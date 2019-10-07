John Steppling
In class society, everyone lives as a member of a particular class, and every kind of thinking, without exception, is stamped with the brand of a class.”
Mao – On Practice (1937)
That belief in Christ is to some a matter of life and death has been a stumbling block for readers who would prefer to think it a matter of no great consequence.”
Flannery O’Connor – Wise Blood
I think that most of the confusion in this respect has been the product of a failure to develop a class analysis of these changes. From a class perspective, it is clear that what we are seeing is the growth of various movements in the fascist genre (whether prefascism, protofascism, classical fascism, postfascism, neofascism, neoliberal fascism, ur-fascism, peripheral fascism, white supremacism, or national populism—you can take your pick). Fascist-type movements share certain definite class-based characteristics or tendencies. Although it is common in liberal discourse to approach such movements at the level of appearance, in terms of their ideological characteristics, such an idealist methodology only throws a veil over the underlying reality.”
John Bellamy Foster (Interview, Monthly Review, Sept 2019)
The purveyors of free-market global capitalism believe that they have a right to plunder the remaining natural resources of this planet as they choose. Anyone who challenges their agenda is to be subjected to whatever misrepresentation and calumny that serves the free market corporate agenda.”
Michael Parenti (Interview with Jason Miller, 2016)
When environmentalism unfolds within a system of heightened inequality and inadequate democratization, it does so unequally and autocratically. The result is not a “saved” climate, but rather enhanced revenue streams for corporations.”
Maximillian Forte (Climate Propaganda for Corporate Profit: Bell Canada)
John Bellamy Foster noted that it was a lack of class analysis that has stifled left discourse over the last twenty years. And I have noted that when one does engage in class analysis the first response, very often, is to be called a conspiracy theorist.
Now, this is largely because any class dissection will tend to unearth connections that have been hidden, consciously, by Capital — that those hidden forces and histories are experienced by the liberal left and faux left as somehow impossible.
Class analysis means that the non marxist liberal left is going to be faced with the malevolence of the ruling class, and in the U.S. certainly, the ruling class tends to be adored, secretly or otherwise, by the bourgeoisie.
When the U.S.S.R. dissolved the West intensified its propaganda onslaught immediately. And a good part of this propaganda was focused on the denial of class. On the right, the FOX News right, “class warfare” became a term of derision and also humour.
And among liberal and educated bourgeoisie the avoidance of class was the result of a focus on and validations of rights for marginalized groups — even if that meant inventing new groups on occasion. Class was conspicuously missing in most identity rights discourse.
And the climate discourse, which was suddenly visible in mainstream media early 2000s, there was almost never a mention of class. Hence the new appropriation of that discourse by open racist eugenicists like “Sir” David Attenborough, and billionaire investors and publishers. Even by royalty. By 2015 or so there was what Denis Rancourt called the institutionalisation of a climate ethos.
I have even seen of late self identified leftists suggesting the “Greta” phenomenon was the working class finding its voice. (no, I’m not making that up). I have also seen many leftists – many of whom I have known for years — simply hysterical around the subject of this teenager.
Her greatest appeal is to middle aged white men. I have no real explanation for that. But then these same men quote, often, everyone from Guy McPherson (who I think needs a padded cell, frankly) to Bill McKibben – an apologist for militarism and wealth…here…
Gosh kids, lets rely on big wall street money, thats a gall darn good idea. What an unctuous fuck he is.
The Attenborough and Greta (and Jane Goodall) video was absent content, really. Terms like *tipping points* were used several times but not identified. And they were not identified because they don’t have to be. This is the near religious end of the climate spectrum. I hear people angrily denounce someone as a “denier”.
This is the tone reserved for all apostates. For heretics.
Now before continuing I find it very interesting that those predicting the most dire effects of climate change, those who say we’re dead in twenty years or thirty — they are still publishing books, still marketing those books. Its still a business.
I guess I might expect climate Sadhus to appear — naked mendicants, covered in dirt and dried mud, hair matted, living off alms. Or like preachers standing on the street corner, a sort of eco Asa Hawks, Bible in hand (or climate bible in hand) offering spiritual solace to the multitude. But instead we get TED talks and more rather expensive books.
I want to make clear, the planet is getting warmer. Its already happening. To say otherwise is irrational. That does not mean there are not many questions left answered, and increasingly undiscussed. Nor that alarmism isn’t in full swing (fear and sex pretty much form the basis of all advertising).
There is very little serious adult debate about what must be accounted the most serious subject, or one of two most serious subjects in contemporary life.
The other would be the global rise of fascism. And neither of these topics is given a serious public discussion. The entertainment apparatus is, at this point, ill equipped to handle anything serious.
