various media, artist groups, foundations and charities to service its propaganda wars—attempting to place a “progressive” and even “humanitarian” veneer upon America’s expanding grip.
Despite the passage of time since the book’s release, it remains a pertinent read for its exposure of the modus operandi of the CIA’s ideological campaigns and the role of a section of the liberal intelligentsia in supporting it. It is an eye-opener, particularly for a younger generation that has been subjected to a decades-long, non-stop attempt to whitewash the CIA and US militarism. One gets a picture of the ferociously antidemocratic and reactionary operations of US imperialism and its intelligence apparatus, a clear demonstration of the thoroughly criminal and deceitful nature of American capitalism.
Most important of all, the reader comes away with a sense of the immense significance attributed by the American ruling elite to the ideological struggle against socialism.
The author correctly emphasizes, “If anything, these practices have intensified in recent years, with the ‘war on terror’ recreating the conditions of total mobilization that prevailed in the first years of the Cold War.” He adds that the agency is “a growing force on campus.”[3]
The metaphor—a “Mighty Wurlitzer”—was coined by Frank Wisner, the head of the Office of Policy Coordination (OPC), a paramilitary and psychological operations group created in 1948, which was folded into the CIA in 1951. He prided himself on directing the network of organizations to play any propaganda tune on demand, likening it to the world-famous theater organ.
The agency sought out those who might be predisposed in a socialistic direction, targeting constituencies that had grievances with the status quo. It selected representatives from ethnic groups, women, African-Americans, labor, intellectuals and academics, students, Catholics, and artists and organized them into various front groups to promote anticommunism. These links, in turn, provided the agency with the cover it needed to influence strategically important sectors of foreign populations.
Ironically, as the federal government was conducting its House Un-American Activities witch-hunts and assembling the attorney general’s List of Subversive Organizations, supposedly to ferret out Communist Party “front groups,” the CIA was busy doing precisely that—creating front groups of thousands of unwitting Americans for covert political operations.
The book exposes how “radical” and “ex-radical,” labor, artistic and middle class people, a section of the American liberal intelligentsia, found themselves part of this “Wurlitzer.” [4] Significantly, this included a layer of former Communist Party members and fellow-travelers, such as novelist Richard Wright, who were disillusioned by their experience with the reactionary Stalinized party, did not find their way into the Trotskyist movement, and tragically ended up in the arms of the American intelligence apparatus.
The agency exerted its control over these widely disparate and sometimes rancorous groups primarily through two methods. The first was the dispensation of large sums of cash—funneled either through corporations such as ITT, wealthy individuals or foundations. The second means was the vetting and grooming of the leaderships of these front groups, with the chosen individuals subjected to secrecy oaths.
Wilford explains how secrecy oaths were implemented in the case of the CIA-controlled National Student Association (NSA). “When the CIA judged it necessary to have an unwitting [uninformed of CIA control] officer made aware of the true source of the organization’s funds, a meeting would be arranged between the individual concerned, a witting colleague and a former NSA officer who had gone on to join the Agency. At a prearranged signal, the witting staffer would leave the room. The CIA operative (still identified only as ex-NSA) would explain that the unwitting officer had to swear a secrecy oath before being apprised of some vital secret, and after getting the officer to sign a formal pledge, the operative would then reveal the Agency’s hand in the Association’s affairs.”
Oaths were not just for effect. Violation carried a possible 20-year prison sentence. In later years, some of the witting later denounced the operation as entrapment and complained that they were “duped into a relationship with the CIA.” Others were in political agreement and/or saw working with the agency as a solid career move.” https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2015/08/17/wur1-a17.html
The agency exerted its control over these widely disparate and sometimes rancorous groups primarily through two methods. The first was the dispensation of large sums of cash — funneled either through corporations such as ITT, wealthy individuals or foundations.
9/11 Review — The Left Gatekeepers Phenomenon
Thank you for posting this historiography. Excellently articulated stuff that I appreciate very much.
MOU
With the CIA stuff again? Chris Hedges doesn’t focus on that single agency to start with. He is a generalist, which you obviously ignored despite the many books he has written.
