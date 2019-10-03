Climate and the Money Trail

F. William Engdahl
Climate. Now who wudda thought. The very mega-corporations and mega-billionaires behind the globalization of the world economy over recent decades, whose pursuit of shareholder value and cost reduction who have wreaked so much damage to our environment both in the industrial world and in the under-developed economies of Africa, Asia, Latin America, are the leading backers of the “grassroots” decarbonization movement from Sweden to Germany to the USA and beyond.
Is it pangs of guilty conscience, or could it be a deeper agenda of the financialization of the very air we breathe and more?
Whatever one may believe about the dangers of CO2 and risks of global warming creating a global catastrophe of 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius average temperature rise in the next roughly 12 years, it is worth noting who is promoting the current flood of propaganda and climate activism.
Green Finance
Several years before Al Gore and others decided to use a young Swedish school girl to be the poster child for climate action urgency, or in the USA the call of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for a complete reorganization of the economy around a Green New Deal, the giants of finance began devising schemes for steering hundreds of billions of future funds to investments in often worthless “climate” companies.
In 2013 after years of careful preparation, a Swedish real estate company, Vasakronan, issued the first corporate “Green Bond.” They were followed by others including Apple, SNCF and the major French bank Credit Agricole.
In November 2013 Elon Musk’s problem-riddled Tesla Energy issued the first solar asset-backed security. Today according to something called the Climate Bonds Initiative, more than $500 billion in such Green Bonds are outstanding.
The creators of the bond idea state their aim is to win over a major share of the $45 trillion of assets under management globally which have made nominal commitment to invest in “climate friendly” projects.
Bonnie Prince Charles, future UK Monarch, along with the Bank of England and City of London finance have promoted “green financial instruments,” led by Green Bonds, to redirect pension plans and mutual funds towards green projects. A key player in the linking of world financial institutions with the Green Agenda is outgoing Bank of England head Mark Carney.
In December 2015, the Bank for International Settlements’ Financial Stability Board (FSB), chaired then by Carney, created the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), to advise “investors, lenders and insurance about climate related risks.” That was certainly a bizarre focus for world central bankers.
In 2016 the TCFD along with the City of London Corporation and the UK Government initiated the Green Finance Initiative, aiming to channel trillions of dollars to “green” investments. The central bankers of the FSB nominated 31 people to form the TCFD.
Chaired by billionaire Michael Bloomberg of the financial wire, it includes key people from JP MorganChase; from BlackRock–one of the world’s biggest asset managers with almost $7 trillion; Barclays Bank; HSBC, the London-Hong Kong bank repeatedly fined for laundering drug and other black funds; Swiss Re, the world’s second largest reinsurance; China’s ICBC bank; Tata Steel, ENI oil, Dow Chemical, mining giant BHP Billington and David Blood of Al Gore’s Generation Investment LLC. In effect it seems the foxes are writing the rules for the new Green Hen House.
Bank of England’s Carney was also a key actor in efforts to make the City of London into the financial center of global Green Finance. The outgoing UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, in July 2019 released a White Paper, “Green Finance Strategy: Transforming Finance for a Greener Future.”
The paper states:
One of the most influential initiatives to emerge is the Financial Stability Board’s private sector Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), supported by Mark Carney and chaired by Michael Bloomberg. This has been endorsed by institutions representing $118 trillion of assets globally.”
There seems to be a plan here. The plan is the financialization of the entire world economy using fear of an end of world scenario to reach arbitrary aims such as “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”
Goldman Sachs Key Actor
The omnipresent Wall Street bank, Goldman Sachs, which spawned among others ECB outgoing President Mario Draghi and Bank of England head Carney, has just unveiled the first global index of top-ranking environmental stocks, done along with the London-based CDP, formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project.
The CDP, notably, is financed by investors such as HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, American International Group, and State Street Corp.
The new index, called CDP Environment EW and CDP Eurozone EW, aims to lure investment funds, state pension systems such as the CalPERS (the California Public Employees’ Retirement System) and CalSTRS (the California State Teachers’ Retirement System) with a combined $600+ billion in assets, to invest in their carefully chosen targets.
Top rated companies in the index include Alphabet which owns Google, Microsoft, ING Group, Diageo, Philips, Danone and, conveniently, Goldman Sachs.
