Karl Marx, radical environmentalist

Phil Gasper
International Socialist Review columnistchallenges the myth that Marxism has nothing useful to say about the environment–with help from the old man himself.
At the demonstration in Washington, D.C., in February to oppose the Keystone XL pipeline, which is being built to transport tar sands oil from Western Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast, members of the Ecosocialist Contingent carried signs reading “System Change, Not Climate Change!”
The slogan was well received, as growing numbers of environmental activists recognize that only fundamental social and economic changes can solve the deepening global ecological crisis.
But what kinds of changes are needed and what strategies can win them? There are serious debates within the movement. What I want to argue here is that activists have much to gain by engaging with the ecological critique of capitalism first developed by Karl Marx and Frederick Engels in the 19th century.
Until quite recently, there was a common myth that Marx and Engels had nothing useful to say about the environment. But over the past 10 to 15 years, this myth has been refuted by writers like the sociologist John Bellamy Foster and the environmental economist Paul Burkett.
In his book Marx’s Ecology, published in 2000, Foster shows that ecological ideas were central to Marx and Engels’ materialist outlook from the early 1840s. For example, in his 1844 Economic and Philosophical Manuscripts, Marx wrote:
Man lives on nature–means that nature is his body, with which he must remain in continuous interchange if he is not to die. That man’s physical and spiritual life is linked to nature means simply that nature is linked to itself, for man is a part of nature.
Both Marx and Engels point out in their later writings that capitalism disrupts the link between humans and the rest of the natural world, to the detriment of both. Marx sometimes calls this the “metabolic rift”–“an irreparable break in the coherence of social interchange prescribed by the natural laws of life.”
In his notebooks for Capital written in the 1850s, later published as the Grundrisse, Marx notes:
It is not the unity of living and active humanity with the natural, inorganic conditions of their metabolic exchange with nature, and hence their appropriation of nature, which requires explanation or is the result of a historic process, but rather the separation between these inorganic conditions of human existence and this active existence, a separation which is completely posited only in the relation of wage labor and capital.
IN CAPITALIST economies, a small minority, driven by competition and the search for ever-greater profits, controls the means of production. The system imposes a drive to accumulate on individual capitalists, and this results in a focus on short-term gains that ignore the long-term effects of production, including its consequences for the natural environment.
According to Engels:
As individual capitalists are engaged in production and exchange for the sake of the immediate profit, only the nearest, most immediate results must first be taken into account. As long as the individual manufacturer or merchant sells a manufactured or purchased commodity with the usual coveted profit, he is satisfied and does not concern himself with what afterwards becomes of the commodity and its purchasers.
Engels points out the way in which this drive for profit can lead to ecological catastrophe:
The same thing applies to the natural effects of the same actions. What cared the Spanish planters in Cuba, who burned down forests on the slopes of the mountains and obtained from the ashes sufficient fertilizer for one generation of very highly profitable coffee trees–what cared they that the heavy tropical rainfall afterwards washed away the unprotected upper stratum of the soil, leaving behind only bare rock!
Engels concludes: “In relation to nature, as to society, the present mode of production is predominantly concerned only about the immediate, the most tangible result; and then surprise is expressed that the more remote effects of actions directed to this end turn out to be quite different, are mostly quite the opposite in character.”
In Capital, drawing on the pioneering research of the German chemist Justus von Liebig, Marx discusses the process by which capitalism tends to deplete soil fertility:
Capitalist production, by collecting the population in great centers, and causing an ever-increasing preponderance of town population, on the one hand concentrates the historical motive power of society; on the other hand, it disturbs the circulation of matter between man and the soil, i.e., prevents the return to the soil of its elements consumed by man in the form of food and clothing; it therefore violates the conditions necessary to lasting fertility of the soil.
Most obviously, human waste that in the past would have been used as fertilizer now has to be disposed of in other ways. “Excretions of consumption are of the greatest importance for agriculture,” Marx points out. “So far as their utilization is concerned, there is an enormous waste of them in the capitalist economy. In London, for instance, they find no better use for the excretion of four and a half million human beings than to contaminate the Thames with it at heavy expense.”
