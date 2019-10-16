“Did you know that Kentucky is in Syria? Or that Tripoli is in India? Or that Caracas is in Singapore? No? Then you must not be paying enough attention in MSM Geography 101, class. Better hit the books!”
A few days ago ABC broadcast “shocking footage” of a Turkey’s military “slaughtering” Kurds in a Syrian border village.
The only problem is that the video shows no such thing, and is – in fact – footage of a gun show demonstration in Kentucky in 2016.
James Corbett’s video (above), as usual, does an excellent job breaking down the situation, as well as listing other examples of completely fake “news” footage and photographs being passed off as real. [For an audio only version, links, sources and show notes click here].
That video was “fake news” (or “accidentally misattributed” if you’re in the mood to be charitable), is not disputed. ABC took the footage down and issued a correction.
While twitter made it a punchline and other media personalities bemoaned the “mistake” which makes them all look bad, Corbett is right to focus on the most important question – How does something like this happen?
As he points out, even if you go out of your way to be fair and nice and forgiving – even if you twist your brain into a pretzel trying to accept this all happened by accident – just think about what that means.
It means that ABC’s “man on the ground” (Ian Pannell*) received some footage labelled “Turkish army attacking Kurdish village”, didn’t check it in the slightest and broadcast it without a thought. That is a tale of such laughable negligence you’d expect all involved to be fired, or at least censured. Nothing like that has happened, or will.
It’s far more likely it was a deliberate lie. There’s plenty of evidence to suggest as much.
Firstly, the video is edited. The original Kentucky footage is slightly different, the ABC news footage has been zoomed and/or cropped to cut out the watching audience and had a filter added to make it look grainy and dusty.
Secondly, there are Pannell’s own words – “the footage appears to show”. “Appears” is classic media weasel-word. It can be used in many different ways, but mostly it’s about plausible deniability.
If you doubt the veracity of footage just add “appears”, and its instantly not your problem when it turns out to be fake. I didn’t know, I was as deceived as anybody, something about it just didn’t sit right…
Why does Pannell use this word? What reason could he have for qualifying his language?
He’s obviously either protecting himself in the event his amateurish deception is exposed, or covering himself because he’s just broadcasting fake footage he was sent by someone with more authority.
Logic would suggest there’s only one source from which ABC would accept footage without confirming it before broadcast, or for whom they would broadcast what they knew was a lie – the US government, or one of the Deep States many acronymed hydra-heads.
Important questions:
- Who edited the video?
- Who sent the footage to ABC?
- Did anyone at studio know it was lie?
- Will Ian Pannell ever get fired?
- …why on Earth did they ever think this would work?
“There is no credibility to be saved, amongst the establishment media.”
because, they are and always were an integral part of,
“The history of the National Security State”
and Military Industrial Complex control of Societal Psychology.
By whatever means, corporations determining #Music2Bombing’D’Bass/ELF
Assange’s chosen Message, worth dying trying to raise awareness ! ?
Trump may not be especially articulate, but he knows the media implicitly.
Today, nobody can deny Fake News, except the brainwashed Corporate News Networks.
I cannot think that they did. Why then broadcast it ? Corbett doesn’t really answer it. As a conspiracy to deceive the viewing public, it was about as lame as it can get. Maybe they’re clean out of ideas? They get paid whatever, so what the fuck do they care as individuals ? Maybe its revelation of the method?
David Icke’s latest book, which is fundamentally a theory expanded from the idea that Israel was behind 9/11, is No.1 Bestseller in US politics (Amazon). The notion that these ideas comprise an irrelevant fringe is just not tenable. This is the context to abc broadcasting Kentucky gun shows as war footage.
Caitlin Johnstone (and others) point out a logic argument that when Western politicos describe actual facts as ‘Kremlin talking points’ then there is a kind of moral obligation to ‘be more Russian’.
Can anyone else see where this might all be going (in a global sense) ?
I knew those Turkish strikes were bollocks from the news stories I saw. There’s always something unconvincing about the words versus the images – the images always have a token feel if they’re not downright obviously of somewhere else.
Reminds me of the picture of Russian tanks ‘invading’ Ukraine in 2014/15. The photograph was actually taken in Georgia in 2008 during the short Russo-Georgian conflict. Don’t expect anything different from the Ministry of Truth (minitru)
“ABC took the footage down and issued a correction.”
A.K.A the Memory Hole Deception. Honest brokers would leave it up and issue a disclaimer (or, if in print, make a correction with a footnight disclaimer reporting what was changed to what, and why).
Better believe it!
“Fares Shehabi @ ShehabiFares 13 hours ago:
The Syrian army units together with the Russian army heading towards Kobani after stopping for two days on the Qaraqozak Bridge waiting for the US withdrawal. Minutes and they will be inside the city
update: large crowds of Kobani residents on the streets welcoming the advance Syrian army units entering this city.
The people of #Ein_al_arab or #Kobani welcome the Syrian army!
If the object is profit, making money, then attention to accuracy and detail is a mere inconvenience.
So when the money thing pervades your society, so too does the inconvenience of truth. Propaganda is bought from corrupt people selling their wares [lies] for money.
The 1st trick is that the corruptible are always bought off by it. I’m sure you’ve found yourself saying I couldn’t do that for money.
A director of VW or non exec member of Burisma gas holdings; the Royal Bank of Scotland for instance or an ex spook padding out their pension – with no steely eye for accuracy? Or even some “It Ain’t Half Hot Mum” project for her Madge’s Gov promoting Disco’s for democracy in Libya or playing for an Oscar in Syria?
