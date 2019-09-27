The Rule of the Mob: Labour Conference Banner Banned, Slashed

Peter Gregson
On Sunday 22nd Sept, I, a Labour Party member since 1986, had my banner taken down from outside Conference. Why? The police agreed it was not anti-Semitic. When Zionists first started complaining about it, the police photographed it and referred it to their superiors. Not a problem, they said. The banner could stay.
But the Zionists, from the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) and the Sussex Friends of Israel (FoI) were incandescent with rage. Repeatedly they complained and when the police refused to act, they took the law into their own hands.
Cllr Joshua Garfield from Newham Council rushed past me at the banner and slashed it in two. The police apprehended him and removed the large sharp scissors he had used and took his details. (Later Garfield boasted about it on twitter.)
The Secretary from Labour Against the Witch-hunt and I repaired it. Yet again it was attacked, ripped in half again by another Zionist. We repaired it again.
At this point local hoodlum Simon Cobbs (Founder of Sussex Friends of Israel and ex-resident of HMP Exeter) stood spread-eagled before it and refused to move. After an hour of this he moved away, whereupon another extremist rushed the banner and this time ripped it in several places.
On each occasion we repaired the banner, and on each occasion the police caught the assailant and took their details.
The police asked me if I would consider taking down the banner; I said I would not do this- I explained this was a matter of freedom of speech; I was in a public space, the banner was not anti-Semitic.
Eventually, a group of Zionists stood before the banner and created a scene, arguing and shouting with a group of us who defended the banner, supporters of free speech. At a certain point the police made the decision that a possible public order offence had been committed. They removed the banner and took it away.
The police explained that it was now evidence in a potential public order charge….AGAINST me!
It would appear the police had been bullied into making a decision into taking my banner on the grounds that I had committed a public order offence, rather than those who had been harassing and attacking me, calling me an anti-Semite. Readers can see the slashed banner here.
Later that day, Jeremy Corbyn waded in. He tweeted:
I’m disgusted that this banner was displayed near our #Lab19 conference centre. We asked the police to remove it and I’m glad they did. This kind of antisemitic poison has no place whatsoever in our society.”
I'm disgusted that this banner was displayed near our #Lab19 conference centre.
We asked the police to remove it and I'm glad they did.
This kind of antisemitic poison has no place whatsoever in our society.https://t.co/YvL3LloYC4
— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 23, 2019
This brought forward 1,800 responses, many from people who couldn’t see anything anti-Semitic about the banner at all. Even the artist, Latuff, said so:
No, Mr. @jeremycorbyn that banner was not disgusting.
Disgusting is:
-how the #Israel Lobby™ weaponize anti-Semitism to silence critics.
-how you bowed down to your detractors and ordered removal of a banner with a @Mondoweiss cartoon I made in defense of you!
Shame on you! https://t.co/HIUxZfw8Aq pic.twitter.com/T4IewVOH1p
— Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) September 23, 2019
On the Monday, I attended a voluntary interview at the John Street police station where I was interviewed under caution with the duty solicitor present. I explained what the banner was about and why I had brought it to Brighton, to promote political discussion on the weaponization of anti-Semitism.
I explained about the Al-Jazeera documentary on which the banner was based, The Lobby , which portrayed how Israel funds the take-down of politicians sympathetic to Palestine, using groups such as the JLM and the FoI.
I noted the banner had particular relevance at this time. An election was coming and that once the date was announced, newspapers would be full of accusations of anti-Semitism aimed at Labour politicians who have dared to criticise Israel, in an effort to undermine their vote. I thought it important to point out the role a foreign country was having in British electoral affairs.
I concluded by telling the police that I was disappointed in them for undermining my freedom of speech.
The police must now decide if they will ask the CPS to prosecute me; it is likely to be months before a decision is made.