Enter Greta, AOC and Co.
At this point events take on a cynical turn as we are confronted with wildly popular, heavily promoted climate activists such as Sweden’s Greta Thunberg or New York’s 29-year-old Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Green New Deal.
However sincere these activists may be, there is a well-oiled financial machine behind promoting them for gain.
Greta Thunberg is part of a well-connected network tied to the organization of Al Gore who is being cynically and professionally marketed and used by such agencies as the UN, the EU Commission and the financial interests behind the present climate agenda.
As Canadian researcher and climate activist, Cory Morningstar, documents in an excellent series of posts, what is at stake is a well-knit network that is tied to US climate investor and enormously wealthy climate profiteer, Al Gore, chairman of Generation Investment group.
Gore’s partner, ex-Goldman Sachs official David Blood as noted earlier, is a member of the BIS-created TCFD. Greta Thunberg along with her 17-year-old US climate friend, Jamie Margolin, were both listed as “special youth advisor and trustee” of the Swedish We Don’t Have Time NGO, founded by its CEO Ingmar Rentzhog.
Rentzhog is a member of Al Gore’s Climate Reality Organization Leaders, and part of the European Climate Policy Task Force. He was trained in March 2017 by Al Gore in Denver, and again in June 2018, in Berlin. Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project is a partner of We Don’t Have Time.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who made a huge splash in her first days in the US Congress for unveiling a “Green New Deal” to completely reorganize the US economy at a cost of perhaps $100 trillion, is also not without skilled guidance. AOC has openly admitted that she ran for Congress at the urging of a group called Justice Democrats.
She told one interviewer:
I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the support of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress. Umm, in fact it was it was these organizations, it was JD and it was Brand New Congress as well, that both, that asked me to run in the first place. They’re the ones that called me a year and a half ago…”
Now, as Congresswoman, AOC’s advisers include Justice Democrats co-founder, Zack Exley.
Exley was an Open Society Fellow and got funds from among others the Open Society Foundations and Ford Foundation to create a predecessor to Justice Democrats to recruit select candidates for office.
The Real Agenda is Economic
The links between the world’s largest financial groups, central banks and global corporations to the current push for a radical climate strategy to abandon the fossil fuel economy in favor of a vague, unexplained Green economy, it seems, is less about genuine concern to make our planet a clean and healthy environment to live.
Rather it is an agenda, intimately tied to the UN Agenda 2030 for “sustainable” economy, and to developing literally trillions of dollars in new wealth for the global banks and financial giants who constitute the real powers that be.
In February 2019 following a speech to the EU Commission in Brussels by Greta Thunberg, then-EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, after gallantly kissing Greta’s hand, appeared to be moved to real action. He told Greta and the press that the EU should spend hundreds of billions of euros combating climate change during the next 10 years.
Juncker proposed that between 2021 to 2027, “every fourth euro spent within the EU budget go toward action to mitigate climate change.”
What the sly Juncker did not say was that the decision had nothing to do with the young Swedish activist’s plea. It had been made in conjunction with the World Bank a full year before in September 26, 2018 at the One Planet Summit, along with the World Bank, Bloomberg Foundations, the World Economic Forum and others. Juncker had cleverly used the media attention given the young Swede to promote his climate agenda.
On October 17, 2018, days following the EU agreement at the One Planet Summit, Juncker’s EU signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Breakthrough Energy-Europe in which member corporations of Breakthrough Energy-Europe will have preferential access to any funding.
The members of Breakthrough Energy include Virgin Air’s Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Alibaba’s Jack Ma, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, HRH Prince Al-waleed bin Talal, Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio; Julian Robertson of hedge fund giant, Tiger Management; David Rubenstein, founder Carlyle Group; George Soros, Chairman Soros Fund Management LLC; Masayoshi Son, founder Softbank, Japan.
Make no mistake. When the most influential multinational corporations, the world’s largest institutional investors including BlackRock and Goldman Sachs, the UN, the World Bank, the Bank of England and other central banks of the BIS line up behind the financing of a so-called green Agenda, call it Green New Deal or what, it is time to look behind the surface of public climate activist campaigns to the actual agenda.
The picture that emerges is the attempted financial reorganization of the world economy using climate, something the sun and its energy have orders of magnitude more to do with than mankind ever could—to try to convince us ordinary folk to make untold sacrifice to “save our planet.”
