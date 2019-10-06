“Israel and the West Do Not Have the Means to Counter Iranian Technology”

Introduction by Gilad Atzmon
The following is a translation of today’s Israel’s News 12 headline article. The article explores the lessons delivered by the recent attack on Saudi oil facilities.
Though I, like many other commentators, am not convinced that the attack had anything to do with Iran, the attack showed that Iran’s weaponry is likely superior to the West’s ability to mount an effective defence.
Israeli writer Nir Dvori points out that the attack took place 650 km inside Saudi territory. “It proved measured Power Utilization – Sending two types of weapons that achieved accurate hits.” It also demonstrated superb intelligence capability – “both in identifying and selecting targets and in selecting the attack route and the military.”
Apparently, neither the cruise missiles nor the drones were detected and no attempt was made to intercept them before the attack. Which really means that despite the Saudis’ multi- billion dollar investment in Western weaponry and air defense systems, their sky is far from protected.
In the last few years Israel has prioritized its efforts to counter Iran’s ballistic and drone projects. It seems Israel knew what it had to dread. The recent attack on the Saudi oil industry proved that the West has not developed an adequate response to Iranian precision missiles, slow moving cruise missiles or drone technology. This alone explains why, despite Israel’s persistent threats to attack Iran directly, it has been reluctant to do so.
Israel knows how vulnerable it is and well understands the possible dramatic consequences of such an attack. Israel knows that although its anti missile system, which cost the American taxpayers billions of dollars, may be somewhat effective against German V2 ballistic technology, its system is ineffective against what Iran has at their disposal.
This helps explain why Israel wants America and NATO to attack Iran on its behalf. It may explain why Israel might consider doing whatever it can to provoke such a conflict- everything from intensive Lobby pressure to possible false flag operations.
Donald Trump seems miraculously to have gathered how volatile the situation is. As a consequence, he exited his prime hawk, John Bolton. Might Trump find himself booted out of his 1600 Pennsylvania Ave as a result of his reluctance to fight Israel’s war against Iran?
The character, uniqueness and success of the Iranian attack – worries Israel and the world.
Israel and the West Do Not Have the Means to Counter Iranian Technology
Nir Dvori
The Iranian attack on Saudi oil facilities was of great significance and is of particular concern [to Israel]. The attack was [the first of its kind] and proved that the Iranians are capable and possess both the knowledge and the ability to hurt and cut [Saudi] oil production by nearly fifty percent. At the same time, the Saudis have already begun to rebuild the buildings damaged by the Iranian bombing
The attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia has been a warning for the West and Israel – the effects of this attack are extremely concerning. This [technological] ability that can be used against Israel requires that [Israel] prepare its security system to respond to such a threat. Israeli officials analyzed the outcome of the attack and reached several conclusions : The attack demonstrated both impressive design and execution, the results were painful and cut Saudi oil production by 50%, and likely affected gas production as well.
The attacks were carried out with only two weapon types :The first were 7 Quds cruise missiles driven by a Czech jet engine, 3 of which fell before they reached their target; the second weapons were 18 suicide drones, an Iranian replica of the “Rafi” – an Israeli suicide drone.
The attack was significant on a few levels:
The attack was carried out at a relatively long range – at a distance of 650 km.????
It proved measured Power Utilization – Sending two types of weapons that each achieved accurate hits.
Iran has also demonstrated its intelligence capability – both in identifying and selecting targets and in selecting the attack route and its execution.
Apparently neither the cruise missiles nor the drones were detected and no attempt was made to intercept them before the attack.
Iran’s inability to penetrate the Saudi air defense system, despite the billions of dollars spent and deployed to defend the area, was shown by its failure against the small, slow-moving assault weapons.
Impressive and unprecedented impact accuracy of less than 3 meters. The fragments of the Iranian cruise missiles have been identified as among the derivatives of the 55-KH missiles that Ukraine delivered to Iran in 2001.
The nature of the Iranian attack has embarrassed the Western intelligence community. It turned out that Iran, a country with average technological capabilities, has developed medium and long range missiles that are accurate and effective. This basically undermines the very existence of the regulatory bodies which assumes that denying access to technology can impede, or prevent such technologies being obtained.