In the meantime, I will pursue claims of criminal damage against those who attacked my banner and against the police for taking it down, for the Human Rights Act of 1998 – Article 10 protects my right to hold my own opinions and to express them freely without government interference, including through works of art.
The next day, Rabbi Ahron Cohen of the Neturei Karta spoke to me and gave his view that he could not fathom any way that the banner was anti-Semitic.
Many are dumbfounded at Corbyn’s tweet describing it as such. When the Lobby film was shown in 2017, its fairness and accuracy was supported by OFCOM and Corbyn called for an investigation, so he knew that Israel pumps millions of pounds into Zionist defamation activities in the UK with the sole aim of shutting down any debate on Israel’s racist treatment of Arabs and Christians.
However, according to the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism adopted by most political parties, to say that Israel is a racist endeavour is now seen as prejudice against Jews.
The banner says: “IHRA: tell the NEC how you feel”, because I wanted Labour members to tell the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to abandon the IHRA definition they adopted a year ago, an action Corbyn himself objected to.
Party members are now beholden to a definition whereby any activist criticising Israel as racist becomes an anti-Semite, a plainly ludicrous claim. This enables Zionists to make endless charges of anti-Semitism against anti-apartheid activists.
Most of these accusations come from the JLM, registered as a socialist society affiliated to Labour.
I am chair of Labour Against Zionist Islamophobic Racism (LAZIR), a group of Labour Party activists which sees Zionism as racism and who want to end its influence, seeking to get the JLM disaffiliated. At the Conference, we distributed 1,500 flyers to Party members calling for this, highlighting the JLM’s role in undermining any politician who supports Palestine and criticises Israel.
Corbyn’s pro-Palestine stance has drawn JLM’s ire and they have declared Corbyn “unfit to be prime minister”. They score Labour candidates seeking election according to their level of support for Israel, working with the media to undermine whose whom they don’t like or who support Corbyn.
One doesn’t have to be either Jewish or in the Labour Party to be in the JLM.
Labour’s founding planks are fairness, equality and social justice. LAZIR point out that JLM’s sole focus is on protecting Israel, sharing none of Labour’s values in their disregard for Palestinian rights.
I emailed Corbyn in response to the tweet, pointing out the Rabbi’s views and that he himself had called for an investigation into Israel’s work undermining UK politicians; he had also not supported Labour adopting the full IHRA definition.
I copied in all NEC members and drew this response from Jon Lansman:
I do not wish to receive any more of your messages. Your obsessive hatred of those you call “Zionists” marks you out as an anti-Semite. To be clear, you do not have my permission to retain my contact details so please delete them and never contact me again.”
Lansman is Momentum leader and the man responsible for getting the IHRA definition adopted by Labour in 2018. He is a strong supporter of Israel and spent years on a kibbutz. He is also one of the nine CLP reps on the NEC and as such was elected to represent the views of CLP members, including me. I consider that as my rep, Lansman must accept that part of his role is to receive communications on Labour Party matters from members.
Labour’s deputy leader Tom Watson couldn’t resist wading in as well, saying in the Jewish Chronicle he was furious about this “deliberate intimidation of Jewish Labour members at the conference”.
He said “Regardless of where and why it is outrageous to come to a conference of a democratic party and to intimidate people who are just trying to make the world a better place.” I do not consider Watson’s unbridled support for Israel is in any way making the world a better place.
I am now in discussion with my solicitors; I will seek redress through the courts.
NOTES:-
Latuff’s cartoon was first published in September 2018, when it was used to illustrate Gregson’s article Why let Netanyahu write the Labour rulebook?
See the footage of the police removing the banner at LBC here. More on this, including the links to the many publications who carried the story, can be found at lazir.org
Here’s another banner, a better one, from outside the Tory conference:
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EFnftfMWwAEGukC?format=jpg&name=small
Well, well! Looks like Impeachmentgate is headed for Britain: British PM Boris Johnson faces probe over alleged links to U.S. businesswoman:
Note to Editor: This article is fomenting hatred toward an identifiable minority, and you are fomenting even more hatred by assuming incorrectly that free speech rights can be used to incite hate towards an identifiable minority under the guise of free speech & the rights paradigm.