Meanwhile, the problem of soil depletion in 19th century Britain was dealt with first by importing large quantities of bones from Europe and guano from South America, and later with the use of artificial fertilizers, which in turn created their own problems of runoff and ground water contamination. According to Marx:
[A]ll progress in capitalistic agriculture is a progress in the art, not only of robbing the laborer, but of robbing the soil; all progress in increasing the fertility of the soil for a given time, is a progress towards ruining the lasting sources of that fertility…Capitalist production, therefore, develops technology, and the combining together of various processes into a social whole, only by sapping the original sources of all wealth–the soil and the laborer.
IN MARX and Engels’ day, the environmental damage caused by capitalism was localized to particular regions or countries. Today, the threat of climate change is global in scope, with the production of greenhouse gases by the most developed capitalist economies threatening ecosystems across the planet.
But while the scale and scope of the environmental crisis today is much bigger and the danger correspondingly greater, the underlying causes–the capitalist imperative to accumulate and grow, and the resulting “metabolic rift” between humans and the rest of the natural world–remain the same.
Because of this, there can be no technological fix for problems like global warming. Of course, new technologies–particularly renewable energy sources based on the sun, wind and tides–are needed. But they will not be sufficient unless they are integrated into an economic system that is not driven by the need to continually expand and that is democratically planned to ensure long-term sustainability.
For Marx, this meant “the associated producers…rationally regulating their interchange with Nature, bringing it under their common control, instead of being ruled by it as by the blind forces of Nature; and achieving this with the least expenditure of energy and under conditions most favorable to, and worthy of, their human nature.”
As Engels pointed out, however, such rational regulation would have to be undertaken with the greatest care:
Let us not…flatter ourselves overmuch on account of our human victories over nature. For each such victory nature takes its revenge on us. Each victory, it is true, in the first place brings about the results we expected, but in the second and third places, it has quite different, unforeseen effects which only too often cancel the first…
Thus at every step we are reminded that we by no means rule over nature like a conqueror over a foreign people, like someone standing outside nature–but that we, with flesh, blood and brain, belong to nature, and exist in its midst, and that all our mastery of it consists in the fact that we have the advantage over all other creatures of being able to learn its laws and apply them correctly.
Marx and Engels both argued that an environmentally sustainable society would require the “abolition of the antithesis between town and country.” Engels spelled out that this meant “as uniform a distribution as possible of the population over the whole country” and “an integral connection between industrial and agricultural production.”
If this analysis is correct, then environmentalists must set their sights not just on changes within the capitalist system, but ultimately on the abolition of capitalism itself. To avoid ecological catastrophe, we need to create a society based not on competition and perpetual growth, but on cooperation, economic democracy and long-term sustainability.
Marx offers the vision of such a society in the final pages of Capital, Volume 3:
From the standpoint of a higher socio-economic formation, the private property of particular individuals in the earth will appear just as absurd as the private property of one man in other men.
Even an entire society, a nation or all simultaneously existing societies taken together are not owners of the earth, they are simply its possessors, its beneficiaries, and have to bequeath it in an improved state to succeeding generations, as boni patres familias [good heads of households].
We hope to put a stop to immediate threats like the Keystone XL pipeline with our activism. But ultimately, the hope of avoiding an environmental Armageddon requires us to take seriously the idea of fighting for the kind of system change that Marx described.
First published by Socialist Worker, June 4, 2013.
A Climate Modeller Spills the Beans ( 23rd September 2019 ): https://quadrant.org.au/opinion/doomed-planet/2019/09/a-climate-modeller-spills-the-beans/
A doubling in atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), predicted to take place in the next 50 to 100 years, is expected to change the radiation balance at the surface by only about 2 percent. Yet according to current climate models, such a small change could raise global mean surface temperatures by between 2-5°C (4-9°F), with potentially dramatic consequences. If a 2 percent change is that important, then a climate model to be useful must be accurate to something like 0.25%. Thus today’s models must be improved by about a hundredfold in accuracy, a very challenging task. https://isccp.giss.nasa.gov/role.html
The only social system that is truly Green is Anarchism.
Kropotkin recognised it over one hundred years ago through his observations of cooperation (mutual aid) in nature.
Permaculture operates successfully around the world using the same principles.
A Marxist perspective is exactly what is missing from the “Greta shaming” of the consumers we all are – driving the planet to hell’s inferno.
