Bayer Shareholders: Put Health and Nature First and Stop Funding This Company!

Campaigner and environmentalist Dr Rosemary Mason has just written an open letter to Bayer Crop Science shareholders and Chairman of the Board Werner Wenning. She has also sent them a 13,000-word report. Mason is appealing to shareholders to put human health and nature ahead of profit and to stop funding Bayer. In her report, she sets out why shareholders should take this course of action.
Mason outlines how the gradual onset of the global extinction of many species is largely the result of chemical-intensive industrial agriculture. For instance, she argues that Monsanto’s (now Bayer) glyphosate-based Roundup herbicide and Bayer’s clothianidin are largely responsible for the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef and that the use of glyphosate and neonicotinoid insecticides are wiping out wildlife species across the globe.
Mason also argues that the science behind (chemical-dependent) GMOs is fraudulent and that the devastating effects of pesticides on human health can no longer be ignored.
She begins by addressing some of her concerns directly to Werner Wenning and Bayer shareholders. The following is a slightly edited (for clarity) version Mason’s letter to Wenning (and shareholders) and sets the scene for what is in her report.
Dear Mr Wenning
I have taken the liberty of writing an Open Letter to Bayer Crop Science Shareholders for your next meeting. I apologise because I can’t find the email address of Paul Singer, Founder of Elliott Management Corporation but could you please pass it on. I understand that Elliott disclosed in June that it has a $1.3 billion stake in Bayer and Paul Singer was anxious for a settlement (glyphosate litigation cases in the US).
US District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco suggested a high-profile mediator, Ken Feinberg to lead settlement talks over the herbicide litigation. Has he resolved anything?
I understand that the Monsanto lobbyist organisation Genetic Literacy Project (Founding Director Jon Entine) has suggested that you might take the European Union to Court if they ban glyphosate in 2022.
Liam Condon for Bayer Crop Science said: If we feel a scientific process, an established regulatory pathway, is being completely ignored, then of course we’ve got to look at all our options.
As you must be aware, Cancer Research UK protects the agrochemical industry: the CRUK website claims “there is little evidence that pesticides cause cancer”
Michael Pragnell former Chairman of Cancer Research UK (2010-2017), founder of Syngenta and former Chairman of CropLife International, was awarded a CBE in 2017 for services to cancer research. CropLife International was founded in 2001.
As of 2015, CropLife International´s member list included the following eight companies: BASF, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, FMC Corp, Monsanto, Sumitomo and Syngenta.
Many of these corporations make their own formulated glyphosate.
CRUK said that there was little evidence that pesticides caused cancer. CRUK, the CMO England and PHE, linked cancer to alcohol, obesity and smoking. They blamed the people for ‘lifestyle choices’.
But I have warned Lord Gardiner of Kimble, Under-Secretary of State for Defra, that when the British people wake up to the fact that pesticides are responsible for their reduced life expectancy (and the fact that they spend the last 16-20 years or so in poor health), Defra may be taken to court for re-registering Roundup when they knew it not only caused cancer but a host of other problems that have been outlined in my document.
The 2019 UK State of Nature revealed shocking declines in the natural world 04/10/2019
Jon Snow, in the Channel 4 Report ‘Extinction Britain: Wildlife survey shows shocking declines in animals’, noted that 14% of UK wildlife faces extinction. Jon Snow has finally told the truth: “We all thought it was climate change. Now we are told we are actually poisoning the land with our agriculture.”
Most UK farmers who manage ‘75% of UK land’ are drowning their crops in pesticides and lobbied to continue this
The National Farmers’ Union, the Crop Protection Association and the Agricultural Industries Confederation combined to lobby the EU not to restrict the 320+ pesticides available to them.
Global Chemicals Outlook II – From Legacies to Innovative Solutions: Implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development March 2019
Mandated by the UN Environment Assembly in 2016, this agenda seeks to alert policymakers and other stakeholders to the critical role of the sound management of chemicals and waste in sustainable development. It takes stock of global trends as well as progress made and gaps in achieving the global goal to minimize the adverse impacts from chemicals and waste by 2020.
However, there is Continued growth in the pesticide/crop protection industry
“Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, termiticides, nematicides, rodenticides and fungicides. These products are largely used for crop protection in agriculture. Today the industry is valued at over US dollars 50 billion and there are around 600 active ingredients. Herbicides account for approximately 80 per cent of all pesticide use (Phillips McDougal 2018).”