I could motion to have Off-G charged with facilitating hate towards an ethnic minority if you don’t believe me.
I like Off-G when there is no racist tripe. Please understand that I really don’t appreciate racism at all. I was raised from childhood not to tolerate it whatsoever.
Keep it up and you will lose your ability to publish on Internet.
best, MOU
Irish MP reads out quotes made by Israeli Ministers in 2014 and 2015
Jezza is just a good little Shabbos goy.
Mustn’t “offend” our Zionist masters and wire pullers.
Here is more on the lobby. It should be henceforth simply be called ‘The Lobby’, like ‘The Mafia’ – as it is of the same business model. Extortion, blackmailing, defamation and profiteering from rigged markets. How far the extending octopodial arms of The Lobby™ reach can easily be imagined. They affect all areas of Western life. Make that ‘life’ in general. You may read my first comment further below to understand why it is imperative to make lobbying illegal and bring to justice those individuals whose lobbying created evidenced and provable crimes. Here is the link:
The Lobby™ is controlling everything
(From Iranian PressTV)
Can’t wait for the next general election when the labour party will be obliterated
Good for you and I wish you every success !
I’d say this calls for a better script writer.
J.C.’s response was inadequate.
If you use terms like ‘Zionism’ you are promulgating hatred towards an identifiable minority and are liable for punishment & conviction in secular society in the Western empire. You are better off not walking around with pictures of Chairman Mao is you want to make it with anyone anyhow, Mr. Gregson.
Best off not to be a hatemonger racist in my humble opinion. You would be better served if you utilized the UK courts if you had demonstrable evidence against the Corporation of Israel but if you start spouting racist claptrap and end up offending Jewish people that live around that kind of racism you will find demonstrators demonstrating against your particular brand of reflexive hatred aimed at ethnicity that you seem to have a problem with.
UK courts & Crown Duty Counsel will deal with you harshly if you use terms like ‘Zionism’ or ‘Zionist’ simply because it is indeed a racist term given that Israel is merely a corporation.
MOU
Excuse me? You mean that the term “zionist” is illegal? Better prosecute Wikipedia then…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zionism
….and the publisher of almost every dictionary.
You and I also used it in our posts, so I think we’d better come quietly officer.
Wikipedia defines the word use for Internet users. Wikipedia does not use the term as a racial slur against Jewish people from Israel or anywhere in the world. Wikipedia does not foment hatred with the definition it lists.
Promulgating hate towards an identifiable minority in any Western sovereign nation is a breach of Charter Rights guaranteed constitutionally across all domain in the Western empire.
To blanket all Jewish people in the world with the tar & brush tactic of racial slur is bad enough but to tar & feather all Jews in the world as being ‘Zionists’ is to cross the line of reasonableness into the perilous territory of racial hatred.
Good freaking luck in the Superior Court of the United Kingdom, Brother Mike.
MOU
STOP PRESS!!
Hodge facing deselection…….
Can’t wait to see what comes next.
Are we are going to see them bring all their big guns out?
Well what can you expect when you have the likes of Galloway insisting there should be an international ban and prison sentence on anyone talking about the holocaust other than the excepted version, what happened to free speech?
Of course there was a holocaust, it was a political attempt to eradicate a race of people.
I despise Zionists and their pretend protectors but no comparable number of people has suffered a systematic attempt to wipe them out.
It was without precident in its violence and ideology.
Au contraire, approximately 40+- million Russians (of predominantly Christian faith) were murdered during the Bolshevik Revolution. by the very people you’re subliminally ‘championing’.
I’m not “subliminally championing” anyone. You, however, are speaking Nazi.
