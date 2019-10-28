Kit Knightly
Apparently the United States killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi yesterday. US Special Forces allegedly killed the ISIS leader during a raid on a stronghold in Idlib.
As far as we know, this man was already dead. Maybe twice. He reportedly faked his death once as well.
The debate about whether or not Baghdadi was killed by US Special Forces, killed himself with a suicide vest, is still alive or died years ago has raged all day.
Trump says he died like a coward. The Russians maintain they have no data suggesting any attack was carried out at all. But that is far from conclusive.
From a domestic point of view, the purpose of the attack is fairly obvious: Donald Trump has an election coming up, and potential Presidents like nothing more than being seen to be tough. That means taking out some “bad guys”.
Of course, none of that matters.
It doesn’t matter what happened, it doesn’t matter why it happened and it doesn’t matter whether who it (allegedly) happened to was real, or alive…or otherwise.
Because, as always, the problem is not the specifics. It’s the principle and the precedent.
Let’s just assume that – for the first time in its entire existence – the Pentagon is telling the exact truth about both its actions, and the motives for those actions.
Well, then this is still unacceptable.
The United States is publicly claiming the right to carry out military strikes on foreign soil for the purpose of conducting extra-judicial executions.
This is completely illegal.
Syria is a sovereign state. Whatever the motivation for the alleged raid, carrying it out without the cooperation or permission of the legitimate government of Syria was illegal.
al-Baghdadi was (is?) not a US citizen, or an enemy combatant, and has never been convicted of any crime, in any court, by anyone. Whether or not he is alive…he as a right to be alive under the UN Charter of Human Rights.
And we’re all forgetting that.
Just a few weeks ago Trump announced the US was “pulling out” of Syria. Well, we now know what we suspected at the time, that the announcement is meaningless. This “raid” is their way of saying “just kidding!”
ISIS will still be used as they have always been used: as an excuse for the United States to occupy, attack, destabilise and control the Middle East.
Lost in this hubbub about ISIS, and Hollywood theatricals about daring night-raids on enemy compounds, the United States marched soldiers into North-Eastern Syria to “protect” oil fields.
At the end of the day THAT is really what this was about. Not hurting ISIS, or fighting terrorism, or even making Donald look cool to Rust Belt patriots…it was about an Empire acting as they would, and us letting them. It was about narrative control
Don’t forget the famous quote from Karl Rove:
We’re an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you’re studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we’ll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that’s how things will sort out. We’re history’s actors . . . and you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do.”
When we argue about the specifics we let those in power control the conversation.
The US broke international law, and claim it as an achievement. They ignore borders and treaties and conventions on a whim, and we are so used to it we’re debating their motives and their effectiveness.
They proclaim loudly that they’re above the law. And, in letting them set that conversation, we agree with them. Even in our outrage.
Those who commit war crimes and crimes against humanity should be held legally accountable.
And Bin Laden died (killed ) and was buried at sea.
Have any Muslim people ever done that?
The main thing is that a dog – we have no name- let’s call him Prince chased the guy down a tunnel with no exit.
Trump now joins Killary in the Pantheon of rightousness.
We saw – we came – we killed someone.
Trump’s blooding is complete.
One for the kid’s photo album.
What a load of phooey.
Barack Trump has just killed Usama al-Baghdadi.
Terrorism is in retreat.
Yea, America!
Something Big Has Happened!
I just can’t believe this totally mind-numbing BS from the el Presidente of the US of A. Where the heck do the Americans get these people from? The embarrassing idiocy of Trump speaks volumes about the intellect of the American people. We have a CIA dumbshit stooge for a PM Downunder. However, Trump surpasses this f-wit.
I’m surprised they didn’t find his passport in the rubble. Every other dead terrorist has ….
I must say I was intrigued by the news that a DNA test was done immediately on the spot. Such progress! I had no idea.