The attack is proof of Iran’s operational potential that relies on technological capabilities, intelligence infrastructure and coordination, leading to the conclusion that the Western monopoly on precision-guided armaments has evaporated. The countries of the entire region and Israel have learned a lesson: Discovery and interception systems do not provide a proper countermeasure to new regional threats.
It is necessary to deal with cruise missiles, slow drones and hovercraft. The ranges reached by Iran this time – 650 km – would allow damage to any point in Israel from western Iraq.
So my first thought is who benefits from the reaction to the attacks as they are framed or asserted to have occurred?
Having read F William Engdahl’s ‘Myths, Lies and Oil wars’ I see that control of oil (and energy) is much more of a prize than merely possession or sale.
Scarcity of an induced and protected dependency generates a high price and a means of control over the ‘dependent’. It’s a racket.
The seeking of global energy monopoly is extremely bold and perhaps extremely desperate – ie survival instincts on full alert. Not for humanity, but for the sustainability of (energy) control as a vital part of a full spectrum dominance – as the nature of carbon-guilted energy (and info) regulation and surveillance under IoT to operate a global and granular control of human, corporate and national-regional behaviours.
For myself, I prefer a real relationship rather than enacting fantasy on puppets. But real relationship is an inner resonance with outer conflicts that seeks and finds balance points – where a control ‘relationship’ is a mechanism or robotic conditioning of conflict management and power struggle.
Perhaps there are those whose primary drive is the ‘thrill of the game’ under ultimate stakes. It takes two to tango. Part of the pattern of technologism is that polarised identity in fear drives its development. What does technologism extend? The mindset of possession and control or marketising and weaponising. All relationships are thus subjugated or given meaning by their usefulness or not to the sustainability of these primary drives; Getting and keeping – by preventing anyone else from getting it back.
Somewhere in this is the core of the fight and flight reaction – but as an always ON or perpetual war – by which the condition for the means of control are maintained. There was a time when this really was our survival for conditions we do not experience now – although in a sense re replicate or re-enact them in war. But the program runs as a self denying denial – that is it cannot be exposed or brought to awareness on fear of pain of loss so disempowering and humiliating that it is unthinkable and blocked before the thought can arise. The mind as a defence against its own lack of validity or substance is a kind of naked Emperor or prodigal Son – having spun off in a deceit from which there is no escape.
There is no escape from a deceit because all attempt to escape or even mitigate its conflict – reinforce or feed the deceit as true.
Truth shows you that you are free – but the mind then interjects itself as possession and control of freedom as a proprietary claim. But freedom is discovered in the balance point within embraced or recognised differences and not in the attempt to force ‘balance’ from a monopolar and binary judgement of one facet of a multifaceted reality.
While the eradication of seeming blocks to total control is engaged as the right of power and the power to define and assert it – the underlying energetic that structures and sustains life is actively denied and in a sense reversed – and the Economy is tipped to destruction under illusion of profit.
But what does it profit a man to gain a world of illusion if it costs his-whole basis for being?
Illusions are temporary and sustainability is the setting up of conditions for persistence of time as the narrative continuity. But what when the narrative starts disintegrating? When the dream starts caricaturing itself.
Is the disintegration and release of illusion an extinction or a revelation depends on our active investments and attachments.
How much of our identity is gotten in terms of what we are set against?
Who can call ‘Time’ on an insanity but the recognition it makes no sense?
But the script plays out – how will you live your part? Awakening is the freedom to discern and align with the truth of your being. Not to deny the same in others as if to take theirs and grow yours.
What is ‘shadow government’ but being run by denials – unknowing?
Making choices depends on true intelligence. When notional security dictates ‘alternative facts’ no real choices are possible. Projected fears, motives and intentions are always hiding in the shadows. Shoot first and ask questions later becomes shoot without questioning.
How can one not then expect all the ‘others’ to shoot back if they have a chance?
Why make an enemy of the world and of life itself just to protect against humiliation that opens to a natural alignment in humility. Not a false humility – but a simple and clear sense of connected relation now. There is great power in being no more and no less that this – but it is of a different order.