“Capitalism and Bolshevism are two sides to the same internationalist coin”
Adolph Hitler
Au contraire, approximately 40 million Russians were murdered during the Bolshevik Revolution by the very people who you’re subliminally ‘championing’.
Zionism isn’t a race
Unless, of course, criticizing Zionism is antisemitism…
Oh? Then I dare you to go to Israel and try to become a citizen, goy-boy.
Look at Ron Unz website regarding this topic. Ron is Jewish by the way..You been fooled.
https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-holocaust-denial/
I apologise their was no need to say fooled, i was also ‘fooled’. Look at comments and also checkout Codoh.com forum.
You need to bear in mind what the bastard Anders Breivik said in his manifesto. “My enemies enemy is my friend, we’ll deal with the Jews later”.
There’s a very good video on YouTube by David Cole, himself a jew, called the holocaust, it explains quite a lot as to why there may be some doubt about it, even the International Red Cross has reduced the numbers of deaths from 6 million to I think it’s now 1.2 million actually altered the plaque outside Auschwitz
Thanks, I’ll watch it.
The figure of 1.2 million, simply refers to the numbers executed at Auschwitz, it doesn’t take into account the numbers slaughtered at 23 other main camps and the hundreds of other “sub camps”.
There was a camp called Majdanek, where one day in 1943, 18,200 prisoners were executed – just one day!
No it referred to the six million supposedly gassed at Auschwitz, even allowing for two to an oven would have taken sixteen years without shut downs for cleaning , repairing etc, the chimneys were added after the war, this by the person running it.
Wow. How much does one get paid to write stuff like this? Or do you do it for free? Hard to believe. Since you have never been to any concentration camp – because you would know better then – you are making things up. Just like that. Usually, people like you have an agenda and it is not their agenda, since they are just doing what others tell them to.
It is most obvious that you are just repeating wikifakea garbage. Only those who lost any form of critical thinking will fall for the disinformation and lies distributed by the fake-pedia that is nothing but a tool for The Lobby™. Or those who are paid to do so.
weather is not looking good over the next few days
18 200 eh? Name them …
Looks like they’re upping the ante on the holohoax fairy stories.
18,200 a day.
They settled for “10,000 a day” at Auscwitz, or 3,650,000 a year.
They must have got through the six gazillion in double quick time and been pretty bored with nothing much to do afterwards.
Still, this is all pretty small beer compared to the Talmud’s “4 billion” Jews exterminated by the Romans. Old Adolf was pretty pathetic by Talmudic standards.
All those manifesto’s. From Known Lone Wolves.
Like different shades of Una-Bomber.
” … I will seek redress through the courts.”
Hmmpf. Good luck with that.
You’re a good and a brave man Peter, but the idea that any British Court will choose to see the (establishment) use of the “anti-Semitism” curse for what it is ….?
We won’t be holding our breath.
We need to put aside for a moment whether the poster is anti-semitic or not, and freedom of expression.
In reality, the right wing political Zionist apparatchiks and the UK MSM have de facto placed Corbyn into a very tight corner, whether we like it or not, that’s the reality.
Therefore, during an election campaign, associating him with ANYTHING to do with anti-semitism is doing him ZERO favours and his opponents are being handed ammunition to shoot him down with.
With our supposed freedom of speech comes responsibility too, and Gregson and similar people should consider to cease their protests for a few weeks and allow Corbyn to cross the General Election finishing line.
Once Corbyn’s over the line, do what you want. It’s all about being responsible, tactical, mature / grown up.
Exactly Frank!
The first thing I thought when I saw the poster was that it was someone working for the lobby intending to create another diversion, and dig up the false allegations” again” against Jeremy… and give the Presstitutes ammunition to distract us, and knock Jeremy and the party off track from the business at hand. I actually think he has some tenacity and guts to dismiss them and get on with the task at hand.
As George said above, We all need a Spartacus moment… to get bumper stickers saying
”Anti-Semite” like Corbyn and proud of it.”