Top 10 products used on major crops in the United States by volume, 1968 – 2016 (Phillips McDougal 2018, p. 4)
- Glyphosate (an herbicide, an antibiotic, a fungicide, an antiprotozoal, an organic phosphonate, a growth regulator, a toxicant, a virulence enhancer and is persistent in the soil. It chelates (captures) and washes out the following minerals: boron, calcium, cobalt, copper, iron, potassium, magnesium, manganese, nickel and zinc. (Monsanto/Bayer),
- metolaclor, an organochlorine, selective herbicide
- pyraclostrobin, a fungicide (Sigma-Aldrich)
- mesotrione, a herbicide (Syngenta)
- thiamethoxam, a systemic neonicotinoid insecticide (Syngenta)
- acetochlor, a herbicide (Monsanto and Zeneca)
- azoxystrobin, a fungicide (Syngenta)
- atrazine, an herbicide and endocrine-disrupting chemical (Syngenta)
- abamectin, an insecticide, an acaricide
- clothianidin, a long acting systemic neonicotinoid insecticide (Bayer)
Bayer Crop Science shareholders, please read the attached document
Do you really want to put your money into two corporations that lied about the safety of their products for more than 40 years and continue to produce BIOCIDES for agriculture; chemicals that are weapons of war and kill all life?
Bayer Crop Science, the former IG Farben, a private chemical company allied with the Nazis in WW2, built a factory and a concentration camp at Auschwitz. IG Farben was probably the most well-known corporate participant in the Holocaust, and the company’s history sheds a chilling light on how genocide became tied in with economics and business.
Rosemary Mason 09/10/2019
Key points for Bayer shareholders to consider
The following lists just some of the key bullet points from Mason’s report. A wide range of peer-reviewed studies are listed in support of the claims made. Readers are strongly urged to access it in full via the acadameia.edu site.
- Monsanto and pesticide regulators claim that Roundup only affects plants, fungi and bacteria because they have the shikimate pathway which is absent in humans and animals. Their assertion displays considerable ignorance of human physiology. Alternatively, it is deliberately fraudulent. Humans and animals have trillions of bacteria in their gut: the gut microbiome.
- The gut microbiome is the collective genome of organisms inhabiting our body. Obesity is associated with low bacterial richness in the gut. Glyphosate, the controversial main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup and other herbicides, disrupts the shikimate pathway within these gut bacteria, without which we cannot survive. Glyphosate is a strong chelator of essential minerals. In addition, it kills off beneficial gut bacteria and allows toxic bacteria such as Clostridium difficile to flourish. Two key problems caused by glyphosate residues in our diet are nutritional deficiencies, especially minerals and essential amino-acids, and systemic toxicity.
- The richness of the human gut microbiome correlates with metabolic markers: we are facing a global metabolic health crisis provoked by an obesity epidemic. Britain and the US are in the midst of a barely reported public health crisis. They are experiencing not merely a slowdown in life expectancy, which in many other rich countries is continuing to lengthen, but the start of an alarming increase in death rates across all our populations, men and women alike. We are needlessly allowing our people to die early.
- There is a gradual onset of the global extinction of trees and crops. Moreover, the fungicidal action of Roundup is destroying the means by which trees communicate. It would be irresponsible to release genetically engineered trees into the environment.
- Glyphosate is being connected to Lake Erie’s troubling algae blooms, which has fouled drinking water and suffocated and killed marine life in recent years. Roundup and clothianidin are largely responsible for the destruction of the Great Barrier Reef because the APVMA did not read the instructions.
- Massive kills of wildlife during flooding now make sense with glyphosate and clothianidin having been found to be toxic to aquatic invertebrates, biocides and immune suppressants.
- Emerging pathogens are wiping out wildlife species across the globe partly due to immune suppression by glyphosate and neonicotinoid insecticides.
- The science behind GMOs is fraudulent. US Attorney Steven Druker says that governments and leading scientific institutions have systematically misrepresented the facts about GMOs.
- In the UK, each year there are steady increases in the numbers of new cancers and increases in deaths from the same cancers, with no treatments making any difference to the numbers.
- Roundup/glyphosate causes birth defects at low doses.
- Neurotransmitter changes in the brain derive from exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides.
- The global legacy of aspartame, Monsanto’s neurotoxic sweetener: Erik Millstone has just analysed EFSA Panel decisions on Aspartame and finds they are biased towards industry (2019 paper).