It is this that makes me think that her management group really are targeting the 99% not the 1% who control the levers of the capitalist system. Greta’s green movement is not meant to break the system, but to change the type of production and consumption models which through current mass consumption models ultimately threaten the life styles of the 1%.
Stop climate change for the 1% by continued austerity policing of the 99%
So if you look you see there is no question [or mention] of the exploitation of people through the constant pressure to drive down wages. There is no talk of an even playing field [economically] for all to share. Instead it’s a further prolongation of the austerity model of economics. In other words, what you will do without – in order to keep the boat afloat. Or to mix metaphors even more, a continuation of rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic…while the 1% continue to party.
Notice how the timed release of Climate Change Pseudoscience coincides with Quantitative Easing 4 that Davos is also concerned about along with Wall Street, The City, & Rothschild Bank?
One cannot float boats on pseudoscience or fairy tales of infinite growth in a finite world.
Climate Change is just another austerity model of macroeconomics & Keynesian deficit spending for government. Climate Change validates government deficit spending in a climate of sovereign debt-to-gdp that is near a Six Sigma Event crash due to deflation.
Climate Change dollar investments will provide synthetic growth for the asset stripping class of wealth extractors & their progeny.
MOU
Too true, TTIC. But what everyone is missing is that Greta’s message is profoundly anti-capitalist. And that realisation is slowly dawning on people.
Take her recent “How dare you” speech. If we can dispassionately deconstruct it – by way of a phenomenological reduction. By which I mean suspending judgment (epoche); and ‘bracketing out’ the context (putting to oneside the ‘known-knowns’ of climate capitalist manipulation; location (the UN); ubiquitous media coverage; am-dram histrionic presentation: etc). Then we can perhaps hear that the core message is true. How dare we exploit and pollute the environment then leave it to future generations to regenerate a hugely depleted world – with ‘Negative Emissions Technologies’ and other technologies – that do not exist. And may never exist due to depletion. How dare we?
[Unless I am very much mistaken; Professor Kevin Anderson had an input into that speech. I could be wrong: but that is very close to his core message. And he is one of the good guys.]
I’m sure others will differ: but in suspending judgment – I could not agree with the message more. And it is profoundly anti-capitalist if we are at all ecologically minded. There are no ‘Business As Usual’ solutions. The only solution is anti-capitalist.
So in manipulating Greta as a focal figurehead – the climate capitalists are playing with fire. Remember Prometheus? He got burned (and eternally tortured). The base assumption that is being made is the investment in our ecological naivety. But not all people are ecologically naive. I’m not. And I can see the massive logical fallacy inherent in the climate capitalists agenda. We can get ecologically educated and become ecologically literate enough to expose the flaw in their plan. And turn it against them.
Capitalism and capitalist relations of production caused the permanent everything crises we are mired in. The ‘ecological metabolic rift’ as a failure is the failure of capitalism itself. Capitalism is anti-nature and anti-human. The capitalist ‘natural order’ of inter-competitive class taxonomies competing for scarce resources is an abstracted reification of invented capitalist values (axiologies of false-worth – monetarily mediated and substantiated) – which has become a coercive unnatural order. Capitalism is predicated on an invented nature. Capitalism reproduces itself through – and only through – the vector of the ecological naivety and ignorance of its involuntary subjects.
In other words: capitalism can be seen not to be working – even by climate capitalists. Their only solution is to re-invent ‘green capitalism’ and recuperate the movement to initiate it – the current climate movement. Which is wholly predicated on the movements ecological naivety; its vested interest of key players (the start-ups invented to capitalise on green bonds and the natural capital coalition) …but moreover on the disengaged distracted naivety of the population at large.
They have made their move. The agenda is set for generations. This will not go away by ignoring it. By dint of which ignorance is a tacit compliance and consent. The only way I can see to re-recuperate the current illegitimated climate movement – toward humanist ends – is by legitimating it by mass mobilisation and ecological literacy. By which a recuperated capitalist movement becomes anti-capitalist.
The agenda is set. The house is on fire. The pseudo-solution – of evermore causal capitalism – is the only proposed solution. That solution is playing with fire. Someone is going to get burned. Them or us: we decide by tacit consent or informed ecological literacy. Like it or not: we all get burned if we do nothing.
“Greta’s message is profoundly anti-capitalist.”
The whole solar, wind, battery hype is also capitalist. So will this so called Carbon free economy be: even the old East and West India Companies were capitalist using sail ships and horse power.