I didn’t even care to check Chris’ article mentioned here because from the very beginning he clearly stated that this ruling organizations are alive and kicking. He gave gross examples of what they did in the past and therefore all likely to keep on doing but we just can’t learn about, just ask real journalists like Julian Asante. So, if Chris did indeed say the CIA stopped or failed on anything it didn’t matter because he’s telling us that this agency and others beyond the public knowledge are criminals with a badge, at the perfect level of Mexican drug cartels, Salvatorian gangs, Muslim extremists and more.
Worrying about 9/11 is way past its time and I’m sorry local folks out there, but the masses did swallow the official version. I’m sure of it because talking about conspiracies is normally look down. Most people didn’t really care and went on with their lives. A few others did bother to read the official version and still were able to believe claims like that the twin towers were designed for neat destruction when they were built.
Why wouldn’t people really care about 9/11? Because life has become hell in the USA! This is not a developed nation anymore! I can tell many in here enjoy cozy middle class lives. You are as much as the problem as the being powers and such. Even one of the magazines of these freaking powers, The Atlantic, admits that middle classers are just as much to blame.
This article is actually very likely (to say the least) a media plot divertion by the invisible government by slandering Chris Hedges and his website truthdig, some of the best exposers of deep state or whatever you want to call it. Some bloggers also complained truthdig has ignored Israel’s abuses, which is a flat out lie, making me think deep state also manipulates that content, which is not surprising at all. Small businesses do it in Amazon’s reviews.
Nobody could report all the atrocities in the world in a small column, such as Chris Hedges’ was totally expected to. For this matter this author, Edward Curtain, has definitely failed to mention too many as well. Moreover, Ed only seems to bother with Democrats in power, not the real beasts, the Republicans.
But Chris has indeed exposed Clinton, his political party and corrupt Liberals in detail in at least two books, “Death of the Liberal Class” and “Empire of Illusion” because these are the people who should have stopped or opposed all the atrocities. And no, Chris couldn’t have exposed all atrocities in all of his books either. Yet, about 10 out of 10 average folks will not be able to get through half a single one of his books without being overwhelmed.
This situation has doomed Chris to get ignored by the masses because most people only want to be entertained. Chris is famous only in these very small places. YOU, whoever you are, find it yourself: get out of this website and start asking your friends, family, acquaintances and else about Chris Hedges.
Edward also fails to use proper examples, like Clinton’s bombing in ex-Yugoslavia because this whole context is about secrecy and those bombing were public from the beginning. Clinton also bombed (=murdered) Iraq publicly to boost his popularity.
Maybe neither Edward Curtain nor this site, off-guardian, are controlled by the deep state, but they are causing problems by bringing division and attacking the reputation of the few journalists worth supporting, like those in truthdig. Do yourself and everyone a big favor and ditch this site and this Curtain. I wish to see him a single day covering war crimes like Chris did for years.
“Moreover, Ed only seems to bother with Democrats in power, not the real beasts, the Republicans.”
…and we’re back to the little controlled ball game. Actually the worst offenders in this little showbiz spectacle are always the “left” or “dissenting” side. These are the ones who are happy to provide a progressive veneer to the compulsive and unchanging machinations of the deep state.
Both of the two approved mainstream US political parties are owned and operated by the ultra wealthy. The USA has always been this way.
Equally corrupt and uninterested in changing the system to better life for the “little” People.
Reading many of the comments here, I’m shocked by the number of people who think that Chris Hedges is a CIA agent sent out to confuse and divert people from understanding the Truth!
i missed that. which comment says hes a cia agent? id like to read it.
No voice or perspective should be above scrutiny, including those of Chris Hedges and Noam Chomsky. That said, I think that scrutiny should be well reasoned and avoid the ad Hominem fallacy. Both men can be assumed to have their blind spots, and may indeed be guilty of bad faith, but I would prefer that we work to exhaust other possibilities before reverting to ill intention.
In this regard, I think the author has sailed close to that line without crossing it, unlike some of the comments to this piece. I think challenging Mr. Hedges to respond is fair, and I would want to hold Hedges to the standard of offering a fair-minded response.
Without excusing man’s failings, I might note that there seems a widespread tendency–a form of unspoken negotiation, if you will–to concede certain positions in order to be deemed reasonable in one’s criticism of other issues. People with elite educations may even be more susceptible to this, in some sense recognizing where the heaviest flak will come and where their own positions are best fortified.