Back in 2010 the head of Working Group 3 of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Dr Otmar Edenhofer, told an interviewer:
…one must say clearly that we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth by climate policy. One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. This has almost nothing to do with environmental policy anymore, with problems such as deforestation or the ozone hole.”
Since then the economic policy strategy has become far more developed.
If I’d have been in doubt about supporting the sentiments of this article, seeing a renowned Israeli war crimes apologist take issue with it helpfully confirms which side of the line I should be on.
The long and short of my thoughts on the issue would be – why is this the one item on the agenda which isn’t being manipulated? The entire news media knowingly tells fundamental lies all day, every day, but this is the one time I have to believe it or else apocalypse? Why is the solution always to deny a reasonable standard of living to normal people worldwide not the dismantling of the capitalist system which is causing the destruction?
Lets say for a second that world leaders and the global media aren’t a set of self congratulatory, lying psychopaths and that everything we hear about climate change and global warming is true. If all those worst case scenario assessments are accurate and we do have a handful of years to change course; the ONLY thing capable of saving mankind and the planet is some kind of environmental fascism. I’ll say that again, environmental fascism. All those people in Africa and Asia etc who are on the cusp of obtaining a reasonable standard of living via the capitalist system aren’t just going to volunteer to give that up, so if the assessments are accurate, it will need to be denied to them. I suspect most of the people agitating for action on climate change haven’t thought through this contradiction and would baulk at the idea of their policies being responsible for human suffering, especially their own. We’d see how long western principles held up when the lights were forcibly switched off.
There’s no way for humanity to be weened from the teat of capitalism without untold suffering and death, that’s the bottom line. In spite of all I’ve just written, I still think it’s going to be necessary.
My first response to the global warming ‘movement’ was to recognise the signature of a scam and leave it.
It persists through the last 30 years or so despite persistent failures of its computer modelled forecasts.
But post truth politic has no concern for facts – because it can always generate alternative facts (sic).
The top down dictate is obvious (to me) excepting its targeting of sympathies cultivated and nurtured as the Environmental movement which had and has legitimacy in calling toxic corporate plunder to account – as well as in uncovering better ways to live with nature instead of enslaving, exploiting and laying waste – which of course extends to people as well as to the biosphere or environmental context of our life.
The corporate capture of governments and all institutions of influence isn’t corporations as such, but the opportunity of technologism and great wealth to effectively reconfigure regulatory structures of financial and corporate and public law in such a way as to mimic the parasite that takes over the host – and the thinking and behaviour of the host.
The nazi-like events of the targeting of youth, and cultivation of hysteria as the basis to bring down order – as if to inaugurate a better world – is deeply disturbing – while the global directives are trickling down in a way that wealth never does – into every kind of regulatory requirement.
The carbon guilting agenda is toxic debt repackaged in complex political instruments by which to seem salvatory to take on and make sacrifice – and demand sacrifice of others. Its agenda is the Internment of Things under 5G + as a global system of energy – and behaviour control. This is considered too big to fail by many who effectively own the world and those who align in its power structure.
How is it that love is so deceived as to give itself to a hateful agenda?
Like this.
I receive periodic mail-outs from Engdahl – with the most recent being a chapter on on the background to the climate agenda – from ‘Myths’ Lies and Oil wars’. I bought the book and am half way through it.
The manner in which deceit has operated through the last century to now is a mixture of the active willingness to do so as a means of gaining wealth and power – and the easily manipulatable nature of human beings under fear, guilt and hate or division.
I recommend the book and I recommend becoming always vigilant to anything that triggers fear, guilt, hate division etc. This is where a false sense of self can be raised on a lie at expense of all that is true.
Given that the Central Bank Fractional Reserve Banking System in the Western Banking empire is insolvent, bankrupt, and down for the count, it seems reasonable that the Central Banks & bankers consolidate with Climate Change Green Bonds lest they end up in receivership to be liquidated.
Everyone involved in Financial Intelligence has know for over a decade that time is quickly running out on the Western Banking System reset. The Green Bond Ponzi Scheme is a global attempt to attain ‘economies of scale’ off of the investment. Without ‘economies of scale’ the ever incompetent central bankers cannot reap outsized monetary gains and grow their portfolios exponentially in order to place world growth on the same growth trajectory as they has with Residential Real Estate Mortgage Backed Securities. And without more Asset Backed Securities in the Residential MBS sector & Commercial MBS sector there is no more betting space in the $1.9 quadrillion Dark Pool Derivatives Universe.