The present 99% XR’s can walk or cycle, heat with fire wood in 15 years.
Greta’s message is spread with the power, backing and reach of a true MNC.
The 1% will continue to use as much fossil fuels as they want.
Just a sanctimonious, self righteous, nauseating, hysterical little synthetic brat created by Soros and her globalist handlers to serve their interests.
“Their only solution is to”… re-invent themselves!Yes,we’ve seen this movie before,but this re-iteration has been promised to be a blockbuster.
Billionaire Micheal Bloomberg defends CPC’s pollution approach: must be making good money from US-China deals!! Xi is not a dictator according to him.
https://www.pbs.org/video/michael-bloomberg-jw87c2/
Sorry if this is a bit long.
Environmentalist ideology and Marxism are actually incompatible and counterposed, despite Marx and Engels’ frequent and incidental pointing out the myriad environmental degradations and the rifts between humankind and nature wrought by capitalism. And to argue that since such degradations are now ‘global’ and no longer ‘local’ as in Marx and Engels’ time cannot justify so-called ‘Marxists’ opportunistically kowtowing to the reactionary ideology of environmentalism.
First, this article neglects to quote any of Marx and Engels’ enthusiastic support of capitalism’s huge leaps and bounds in developing productive forces and human productivity over its backward predecessors (feudalism, slave societies of antiquity, etc). They were enthusiastic because capitalism for the first time opened up the possibility of a future society of abundance for all, laying the material rather than moral basis for socialism and the abolition of scarcity. Like Foster, the author tries to turn Marx into a Green.
The key underlying tenet of environmentalism of reducing production and consumption is in direct conflict with Marxism, which is all about a future socialist society of plenty which means a levelling up, not down. Not as that party of small-time capitalism, the Green Party and others, or as Rousseau the most prominent originator and exponent of levelling down, would have us all endure. Rousseau’s followers are plentiful today, among them Foster and his International Socialist hangers-on.
And Marxism doesn’t stop at levelling up either. A future socialist society is premised on far higher levels of productive forces and productivity than in even the most advanced capitalist country today. As Marx wrote in Critique of the Gotha Programme:
“In a higher phase of communist society, after the enslaving subordination of the individual to the division of labour, and thereby also the antithesis between mental and physical labour, has vanished; after labour has become not only a means of life but life’s prime want; after the productive forces have also increased with the all-round development of the individual, and all the springs of common wealth flow more abundantly—only then can the narrow horizon of bourgeois right be crossed in its entirety and society inscribe on its banners: From each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs!”
Environmentalist ideology also coincides neatly with austerity, belt tightening and all those ‘protestant’, ‘thrifty’ parts of capitalist ideology directed at the working class and poor. Logically, according to this ideology, environmentalists should celebrate economic recessions and depressions, since production and consumption are reduced, and to hell with the consequent human suffering. Yet ‘progressive’ environmentalists would never, ever come out in public and say such things. Mental gymnastics are needed instead, especially if you’re trying to avoid telling the poor to live with even less than they already are forced to do.
Environmentalism’s highest, most ‘progressive’, ‘modern’ political expression is based on the primitive egalitarianism espoused by the Maoist, New Leftist Monthly Review crowd around Paul Sweezy et al. in the 1960s and 1970s who were all gung-ho for the ‘Cultural’ Revolution of Mao Tse Tung.
The so-called Great Cultural Revolution was in fact Mao’s cynical contrivance to regain power after he was deposed following the monumental failure of his ‘Great Leap Forward’ of backyard iron foundries and other retrogressions to small-scale production. The ‘socialist’ ascetism of the Cultural Revolutions was nothing but an ideology of material scarcity under Stalinist autarky (ie, socialism in one country) with an overlay of Maoist compulsory voluntarism. And ‘socialist’ environmentalists, and perhaps the left wing of the capitalist Greens, would have us all endure something similar today.
Monthly Review ‘pivoted’ toward environmentalism, also a New Left concern, after China lost its cache with leftist youth in the mid-late 1970s, and Foster is the product, expression and figurehead of that pivot. Foster’s advocacy of a ‘steady-state’ economy plus egalitarianism can mean only a levelling down and condemning those already in poverty to an eternity of it. That isn’t a prospect to which working people or the poor would aspire, nor should it ever be. A barracks socialism that more evenly spreads poverty isn’t socialism. It’s a dystopia.