9/11 and the Kennedy assignation(s) are arguably the preeminent examples of the former. Silence and evasion on the NATO bombardment of Yugoslavia do not rise to that level, and would not be so convincingly explained by the “unspoken bargaining” gambit. Unspoken, and, at least potentially, unconscious.
Test only
I, and I’m sure many others, have shared Ed Curtain’s concerns, questions and observations about Chris over the years. He does an excellent job expressing those questions and concerns in this piece.
Chomsky is a particularly interesting case I must say. He continues to ignore massive amounts of information freely available to all of us that points to the complete and utter fraudulence of the Warren Commission findings – (even at the tender age of 13 I was loath to believe in a “magic bullet).” Not the least of which evidence is the reality that multiple witnesses about to testify to the House Select Committee on Assassinations in the late 1970’s, if we are again to believe the “official story,” decided to commit suicide rather than testify only days or weeks before they were to appear. Such, apparently, is the amazing power long deceased – “lone assassin” – Lee Harvey Oswald exercises from the grave. That the Committee on Assassinations found that a “second shooter” was present (on it’s own evidence of a “conspiracy”) is of course on no interest to Chomsky as he never references this fact.
In utter amazement I have watched video of Chomsky transform from the uber-rational critical thinking style he is noted for, into essentially a blabbering irrational Glenn Beck impersonator, with the mere audience member suggestion that the official 9/11 story may not be accurate. One gains a rather different perspective on the New York Time’s designation of Chomsky as the West’s “most important dissident,” when we see him function as a quite obvious gatekeeper on the most important events impacting the American republic. Having a very important “dissident” who evidence-free supports the Warren Commission AND the 9/11 Commission is no doubt quite very “important” to not only the paper of record, but to all other servants of the empire.
Of course the good old boys network over at CounterPunch ridicule and renounce any and all such challenges to the official stories regarding these events with the CIA constructed and approved designation of – “conspiracy theories.”
The concept of the “limited hangout” is as critical to understanding American and Western State propaganda operations (including those involving individuals identifying as “leftists”) as is understanding how “false flag” operations function.
Noam Chomsky and the Compatible Left, parts 1 — 4
> In utter amazement I have watched video of Chomsky transform
> from the uber-rational critical thinking style he is noted for, into
> essentially a blabbering irrational Glenn Beck impersonator, with
> the mere audience member suggestion that the official 9/11 story
> may not be accurate.
Yep, I’ve seen that too. Very instructive to see THE professor of linguistics snidely sputtering out obvious logical fallacies. That told me everything I needed to know about him, despite his intellect and accomplishments.
Hedges article had gaps, for certain. I am in no position to know why, albeit that their absence is disturbing (especially the Clinton ordered NATO bombing and destruction of Yugoslavia, let alone the fact that the MSM, including of course the BBC World Service, never mentioned, at the time nor now, the fact that the ICJ exonerated Milosevic of war crimes).
However, it is even more disturbing – but unsurprising given the focus of Hedges’ article – that Truthdig has indeed buried somewhere this very recent article. Perhaps the fact that Truthdig’s editor Robert Scheer is Jewish (perhaps he is, more importantly, a Zionist) and the main focus of Hedges’ article is Sidney Gottlieb a man, a scientist, who did the same sorts of things and was as untroubled by them as the Nazi scientists who happily used other humans (untermenschen – Slavs, Jews, Roma, the mentally and physically handicapped) as guinea pigs (not that I agree with using guinea pigs, either).
Truthdig rarely if ever has any article which seriously criticizes Israel and its 70+ year ongoing brutal, violent, criminal ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Or, another example, any article that digs into the Venezuelan Ricardo Haussmann and his less than honorable actions (you have to go to MintPressNews or The Grayzone Project for that sort of honest, deep investigative expose).
I check out Truthdig to see what the bourgeois, “progressive,” identitarian wing of the dual headed party followers are “talking” about just as I listen (well, sort of listen) to the BBC World Service and NPR to learn what the propaganda of the day, month is (or isn’t): what they ignore, what they push, how they “report” on things, and so on. Then to get a more honest, serious, unbiased (or differently biased) perspective if check out Consortium News, MintPressNews, The American Herald, The Vineyard of the Saker, OffGuardian, RT, Sputnik etc…..