Dear Frank Speaker,
If you think the Zionists will stay quiet during the election, you are living in cloud cuckoo land.
If we don’t point out that Israel is the cause of all this anti-Semitic nonsense then we are keeping our heads in the sans- and it will cost Labour votes.
Now, more than ever, we need to highlight bogus anti-Semitism.
If we don’t Jezza will never get the keys to number 10. And if he does, he still dare do nothing about Palestine, because the IHRA forbids pointing out Israel is racist.
Did that occur to you?
Pete
Israel is a sovereign state, and a corporation. Corporate states are modern day businesses that run their corporations according to secular law and the Charter Rights paradigm which is the basis of the Parliamentary system of democracy, Mr. Gregson. Israel is not a human being and therefore cannot be ‘racist’ as you erroneously claim out of pure unadulterated ignorance of the laws of the United Kingdom & the Western world.
You are an offensive racist troll, and the UK courts will charge you with hate speech and inciting hatred towards Jewish people in the United Kingdom. You will lose in court, and the Crown will make sure of it, Mr. Gregson.
People like you just hate everyone because people like you are misanthropes that never learned to live life productively and in a self-actualizing manner that elevates one to be able to teach others knowledge. You spew hate & racism because you are uneducated and frustrated about your own lack of ability to get along with others without feeling inferior because you are not living a life of value.
Haters gonna hate!
Now piss off, wanker.
MOU
You should keep taking your prescription medicine at the recommended interval. Maybe then you wouldn’t come up with such vile, oxymoronic nonsense.
Ad hominem ‘prescription medicine’ comment is indication you have nothing to say, and no education to say it with, wanker. Please learn to read, moron.
MOU
Israel is and always was a racist, terrorist regime, created and sustained by atrocities and war crimes on a massive scale.
Israel is a corporation. Terrorist regimes are led by leadership, or lack thereof. And Bibi is a terrorist, I agree. He launches attacks on Gaza & West Bank for votes so I can agree that Bibi is a terrible criminal individual that is committing crimes against humanity. He is a mass murderer committing crimes of state against historical enemies which is genocide in no uncertain terms.
Bibi is guilty for sure, but the people that are duped into voting for him are not Bibi.
If you want to lay formal charges against Israel & Bibi you had better do so through the UN war crimes tribunal.
Israel is not ‘racist’ but I would bet dollars to donuts that Bibi is.
MOU
Shake it off, MOU, just shake shake shake it off.
At least you get me, Mishko.
I get you too, eh.
MOU
I don’t follow David Icke for a moment, but friends of Israel have shut down three venues that I know of Leicester, Liverpool, and Manchester threatening the owners with bad publicity if they went ahead he will tell you all you need to know about this in one of his videos
Well, well! If none of this fake ‘anti-semitism’ stuff ends up sinking Corbyn at the next election, then Labour’s new open-borders platform definitely will:
Strange. Almost as though Labour wants to lose the next election … just like the Democrats in the US.
Absolute madness isn’t it Seamus, they are making themselves totally unelectable with crazy policies like these.
Apparently they are also going to extend the vote to 16-year olds as well. Anything to swell the Remainer vote.
What are you saying? That your opinion should count for more than theirs? There is a huge number attaining voting age since the referendum. It must just scare you silly. You know what they want. But you want to disenfranchise those plus the 16 year olds. Sounds like democracy to you?
Even Swinson wouldn’t dare propose this.
If you think about it on a cause/effect level, it is probably the only way to rid the country of all social security benefits forever. It’s the totally unelectable means of implementing dog-eat-dog libertarianism tied to perpetual economic growth with no safety net.
Yup. As someone (I think it may have been Milton Friedman) once said: ‘You can either have a welfare state or you can have open borders, but you can’t long have both.’
