Kit Knightly
Brexit isn’t going to happen. Left or Right – Lexit or Rexit – it’s over. It’s time to make peace with that idea.
Penned in by the absurd Benn Act, No Deal is off the table, which means Britain will be forced to either remain or accept a deal that’s Remain by another name.
The Letwin Ammendment and Johnson’s unsigned extension request are just morbid theatre. Unneccasary nails in a well-sealed coffin.
It’s all very Weekend at Bernies’ – A lame cast of characters, puppeteering Brexit’s corpse to keep up a tired joke that was never funny to begin with.
Parliament has become an absurd pantomime, where a clown Prime Minister – his majority willfully destroyed – sets up straw men that the “opposition” bayonet with increasingly maniacal glee. No thought is given to policy or consequences, only increasing the tally of Boris Johnson’s parliamentary defeats.
Labour, and the bedraggled, hysterical remainers in the Lib Dems/TIG/Green Party, have become nothing but contrarians – automatically gain-saying anything tabled by the government for the simple joy of humiliating the nation’s Court Jester in Chief.
Corbyn has been so successfully gaslighted by his remain-heavy PLP he doesn’t even realise he’s betraying his life-long principles, his mentor Tony Benn, and entire swaths of the Labour’s Northern heartlands, who all voted to leave.
When a general election does come, it will mean nothing.
Labour will likely be destroyed as working-class voters either flock to the Brexit Party or simply collapse into the apathy of the voiceless, and stay home.
If Labour scrapes together enough voters from Remain country in Scotland and London to claw their way to a small majority, well their socialist manifesto will be crippled by the EU’s austerity policy and restrictions on nationalisation.
In either event, Corbyn will be replaced by a New Labour non-entity of little renown and less worth. The papers will declare socialism dead (again), and maybe clap Corbyn on the shoulder for doing “well, considering” and “changing the conversation”.
We’ll be invited to celebrate the new (inevitably) female leader as a sign of “progress”, while society continues to slip backwards.
Whether the hardcore Remainers get their “People’s Vote” or not, and whichever of the carousel of undesirables happens to be Prime Minister when it all eventually wraps up, Brexit is dead. Parliament killed it.
This on-going, slow-burn sabotage is hard to watch – but it’s not what this article is about.
What it’s about is a question. An important question. One that should weigh heavily on the shoulders of Remainers on the eve of their – for want of a better word – victory:
Do we really want this? Does the EU, right now, really look like something we want to be a part of?
Let’s run down the situation on The Continent.
France is miserable, sick of austerity. Sick of spending cuts and falling standards and neo-liberal economics promising a trickle-down that never seems to come.
In Paris – and many other French cities – the Yellow Vests are nearing their fiftieth straight week of protests, and don’t seem to be slowing down (Hopefully they plan something nice for their first birthday).
People have lost eyes, hands, even lives. The Hong Kong protests – so long front-page news in the UK – have been a picnic in comparison.
In Hungary, an elected President is held hostage by the bureaucracy of the EU. Whatever you think of Orban, he was democratically elected to enact the political promises he made during his campaign. That Brussels can sanction him, and threaten to remove Hungary’s voting rights, is perverse. Anti-democracy in the name of democracy.
They say it’s about “protecting European values”, but is it?
That’s pretty hard to believe, considering the situation elsewhere in Europe…
Spain will join France in the flames soon. They already sent thirteen politicians to prison for sedition.
Take a moment to consider that – actual “sedition”.
This comes after sending in riot police to break up a peaceful referendum. Spanish police beat voters, arrested protesters and destroyed ballot boxes.
Madrid has faced no punishment, or even criticism, for this. They – unlike Orban – have escaped any sanction or censure. Police attack Catalonian independence protests on the streets of Barcelona…and Brussels’ silence is deafening.
(Imagine Russia had just jailed 13 opposition politicians for sedition. Imagine Maduro was blinding protestors with rubber bullets. The difference in coverage and attitude would be breathtaking.)
What is the difference between Budapest and Paris? Or Moscow and Madrid?
Well, Orban is anti-EU (as are the Gilets Jaunes). The governments of France and Spain are Pro EU, with a ferocity that fully justifies the capital P.
Follow a pro-EU agenda of austerity, uncontrolled immigration and globalisation and you can blind as many protesters as you want.
The harder you look, the more it seems “European values” is slang for “European power”.
The talk of the EU Army bubbles away on the back-burner, whilst the European Parliament merrily votes through massive funding for “StratCom” programmes to “counter misinformation”.