I do not consider the side show carnival of Greta and the Prince of Monaco, Arnold and Barack, and eugenicist scum like David Attenborough (as a Brit friend of mine referred to him, “that old racist tosspot”) as serious.
The Green New Deal is western Capital laying claim to a new market. And Attenborough and Goodall both are members of the anti immigration (Malthusian) group Population Matters.
This has been exhaustively catalogued by Cory Morningstar, but then she is now being smeared as a “conspiracy theorist”. And this is, again, because class figures rather prominently in her writings.
This reminds me of my Wall Street days, I mean all the new markets, the high yield markets, different convertible markets — this is how they all start.”
Mark Tercek, CEO The Nature Conservancy, 2015
Now, the bourgeoisie is perfectly happy to let the ruling class lead and be the decision makers. It is startling, really, how indigenous activists from the global south are so conspicuously missing in all this. So invisible in media. And to complain of this means one is met with just a myriad of apologetics about Greta and this carnival. And the paternalism that demands nobody ‘beat up’ on the teenager.
There was never such outrage at criticism of Rachel Corrie. And amid all the young girl propaganda props (Nayirah al-Ṣabaḥ, Bana Alabed, Park Yeon-mi, et al) the only constant is that PR firms are doing a lot of business.
But the new investment in Green technology (sic) will really only result in — as it always does — a further growth in unemployed labor and an uptick in low end minimum wage service work. This is straight out of Capital, the general law of capitalist accumulation.
But if a surplus labouring population is a necessary product of accumulation or of the development of wealth on a capitalist basis, this surplus-population becomes, conversely, the lever of capitalistic accumulation, nay, a condition of existence of the capitalist mode of production. It forms a disposable industrial reserve army, that belongs to capital quite as absolutely as if the latter had bred it at its own cost.”
Karl Marx (Capital vol 1.)
And it is not even that, really. The ruling class set in motion an environmental program sometime around the year 2000. But the Rockefeller group, remember, founded the Club of Rome in 1968. The aim was to plan for resource depletion and limits to growth. It had a decided eugenicist bent. They issued a report in 1991, and formed a think tank in 2001.
Among the members are Al Gore, Maurice Strong, The Dalai Lama, and Robert Mueller of all people. And dozens more including Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates, George Soros, and Bill Clinton.
You get the idea.
The point is that the current explosion of climate awareness is brought to you, at least partly, by the captains of western capital. And it is very white and very worried about birth rates in dark skinned countries. So the question becomes, in the midst of a real crises of pollution, and a warming planet, what and who is one to believe and where is one to turn? My first response is NOT to the people who helped create the problem in the first place.
In fact, class itself is something of a verboten word. In the mainstream media, in political life, and in academia, the use of the term “class” has long been frowned upon. You make your listeners uneasy (“Is the speaker a Marxist?”).
If you talk about class exploitation and class inequity, you will likely not get far in your journalism career or in political life or in academia (especially in fields like political science and economics).
So instead of working class, we hear of “working families” or “blue collar” and “white collar employees”. Instead of lower class we hear of “inner city poor” and “low-income elderly.” Instead of the capitalist owning class, we hear of the “more affluent” or the “upper quintile.”
Michael Parenti (Class Warfare Indeed, Common Dreams, 2011)
There is a new religious tenor to climate discussions. And it reflects (among other things) a reductive world view. Global issues and forces and global relations on both a macro and micro level are being simplified.
The template resembles a cartoon more than anything else.
‘Our demise is immanent’ is something I have read or heard at least a dozen times. People are enjoying the coming apocalypse. If they really believed that the end is nigh, they would be behaving very differently. But for many on the left the decades of marginalization has left them emotionally raw, and psychologically battered.
It’s so seductive to just give in to the coming apocalypse. And additionally there is a clear pleasure to be found in taking on the role of excommunicating climate Angel — come to smite the deniers with the sword of eco piety.
Still, there are genuine and committed ecologists and activists working on preserving nature and protecting the wild. Many are from indigenous peoples in South America, Central America, Asia and Africa. They are all but invisible in mainstream media. And increasingly they are being murdered. (See Berta Caceres).
One hundred and sixty four activists were murdered last year, with thirty in the Philippines alone. Twenty six in Colombia. None of this is front page news. Why? Why is a blond teenager now nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize (usually reserved for war criminals) meeting with Obama and the Pope while the defenders of Nature in poor countries remain nameless and anonymous?
The answer is because white people care about white people. And because Western capital sees those poor countries as places to exploit, burden with debt, and de-populate.
The ruling elite, including those backing the Extinction Rebellion and Green New Deal, are on the side of those who murdered Caceres.
Look at big mining in the global south, enormously polluting, destructive of land and community and people. A just very cursory glance at who runs this mega mining concerns is illuminating.