Without a grandiose growth plan that gives the wealth extracting class of finance predators room to exploit on the order of exponential growth we will all evidence implosion of the $1.9 quadrillion Dark Pool Derivatives Universe which will annihilate all the Commercial Banks worldwide that are currently jacked up on speculative investment that grew out of the Late Stage Ponzi Capitalism destruction post-Lehman Brothers debacle & Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
In sum, whilst the Green New Deal is institutionally derived as the author so aptly stated in the article, it is the only workable plan of inaction that the Central Bankers of the world can take to stave off system wide implosion during this era of Secular Stagnation.
Engdahl is not a climate change skeptic. He is a climate change denialist just like Donald Trump.
https://www.sott.net/article/398476-The-Dark-Story-Behind-Man-Made-Global-Warming-Those-Who-Created-It-And-Why
Talk about putting the cat amongst the pigeons! On the one hand, Engdahl is known as a climate change skeptic but on the other, he (along with others) has correctly identified the ‘green capitalist’ credentials of Extinction/Rebellion (XR) et al. Is it a question of making hay whilst the sun continues to shine?
I note also, as a slight aside, that in this essay, Engdahl has modified his views somewhat, in that he no longer says that there’s no such thing as climate change:
“Whatever one may believe about the dangers of CO2 and risks of global warming creating a global catastrophe of 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius average temperature rise in the next roughly 12 years, it is worth noting who is promoting the current flood of propaganda and climate activism.”
It’s a real dilemma, for us lefties anyway, for on the one hand, it’s obvious that big capital is looking to make mucho moola from the ‘movement’ whilst they can but on the other, it’s pretty obvious to all but the blind, that the climate is unstable due to human (capitalist) actions around the planet.
And then there’s ‘net zero carbon’ and carbon sequestration, the two keystones of Greta/XR’s position. Firstly, even if we achieve zero carbon (net or otherwise, which is really carbon trading, or ‘pass the carbon to the left hand side’) and carbon sequestration, which based on technology that doesn’t actually exist in any meaningful sense. But neither address the fundamental issues of capitalist economics, of chowing resources and people, for as long as they can without a care for the future.
So how does ‘System Change – Not Climate Change’ relate to the above? Neither Greta or XR actually address this in concrete terms. In fact, they go out of their way NOT to address the mechanics of ‘System Change’. My own feeling is that embedded, as it were in the slogan is ‘Green Capitalism’. Is there such a thing? Is it possible? All the studies and analysis tell us NO! (See Climate & Capitalism for more, much more on this, the best source of analysis on the subject). I think this quote from C&C illustrates the relationship between the environment and capitalism:
In a way, it’s like trying to square the circle. Thus we have the bizarre appearence of some big capitalists decrying Greta and some supporting her and without knowing their respective positions on climate change, I hazzard a guess that it’s split between the deniers and the acceptors, with both camps agreeing that only capitalism can address the crisis.
Thus, for me, it’s quite obvious, as it always has been, that the real cause is capitalism, that the best chance we have of halting or even reversing the process is by getting rid of capitalism.
It’s interesting that when Roger Hallam, one of the founders of XR, when challenged on BBC’s ‘Hard Talk’ programme, the following exchange took place:
Except of course, it won’t just be capitalism that’s brought down and surely that’s the entire point! I think Hallam’s comment highlights the fundamental contradiction at the heart of Thunberg/XR.
Both Thunberg and XR fill a vacuum created by the failure of the (Western) Left to rise to the occasion. In fact, it’s the failure of the Western Left to rise to confront capitalism, period! After all, we have environmental groups by the dozen, yet all have signally failed to do much of anything really, except create jobs for the boys (and girls) in the endless array of NGOs that appear to exist simply to justify their own existence. Virtually all environmental groups I’m aware of, here in the UK, have never challenged the economic system that’s the cause of our planetary disaster.
So where to from here? What does Thunberg/XR do when it’s clear that appealing to some (non-existent) morality doesn’t do the trick?