We hear about peace, but we don’t see it. We hear about prosperity, but we don’t feel it.
Austerity is choking the birthplace of democracy to death, and its – again, for want of a better word – “leaders” are spending tax revenues on propaganda and the military.
Is that going to help a single ordinary citizen out of poverty? Are these moves designed to make life fair, equal or easy for ordinary citizens? Or consolidate and enforce authority?
Look at Europe. Really look at it. It’s burning. And yet Remainers sit amongst the flames and say everything’s fine.
We are lectured on “European Values”, but that phrase has been meaningless for years, and every day edges closer and closer to full-on parody.
Europe is a sinking ship the rats in Parliament refuse to leave.
BoJo is taking BREXIT to election and will force the issue via referendum. The laggard remain cohort don’t realize the macro-financial mess that the UK is mired in vis-a-vis Debt-to-GDP if forced into Brussels bankrupted superstructure that Goldman Sachs built to imprison all in the financial union.
Brussels is a flawed governance & governing superstructure that is slated for bankruptcy Chapter 11 as soon a Deutsch Bank implodes.
Idiots carping on about remaining in the EU superstructure don’t seem to understand that Italy, Greece, & Spain will sink the UK financially until the Queen is sitting in the necropolis.
BoJo will ultimately succeed in forcing BREXIT.
MOU
Actually, a high flying f**k is given to all that have to work to make a living. Everywhere. This audacity to play out incompetence on the National ham theater stage speaks of total contempt on behalf of those who promised to prevent the further deterioration of living conditions for the masses.
Pure cynicism. With glee is precious time burned as if there is no tomorrow. Well, not in the sense that there is no tomorrow. What it means is, that those sitting at the rudder of a sinking ship are commanding its passengers to get from one side to the other in order to stabilize the listing wreck.
In a conversation with my Mom today – she is 87 – I realized that there were never any effective checks and balances when it came to the incompetency of those who proclaimed loudly to be skilled enough to lead an entire Nation in cahoots with a bunch of pretenders – never exceeding the common sense of the working man in the street. Worse. Pathetic men and women of many words, but no action whatsoever to elevate the standard of living for all humans on Earth – as that is what it takes to elevate the quality of life on this planet. Nobody can be left out. And without any consequences they are using the revolving doors between parliaments and corporate headquarters.
The heisters of the EU (and their brethren across the Atlantic ocean) are criminally insane. They are all above the law – their remaining national jurisdiction and certainly EU ‘justice’ – and the masses, the many are simply left to do or die. Better ‘die’, as there are too many useless eaters around in the forst place. Pesky, demanding of the lowest living standards hoodlums that keep whining about free stuff. Dastard communists and socialists, ungrateful scum. Protesting against important restructuring policies that serve the wellbeing of those who dish out austerity measures.
You just wait for the announcements to make the UK great again by increasing military spending and to keep the sinking ship safe from hostile takeovers, there will be tripling down on total surveillance that will only fail when Prince Andrew is shagging a twelve year old girl on a visit to a delapidated orphanage in East London.
Somebody else mentioned it somewhere else. What is needed are real Nürnberg trials, not the fake Kangaroo show after the artificially created WW II. No, this time there must be trials for crimes against humanity of which most EU leaders and the ruling twats in the UK are guilty. Throwing the people one has sworn to serve before the proverbial bus in order to enrich oneself with lucrative follow up engagements must end in life without parole.
And Corbyn. What a disgrace to social democracy. A Johnson is predictably a self absorbed upper class twat, but a ‘Labor’ party leader? Does it get any more Orwellian than that? Labor – like “Slavery is making Dreams come true” and Leader – like “I’ll lead you anywhere I am told to as long as I am not called anti-semitic”?
Extinction rebellion my behind. What is needed is a rebellion against patheticness married with corruption and nepotism. And by all means: include the lawfulness of planned obsolescence in the list of crimes against humanity. Without the sanctioning of the pathetic and corrupt political ‘leaders’, the planet would not be a giant landfill.
Lock ’em all up and install ‘Direct Democracy’. Saves the tax payers a shitload of money to not pay the wages for incompetent political and bureaucratic actors and actresses. And reduces the high likelihood of a nuclear conflagration, as it is never the people themselves that are eager to lose everything in a war.
I do wish all the Brussels Groupies would try to look objectively at their beloved EU for once, and where it is going.
