site attack update

The site went down again today (Friday), but is now running and secure. The attack seems to be an application layer DDoS attack which, we gather, can be harder to eliminate than some other forms. We’ve added more protection to the site, which seems to be working.

For the present everything is ok.

FYI – several of you have expressed concern about the notice that appears as you enter the site – “Checking your browser before accessing Off-Guardian.org“. This is part of Cloudflare’s attack mode screening and is helping to keep the site functioning. It’s not a browser hijack or anything malicious.

Thanks for all your messages of support! It’s incredibly appreciated.