Kit Knightly
“The strong man with the dagger is followed by the weak man with the sponge.”
Lord Acton
David Cameron has a book out. You’ve probably heard. There’s a lot of press coverage. The BBC did a retrospective documentary about him to coincide with it, The Guardian had a review of the book, a review of the documentary, and an interview with the man himself.
Oh, and then another article about how it’s selling less well than Blair’s biography.
This is obviously just about journalists reporting the news, you understand.
It is absolutely not at all a mass marketing strategy camouflaged as “current events”.
Shame on you for thinking otherwise.
Naturally, as is always the case when ex-Prime Ministers make appearances or churn out autobiographies, there is plenty of talk about “legacy”.
Well…what is David Cameron’s legacy?
The media are pretty clear: Brexit.
The BBC documentary is entitled The Cameron Years. It’s in two parts, somehow bloated out to two whole hours in runtime, and is only concerned with the Brexit vote. The first part is entirely dedicated to it, that’s literally all it’s about, with the second half being more general, but still very Brexit-centric.
The reviews of the book are no better. In fact they are worse.
The Telegraph liked it, as did the Times. The Guardian and Independent didn’t, as much, but still praised its “honesty”. They all talk almost entirely about Brexit. Bloomberg headline “David Cameron Wants You to Remember Him for More Than Just Brexit”, pointing out: “The former prime minister’s new memoir, For the Record, spends just 50 of 700 pages on the disastrous referendum”…before going on to review just those fifty pages.
In fact, I’ve read over half-a-dozen reviews of this book, and none of them talks about anything but Brexit.
There is not a single use of the word “Libya” in any of them. Not anywhere. Not in even in passing.
Not. One. Single. Use.
For those of you foggy on the details, Libya was a place that used to look like this:
…and now looks like this:
You would think that the total and complete destruction of the most developed nation on the African continent would warrant at least brief discussion in the “legacy” of the Prime Minister responsible but, apparently, you would be wrong.
(I know we’re only Britain, and we only do what America tells us, but “Only following orders” didn’t work for Goering and probably shouldn’t work for anybody else. Cameron included).
The press silence on Libya is on another level.
They grudgingly discuss Iraq as a “mistake” or “blunder”, they carry on their insane propaganda-war on Syria with fresh gusto every few months (or whenever they need a distraction), but Libya…Libya is the country that must not be named.
Take Jonathan Freedland. He was ALL OVER Libya back in 2011. He campaigned for NATO to do something, preaching about the West’s “responsibility to protect”. Does he mention Libya once in his review of this book? Nope.
He even has the gall to open the piece with this:
Just as the 700 pages of Tony Blair’s autobiography could not escape the shadow of Iraq, so the 700 pages of David Cameron’s memoir are destined to be read through a single lens: Brexit.
As if his decision to totally disregard a war crime he not only apologised for, but cheerfully encouraged, was somehow just fate and totally beyond his control.
That’s probably got something to do with the organ trafficking and open-air slave markets.
This was no accident, you understand, Libya is exactly what NATO set-out to make it – a failed state where absolutely everything is for sale. A true capitalist paradise. But discussing that would make it harder to sell “R2P” in the future.
Better to just endlessly rant on about Brexit instead.
Now, obviously, Brexit is (potentially) an important decision for the fate of the country. You can’t deny that.
BUT – let’s be real here – Even IF we leave the EU (and right now that is far from guaranteed), and even IF our leaving is as bad as the worst doom-sayers are predicting, London isn’t going to end up like this…
….or this:
….or this:
And at the end of the day, THAT is Cameron’s legacy.
Just as it’s the legacy of the all slimy apologists who cheered him on, and the narrow-minded, self-centred xenophobes who clean up after him.
There is a good compendium of documentaries called ‘ThoughtMaybe’. No advertising. Nor are there the usual social media type hypes about fame and wealth. Thoughtmaybe is not for weak nerves. They have documentaries that deal with Libya, too. ‘Hypernormalization‘ by Adam Curtis sheds light on the machinations that ultimately ended Colonel Gaddafi’s life in a way that reflects the so called Western ‘values’.
Based on these ‘Western values’, war criminals and murderers are giving book signings for their autobiographies, that strangely always omit their crimes against humanity. This omitting of the crimes and whitewashing of the monster in question is then propagated by the propaganda arms of the respective regimes. There will be no MSM mentioning of the truth. At that, the publishers are complicit in war crimes and crimes against humanity, as are those who call themselves ‘journalists’.
Cameron is a monster belonging to the club of psychopathic people that have neither empathy for the suffering of their victims, nor remorse for their crimes. In their psychopathy they are united and no border exists that can prevent their heinous crimes. Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen can attest of their hatred and destruction of people of color and specifically Muslim at that. Russia and China are now in the cross hairs of the same psychopathic war criminals that will not accept any form of multipolarity, or not being the number one anymore.
The hyposcrisy of those, whose job it would be to inform the collective about the perpetrated war crimes of Cameron, Blair, Clinton, Obama, Bush, Hollande, Merkel et al, is for all to see out in the open. That the collective is not demanding a sea change in the way these psychopaths are given air time and attention, bears on it. The collective will not be able to excuse itself with “I did not know”. It knows and takes no steps to put an end to this shameful murder business as usual. The collective bears shared responsibility for the atrocities, war crimes and genocide it allowed psychopaths like Cameron et al to comit by ways of signing the orders for it.