In the 1970s, the EEC made some kind of sense. 6 countries, Italy excepted, which were fairly civilised and well governed and had a great deal in common. Germany had some progressive legislation about power sharing, worker participation, and so on. You could even argue that a common currency had some merits.
Now it is a monstrosity of 28 (27?) (30?) countries, with third world mafia states like Macedonia, Montenegro and Albania up for membership shortly. Who next? Ukraine? Georgia? Turkey? All have been proposed for membership, the first 2 to further NATO objectives and annoy Russia. Cameron said he was going to “pave the way between Ankara and Brussels.” Maybe this isn’t on the cards now that Erdogan has been a bit impudent towards his US masters, but in a few years time? Why not? With an EU land border with Syria, Iraq, and Iran. What could possibly go wrong?
There don’t seem to be any limits to EU expansion. There have been proposals to bring in countries in North Africa, like Morocco and Tunisia. Given enough time, probably even Outer Mongolia isn’t off limits.
Internally and structurally, all the impetus is towards further centralisation and integration, centralised fiscal policies and taxation, an EU army and EU foreign policy. A real EU Superstate. Despite the very real democratic deficit that is becoming more and more pronounced with many countries (or large sections of their populations) in open revolt.
Greece is a bankrupt, failed state. With over 50% youth unemployment, a collapsed health service and society. Austerity and grinding poverty. Much the same could be said for Italy, Spain, Portugal. The Baltic states are deindustrialised, depopulated backwaters. Most of eastern Europe is little better. Romania and Bulgaria are IMF fiefdoms.
Brussels has appointed what are basically bureaucrat colonial governors to rule over Greece and Italy and impose vicious austerity policies. Brussels simply vetoed the Italian budget and Spanish cabinet appointments. It instructed Eire to privatise water, although there was zero support for privatisation.
The Italian and German banking systems are functionally bankrupt and on the verge of collapse.
The whole continent is increasingly turbulent and unstable. It is becoming ungovernable. Public support for the elites and the systems that sustain them is dwindling away rapidly. This applies equally to countries like France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Sweden. And this can only get worse.
The EU increasingly resembles the old USSR shortly before its collapse.
Even rats have the sense to leave sinking ships. Are we more stupid than the rodents?
Or to put it another way: “The Owl of Minerva takes flight just as the darkness closes in.”
This latest victory for the Hotel California management of the EU, the latest in a long line of refusals to accept the popular verdict in referenda, is meaningless.
The EU that is being defended no longer exists, once it had some shadowy, not quite material, form as an aspiration, a pleasant day dream in which not only would poverty be banished so too would the shame of exploiting others, a Third Way fantasy appealing to idiots. Now it means what it means. What you see in Greece is what you will get. And you won’t have to wait either.
And yet all is not, as Kit suggests, lost: there is no reason why the Labour Party membership and its vast constituency should roll over and wait for the return of New Labour. New Labour after all is the most discredited brand in politics, its leadership and its ideas generally reviled and widely detested.
The people of the North-and not just the North either, for poverty and marginalisation are endemic- who Kit seems to believe are ready to flock to Farage’s version of nastiness don’t have the luxury to be stupid. The only thing that the poor have is a vote. And numbers. Voices and brains. It was the poor who built the Labour Party and the Trade Unions, while Beatrice Webb was flirting with Herbert Spencer and the ‘educated classes’ believed in Bentham and earned their livings plundering India.
Like the EU the sort of Labour Party that Kit talks about is not an option. It is not an alternative. It is very close to sharing the fate that the Norwegian Blue Parrot suffered. One can almost see Mandelson, Polly Toynbee, Hillary Benn and their mate Margaret Hodge rushing down to the market to put in their order for another Blair or Kinnock. But the market is closed. That alternative no longer exists.
The alternative that does exist is the alternative to capitalism and class rule. The alternative to barbarism. No parliamentary manouevring, no cheap theorising can change that. Nor can the despair of the rejected suitor or the cynicism of the dilettante.
I wish I could share your optimism. Farage has been riding high on millions of largely working class votes. He could do so again. The next election, which is imminent, is unlikely to go well for Labour. It will be followed by the delayed purge of Jezza and all his remaining supporters. He will be replaced by a “safe pair of hands”, some Blairite neoliberal pro austerity warmonger nonentity. God knows there are enough of them to choose from. Benn, Starmer, Watson, or maybe Thornberry or Phillips, as “it has to be a woman.” Either way, Labour is finished. It is a lost cause, a dead end, a waste of time, effort and energy. Sad, but true.
Well said Kit