My fear is that Greta’s ‘theatrics’ is a gigantic diversion from the fundamental issues. Morality won’t save the planet, neither will guilt or the impassioned pleas of a 16-year old, aside from creating a warm, fuzzy feeling about a passionate youngster.
To me, it feels like emotional blackmail is being used but when has the capitalist class ever been moved by appeals to morality (unless it’s their own, twisted version like ‘humanitarian intervention’)?
I’m deeply skeptical of the XR movement. Elsewhere I’ve described it as desperation disguised as a celebration. It just seems to easy.
They are collectively in a state of panic. They went past ‘desperation’ when the New York Federal Reserve increased their balance sheet to a point of no return.
Good post.
People are deceived easily, because they can easily be deceived.
Because they are already running under self-deceit. Hence they can say ‘people are deceived easily’ – as if talking about someone else!
No offence of blame intended – but I see deceit as part of the nature of the mind by which we think we think alone.
I would love to respond to that, but it would certainly end up being too voluminous. There are however a few voices that help in the detection and transcending of such deception. Krishnamurti is one of these voices. A thorough study of his works will open up a path to understand why a lot of people can be easily deceived and some not so much. My remark was pertaining those who are easily deceived and thus invite to be deceived.
That most of them never looked for, or found an answer to the question “What am I?” and “Who am I?” is part of this equation. Having found the answers to these questions will also shed light on the truth, that everything being one, is not necessarily the view of a large part of mankind.
The opening of the capacity to watch our own thought and its emotional result is the awakening from its tyranny.
Indeed and well met.
The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change is not a scientific body: it is a political organisation. Its reports are not disinterested science, but political instructions to “policy makers”, presented as though they were science. Whenever science is mixed up with politics, the result is pseudoscience. Climate Change alarmism is pseudoscience on steroids.
“There is no time!!” creates great opportunities to win and lose money because of the hurry. While the European(!) EASAC scientists warned in Feb. 2019 that burning biomass instead of coal in power plants is resulting in more CO2, a nation like the Netherlands is today still wasting 11 billion Euro in subsidies on this hare brained scheme: https://easac.eu/fileadmin/PDF_s/reports_statements/Negative_Carbon/EASAC_Commentary_Forest_Bioenergy_Feb_2019_FINAL.pdf
A few others were at the receiving end.
Greta, who is extremely intelligent and perceptive, in her own words:
Greta Thunberg
2 February ·
Recently I’ve seen many rumors circulating about me and enormous amounts of hate. This is no surprise to me. I know that since most people are not aware of the full meaning of the climate crisis (which is understandable since it has never been treated as a crisis) a school strike for the climate would seem very strange to people in general.
So let me make some things clear about my school strike.
In may 2018 I was one of the winners in a writing competition about the environment held by Svenska Dagbladet, a Swedish newspaper. I got my article published and some people contacted me, among others was Bo Thorén from Fossil Free Dalsland. He had some kind of group with people, especially youth, who wanted to do something about the climate crisis.
I had a few phone meetings with other activists. The purpose was to come up with ideas of new projects that would bring attention to the climate crisis. Bo had a few ideas of things we could do. Everything from marches to a loose idea of some kind of a school strike (that school children would do something on the schoolyards or in the classrooms). That idea was inspired by the Parkland Students, who had refused to go to school after the school shootings.
I liked the idea of a school strike. So I developed that idea and tried to get the other young people to join me, but no one was really interested. They thought that a Swedish version of the Zero Hour march was going to have a bigger impact. So I went on planning the school strike all by myself and after that I didn’t participate in any more meetings.
When I told my parents about my plans they weren’t very fond of it. They did not support the idea of school striking and they said that if I were to do this I would have to do it completely by myself and with no support from them.
On the 20 of august I sat down outside the Swedish Parliament. I handed out fliers with a long list of facts about the climate crisis and explanations on why I was striking. The first thing I did was to post on Twitter and Instagram what I was doing and it soon went viral. Then journalists and newspapers started to come. A Swedish entrepreneur and business man active in the climate movement, Ingmar Rentzhog, was among the first to arrive. He spoke with me and took pictures that he posted on Facebook. That was the first time I had ever met or spoken with him. I had not communicated or encountered with him ever before.