The motion incorporates several proposals, SOME of which I would support, i.e. decent treatment for refugees and migrants. Where it goes wrong is in handing the vote to non-citizens. If you’re resident in a country but you haven’t committed yourself to the extent of acquiring citizenship, you can’t expect to participate in the governing of that country. The notion of a re-run of the Brexit referendum is contentious enough, but to allow non-citizens to vote in it reeks of electoral manipulation, remainer-style.
Google “Sussex Friends of Israel”…….they’re a bunch of fanatical nut jobs.
Did just then. Wow…. I scrolled down as far as Sept 19th, couldn’t go any further Lundiel. They’re actually a cult. The language, the searing self righteousness, playing the victim, the delusional thinking; theyre a cult. One that supports Apartheid and the murderous oppression of the Palestinians. More unarmed protesters shot this week as well. The brutality just goes on and on.
I’m not offended by the cartoon and I don’t believe, personally, that it’s ‘anti-Semetic’; however I can see how it could easily be seen as ‘anti-Semetic’ by people with different… sensitivities or a different political agenda.
The use of the term ‘the lobby’ on the side of the fighter plane is ‘problematic’ because an awful lot of people regard that term, ‘the lobby’ by itself as anti-semetic, as it relates to a ‘hidden conspiracy’ by Jews to manipulate politics in their favour. The ‘lobby’ is perceived as an anti-semetic code word. Lots of people don’t believ it exists except in the minds of anti-semites.
Then there’s the part where the plane is attacking Corbyn from behind ‘stabbing him in the back.’ This powerful image can, once again, easily be presented as an anti-semetic smear and cliche, an old, old, lie that goes way back to the Nazi Party and their propaganda that the ‘Jews’ stabbed Germany in the back during WW1 and in the 1930’s.
It could also be seen as implying that ‘Jews’ are both ‘cowardly’ and ‘aggressive’ and ‘violent’, attacking a figure, Corbyn, who’s just making a speech and is totally unaware of the terrible danger behind him.
Now, I think the cartoonist has a right to have his views and present them in public, only this is a cartoon and they aren’t the most subtle platforms for political discourse. Cartoons are like slogans on a political banner, which are mostly crude and exaggerate political differences for mass effect. Characature is central to cartoons, but using these methods against Jewish people or Israel, is a minefield given the history of cartoon images about Jews and how they were used to demonise and attack them as a group.
“(a) lot of people regard that term, ‘the lobby’ by itself as anti-Semitic, as it relates to a ‘hidden conspiracy’ by Jews to manipulate politics in their favour.”
Except that overwhelming audio-visual evidence proves that just such a lobby exists.
Is the truth now anti-Semitic?
‘The Israeli Govt and some pro-Israel Jews (in combination with some non Jews), marginalising and /or smearing pro-Palestinian Jews as antisemites or psychologically ill, and the rest as simply antisemitic supporters of’ terror’.’
The Israel Lobby is a shorthand for the above…
Oy vey, goy! The truth is anti semitic!! Shut it down!!!
” ‘the lobby’ by itself as anti-semetic, as it relates to a ‘hidden conspiracy’ by Jews to manipulate politics in their favour.”
It isn’t a hidden conspiracy, it is very open and obvious as revealed by the Al Jazeera expose.
It is very open meddling in British politics by a foreign state.
The expose has only been watched by people with an interest in Palestinian rights. Most of UK have probably never heard of it and would even be reluctant to watch it. Out of sight is out of mind.
” … however I can see how it could easily be seen as ‘anti-Semetic’ by people with different… sensitivities or a different political agenda.” But of course. Poor souls. Ever the victims.
Possibly do you think that the Palestinians might also have had political sensitivities and a different political agenda that should have counted? Let me see now.
Operation Cast Lead. Israel invades and occupies Gaza.
Palestinian casualties 1400 dead, 350 children dead, four-fifths of fatalities were civilian.
Israeli casualties, ten combatants, dead (four by friendly fire) and three civilians.
