site attack update

The site went down again today (Friday), but is now running and secure. The attack seems to be an application layer DDoS attack which, we gather, can be harder to eliminate than some other forms. We’ve added more protection to the site, which seems to be working.
For the present everything is ok.
FYI – several of you have expressed concern about the notice that appears as you enter the site – “Checking your browser before accessing Off-Guardian.org“. This is part of Cloudflare’s attack mode screening and is helping to keep the site functioning. It’s not a browser hijack or anything malicious.
Thanks for all your messages of support! It’s incredibly appreciated.
Can you share any evidence that this attack actually happened? Or are we supposed to take this site’s word? Would you simply believe say, The Guardian if they claimed they were the subject of an attack by nefarious actors but provided no evidence? Do you understand the importance of self-skepticism?
Yet again, we see the multi trillion dollar MIC using its might against comparitively tiny fish. This is how they roll, they are a disease on all of us
Glad you are back! Still a bit slow getting in sometimes.
Great you are back guys, we have missed you. I seem to have lost a whole load of other sites as well…shows we are all making a difference… Lets keep fighting!
Welcome back! Censorship is the weapon of people who aim at global serfdom. So is poison (mugshot#1 in the rogues gallery below).
Yeah but still walking on eggshells with regards to how PC you have become since the alphabets put their hand right up your sockpuppet arse. A false site is what this site is. Another yelling at but with slightly different cover story. A pox on you and your sell out site.
Slide brain through gap →||←for free Intelligence Assessment. Discretion assured – we won’t tell anyone your Daddy was a Pinto bean who married a Green Pea.
Wicked! Needed a laugh.
You’ve just described ‘the Guardian’ to a tee. How ironic…
Monobazeus, your avatar is a perfect match for you. Now feck off back to the Guardian and WaPo etc.
Had your welfare payments stopped, have you? One angry muvva
Are you hinting that you are not in fulsome agreement with this site?
I tried to donate but I couldn’t put the amount in the box.
You need to press the 1 key and then press the 0 twice, then enter, that should do the trick!
;o)
All the time you are trucking OffG, I’ll be a passenger, taking in the sights and observations and making my own conclusions. Cheers for the articles, investigative journalism and members input, regardless of people’s slant or sentiment, it’s still a place where such things are discussed and debated with open merit and thats becoming increasingly important in such as polarised world.
Fully second your comment TT. Rock on Offguardian!
Welcome to ‘the attacked’.
I’m sure that we will share prison stories sometime in the future.
My take is, that on a planet with eight billion people, there are only a few dozen web sites that are trustworthy. OffGuardian is one of them. And while it is to be expected that the same malicious powers and their criminal stooges are frantically attempting to silence the voices of the truth, they will ultimatley fail. Because the Universe is not corrupt. It allows for everybody to chose sides.
While I was hoping for OffGuardian to come back online, I visited the Johnny Cash website – one of the very few Americans I truly adore and respect.
I like to recite Johnny Cash’s most important notion:
“All your life, you will be faced with a choice.
You can choose love or hate… I choose love.”
This is also my maxime in life, even though I obviously do fail at it from time to time, when the attacks by the haters are relentless – like the attacks on OffGuardian. Then, I might lose my patience for a short time and display contempt for those who only know hate. But since I love the Universe, I have to make Ho’opono’pono with all of it. The haters are the contrast that allows me to experience Love.
May the Force of Love be with You – always. You are among the best mankind ever gave birth to.
The vast majority of people on this planet do not speak the language known as ‘English’ (and you could also argue that most North Americans don’t understand English, either).
The vast majority of people on this planet speak various hybrids of Chinese, and then to a lesser extent Hindi, and Arabic, and all the rest.
English as a language is rapidly failing, because the economic model it promotes (neoliberalism) is in a state of total collapse.
Maybe German would have been better? However, from my own travels I have experienced that most people do speak enough English to communicate on an elemental level. English is world language. But what language one speaks becomes more and more irrelevant – with advances in AI translation. Even without a Babelfish in the ear, it is possible to translate even languages that are limited to a few million native speakers.
Lies come mostly in English. Some languages don’t even have the word ‘lie’. Or ‘propaganda’ at that. Like Hopi, or other Native North American languages. In the end, a lie will be a lie, no matter in what language.
It may not matter much what language one speaks, if the internet is controlled by unintelligence agencies and search results are filtered based on location and algorithms. As long as truthful information is still available, OffGuardian is one of few websites that show integrity and offer a wide variety of important topics to discuss. There are other sites, but often either specialized, or chock full with advertising. Or MSM light.
These are wild times and with the unelected trouble makers in the Western lala lands, we (humanity) are likely in for a bumpy ride – if the ride is not blown up entirely.
RobG, that’s an unusual idea. Up till now, being an Anglo expat I smugly refused to learn more than a smattering of the local lingo because “everybody wants to learn English the language of the Almighty $”. Food for thought: in the future a much reduced number of foreigners might want to learn English because it is the language of Shakespeare and Byron.
You are missing the obvious point that a massive number of the people who do not speak English are live in just one country, China. The Chinese language is not universally used. I was going to mention India too, but English is widely used there. English has become de facto the international language.
Off Guardian does not censor non violent stuff which is good; that doesn’t automatically mean only trustworthy writing comes through, but it can give more diversity.
Some misuse this freedom to spout ad-hominems onto those showing other angles, like a Milosovic. Tunnel vision, anger issues and lack of arguments can do that to you.
Thanks for the update and explanation of the screen message I was getting.
Keep up the Dunkirk spirit, Off G.
OK I’ll bite. What’s a dunkirk spirit?
Is it a propaganda driven attempt to claim a massive defeat as a victory? That is what the right wing Churchill government tried to do in 1940.
I don’t see the equivalency with Off-G. I mean the dunkirk fantasy caused Churchill to try and claim that the Soviet victory over fascism as an english victory when all the way through the 1920’s & 1930’s england had been fostering european fascism in the foolish belief it was a better option than socialism and only woke up when the rabid fascist dog bit them on the arse.
Pretty much the same as what is happening now, where USuk foster rabid wahabism in a hopeless attempt to divert the people of the M.E. away from peaceful resistance to imperialism, even after wahabism has already bit their USuk arses.