Who sits on the board of Newmont Goldcorp for example. While based in Colorado, its primary mining operations are in Ghana, Suriname, and Peru.
Well, one is Gregory H. Boyce, who also sits on the board of directors for Monsanto and Marathon Oil. Or Rene Meldori, former executive director for DeBeers.
Or take the infamous Barrick Gold, on whose advisory board sits Newt Gingrich, former secretary of defense William Cohen, Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg former German defense minister, and Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada.
But it’s better than that…here is a bit of background from Jeff St. Clair…and here is more.
Or what about Rio Tinto, where Jean-Sébastien Jacques holds an advisory position, after leaving Tata Steel (TISCO) in India. Just surf the web and read the bios. There is a deep connection with big oil, with coal, and with nearly every other massively polluting industrial enterprise around the world.
Teck is another huge mining company. It is based in Canada. I suggest reading the first article on this page.
The concern over water scarcity does not breed environmental strategies for reduction, only new ways to extract and plunder during the coming scarcity. For that is the logic of all capitalism.
There is an enormous land grab going on in Africa, for example see here:
When the fog that fascism creates in all countries clears away, behind it one sees an all-too-familiar figure. This character is, of course, neither marvellous nor mysterious, he brings no new religion and certainly no golden age. He comes neither from the ranks of the youth nor from the mass of the petty bourgeoisie, even if he is an expert at deceiving both these groups. He is the counter-revolutionary capitalist, the born enemy of all class-conscious workers. Fascism is nothing but a modern form of the bourgeois capitalist counter-revolution wearing a popular mask.”
Arthur Rosenberg (Fascism as Mass Movement, 1934)
And here.
Those billionaire donors are not subsidizing Amazonian tribes fighting for their own survival and the survival of the rain forest. They are not subsidizing activists in the Philippines or in Africa. And they are never once mentioning the U.S. military and its role in despoiling the planet. (just look at AFRICOM, which saw an exponential growth in bases and troops under Obama). See here and here. (Hat tip to Jacob Levich for some of this).
The land grab is going to be enforced is the message here. These donors are investing. And alongside their investment runs the spectre of global fascism. Read these links and then consider if a state of emergency is not in the works.
Of course, the bourgeoisie, the white bourgeoisie are begging for such an emergency. The climate fear and its cultish response amid the liberal and leftish is resulting in a willingness, even a desire for, their own servitude. This is where someone is going to say, oh, conspiracy theory.
But is it? Read those links. Consider the unthinking reflexive adoration of Greta and the kids. And then consider the history of capitalism, of neo-liberalism. Consider just the history over the last thirty years. Greta is not anti-capitalist. She has carefully never said capitalism is a system destroying the planet.
There is a critical pollution of land and water globally. Not just plastics, but Depleted Uranium and all the waste of military and digital technology. And from pesticides and various other industrial and agricultural chemicals. How many participants in any of the climate meetings were without brand new smart phones?
I don’t believe in our extinction. I do believe life is going to change, and to mitigate the suffering that comes from that change one must reject the advice of billionaires and celebrities. Change must stop being spearheaded by WHITE privilege and the western white ruling class.
Pollution is the most urgent crises I believe. Pollution from mining of ores, and rare earth minerals (leaving pollutants such as chromium, asbestos, arsenic, and cadmium) is on a scale hard to even imagine. Or the recycling of lead based batteries, an under the radar but massive industry that pollutes with lead oxide and sulphuric acid.
Tanneries have always been an infernal and accursed industry, and pollute with chromium and soda ash, as well as large amounts of solid waste, all of which is usually contaminated with chromium.
Lead smelting, which is centered in the poorest countries and which releases iron, limestone, pyrite and zinc. This is not even to touch on pesticides, or the dye industry. And then we come to the military. In particular the U.S. military. The levels of pollution are nearly Biblical in dimension and scale.
Producing more hazardous waste than the five largest U.S. chemical companies combined, the U.S. Department of Defense has left its toxic legacy throughout the world in the form of depleted uranium, oil, jet fuel, pesticides, defoliants like Agent Orange and lead, among others.
In 2014, the former head of the Pentagon’s environmental program told Newsweek that her office has to contend with 39,000 contaminated areas spread across 19 million acres just in the U.S. alone. U.S. military bases, both domestic and foreign, consistently rank among some of the most polluted places in the world, as perchlorate and other components of jet and rocket fuel contaminate sources of drinking water, aquifers and soil. Hundreds of military bases can be found on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) list of Superfund sites, which qualify for clean-up grants from the government.
Almost 900 of the nearly 1,200 Superfund sites in the U.S. are abandoned military facilities or sites that otherwise support military needs, not counting the military bases themselves.”