For good reason recent appeals to organised labour to get on board with the ‘green’ agenda haven’t really cut it with ordinary workers. If all that’s proposed is that major corporations, ‘green’ investment banksters and the government be in the mix, then most know that nothing will change. Workers realise these entities are the enemy, responsible for their current plight, and quite rightly distance themselves from the greenwashing efforts to paint business-as-usual capitalism with a green face.
Marx and Engels may have frequently decried capitalism’s degradation of the environment, but such commentary was incidental to their main purpose. In all their voluminous writings they never devoted a single piece just to the environment. Central to Marx and Engels’ outlook was the revolutionary overthrow of an irrational economic and social order that opened up the possibility of material, social and individual advancement for all, but which actively denied that possibility. The environmental movement is doing its bit also to actively deny that possibility.
Opportunists in thrall to the environmental movement, like religious fanatics rummaging around in their bibles, will dig up all manner of quotes from Marx and Engels to suit their their purpose, just as the International Socialists have done here in this panegyric to Foster et al. All it does is aid and abet the greenwashing of capitalism whose ‘best’ current expression is the Green New Deal.
In short, Marx was no ‘radical environmentalist’ as claimed here.
Good points that I agree with, Stephen. Marx wanted critical assessment & critical critique not the claptrap that the author of the OFF-G article wrote which is merely assemblage of loose ideas lacking a coherent framework. The environmental movement is just pure bunk scientifically if we look deep at the crap everyone is putting out in droves of late.
The brainwashing cycle of the MSM is on full throttle these days. It is a broken bandwagon of dogma and not science or empiricism proper. I was formally trained in the Scientific Method so that I could render assholes in pseudoscience to the garbage bin of history.
Climate Science is filled with pseudoscientific claptrap bunk not worth the pixel points that make them up.
I should launch a class action lawsuit against the false claims of pseudoscience so that I don’t have to read it as junk mail and delete it anymore. If I wanted to look at pseudoscience and read this kind of tripe I would read the National Enquirer. I did not get a university education and study science to fight pseudoscience or believers in pseudoscience.
Screw pseudoscience & the people that use it or write it.
Cheers, MOU
I don’t deny the veracity of the climate science. It’s conclusive that human economic activity is responsible for global warming. While CO2 levels are at their highest in 800,000 years (~400ppm), and that these grew exponentially in the wake of the industrial revolution, they were of the order of 2,000ppm during the age of the dinosaurs. And other indicators of ecoside are all round as well, for example mass species die offs and so on. Not only will the melting of the permafrost release huge amounts of methane (28 times more effective than CO2 as a greenhouse gas) but it’s been claimed that it will also release huge amounts of mercury. While the levels of CO2 aren’t unprecedented, the rate of their rise probably is.
Anyway, the main point is that the anarchy of capitalist production, whether adorned with green foliage or not, can’t deal with the ‘externalities’ of production nor its deliberately unforeseen environmental consequences. Only when the economic resources are ripped out of the hands of the capitalist class and subject to rational planning can humanity have any hope of dealing with environmental consequences of its economic activity. Otherwise, and unlike environmentalists, Marxists don’t advise the capitalist class on how to best produce their energy or their goods.
Humanity may be a part of nature but it definitely is not a slave to it, nor can it be. It really left its mark on nature from the neolithic revolution onward. Only under socialism can it have any hope of not just knowing but dealing adequately with environmental consequences of production. At present we’re subject to throws of the capitalist dice, whether green in colour or not, and all the environmentalists can advocate is belt-tightening, divestment, individual lifestyle change or some other useless strategy that doesn’t address the elephant in the room: the urgent need to replace capitalist anarchy with a socialised planned economy. Nothing less will do.
Stephen, I don’t know about you: but I am always being told by fellow Marxist/Socialists what a wonderful planned economy China has? ‘Socialism with Chinese characteristics’ I’m told. Others call it a ‘capitalist command economy’. It’s neoliberal really: but let’s not get mired in the nomenclature.
As we watch it collapse in coming years: perhaps we can plan what is the successor to capitalism and socialist planned economies?