Many people love to spread rumors saying that I have people ”behind me” or that I’m being ”paid” or ”used” to do what I’m doing. But there is no one ”behind” me except for myself. My parents were as far from climate activists as possible before I made them aware of the situation.
I am not part of any organization. I sometimes support and cooperate with several NGOs that work with the climate and environment. But I am absolutely independent and I only represent myself. And I do what I do completely for free, I have not received any money or any promise of future payments in any form at all. And nor has anyone linked to me or my family done so.
And of course it will stay this way. I have not met one single climate activist who is fighting for the climate for money. That idea is completely absurd.
Furthermore I only travel with permission from my school and my parents pay for tickets and accommodations.
My family has written a book together about our family and how me and my sister Beata have influenced my parents way of thinking and seeing the world, especially when it comes to the climate. And about our diagnoses.
That book was due to be released in May. But since there was a major disagreement with the book company, we ended up changing to a new publisher and so the book was released in august instead.
Before the book was released my parents made it clear that their possible profits from the book ”Scener ur hjärtat” will be going to 8 different charities working with environment, children with diagnoses and animal rights.
And yes, I write my own speeches. But since I know that what I say is going to reach many, many people I often ask for input. I also have a few scientists that I frequently ask for help on how to express certain complicated matters. I want everything to be absolutely correct so that I don’t spread incorrect facts, or things that can be misunderstood.
Some people mock me for my diagnosis. But Asperger is not a disease, it’s a gift. People also say that since I have Asperger I couldn’t possibly have put myself in this position. But that’s exactly why I did this. Because if I would have been ”normal” and social I would have organized myself in an organisation, or started an organisation by myself. But since I am not that good at socializing I did this instead. I was so frustrated that nothing was being done about the climate crisis and I felt like I had to do something, anything. And sometimes NOT doing things – like just sitting down outside the parliament – speaks much louder than doing things. Just like a whisper sometimes is louder than shouting.
Also there is one complaint that I ”sound and write like an adult”. And to that I can only say; don’t you think that a 16-year old can speak for herself? There’s also some people who say that I oversimplify things. For example when I say that “the climate crisis is a black and white issue”, ”we need to stop the emissions of greenhouse gases” and ”I want you to panic”. But that I only say because it’s true. Yes, the climate crisis is the most complex issue that we have ever faced and it’s going to take everything from our part to ”stop it”. But the solution is black and white; we need to stop the emissions of greenhouse gases.
Because either we limit the warming to 1,5 degrees C over pre industrial levels, or we don’t. Either we reach a tipping point where we start a chain reaction with events way beyond human control, or we don’t. Either we go on as a civilization, or we don’t. There are no gray areas when it comes to survival.
And when I say that I want you to panic I mean that we need to treat the crisis as a crisis. When your house is on fire you don’t sit down and talk about how nice you can rebuild it once you put out the fire. If your house is on fire you run outside and make sure that everyone is out while you call the fire department. That requires some level of panic.
There is one other argument that I can’t do anything about. And that is the fact that I’m ”just a child and we shouldn’t be listening to children.” But that is easily fixed – just start to listen to the rock solid science instead. Because if everyone listened to the scientists and the facts that I constantly refer to – then no one would have to listen to me or any of the other hundreds of thousands of school children on strike for the climate across the world. Then we could all go back to school.
I am just a messenger, and yet I get all this hate. I am not saying anything new, I am just saying what scientists have repeatedly said for decades. And I agree with you, I’m too young to do this. We children shouldn’t have to do this. But since almost no one is doing anything, and our very future is at risk, we feel like we have to continue.
And if you have any other concern or doubt about me, then you can listen to my TED talk ( https://www.ted.com/talks/greta_thunberg_the_disarming_case_to_act_right_now_on_climate ), in which I talk about how my interest for the climate and environment began.
And thank you everyone for you kind support! It brings me hope.
/Greta
Ps I was briefly a youth advisor for the board of the non profit foundation “We don’t have time”. It turns out they used my name as part of another branch of their organisation that is a start up business. They have admitted clearly that they did so without the knowledge of me or my family. I no longer have any connection to “We don’t have time”. Nor has anyone in my family. They have deeply apologised and I have accepted their apology.
Do you believe a messenger teenager can get to address COP24, Davos, the European parliament, US Congress and the UN single handed? I have a bridge to sell you.
She got to address these by invitation, not by some obscure conspiracy.