Whitney Webb (Eco Watch, May 2017)
Contemporary capitalism is coercive at every level. The privilege of white westerners is stunningly absent from all critiques I see relating to climate change. David Attenborough has a far larger carbon footprint (to the power of ten) than a Somali sheep herder. And yet that herder is being subtly cast as a threat to global survival.
The new focus on global warming (and the de-emphasizing of pollution) is the real threat to survival. For the new green capitalists the intention is to further plunder. The new corporate Green raiders want to privatize nature.
Across the world, ‘green grabbing’ – the appropriation of land and resources for environmental ends – is an emerging process of deep and growing significance. The vigorous debate on ‘land grabbing’ already highlights instances where ‘green’ credentials are called upon to justify appropriations of land for food or fuel – as where large tracts of land are acquired not just for ‘more efficient farming’ or ‘food security’, but also to ‘alleviate pressure on forests’.
In other cases, however, environmental green agendas are the core drivers and goals of grabs – whether linked to biodiversity conservation, biocarbon sequestration, biofuels, ecosystem services, ecotourism or ‘offsets’ related to any and all of these. In some cases these involve the wholesale alienation of land, and in others the restructuring of rules and authority in the access, use and management of resources that may have profoundly alienating effects.
Green grabbing builds on well-known histories of colonial and neo-colonial resource alienation in the name of the environment – whether for parks, forest reserves or to halt assumed destructive local practices.”
James Fairhead, Melissa Leach & Ian Scoones (Green Grabbing: a new appropriation of nature?, The Journal of Peasant Studies, 2012)
When is a contract ‘voluntary’? The answer is, probably never.”
Jairus Banaji (Theory as History)
There will never be environmentally friendly Capitalism. That is like creating de-hydrated water. The ruling class exists, its not a conspiracy theory. They operate as a class, too. They share the same values, the same sensibility and in Europe and North America they are white. They act in accordance with their interests, which are very largely identical. The failure to understand this is the single greatest problem and defect in left discourse today.
“In terms of relevance to the indigenous nations often referred to as the Fourth World, the rollouts from the COP21 gathering of UN member states, Wall Street-funded NGOs, and the global financial elite resemble colonial initiatives undertaken as a result of similar 19th Century gatherings to carve up the world for capitalism. Then, as now, indigenous territories and resources were targeted for expropriation through coercion, with Africa being a prime target.”
Jay Taber (Heart of Darkness, SI2, 2017)
“The Global Witness report said much of the persecution of land and environmental defenders is being driven by demand for the land and raw materials needed for products that consumers utilise every day, from food to mobile phones and jewelery. Also recording a high number of environment and land-related fatalities were Colombia with 24 deaths, India with 23, and Brazil at 20. Meanwhile, in Guatemala, a boom in private and foreign investment has seen large swaths of land handed out to plantation, mining and hydropower companies, ushering in a wave of forced and violent evictions, particularly in indigenous areas, the report said. This has stirred fears of a return to the large-scale violence the country suffered 30 years ago. The report said Guatemala saw the sharpest increase in the percentage of murders with a five-fold rise. At least 16 people defending their land and the environment were killed there in 2018.”
Al Jazeera, 2019
In the Philippines nine farmers were murdered, likely ordered by the landowners of the sugar cane plantations. Not much has changed since colonialism. Global Witness notes that mining is the industry which has caused or ordered the most killings of indigenous activists. In Africa, in particular, mining corporations hire expensive private security firms (American, Israeli, or British) to keep the local population outside of not just the mine, but the area *around* the outside of the mine. Acacia Mining (a subsidiary of Barrick Gold) is notorious for beatings and rape, and for contamination from the massive mine at North Mara, Tanzania.
Here is a report from The Guardian‘s Jonathan Watts from this year…
The nearest general hospital in Tarime was treating five to eight cases of gunshot wounds from the mine every week from around 2010 to 2014, according to Dr Mark Nega, a former district medical officer. “I saw so many people shot and killed. Some had gunshot wounds in the back. I think they were trying to run away but they were shot from behind.”
Such killings were initially played down or denied. Journalists who tried to investigate found themselves harassed by police, or believed their stories had been spiked following pressure from state authorities.
After pressure from activists and lawyers, Acacia acknowledged 32 “trespasser-related” fatalities between 2014 and 2017. Of these, six died in confrontations with police at the mine.
International watchdog groups say at least 22 were killings by guards and police during the same period. Tanzanian opposition politicians have claimed 300 people have been killed since 1999.
“For such a high number of violations to have occurred outside a conflict zone in a business context is shocking and exceptional,” said Anneke van Woudenberg, the executive director of Raid, a UK corporate watchdog.”
Class analysis is not conspiracy theory. Full stop. Class exists and is part of the hierarchical system of global capitalism.