5-Year progress plans require a level of materialism we no longer have. We’ll be ploughing in the morning; resting in the afternoon; and partying in the evening. Which, unless I just mis-remembered was an alternative Marxist vision (from his German Notebooks perhaps?)
Nonetheless, the analogy is clear. Post-capitalism is also post-work and definitely post-industrial. The way we are approaching the end of capitalism – that is by pretending it is indeed eternal; even when we know it is not – is cutting down our options daily. It is not implausible – thought neither is it certainly assured – that we will all be returning to farming soon. If that seems melodramatic now: can anyone absolutely determine that it could not happen …and offer a guarantee?
We are wholly unprepared for any other future that capitalist eternalism. That eternalism looks to me to be a very weak proposition at the moment. Very weak. A more adequate and resilient future projection is required: one that a planned economy could perhaps transition us to. Or we could wait for the inevitable collapse – that is already well underway – and pick up what unbroken pieces there may be. That seems like a wholly unsatisfactory way to approach the future to me. As I am well aware: the majoritarian view is that we muddle on with some sort of eternalist projectionism.
I just read this in trying to affirm my poor memory from above. Perhaps was more the ecologist I had allowed for. Lord knows what he would have written if he brought all he was researching to bear in Capital 2 and 3? We are all Marx now if we want an ecological future. Or a future at all.
https://climateandcapitalism.com/2019/08/18/marxs-notebooks/
The working class in particular, who have the real social power to effect change, needs to become ‘Marxist’. Without that happening capitalism will indeed take humanity to its doom.
As for China, etc, these countries, in the face of incredible backwardness and imperialist encirclement and threats, have achieved remarkable advances, despite the bureaucratic parasitism that holds back their collectivised economies. These advances alone should make people look more carefully beyond the bourgeois propaganda of TINA (or the empty petty bourgeois propaganda of ‘state capitalism’ propounded by anti-communist ‘third campists’ and the like), and examine the potentiality of collectivised economic planning.
Vassily Leontieff in his Input Output Economics laid out the basic approach to dynamic modelling of economic inputs and outputs in a planned economic environment. And others have expounded extensively on the potential for automating whole economies. The technology is there already, material development is there already, the resources are there already. They need to be liberated from the capitalist class and put to the use of all.
But surely in Marx’s day the environment issue was nowhere near as pressing as it is now? EP Thompson once said something like, “We should always bear in mind that Marx is on our side. We are not on the side of Marx.” i.e. we should see “the Marxist approach” not as a dogma but as an ongoing investigation which, given the dynamic nature of capitalism, has to be constantly updated.
The Marxist approach is a guide to action, and certainly not a dogma. The levels of air and water pollution in their time certainly make today’s air and water look pristine. As for capitalism’s dynamism, Marx sought to discover its roots and he did. Those roots and underlying drives haven’t changed, despite the capitalism’s changing appearance, its products, corporate structures, and so on. The relentless drive for profit and to maintain the rate of profit are still fundamental to capitalism.
Marx may have perceived only the beginnings of imperialism (ie, the export of capital and the dominance of stock companies and finance capital) but Marxism itself was updated with a more developed understanding of imperialism (by Lenin, for example); and how imperialism so limits ‘developing’ countries in their becoming bourgeois democracies, so much so that they must in carry out a proletarian revolution in order to accomplish even those elementary changes that a bourgeois revolution normally would (Trotsky & permanent revolution).
As for Marx being on our side, and we not being on the side of Marx, this is because the last thing the ruling class wants is for the working class to be on the side of Marx, to have a consciousness of its historic role that Marx envisaged. The rulers thus make every effort to make sure that doesn’t happen, and so far it hasn’t happened…yet.
I’m sorry if my response seems fragmented but your post certainly gave me much to think about – so much so that I haven’t digested it all and so I’m just offering some thoughts – like this one:
Is there not a case to be made for “lowering” productivity in the sense that, under capitalism, the most advanced countries have created false wants i.e. to hook their productivity around the most ludicrous short term fashions and crazes for all sorts of gimmicks and gadgets? It isn’t a question of lowering some and raising others but of managing production in a more reasonable way which, to the advertising manipulated affluent ones, will seem like an attack on their “wealth”?