There will always be comeback of density to force. But to generate density we have to align in opposition to our partners instead of aligning in true self interest. yes I borrowed the term from Putin.
We live together – however we then choose to organise our affairs. Is there a better way to hold the balance points for human life on Earth? Are we willing to live this now?
I still wonder whether there was any attack at all on Saudi oil installations.
If it’s purpose was to further the case for the US and NATO to enter the fray then it’s done well it’s almost a cry for help by the Saudis who were dismayed when Trump promised he’d be right behind them if they felt it imperative to attack Iran. ‘From behind” alarmed the Saudis not just because they aren’t very good at fighting a war but because of the way another ally, Britain, was treated by the Americans. While European diplomats insisted the US got the UK to seize the tanker off Gibraltar when Iran retaliated and the UK looked for help the Americans pointed out that it was a British problem and they’d have to sort it out themselves; not exactly the ally you want behind you! The Saudis seem afraid they’ll be dumped as the Arab favourite.
So how come the Houthis claimed this for themselves you may ask. Well look at their original statement that specifically commented on the assistance they had got in the Kingdom itself. It’s not hard to imagine agents persuading them that is what was going on. They may have been tricked into making the claim?
It’s similar to the tankers said to have been mined by the Iranians, helpfully above the water line so an environmental disaster for the KSA was avoided. Again no proof was offered, no surveillance and as with the recent ‘attack’ there was an awful lot of black smoke around, almost like the smoke in war movies. It’s difficult to see through the smoke.
All the attention has been on how far the swarm of weapons flew, how deadly accurate they were and how they were never spotted by any defence equipment or surveillance. People should indeed be concerned whether that’s true or not. Fantastic ‘explanations’ are given that the defence systems were pointing the wrong way (like in Singapore in 1941) or they were looking too high. Really!?
7 Cruise missiles and 18 drones and no device or surveillance aircraft or satellite has picked it up in the World’s biggest war zone? If it sounds incredible then maybe it is?
Iran is now seen not just as an aggressive power but suddenly very powerful, more powerful than anybody thought – why I bet they could get those tricky missiles and suicide drones into one attack which could lead to the destruction of the World in 45 minutes; you know what we have to do then, don’t we?
This article is confusing since it repeats the disproven claim that Iran was involved in the attack on the Saudi refinery.
It ignores the possession by the Yemeni military of Soviet missiles or that the entire ballistic division of Yemen’s Army stepped away from the Saudi Controlled ‘UN recognised government’ and instead allied with the new Yemeni Armed Forces which was integrated with the Ansar Allah movement.
As we have previously discussed, the weapons used in the refinery attack were the same as the Yemeni Armed Forces displayed at an unveiling several weeks prior to the refinery attack.
The Yemeni designed and built Quds 2 missile utilises the Czech jet engine, whereas there are no known implementations using this engine in Iran’s arsenal.
The Yemen attack is but one example of USukI’s failures in 2019.
As many have noticed already there has been a concerted campaign by US intelligence to create a coup in Iraq, one where a government loyal to amerika saudi & israel will be installed.
b writes about this on the Moon of Alabama.
At present young Iraqis of both major Islamic sects are being persuaded to act against their best interests while furthering the interests of Saudi Arabia, Israel and amerika. The program appears to follow the pattern of previous ‘colour’ revolutions which explains why demonstrators have been encouraged to try and invade the former Green Zone. Not only are current Iraqi government officials to be found there so are the swathes of US stirrers who have planned this coup, being racist amerikan exceptionalists they are far too scared of the wrath of the nation they are trying to subvert to leave the protection of the Green zone.
Anyone who followed the Ukraine kabuki will know that protest ‘leaders’ were having daily meetings with US officials at the US embassy Kiev to receive each day’s instructions. That cannot happen in Iraq where Jo/Joe Blow accessing foreign embassy staff is more difficult.
Too bad, so sad.
“Though I, like many other commentators, am not convinced that the attack had anything to do with Iran, the attack showed that Iran’s weaponry is likely superior to the West’s ability to mount an effective defence.”
Is this some kind of joke?
I wondered that myself, George.