The so labeled *Climate Change* crisis — as it exists on the level of Green New Deal or Extinction Rebellion — has very little to do with protecting Nature.
Global warming is a fact that humanity will have to adjust to and learn to live with. So much of the rhetoric and identifications that exist in the Greta narrative are driven by a subterranean belief in technology to fix any problem. Global warming can’t be fixed. And there are enormous difficulties for the entire global population, really.
Nature and planetary life move slowly, normally. It is western narcissism that demands things happen NOW. The planet is warming and the consequences will require big change. Critical change that must take place, especially regards pesticides and contaminated land. And changes in packaging, which means in many respect changes in how we eat.
The incursion of technology into nearly every waking moment of the daily life of the Westerner has conditioned a populace, one that doesn’t read, to see the acceleration of everything as natural. But it’s not. Nature doesn’t care about us. But humanity will have to care about Nature. And capitalism is not compatible with the direction those changes and care must take. Risking the direction for needed change by allowing capital investments to chart the course is a very dangerous idea.
War is always partly a war on Nature. But as I have said before, equality is the real green. The United States has erased the voice of the working class and the poor. But it is exactly those voices that have to be heard.
The techno/scientific clergy are of a class, too. The bourgeois academic and researcher are stamped by their class just as much as everyone else. I think that should be remembered. Class analysis!
The prime movers behind “Extinction Rebellion” and their kind are the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Soros, Goldman Sachs, and the big globalist corporate and financial movers and shakers.
Little Greta is followed around by a posse of handlers, script writers, and PR consultants living high on the hog with a carbon footprint the size of Bigfoot.
“There is no doubt that temperatures are rising.”
Really? Most of the so called “evidence” for this is either highly dubious or outright fabricated.
Global temperatures are recorded at monitoring stations, simple wooden boxes containing 2 thermometers for maximum and minimum temperatures.
The overall numbers of these stations has fallen significantly over the years.
And many are sited at grossly inappropriate locations:-
Near aircraft runways where they are exposed to jet exhausts.
Near diesel generators.
In urban locations near concrete buildings which absorb heat during the day and release it at night.
There are many other examples.
The results produced are not worth the paper they’re printed on.
You can say much the same for non existent “rising sea levels.”
Yet this is the basis on which our economy and industry is to be dismantled, and every aspect of our lives turned upside down.
Global Warming is just another self righteous, self regarding religious cult of the character of the Moonies or the Scientologists, or the Reverend Jim Jones’s organisation, but far more dangerous and destructive.
Like all such cults, it lays claim to an exclusive truth that must be accepted without question as an article of faith.
Anyone who fails to do so is a “Denier” or Heretic.
It has its own version of the imminent End Time.
Like the sad figures who used to attend football matches with sandwich boards declaring, “Repent! The End Is Nigh!”
There is even a Global Warming Confessions website, where you can seek absolution for your Green Sins.
But all this garbage is taken desperately seriously.
And there is a racist politicised agenda behind it, to demonise the 9% of the world’s population that is white.
Because of course “Global Warming” is all the fault of those evil white people.
They have to de industrialise and foot the bill for the endless Green Boondoggles.
With vast transfers of wealth to the “3rd world” that will all disappear to God knows where.
There is legitimate concern over population growth, which is now a non white phenomenon.
The populations of developed countries (mainly white, but including others like Japan and South Korea) are falling rapidly.
Of course, consumption (and production) per head in those countries is much higher.
But this concern is still valid in the case of countries like Ethiopia and Egypt, and others.
In 1994, the population of Ethiopia was 47 million, compared to 100 million today.
That of Niger, 6 million in 1980, 24 million today.
When a relative of mine fought in the Mediterranean during the war, the population of Egypt was 10 million. It is now 85 million, with another 10 million Egyptians living abroad.
If the population of Niger quadruples in little more than a generation, that country has to quadruple the size of its economy just to stand still. It has to produce 4 times as many jobs, schools, clinics, and infrastructure just to stand still with no improvement in its standard of living. That would be a tall order for a developed country. For somewhere like Niger, it is simply impossible.
This is not racist, or Malthusian, it is simply common sense.
We have had endless apocalyptic predictions for the past 60 years.
Human extinction by 1975 was confidently predicted in the 1960s.
“All the scientists” had proven conclusively that a New Ice Age was imminent, and we were all doomed.
If we were very lucky, we might just survive by dumping millions of tons of soot on the polar ice caps to warm the planet up a bit.
Then it all changed when Global Warming was invented.
Now we have “Climate Change”, which covers everything, hot weather, cold weather, drought, floods, and anything in between.
If only I could hedge my bets like that down the Bookies.
Ladbroke’s would go broke overnight.