As the plot thickens, it is no wonder that suicide rates are skyrocketing not only in the military. What goes around, comes around and the side effects of these war crimes and crimes against humanity – especially in Libya – will find their enablers, no matter where they display their psychopathy. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. Extinction rebellion must include a war crimes rebellion as well, as militarism and war are the largest part of the reason for extinction. Humanity does not stand a chance to survive as long as these psychopaths are walking around free and are celebrated.
All the slime at the top of the predator class of wealth extractors hide behind corporate plausible deniability. Cameron is no different than the others. He writes speaking tour doublespeak that pays well and the drinks are always free.
A good gig if you can get it.
And Cameron & Blair sleep well at night knowing they killed fewer than Stalin did. Their conscience is clear on that.
If you really want a hate on you should focus on Margaret Thatcher ‘the milk thief’.
If you wrote the headline…” Iron Lady steals milk from school children & is a thief ” you would get a few hits to be sure.
” When the going gets weird the weird turn pro.”
Hunter S. Thompson
MOU
Great article, Kit Knightly:) Where I’m at, the U.S., Libya is Barack Obama’s and Hillary Clinton’s legacy. In France, it’s Nicholas Sarkozy’s legacy. I would like to add the video below as a part of this excellent article:
“Dr Moussa Ibrahim welcoming the press 28.2.2011”
In this 9 minute video, we see Dr. Ibrahim tell the world how peaceful protests were usurped. It’s quite riveting. We will see what he explains happened to Libya repeated in Syria. The video should be viewed more than it has:)
What you say about Cameron is true. But the real horror is that Libya was a collective crime of the western elites- it was Obama and Clinton’s crime, Sarkozy’s too and BH Levy’s as well Jonathan Freedland’s and just about everyone else’s. Russia was involved only to the extent that Medvedev lacked the common sense to realise that the western imperialists that so impressed him were western imperialists.
And what made these accomplices even worse was the way in which the cover stories-Ghadaffi was about to wipe Benghazi off the map and when he has done so a bridge in Brooklyn has unparalleled income opportunities for the wise investor-dissolved as soon as they were annunciated.
And then there were the tales that only a Clinton could come up with: Ghadaffi employed black African mercenaries pumped full of viagra raping their way from the Sahara to the sea.
It was a shocking business and it simply got worse: tons of arms and ammunition were rushed, surreptitiously (in the sense that the media looked the other way) to Turkey where they were doled out to the various ‘jihadi’ militias assembled by the cackling victors of Libya.
All in all the Libya-Syria business probably led to the violent deaths of as many civilians -including Palestinian teenagers executed on camera by White Helmets, employed by the British taxpayer with money to spare after cleansing the welfare rolls on Benefits Street of the most vulnerable and least articulate… as many deaths and refugees driven from their homes, as the Potato Famine in Ireland or Stalin’s purges in 1938 or the Bengal Famine of 1941.
And the people whose names are on the list of authors of the Libyan Tragedy are still getting re-elected to office almost a decade after the enormity of their crimes became undeniable.
Anyway, take a bow Hilary Benn we know it is what you wanted, because you voted for it.
Next stop Caracas.
“But the real horror is that Libya was a collective crime of the western elites- it was Obama and Clinton’s crime, Sarkozy’s too”
Looks like your comment came first, but I was writing the same thing! I’m glad when that happens–it’s an important memory to keep and share with as many people as possible:)
The Western elites were not profiting enough from Libyan oil. The West prefers to destroy if they cannot get their profit paths. Economists say that there are 50 idle trillions (USD I think) in the tax havens accounts, profits from underpaying workers, tax evasion, cancelling of social and health programs, plus monopolization through US software companies.
Libya is destroyed, tick. They will get tired of living like that and will soon beg Washington to send money and Washington will send their demands. The Western elites now move towards China and Russia, supporting demonstrators there.
Maybe these two countries can be destroyed as well? Britain needs to do Brexit because we want the Western Elites in USA and UK to take blows. Kicking those two should go a long way.
Mention of false emphasis, omissions and distortions by the MSM prompts the following observations.
This week in Australia, ABC Radio in particular is framing its entire coverage of modern China’s 70th anniversary around the so-called “pro-democracy protests” in Hong Kong. Never mind the achievements of the Chinese people. There have been interviews with angry/excited HK teenagers who have never experienced life under western imperialist rule and would suffer a rude awakening if they did.
If the ABC and MSM in general were remotely interested in reporting the facts in their proper context, we would be hearing less about the ‘brutality’ of HK police and much more about the greater violence of French police against the Yellow Vest protesters and the even greater violence of the Israeli military against unarmed protesters in the Palestinians’ great march of return, which saw the killing of at least two hundred people. We might even hear serious questions raised about possible western involvement in the HK disturbances.
And we wouldn’t have heard anywhere near as much about the non-existent victimisation of Britain’s Jewish community at the hands of the country’s allegedly ‘anti-Semitic’ main opposition party.
The illustrations you use are appalling – they should be reproduced as large scale hoardings and displayed in the major European cities as a salutary warning to all those who may be pressed by the Western Hegemony into going to war with Iran. Another reason to rid our nation of the “British Trump”