Apparently the US military has a new whizz-bang DNA tester that you can hold out in the open just outside a helicopter hovering over the rubble under which the remains of al Baghdadi and his sons lie in pieces and the tester can do the analysis in a split-second and tell you straight away which DNA fragments analysed belong to Baghdadi and which to his sons. You don’t even have to be trained to be able to interpret the results because the software inside the tester does that all for you!
ROFLMHO
Touche!
So where did they get the reference DNA from?
Was it when they recruited him?
It’s true: it’s an exercise in narrative control.
I’m puzzled by the wreckage. I don’t see any flooring materials, no doors or windows, no furniture, no pipes or cables.
This little snippet of truth has been unearthed this weekend via Sputnik:
…”Steele was invited onto the World Service’s Weekend programme to discuss the elimination of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi – but partway through, he made a startling intervention, noting he’d attended the briefing given to the Foundation by the OPCW whistleblower, one of the inspectors sent to Douma in April 2018 “to check into the allegations by the rebels that Syrian aeroplanes had dropped two canisters of chlorine gas, killing up to 43 people”, who “claims he was in charge of picking up the samples in the affected areas, and in neutral areas, to check whether there were chlorine derivatives there”.
Amazingly, host Paul Henley didn’t change the subject or terminate the conversation, instead asking Steele for more information.
“[The investigator] found there was no difference. So it rather suggested there was no chemical gas attack, because in the buildings where the people allegedly died there was no extra chlorinated organic chemicals than in the normal streets elsewhere. And I put this to the OPCW for comment, and they haven’t yet replied. But it rather suggests a lot of this was propaganda,” Steele said.
“Propaganda led by?” Henley probed.
“By the rebel side to try and bring in American planes, which did happen. American, British and French planes bombed Damascus a few days after these reports. This is the second whistleblower to come forward. A few months ago there was a leaked report by the person who looked into the ballistics, as to whether these cylinders had been dropped by planes, looking at the damage of the building and the damage on the side of the cylinders. And he concluded the higher probability was these cylinders were placed on the ground, rather than from planes,” Steele explained.” End Quote
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/w172wyjcsxxfg3w
Jonathan Steele 11 mins into the stream.
This guy has died nearly as many times as those dastardly Russians blew up the “last” hospital in Aleppo over the course of a few weeks,not so long ago
This is obviously like The Beano comic (which for those unfamiliar was a mass selling children’s comic in the UK from the 1930s till the 1990s).
How people believe this total bullshit is unbelievable. But the sad thing is that they do…
Sadly, I work with (so called) teachers who believe this tosh. Brainwashing propaganda is an extremely powerful tool in the hands of the unscrupulous sociopaths.
You will always learn more out of school than in it
When you only go by the “officially reported narrative” (and that includes “official” statements by Trump) you might be left with certain “facts” but not the truth. Remember: any legitimate war strategy is never revealed to the public at large, right? As far as your Russian sources of info, there are deep state players remaining in EVERY country, putting out their counter-narratives, which sites like Off-Guardian are eagerly promoting.
Here’s another scenario: Trump needed to nail down al-Baghdadi’s location. He knew withdrawing troops from Syria would spark uproar and ISIS might get bold. Deep state ties with Syria and ISIS are now cut, so someone had to get word to al-Baghdadi in person. Trump manages to get a cease-fire, opening up possibility for contact. Suddenly, Pelosi and Schiff (both in w/deep state and ClA) suddenly go to region (“Jordan”). Significant timing? And al-Baghdadi’s location was discovered while they were there. Coincidence? Those fools made it easy to locate him…
https://twitter.com/40_head/status/1188754960130854914
Bagdaddy was just a couple of miles from the Turkish border in an area Erdogan controls. He obviously knew where he was and sold him out to Washington in return for Turkey taking over the border area. This provides Trump with an excuse to get out. He can declare victory and leave. Syria regains control of eastern Syria. Everybody wins – except Kosherstan.