You are probably aware of Drs Ronan and Michael Connolly, but for those who aren’t, their analysis shows an urban bias of most land-surface temperature reporting, and if you eliminate that, there is very little warming trend at all.
In other words, there is man-made-warming, but it’s not really global, and it’s bugger-all to do with CO2.
https://globalwarmingsolved.com/about-us/
Here is Ronan being interviewed by Delingpole:
Interestingly, Ronan (I don’t know about Michael) is one of the few well-known climate sceptics who declares himself to be on the political left (the only other one I know of is Piers Corbyn). Personally, I think it is tragic for science to be politicised in either or any direction. Those on the right would say it’s the left who are politicising it, but (speaking as a leftist myself), I’d say the right is at least as bad. But I am ashamed of some of the crap that a lot of my fellow-leftists come out with, on climate, Brexit, and a few other things.
Berta Cáceres – from Wikipedia
[Murdered on 2 Mar 2016, aged 44]
Berta Cáceres was a Honduran environmental activist, indigenous leader .. She won the Goldman Environmental Prize in 2015, for “a grassroots campaign that successfully pressured the world’s largest dam builder to pull out of the Agua Zarca Dam” at the Río Gualcarque.
She was assassinated in her home by armed intruders, after years of threats against her life. A former soldier with the US-trained special forces units of the Honduran military asserted that Caceres’ name was on their hitlist months before her assassination.
As of February 2017, three of the eight arrested people were linked to the US-trained elite military troops of which two had been trained at Fort Benning, Georgia, USA, the former School of the Americas (SOA), renamed WHINSEC, linked to thousands of murders and human rights violations by its graduates in Latin America.
In November 2017, a team of international legal experts released a report finding “willful negligence by financial institutions” as for example the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), the Netherlands Development Finance Institution (FMO) and the Finnfund, who pursued a strategy with shareholders, executives, managers, and employees of DESA, private security companies working for DESA, public officials and State security agencies “to control, neutralize and eliminate any opposition”.
.. Her murder was followed by those of two more activists within the same month.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berta_C%C3%A1ceres
Sad but thoughtful and factual article. Thank you John Steppling!
She’s part of the same program as Obama and Pope Francis but in a different way: the Program puts on a nice and reassuring face while it’s killing you.
I’m trying hard not to be to harsh or too negative about this article, which is way too long and gapes over too much material, this is possibly because the arguments and evidence to support them are so… problematic.
If one examines the ‘mainstream, conservative, media’, one sees a broad consensus that this lastest explosion of environmental concern and activism, symbolised by Greta Thunberg, is perceived as a direct and dangerous threat to the liberal, capitalist, world order, and Greta is a ‘cover’ for an ‘anarchist/far-left’ movement! In contrast, the ‘liberal’ media rarely, if ever, mentions the ‘class’ questions raised by Thunberg and the ‘threat’ to the liberal, capitalist, world order that ‘hysterical’ reactions to climate chage represents.
It’s odd in a way that it’s the solid and powerful political right that has identified the political and economic questions raised by climate change, rather than those on the liberal/left within the mainstream spectrum. I’m not talking about the ‘real left’ here, as they have next to no power or public profile, access.
What seems to be happening is that a lot of people nearer the ‘top’ than the ‘bottom’ of the socio/economic pyramid, people who are educated and informed are becoming increasingly aware that ‘the wheels are coming off the wagon’ and that climate change poses a massive set of fundamental challenges to the ‘liberal capitalist world order’ the order they are sitting on top of and enjoying its fruits.
The challeges posed by climate change and the breakdown of the environment that supports all of us, are so profound that attempting to force a crude ‘Marxist class analysis’ over it, is not just arcane, it’s actually rather dangerous because it diverts attention away from the true nature of climate breakdown and the scale of the massive challenges ahead.
If anything little Greta’s ‘analysis’ is too ‘optimstic’, as things are actually far worse than even she knows. We should have started changing the way we live half a century ago. Now, realistically, it’s too late to avoid really unpleasant consequences, as there’s a time-lag already built into the system, meaning heat, so even if we stopped all emmissions today the warming will contiunue for decades to come.
The problem for socialists and the left, is that they are optimists about the future and are always promissing a better and more prosperous world once the ‘miracle’ of socialism is achieved at some point out there, just over the horizon. Telling the ‘working class’ that even they are far too ‘rich’ and consume way too much already, is a really hard sell for socialist utopians. Try telling people on the doorstep at election time that material living standards and energy consumption are to high and need to be cut severely, and see the kind of looks and support one gets!
Personally I think we need to return to a standard of living that existed before the Industrial Revolution, and, frankly, I don’t think that’s possible. It’s a fantasy. We aren’t going to do it and we aren’t going properly adress climate change either, because to do so would mean dismantling not just the capitalist world order, but a lot of what we like about modern civilisation and urban living and there’s no support for this among the public.