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/interview_greta-thunberg—i-am-not-manipulated-/45144174
https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2019/9/26/20882958/greta-thunberg-climate-change-trump-attacks-right-wing
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/politics/a29236192/greta-thunberg-criticism/
Politics is a blood sport, Greta. You placed yourself in the red meat category for Journalists worldwide. If you confront worldwide media as red hamburger meat you will be raked over the coals on the political Barbeque until you are well done, or burned.
Always remember that when it comes to global media they are like McDonalds and advertise how many burgers they have sold.
You are merely yet one more nothingburger that got burned over the coals of journalism worldwide. In brief, suck it up, Buttercup.
P.S. Adults have been attempting to educate youth for millennia, my dear. Children are not adults, Greta. When you become an adult you will realize that children are not legislators, or government bureaucrats with tenured jobs.
Smoke more marijuana, Greta, but don’t bogart that joint.
Why do the oil companies fund both global warming scientists and scientists who say it’s overblown?
They hedge their bets: flip the coin and tail they win, head they win.
They do the same with Democrats and Republicans, Tory and Labour etc.
And banksters fund both sides of wars.
Banksters fund both sides so that they hedge their bets on getting shot, hung, or suicided by one side or the other. Banksters think financial returns instead of winning wars. Banksters make the wars to distract populations when they want to rob banks.
Oil companies know enough to hire ‘left’ & ‘right’ wing so-called ‘scientists’. It’s how you win NOT how you play the game, Hope.
To set, frame and direct the narrative. The expansion of networks of influence that extended from Rockefeller et al effectively run the world – beneath appearances of life on the surface. Oil/energy is a primary choke point – along with money supply. Choking back on population as well as industrialisation. Be aware that insider deals enable the selling out of one’s apparent allegiances. Energy control worldwide is part of the goal.
So, all the above is “Bad?”
Only if the threat of climate change is not real.
Climate is LONG range weather over large or global areas.
Our experience is experience is weather – unless we shift to a different climate – in which we can experience weather in that framework – ie; Arctic, Tropical, Temperate, Desert, Ocean, Mountain etc.
Changing weather patterns – (including extreme events linked to climate alarmism as political agenda) – is periodic and documented. (Tony Heller is clear on setting the record straight about such records).
Larger changes such as ice ages and warm periods between are considered as global climate and are also periodic. So with that out of the way – don’t forget that both weather and climate along with our whole experience of existence is CHANGE.
The nature of which is a kind of ordered chaos or chaotic order – from the perspective of the mind of the wish to predict and control.
Whether that which always changes is real? – is another question. Perhaps its cause is not IN the realm of change that we experience through the body mind structure – but where exactly IS our experience? Are we IN the model by which we engage in relational existence? Or is that an invested and conditioned identity?
Change as threat is relative to our invested inability to accept, adapt and flow with it.
One man’s threat is another’s opportunity. In political terms the purveying of threat and fear is serving an opportunism of manipulative agenda – running under whatever kind of trojan you are most likely to be in sympathy with – and more importantly – against.
If there was a real desire to adapt to circumstance of challenge and compression, we would undertake a qualitative shift instead of aligning under a quantitative contraction that of course eases the pressure on the ‘controllers’ who are invested in identities of possession and control – as are most others on the earth but not in such an addictive, driven, and exclusive way.
Your language is very loose.
The threat is relative to your accepted identity – regardless what it seems to be.
If your accepted and active identity is the result of a phishing ruse – then you are being fooled while thinking others are fools.
Deceits always seek attention in ways that invoke reactions that then frame the mind by its own reaction – so for example, people think its about climate as revealed by science, but in the context of cultivated and outsourced environmental guilt.
But you merely assert a negative dismissal without any basis for doing so.
This is the same as climate alarmism – where natural change is weaponised as a fear agenda by which to target environmental and deeper existential guilt as human self hate and denial for global human sacrifice.
There is a choice – but guilt and fear obfuscate the true choice by framing in a conflicted identity that cant let anything new in – because fear of change is engaged in stamping on the face of the future.
Hence a failure of ability to think is running as a strategy of defence – or in my terms as a protection racket.
If by all the above is bad – you were talking of Engdahl’s article – it is within a much bigger history of dominion, plunder and deceit that you are clearly unaware of.