Yes, that was also the basic sum-up from the Duran guys today. And it makes sense. But the trip to Jordan happening just at this moment for “security” reasons raises a red flag. No one seems to have touched that one…
It is crucially important for you and others to remember: ‘Bagdaddy’ is a figure-head phantom creation of the Neo-cons and their acolytes. ‘He’ is not and never has been a real person, merely a creation of the MIC and their media tribunes. Consequently, ‘he’ can be the quintessential boogey-man, whenever required.
Sort of like Freddy Kruger or Michael Moore.
or Jihadi John or Bill Hicks.
(read: Alex Jones) 🙂
The worst thing is that nobody can say that this artificial media world of Hollywood, (today), did not warn us, after ‘Network’ & Peter Finch admitted much, but not all, publicly.
‘And the beat goes on’ until, the corporate fascist censored media is regulated,
permanently, in Law & with algorithms that exist already & WE paid for. Start profiling from the top down, not the bottom up >>> you know it makes sense, logically 🙂
I have Syrian neighbors (Cambridge trained neurosurgeons) one who has lost an eye when ISIS bombed their house with all of their family members in it. They told us, they came with guns and broke open the front door and start shooting. Imagine this happening in the UK or US or the EU. Well where was the UN when this was happening and the Charter for Human Rights? Why aren’t Dick Cheney, Bush, Karl Rove et al been indicted for genocide?
It might have escaped you that – only people with brown skins or ‘darker complexions’ – can be held culpable for international illegality, natural resource theft, human rights violations, or crimes-against-humanity.
International thieves, warmongers and plunderers from the fairer-hued communities are above any UN, ICC, ICJ courts, etc. Royals and various oligarchs do not achieve their respective positions by being ‘nice’ people.
There is one exception though, if you fcuk with the banking, oil/gas fraternity, as Adolph did, and Vlad and Xin Ping are doing, then it doesn’t matter who you are … the boogey-man is coming to get you.
I have to say, what with today’s “visual guide to the raid…” that they seem to be jumping the shark, somewhat…it’s very like the Bin Laden “raid”.
I wonder how long the guys who were on the “raid” have got before their helicopter goes down somewhere hard to get to and they all die a fiery death…
and haven’t they killed him a few times already..
According to some longtime sources he’s a Mossad asset called Simon Eliot..He’s the guy behind and to John McCain’s right in that old photo..the slim brooding one..he let himself go a bit…
This is the sixth time Bagdaddy has been “killed.”
I wouldn’t believe the helicopter guys going down unless it was purely by accident. They target those skeptical of their stories as much as they target those who aren’t. I believe there’s very, very few people they have to kill to silence. They simply control both sides of the story and everyone collaborates either willingly or not so willingly. Collaboration is the name of the game.
You might have the Kennedy brothers, Gaddaffi, Saddam Hussein and a countless number of other dearly departeds disagree with any sugar-coating hypothesis over ‘disappearances. The bastards at the top have no morals, scruples nor compunction. They are psychopathically ruthless. If and when any human has reached the stage that ‘they’ are capable of murdering presidents, or downing passenger filled commercial aircraft … to wage war through deceit – in the interests of an ‘agenda’ … they have lost any modicum of humanity. Just take a take a moment to look around – it is frightening …
You misunderstand me, hotrod31. No sugar-coating. Those you mention are a different kettle of fish. The power elite like to intimidate us by telling us they kill people when they don’t, even if they actually do kill a lot of people for real.
They made out they killed Danny Jowenko in a suspicious car accident on his way home from church. As if. A&E for 9/11 Truth are a government-sponsored organisation who most generously push out lots of excellent information about the demolitions of the buildings while aligning themselves with the fake “loved ones” such as Bob McIlvaine in order to perpetuate the key lie of 9/11: 3,000 people died and 6,000 were injured. Why would they kill Danny when they’re pushing out the truth themselves? When he was shown the collapse of WTC-7 on Dutch TV, of course, he was already familiar with it. As if a controlled demolition expert wouldn’t have known about it beforehand.