The 2nd trick is that the regular, honest people, which make up most of society; believe in truth and rarely question the facts presented by “the professionals”. They are actively encouraged not to do so. Even when such blatant lies are being manufactured such as: fighting for democracy in Hong Kong while people are going to jail for it in Catalonia! Or merely being censored out of the media in France.
C’est la vie les gilets jaunes
Amerikastan takes it for granted that the world is its property, which is why Amerikastanis can blame Trump for “giving away” North Syria. Therefore, since Syria is as much Amerikastani property as Kentucky, what difference, vide Killary Clinton, does it make anyway?
It’s a wonder Hollywood wasn’t asked to make up some film footage with actors firing on old film lots made up to look like dirt-poor villages and then treat the film in post-production to make it look a bit fuzzy, as if it had been recorded on a cheap hand-held camera or mobile phone. Maybe even Hollywood just isn’t up to producing that level of disinformation and propaganda.
A lot of propaganda is pretty creative and has very high-level production values – Hollywood-type people have to be involved – and milo’s link to Wag the Dog is just one indication.
“why on Earth did they ever think this would work?”
In order to “work”, all it has to do is to generate the impression these liars were aiming for. That they get found out later matters not at all. The impression will have been created for a sizable portion of the viewing public. cf the Nayirah testimony which they had no problem recycling even after it was found out.
Because it works every time!You utter a lie, when they catch you, you just stay dumb, and after a while repeat it, as it was undisputed truth from the beginning!Remember how they still use Sadam’s weapons of mass destruction!
The involvement of Ian Pannell ‘appears ‘ to suggest he is up to his neck in complicity with war crimes against the people of Syria.
By the way, I’m sure it’s been mentioned here before but Vanessa Beeley and I think a Syrian journalist made a documentary about mainstream media ( I believe Channel 4 and CNN) involved in filming fabricated events with terrorist groups participating. The incidents go back into the earlier stages of the conflict. The documentary is called ‘The Veto’. Quite long but well worth a watch also.
Oh god, where will it end? The other week we had a translation of a speech by a journalist who admitted they’d take cans of petrol with them and set fire to burned out tanks during the gulf war. Now journalists who aren’t “embedded” report from a nearby friendly country or give recording equipment (Avaaz) to friendly “activists” (terrorists). Using existing footage filmed somewhere else is just taking the piss….they must despise us little people.
They are just afraid of losing their jobs and being unemployed.
That has to change.
Iceland is currently proposing enshrining the protection of whistleblowers into law, but of course the usual suspects are raising the issue of, “But we might get disgruntled or bitter people pretending to whistleblow in order to seek revenge against individuals or against society”…
Getting Assange back into normal public life should be our priority.
But, don’t you think the large audience in the foreground was a bit of a dead (sorry) giveaway?
Either they are idiots or they think we are.
They no longer care whether or not we are idiots.
They are “just obeying orders”, and they still think they are invincible.
On the contrary, they’ve established through long experiment, that a large majority of the target population are functionally idiots, the propaganda preparation for the Iraq War being a paradigmatic demonstration of this fact.
That a small minority of non-idiots also exists, is of much lesser importance. Much more sophisticated disinfo operations, such as MK-CHOMSKY, have been deployed to direct their dissent in harmless directions, which have little chance of attracting the interest of the relatively clueless majority. That was beginning to happen during the Vietnam War, and vast resources have been dedicated to preventing it from happening again.
Noam Chomsky and the Compatible Left, parts 1 — 4
By not caring whether or not we are idiots, I reckon it follows that they don’t ever take the trouble to find out whether or not we are.
It’s enough for them to treat us like idiots, and they are perfectly happy with that, until we stand up and prove to their faces that we are not.
After that, it’s simply a question of whether or not THEY are such idiots that they don’t even recognize the evidence when their faces are pushed into it.
I fear they are, and they belong in institutions which offer help, rather than pretending to govern us.
Hey, why do you think Assad use the one weapon that President Obama warned that if he made use of it, would result in a US military attack, and why would he use it against civilians? You’d think a trained ophthalmologist would be smarter. You’d think even if Assad was this stupid, his advisors would prevent him.
They don’t think people are idiots.
They lie constantly and have been doing it for decades.
The Smith-Mundt Act has been repealed.. Look, it’s pretty obvious corporate media is willing to lie in service to the criminals that now control and run the United States. Find that weapons of mass destruction program in Iraq yet? No? Well, surely you know who made that “mistake”, and removed them from any sort of decision process in the United States government, right?
No? That’s because your government is run by criminals that lie to the public in order to carry out their crimes with minimal resistance.
The sooner Americans realize their government, and their “mainstream media” will blatantly lie to them, the sooner they can start addressing the problem. If one cannot identify and accept there’s a problem, there is no hope in fixing it. US citizens need to acknowledge this problem.
It’s long past time to be hesitant to talk about this pretending these are just innocent mistakes. This is outright propaganda, where propagandists knowingly lie to the public, to make the case for an otherwise unjustifiable war in which innocent people are killed, by the US government, using US citizen’s blood, and money. There’s the problem. Do Americans want their nation to be remembered in the same way as Nazi Germany is, in 100 years?
Empires don’t last forever.
Only so long before someone comes on here trying to discredit James Corbett as a Malthusian.
See this video to discredit the discrediters.