It’s a dangerous ‘mirage’ , a fantasy, to imagine that ‘Marxism’ or socialism have a magic political wand and can transform ‘evil’ capitalist over-consumption of energy and resouces, into ‘good’ socialist over-consumption.
We’ve just had the 47th consecutive week of protests in France; not just in Paris, but in cities, towns and villages all over France. These protests are against neo-liberalism (‘austerity’ etc); ie, against the EU.
The stuff in Hong Kong (which is almost entirely contrived by the psychopaths who rule us) is just staged nonsense, like Extinction Rebellion is.
Any group who really protests against authority/the Establishment is met with riot police, tear gas, water cannons, and all the rest of it.
Imagine how a pro-Palestinian demo would be dealt with?
Or imagine how a real eco demo would be, when they would be demonstrating against the capitalist system, which is what is actually destroying our world?
How sad that we can only imagine how a pro-Palestinian demo would be dealt with.
Professor Emeritus Karl Marx hypothesized ‘violent revolution’ not ‘magic wand’ revolution.
Mussolini was hung upside down by his ankles in a gas station parking lot in Italy eventually.
Buy your Marxist pitchforks here.
“Personally I think we need to return to a standard of living that existed before the Industrial Revolution, and, frankly, I don’t think that’s possible. ”
Pretty much shot yourself in the foot there.
If the statement refers to people being more or less self-sufficient in growing and providing food for themselves and their own communities, that should be possible: people can be educated to grow fruit and vegetables appropriate for the climate and soils where they live (or grow food in hothouses and/or with hydroponic methods), and trade with neighbouring communities for the things they need. This was how most people around the world lived before European wars of conquest, invasion , colonisation and genocide.
In many instances, being self-sufficient in food is compatible with living in towns and even cities – in many countries, the tradition is for people to live close together and then walk out or cycle or even be bussed to fields where they grow food or crops to sell – and farming and green zones can be incorporated in cities to cut down on the cost of transporting food from farms to markets.
The fact that Greta Thunberg has so far delivered her rhetoric at conferences and events sponsored by the UN , in the way she has (to panic people into agreeing with whatever the organisations backing her propose to “solve” the problem), would suggest that she and the people who jump aboard the bandwagon gathering behind her are going to be used as tools by The Powers That (Should Not) Be to enforce austerity and eugenics programs on most populations and programs commodifying parts of the natural world (so some can be saved for the benefit of the wealthy and the rest cut down) masquerading as actions to “save” the environment.
Perhaps it’s no surprise that Thunberg comes from Sweden, given that Sweden had one of the longest eugenics programs (the Swedish program – in the form of mass sterilisation of “deviant” people such as people with physical and mental disabilities, people from minority groups and even rebellious teenage girls and young women – lasted from the 1930s to 1975) in the 20th century.
Absolutely excellent article. Spot-on. Thanks for your efforts.
A perhaps overly long article stating the obvious, the core of which is this: The point is that the current explosion of climate awareness is brought to you, at least partly, by the captains of western capital. And it is very white and very worried about birth rates in dark skinned countries. So the question becomes, in the midst of a real crises of pollution, and a warming planet, what and who is one to believe and where is one to turn.
Climate awareness, and the protests, are all totally contrived. None of it is real. With the American Empire/neo-liberalism rapidly collapsing, what we have is five-year-olds on LSD.
How anyone can take it seriously is beyond belief.
I am forced to take it all seriously given that I will have to pick up the pieces after the new aged confidence men blow fat tails again across distributions worldwide. The Tyler(s) at Zero Hedge see it the same way, RobG.
Watch the wealth extracting elite at the BIS pave the way for Carbon Based Taxation worldwide. The only thing I like about their new deal contraption is the new platform requirement for Carbon Based Trading which will be a major money maker until everyone understands that thermonuclear hot war goes along with it.
Notice the parallel third world war efforts as the wealth transferring class builds the third tier of Climate Science macroeconomic landscape, economies of scale, and bureaucratic mechanism to push growth where growth does not exist.
Everything discussed can be reduced to the common denominator of diminishing returns on dollar investment. As a civilization we have reached the end game of no growth and the law of diminishing returns on investment of dollar outlay.
Bang for petro-dollar buck hegemony has taken on new proportion & significance with the new deal green tier of Climate Science and associated production/implementation.
MOU, I think that we can both agree that the entire edifice is shortly going to collapse.
What happens after that is anyone’s guess.
I’m a strong believer in (good) human nature.