There’s no case for lowering productivity when 4 billion or more people live in abject poverty. Productivity must be raised to bring them from that plight. It also can be argued that the planet’s carrying capacity for humans is around 10 billion, which likely will be reached by 2035 or so. So there’s an argument for eventually reducing the population to something like 3 or 4 billion, which can be achieved only by rational economic and social planning where everyone has ‘skin in the game’.
As for fashion, etc, sure there’s a lot of waste and frivolous products made under capitalism that nevertheless satisfy some want, that have some use value that’s not rational. Such ‘use value’ may be based on ‘lizard brain’ needs or wants like status, etc. But initially at least, the democratic process of allocating resources to satisfy rational human needs will very likely prioritise those resources to those most in need. The teenage daughter who wants her iPhone 11 (or 12 under the Apple co-operative/soviet, say) may have to wait a little while longer so that someone without a phone at all can get the latest iPhone first. However, let’s never exclude the possibility of satisfying irrational human needs either.
What we all know now is that the spoils go to the richest and not the neediest, and this state of affairs needs to be stopped.
Stephen:
I concur. I waded through some of Foster’s opus some years back – and remained unconvinced – not least by the mind-numbing boringness of their dry academic presentation. Rightly or wrongly, I remember forming the opinion that Engels was a bit of an environmentalist: Marx …maybe not so much?
The only solution to the permanent everything crises of contemporaneous capitalism – slowly collapsing into the repo market blackhole of illidiquity we are crossing the event horizon of – is a novel one. Novelty born of creativity – informed but not limited to or by – past historical solutions. An emergent solutionism. How can we reasonably expect Marx and Engels to have the ready-made solution for novel problems they never encountered? It’s a bit like taking a quantum supercomputer to run MS-DOS on, I feel.
Capitalism – broadly and generally – proved Marx right. But the successor state will not be a fully automated luxury communism. The successor state will be impoverished and sub-optimal. Sub-optimal to those inculcated with unreasonable capitalist expectations of imaginary growth. But perhaps we can focus on humanistic – and not materialistic – values. With a new humanist value set (the life-coherent onto-axiology of McMurtry) sub-optimal is a relative term. Optimisation of capitalist values entails annihilationism. Of which the economy is already failing. In truth, capitalism ended in 2007. An economic zombie version may continue a while longer: but it is the Walking Afterdead fate of humanity that walks with it.
The ecological and humanist alternative to which seems to be the order of the day. It will not come from any current political manifestation. It does not exist: until we fashion its existence from the forge of our live experience. That is the experiential capitalism slowly crushes. Or collapes around. No one can tell which. But do not imagine that all capitalistic dreaming of eternal progress and material prosperity cannot come crashing down any moment. A Plan B cannot hurt: but it might well save. Capitalism can’t offer anything remotely that secure.
The successor state will be impoverished if the existing order isn’t overthrown the world over probably within about the next two to three decades, and the key imperial centres well before then.
‘Humanistic values’ orginate from more base, material interests. Playing the ‘values’ game simply gives those with the dominant ‘values’ an equal standing. But it’s not about values per se, it’s about changing consciousness to bring about the very real, concrete and material changes needed to stop this self-inflicted extinction of humanity.
Whatever ‘humanistic values’ that emerge from class society will be shaped and warped by that society, for better or ill. Whatever humanistic values that may emerge from a future classless society can’t really be known in advance, but some of them likely will carry their seed from those which overthrew the old class-based society.
For a fully automated luxury communism!
I grew up on Oil, Mines, & Resource Taxation. My Chartered Accountant father spent decades in National Revenue CANADA Oil, Mines, & Resource Taxation Senior Rulings. I support the Keystone Pipeline implementation & Government of CANADA long term planning for Alberta Oil Sands development. I fully support National Revenue Canada planning & exploration for national revenue & resource based taxation.
As a Grump Marxist that was raised on Federal Government of CANADA oil resource taxation I, for one, know that Professor Emeritus Karl Mark would agree with my perspective on Alberta Oil Sands development and oil sales for Revenue CANADA. Marx & Engels were not stupid when it came to advanced Capitalism & Neocapitalism.
Karl Marx would fully understand thermodynamic efficiency as a model for Alberta Oil Sands sales in Canada. He would see it as a good business model if the taxation was equitably distributed to First Nations land owners, and they had a full partnership with the big oil cartels.