The IDF does even better next time it came to mowing the lawn
Operation Protective Edge. Same MO
Israeli casualties 73 (1 child)
Palestinian casualties 2200 (550 children)
Yes, I really so think these Palestinians are being somewhat hypersensitive (sarcasm).
According to Guardian speak these were ‘clashes’ In fact they were massacres.
Well, that all might be true, but really Palestine and Israel are irrelevant to the coming election, unfortunately. Labour has to stick to solid domestic issues and not get sucked into a ‘pointless’ debate about foreign policy. An election campaign isn’t the best place to ‘educate’ the public about Palestine/Israel, which is an extremely complicated and emotive subject.
I often wonder where are the UK’s Muslim population in all this? Considering how many they are, their lack ‘interest’ in Palestine seems a bit odd to me.
Pictures of Labour MPs yelling abusive and violent comments. Posted by Muslim Dude in today’s Syrian Perspective.
Syrians must be thinking, “So unlike the behaviour of our own dear Dr.Assad.”
Still asking; has anyone seen a British Labour delegate at the recent Trade Union conference in Socialist Syria?
“O, O, that Parliamentary rag!
It’s so elegant, so intelligent.” — TS Eliot
Correction:
“O, O, that Parliamentary rag!
It’s so elegant, so intelligent.” — Apologies to TS Eliot
Apologies. Thanks, Rob.
Those are screen grabs of labour mps are taken from the debate this week when Johnson returned from the us on Wednesday. They look angry because they are complaining about death threats they have received spurred on by Johnson and the Tory language and are shouting at Johnson himself. They have nothing to do with antisemitism, Syria or anything else. Your post is the crudest type of crappy propaganda imaginable.
I find the hypocrisy of people like Phillips sickening in the extreme. I put as much feasible reality in the “death threats” posted online as I do to all online threats….it isn’t real, it’s just some very angry person who feels very insecure. There aren’t loads of potential Thomas Mairs out there, MPs know this and are given protection if needed. There are, however, lots of immature, angry people hoping to provoke a reaction and a good few MPs who like nothing better than the chance to cry wolf.
Phillips & Co are very apt at using these threats as political theatre, remember how they formed a bodyguard for poor wilting violet Luciana Berger? The accusations levelled at Johnson, who I dislike, for his parliamentary language just illustrates how authoritarian these right-wing Labour MPs are.
@WTF. Death threats to Labour MPs, rage, foul language. Dear me, what 3rd world country are these reports from?
I think we all knew what they were and where the pictures came from: The woke-left Labour Party showing itself up for what it really is.
Did John Mc Donnell say ‘ lynch the bitch’ about Esther McV ..or anyone else?? I’ve tried searching to find evidence of that but I can’t.
I don’t particularly like GF, but there is some interesting stuff here:
https://order-order.com/2019/09/26/left-needs-dial-abusive-language/
Wot charming people.
Vote for Jezza and that’s who you’re actually getting.
And some otherwise intelligent people still place their hopes in Labour.
The sooner it collapses at the next election the better.
“The next day, Rabbi Ahron Cohen of the Neturei Karta spoke to me and gave his view that he could not fathom any way that the banner was anti-Semitic.”
Unfortunately, the same rabid individuals and organizations who have perverted the Labour party with their vile promotion of the theologically incipient, extraordinarily vicious racism inherent in the still-persistent primitive tribal fantasy of their totem god’s “Covenant with Israel”, coupled psychologically with the effects of the equally vicious, often sub-conciously reciprocal persecution of Jews by many Christians and some Muslims over many centuries, have convinced an apparent majority of otherwise uncommitted European and American Jews that Neturei Karta is as “anti-semitic” as you and Corbyn.
And Corbyn has not helped by allowing himself to be boxed in by his life-long political ambitions for the Labour Party as a primary vehicle for “delivering” socialism and his personal inclination to see views as just views, all equally deserving of negotiable tolerance, in an environment where views are often seen as being (and often are) more bankable than oil, gold or frankincense.