They had no reason to kill the people in the helicopter – as if these people wouldn’t know and be silent about it. For goodness’ sake. The world is full of willing collaborators – just doin’ their job doncha know. It’s just intimidation to make us feel they’re all powerful and will kill whenever they feel like it – which isn’t to say that isn’t true to a very large degree but they still push it further with fakery cos they always love to dupe us and feed us all sorts of distracting nonsense. Always.
Petra, it needs to be pointed out that one should never stand between the oligarchs and the money-trough … the sanctity and preciousness of human life becomes meaningless. Go figure …
Power corrupts, total power corrupts … totally.
To grasp even a smidge of this epithet, take a minute to focus on even the lowly (arse-wipe) backbench polly and how most experience behavioural transmogrification once they’ve attained even a mere sniff of authority (even if originating only from the putrifying entrails of their own self-importance) Well, imagine how intoxicating the heady mixture becomes near the perceived apex of the power index.
One might well get to feel that they are virtually invincible and untouchable to boot. Just saying …
Sanctity of life is never my argument, hotrod31 – it’s always about FOOLING us and playing to our tendencies to believe. I ask you what is your reason to believe anything at all that they tell us? Anything at all. I only believe according to the evidence – or I certainly try to. Who told us about this helicopter load of people killed and what’s the evidence?
In Apartheid era South Africa, I knew of many, too many, ‘disappearances’ and disgustingly sick and heinous crimes committed by the legal authorities and sanctioned by the government of the day.
The saddest and most disturbing part at the time was – the psychopathic tendencies of some of the Anglo-Afrikaaners were deceptively manipulated and used to full effect by the corrupt Corporate titans and the ubiquitous ‘Shadow Government.’ They created proverbial monsters out of essentially decent people, as is done in [too] many Western ‘security ‘ organisations.
Just to be more explicit – they tell us that they killed OBL and none of us believe that, OK? Then they throw in the killing of the helicopter people because we will have a tendency to believe that. But both stories are false. There is absolutely no reason whatsoever that they would kill people within their military because they might know the “oh so big secret” that they didn’t kill OBL. Big deal. Do you think soldiers don’t know loads of other secrets that don’t get published in the media? They don’t kill people every time they know a secret. Thousands of people know from the inside that 9/11 was a staged event – they’re not being killed off because they’re collaborators and stay mum, and, of course, the fact that it was completely staged (there is no evidence of dead or injured even if some people might have been killed or injured) means it’s not the terrible secret that most truthers think it is.
And just to add again. It reminds me of the alleged shooting of Lee Harvey Oswald. They made out to the disbelievers that he needed killing because of his momentous confession, “I’m just a patsy”. Of course, if LHO had been a genuine patsy he wouldn’t have said that at that time, that’s ludicrous. He was the designated patsy and he recited his scripted line. We’re supposed to believe that Jack Ruby killed him because he might spill the beans? LHO was an agent doing his job and they sheepdipped him as they do for their other agents. We know he wasn’t killed because no still from the “live” video of him being shot matches the photo so the shooting was obviously staged. Of course, they could have ultimately really killed him anyway and you’re welcome to believe that if you choose.
https://occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com/lho-shot-tvphoto-comparison.html
People simply don’t recognise the sophistication of the power elite’s MO although it’s not actually all that sophisticated when you comprehend it, it makes perfect sense. What needs to be understood is that they propagandise equally to the believers and the disbelievers. Equally. They’ve got us skeptics covered too and that really needs to be understood.
And just to add yet again. I met someone whose father was at the scene of the 2002 Bali bombing. He was not a collaborator but he could tell that people were not killed and injured as reported. Do you think he went to the media and said, “Hey, that bombing was a bombing in an evacuated area and death and injury were staged?” Do you seriously think he would do that?
I mean, I write to the SMH telling them their stories are fake. What difference does it make? Zero.
I still like your pieces for “Occums Razor’ though …
Never ever underestimate the power of the individual …
Have a great day. Do take care.
The US is a rogue state and has been one for many decades.
The U.S. REGIME broke/breaks international ‘law’ and claim it as an achievement.