All of Rosemary Mason’s reports and open letters to officials can be accessed here
Everyone should know about this article, it is more important than extinction rebellion nonsense. I nearly didn’t read it because the headline didn’t grab me. In this case, tabloid style shocking is permissible, something like: Cancer Research UK protects the agrochemical industry.
Anyone who invests money can choose to avoid Bigpharma and biotech investments. This is apparently very rare or hardly asked for of financial consultants. This also applies to investing in purchases of products. It may not always be easy or possible to control – pension funds are legally obliged to maximise profits – in cash terms of its investment- irrespective of toxic consequence.
But while those with money want their money to appreciate irrespective of consequence, they are actively giving power to destructive intent – legally dictated or not.
This is for the sjw and their climate change paradigm.
This is one of the issues that should be highlighted with regards to environmental degradation not the global warming BS thrown @ we the sheeple.
PUNTO UNO: We have known for over a century the effects of total industrilisation and chemical companies effecting the environment and now the msm the tools of the masters of the universe try to sell us the impending doom that is upon us.
PUNTO DUE:If the impending doom so near why have the masters of the universe (anglo-zionist empire)
offered or suggested a change in paradigm ?????
PUNTO TRE:The only change that has been offered to us is more coporatocracy /fascism.
POST SCRIPTUM: I for one am not a climate change denialist but a climate change critique of the black and white simplistic formula that has been used as a propgandistic tool by the anglo-zionist to comodify the environment the latest of their Ponzi schemes.
Mrs.Mason was doing well until the last paragraph. A bit over the top don’t you think?
Mason’s final para: “Bayer Crop Science, the former IG Farben, a private chemical company allied with the Nazis in WW2, built a factory and a concentration camp at Auschwitz. IG Farben was probably the most well-known corporate participant in the Holocaust, and the company’s history sheds a chilling light on how genocide became tied in with economics and business.”
Sounds sober fact to me. The U$ UK air force bombed Berlin, Dresden and other centres of civilian population. We busted dams and other civilian infrastructure. Yet we never bombed the IG Farben work camps at Auschwitz. Why not?
“There was a gentleman’s agreement between the RAF and the Luftwaffe. They did not bomb ICI and we did not bomb IG Farben”. David Irving, The Virus House.
Honour among Capitalist thieves.
PS I must admit I did suspect Dr.Mason might possibly have gone “over the top” in describing IG Farben as “allied to” the Nazi Party. So I checked, and Lo!:
“The majority of the board members joined the Nazi Party; by means of economic and political blackmail, IGF took over important chemical factories in the areas annexed to the Reich or occupied by the Germans.
After Bosch’s death on the 26 April 1940 , Krauch took his place as chairman of the board, adding this position to the different posts he held in the Four-Year Plan administration.
More than anyone else, Krauch personified the link between private industry and the growing government involvement in economic life during the Nazi period.
In connection with the economic preparations for the forthcoming war against the Soviet Union, the IGF board, with government support, decided to establish an additional Buna works and installations for the production of synthetic fuels.
The board decided on Auschwitz in Upper Silesia, as the place where the new installation was to be located, not only because of the excellent rail links and the proximity of its coal mines, but primarily because the concentration camp being constructed offered IGF with a considerable and cheap workforce, up to 10,000 prisoners to build the new plant. ”
http://www.holocaustresearchproject.org/economics/igfarben.html
[By the way, I believe that Buna Rubber was a gift to Nazi Germany from U$ Dow Chemicals (who also manufactured NaPalm for The Land of the Free to use in Vietnam); part of F UK U$A buildup of Nazi Germany as their Capitalist spear-head driven into Soviet Russia. Honour among Capitalist thieves]
Rite on point. It seems many in the west get lost in the actual context of this article . Further more ONE never mentions the German Ford factories that were never bombed in WW2. Other small details of the Nazi medallions that were issued in the mid 30’s with the Nazi symbol on one side and the Zionist star on the other and the well documented visits of Nazi delegates to Palestine in the 30’s were one could easily see the collusion between the Nazi’s and the anglo-zionist to create their colonial state. . Simple things that elude the western so called progressive left sjw.
The harm from antibiotics in meat is real. And by the way, Glyphosates are antibiotics too, and they are responsible for wiping out good bacteria in the gut which is responsible for many serious chronic diseases.
Ask your General Physician about it, and see how he/she start fidgeting and trying to change the subject.