Using Marxian doctrine to snipe at the Keystone Pipeline architecture & build is just too silly to even entertain as Marx would never apply agrarian principles of business & commerce to a neocapitalist & transnationalist business enterprise.
Socialists cheery pick historiography just like Neocapitalists & Transnationalists do. I am a real Grumpy Marxist, so the author of the article can just bight me.
Alberta Oil Sands is best off with a new in situ thermodynamically efficient refinery that could refine the raw materials into refined gas without going through transportation and resultant costs associated with that.
Listening to the Eco-Fascists like Greta T. is just an exercise in listening to a Davos commercial for growth in an economy that has no growth that is exponential. The Davos billionaires & trillionaires only want the margin profit out of Greta T. and her ignorant generation of know nothings & environmental hysterics/histrionics.
Don’t join the new Hitler Youth wing of Climate Change like Greta T. was paid to by her betters in Davos Switzerland. Greta T. sold out to the man, man.
Greta T. is an Eco-Fascist.
Buy Alberta Oil Sands!
It will put taxation on your plate & kids into schools!
MOU
Finally we found a good Jew – Karl Marx, plus a good industrialist’s son – Friedrich Engels.
You just can’t stop yourself, can you?
Corn futures were down yesterday in Chicago. Is that good for you Ant?
You say:
But surely, it’s not only greenhouse gases (of which CO2 is but one) that threaten ecosystems but by capitalist production (and consumption) that is the major threat to all life on the planet. That’s the central thrust of Marx/Engels throughout all the quotes from their writings.
And surely this is the problem with Greta’s posse, Extinction/Rebellion (XR) et al. Laying a guilt trip (or trying to) on the 1% and its servants does nothing to change anything. Here in the UK, we’re about to experience the next round of XR’s actions and frankly, I can only view it (along with Greta’s theatrics) as a gigantic diversion from reality. There’s more than a whiff of ‘touchy-feely’ about the entire thing and with enormous energies being expended by a lot of very committed people.
I came across this piece today: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/2019/09/greta-thunberg-and-big-biz-climate.html
One of the ‘ngos’ involved with Greta and ‘Freaky Friday’ is called 350.org; http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/category/non-profit-industrial-complex-organizations/organizations/350-org-1sky/
What is apparent is that these ‘ngos’ are global in scope and embedded in transnational capitalism, hence no mention of capitalism or economics. As far as I can see, the ‘movement’ is pinning its hopes on ‘net-zero’ carbon ergo, carbon trading plus renewables and carbon sequestration technologies (that don’t currently exist). But it doesn’t concern itself with the forces of capitalism and its destruction of nature in pursuit of profit.
Don’t you think they are just too strong to take on full force right now? Fights you can win leave you intact for the next one. But there will be a tipping point for the anger and frustration? There is a promising groundswell very obvious in the young which is gathering momentum, as they realize they have more to lose than old guys like me, and the loss is less and less theoretical.
I was pleased to learn of this side of Marx and Engels. Not a complete surprise.
And what is XR’s position on GMOs?
Our Environment Minister McKenna said that Mark Carny told her that Climate Change was a $23 trillion dollar USD business worldwide. Without any discernible organic growth in the Western empire of Fractional Reserve Banking & Securitization the entire system worldwide will deflate to a point of systemic disequilibrium & decoupling of markets worldwide. Davos cooked up the Climate Change fascist movement for exponential growth on the order that gave the wealth extracting class of asset strippers enough leeway to build Finance architecture off of the Green New Deal of Climate Change Fascism which the Davos billionaires expect to generate returns on earning on the order of 10% growth YoY as all the Green Bonds & Debentures are sold at auction in the unregulated dark pool derivatives universe for even more betting dollars on CMBS, RMBS, CDOs, CDO2, et cetera.
The poker players of Davos need to generate high returns with massive system wide quantitative stimulus which Carny predicts is $23 trillion just to start. Of course, none of that macro-investment money will trickledown to you or I. The Climate Change Fascist Movement is primarily for the Davos billionaires like George Soros & the Koch industries.
When the money & cash trickles down into my pockets I’ll believe in Ronald Reagan’s Trickledown Economics. Heck, if money actually trickled down into my pockets I would probably believe in Professor Emeritus Maynard Keynes too.
Like Richard Prior said in Blue Collar 1978…”If I had the ARMY & Navy behind me I would be a motherfucker too”.
MOU