Ignoring borders and treaties and conventions on a whim – that sounds very familiar. It all sounds very familiar and I can’t quite remember, but there is a word for that. Yes, it’s called FASCISM.
FASCISM gives an outer space flying 🐛 (B=F, G=CK) about any laws, regulations, rules, codes, tact, courtesy, consideration, benevolence, justice, corruption, lies, deception, treason, theft, rape, violence, slavery and racism. It promotes the worst of the worst human condition – Psychopathy.
Don’t let anybody fool you. Fascism is multi-partisan. It has nothing to do with ‘left’/’right’. Fascism is an ideology that has not only survived WWII and the ‘cold’ war, it was nourished by each U.S. regime in question. The U.S. regime is the mother of all fascist dictatorships. Dressed in (virtual)entertainment, (for-profit)sports, (for-profit and power)religion, (stool pigeon)celebrities, (cyber-)sex and (opioids)drugs and (subliminal frequencies)rock’n roll. Now available on the internet of nightmares. Nightmares and Horrors in 5G.
The most important part in defeating Fascism is to defeat it in oneself. It lives where there are spots in which the otherwise rational mind finds reason to award blame onto others. Not only for everything, but most notably for everything oneself is guilty of. The keys on my keyboard that spell ‘Psychological Projection’ are blank. The white paint is gone.
Fascism could very well be Psychological Projection times Psychopathy by any other name. It needs to be emphasized, that it only works in divided societies. Fascism never has a chance against a united population that looks through the deceit called fascism. Hence the distraction from the hyper fleecing of tax payer money upwards into the club that neither the working, nor the middle class will ever be a member of.
The present behavior are the final stages of a terminal disease. One might argue about the diseases, emphasis is given to ‘terminal’. The masses are advised to take things into their own hands. With due diligence first achieve food security. Each human being’s priority has to be to grow sufficient amounts of organic food to survive. The revolution does not live off talk alone. Even though it might be helpful in starting the revolution before the stomachs go empty, empty stomachs are a strong unifying force. But a stomach can only be empty for so long. Ask the Yemenis, for example.
It’s the first responsiblity of any human being for it to be self-sufficient. It is their society that helps where self-sufficiency of the individual cannot be achieved due to any handicap.
Shift all attention and resources into growing organic food. Starve fascist corporations instead of Yemenis to death.
Wash Rinse Repeat!
And just like that, el-BigDaddy is wiped off the face of the MSM for the ….5th time?
Photo brought to you by Rita & Friends over at SITE…. Good job lads! Chubby pale hands, no tan, looks like he has been hiding in Tel-Aviv for quite some time!
Just like Mr.Obama – soon after taking office he announced the elimination of another – now you see me and now you don’t character.
Comic books for the masses.
if this operation really happened the special ops boyos should watch their backs.look what supposedly happened the to the special forces ops who killed osama bin laden.
**Newsflash: according to Sputnik News, Netanyahu has just accused Iran of developing cruise missiles capable of hitting any target in the Middle East, and of planning to deploy them in countries like Yemen, etc etc etc. Yawn.
It was almost predictable this war criminal would start jumping up and down about Iran. What a coincidence!
Nuttyyahoo doesn’t have to bother developing cruise missiles himself.
He gets them for free from all the stooge goy whores in Congress at the expense of the goy taxpayer.
Like all the F16s, Arrow missiles, Iron Domes, Apache helicopters, Merkava tanks, nuclear warheads and Dolphin submarines.
All completely buckshee.
Joe Shlomo in Tel Aviv doesn’t have to put his hand in his pocket for a single shekel.
Just as Israel are effectively a member of the EU, receiving millions of Euros to develop military products but paying nothing into the EU.
Does this mean that Israel is really, really smart, or that the Goys are really, really dopey?
It means that the goy leaders are really, really greedy and really, really obsequious grovelling whores.
And the goys are really, really dopey for not stringing them up from the nearest lamp post.
Next week Donald Trump is going to off Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and the genie from Alladin’s lamp.
Good point, Kit.