I have a standing offer to NATO Command to help me get all of my gold bullion bars being stored in the Rothschild Bank Vaults right now. When the Davos elite blows the world up on the next leg down NATO Command can instruct their best crews to pick up my gold bullion in the Rothschild Bank Vaults and deliver it all to my bank vault in CANADA. For this transfer of all the gold bullion in the Rothschild Bank Vaults I will give NATO Command 10% handling fees & delivery fees.
NATO will see my offer as a good deal when SHTF.
Many people won’t know what BIS (Bank of International Settlements) is, and what a con it all is.
Just about all discussion/criticism of the BIS gets scrubbed from social media.
For anyone interested, here’s a piece from back in 2016 that covers all this stuff…
You can’t have a serious disussion about the climate until geo-engineering/chemtrails/weather manipulation, which is 100% being done right “under/above” our noses, is discussed publicly, and a lot of lefties are going to have to eat humble pie, having fallen for the old conthpiwathy feary mindtrick the criminal establishment has been successfully rinsing since the JFK assassination
Please watch this BEFORE throwing insults:
CHEMTRAILS / GEOENGINEERING DOCUMENTARY FRANKENSKIES
Good article.
OffG, perhaps you’ll cover todays news of the US throwing the Kurds to the wolves?
Yes, a good article along with a good run on diverse subjects here. Moosy – Syria I’m sure is one of the big topics on readers and authors minds. Perhaps Andre might be on the case? Americans always ditch their allies when it suits. Perhaps the Kurds should have done a deal with Assad but a debate for another day hopefully.
Apart from the White Elites, is there anyone or anything, anywhere, that is not thrown to the wolves by the biggest sponsor of terrorism, united states of america?
Where do the Kurds sit on the military industrial complex food-chain?
Will the Kurds’ israeili allies come to the rescue?!
Collateral Damage
Neo-Liberal rule is obvious in that the only way forward is a continuation of the same old worn out ideas that gave the world the Great Financial Crisis of 08 to begin with. We managed this great feat by allowing Bill Clinton to repeal the depression era Glass-Steagall Act which was the only legislation standing in the way of the elite class asset strippers that need ‘economies of scale’ in order to put the indentured into servitude to work busting their collective humps in order to facilitate outsized returns for the wealth extracting class of monetary predators.
Greta is the face of the new Hitler Youth proto-Fascist Movement that the wealth extracting class is using to thwart the throngs of masses that have been completely left out of the discourse in the mainstream news.
The wealth extracting class has no new organic growth in world markets and the push on to move the global markets towards new growth that is synthetically derived is manifesting full force due to the end of real growth worldwide in light of the misallocation of federal investments across the board North America & EU.
When Lehman Brothers leveraged the future of the Western empire of Fractional Reserve Banking to the stratospheric levels of 44:1 there was no possible way back to balanced budgets for the Western empire. Richard Fuld to the Western Banking System to the edge of complete insolvency and then he bet the farm on housing prices rising forever when he leveraged the entire world banking system in order to purchase McAllister Ranch in Bakersfield Californication.
When the housing stock of the USA started to implode due to a lack of real growth Lehman Brothers could not keep up with the defaults and investment bank leveraged debts that Lehman had rung up on McAllister Ranch Real Estate Investment.
Lehman Brothers was the corporate rotten apple that rotted out the entire barrel of rotten corporate apples across the Western empire of Fraction Reserve Banking.
Greta coming on scene now is staged by the Davos elite in order to rebuild the economies of scale that they had working for them en masse prior to the Lehman debacle which brought the whole entire Late Stage Western Casino Capitalist System down for the count today.
More than a decade of Quantitative Easing yielded nothing except Corporate Buyback of Corporate Stocks. Wall Street has kept humming along whilst the main street indentured into servitude have had no monetary stimulus whatsoever in that interim.
Utilization of the Greta generation Hitler Youth of Climate Change is merely a proto-Fascist bit of propaganda that is utilized to frame society as an infant like Greta that requires the paternalism of Davos billionaires & trillionaire banks like Rothschild Bank, IMF, World Bank, & BIS.
All the slimedouchery of Late Stage Ponzi Casino Capitalism are onboard given the lack of real organic growth that will never re-materialize in light of the very real financial destruction that Richard Fuld & the Securities & Exchange Commission engaged in with the repeal of Glass-Steagall Act and the increased leverage limits for the top five Bank Holding Companies on Wall Street.
P.S. Don’t OCCUPY Wall Street as it is about to topple under the weight of debt in the USA system.
Fuck Wall Street & the Davos ilk that Greta fellates for money as a Hitler Youth Climate Change spokesperson.
Infantilization of the masses allows the Davos elite to be paternalistic and benevolently control all of our lives with their overarching plans of control via finance.
MOU
A wake-up call by John Steppling. This article is poetry. Let’s put it in motion.