—
Proud to be anti-FAsCemitic
“The next day, Rabbi Ahron Cohen of the Neturei Karta spoke to me and gave his view that he could not fathom any way that the banner was anti-Semitic.”
A timely reminder that not all pious Jews are bigots, that not all Jews are Zionists and not all Zionists are Zionazis.
And not all Zionists are Jews
And not all Islamists are Muslims.
I think you’re right. After all, the Conservative/LibDem coalition assisted by many Labour MPs put Islamists in power in Libya and attempted to do the same in Syria. The west supports and arms Islamists from the KSA to ISIS. As long as they’re Sunni and it coincides with global foreign policy it’s OK.
“…not all Zionists are Jews”
Though God alone knows what they are legitimately doing in the mix.
Everyone knows. In a time-honoured political tradition they are putting up their wetted finger to find the direction of the prevailing wind.
Yours truly included. Thanks, Admin, for the reminder; thus completing the sequence.
“…not all Zionists are Zionazis.”
Unfortunately, most Zionists (in and out of Israel) who have not, at that time or since, rejected the totally illegitimate UN/US/UK “two state solution” for Israel in favour of the self-interested, imperially-imposed “one state Zionist refuge” of the Balfour declaration, even then foisted on the Arab population of the Palestine Mandate, many of whom–along with many of the tiny Arab Christian minority who also never left–were descended from the original Canaanites that the nations of Israel and Judah wandered back from Egypt and reportedly tried, repeatedly, to smote (though some recent archaeology now suggests that that return was mostly peaceful), are largely, indeed, what you call “Zionazis”.
A widely held belief amongst modern Israelis who have not so rejected the “two-state” and other Jewish nationalist “solutions” is that “it is time” for the displaced Palestians of the Mandate to “move on”, just as they had “moved on” to the current national apartheid state of Israel from Poland, Germany and (primarily) Russia, or wherever, and that is whether they are committed Likudniks and suchlike or not.
Modern Israel (and much of modern Judaism) is riven with the lies necessary to turn the totality of a body of outdated, proscriptive tribal law, lore and fabricated family trees (a.k.a. most of the Torah) into the illusion of a “religion” and nothing will be resolved there until that farrago of mendacious bullshit is replaced by a solid understanding of its exclusionist reality.
—
Proud to be anti-FAsCemitic
Plenty of anti-Zionism, barely any anti-Wahhabism. Not to mention the Ayatollah regime’s nefarious activities.
Anyway, all of the above are just distractions from Brexit – yes / no/ x, which should be topic no.1 in the UK at present.
“…yes / no/ x, which should be topic no.1 in the UK at present.”
No ‘x’. If it’s not a precise rerun of the original referendum, ‘x’ is the wormhole through which yet more of the Miller & Friends MeMe will force itself into the process yet again. If you want an ‘x’, abstain and reduce the mandate instead.
Better yet, stop trying to have a second multi-year dump on the electorate, which never considered a very shonkyable “deal”, already well since shonked by a clandestine European “defence” stitch-up, and do the Brexit they voted for–including any concessions the bullying bureaurats of the EU can use to save face (just watch them scramble)–on or by the already overextended now-deadline of October 31.
Seriously, STOP MOANING and write a legible, logically succinct article about your favourite hobby horse.
Well, considering that Brexit is going to last the rest of our lives, you have effectively banished all other topics forever.
You should have known that the modern definition of an anti-Semite is a person who disagrees with Zionists. Such people are typical defenders of the indefensible, they have an almost Messianic devotion to their cause which excuses abuse, accusation and attacks because they, after all, are the victims.
Martin, the AZC definition of anti-Semite is someone who disagrees with Zionazis. The Zionazis are giving Israel the same bad reputation that the Nazis gave Germany.