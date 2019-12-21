Connecting the Dots

John Steppling
“Capitalists are no more capable of self-sacrifice than a man is capable of lifting himself up by his own bootstraps.”
Lenin – Letters from Afar
Many on the left seem to have forgotten that capitalism is actually bad. That the reason the planet sinks under the weight of pollution and militarism is because of capitalism.
Nothing that works within the capitalist system is going to save anyone and will only reinforce the existing problems and further the suffering of the poor and disenfranchised.
Now allow me to first start with a few observations on writers published by leftist sites…in this case Counterpunch actually. Louis Proyect titles his piece as a question, If Time Magazine Celebrates Greta Thunberg, Why Should We?
The answer is, if TIME celebrates something, if corporate media celebrate someone or thing, the response should logically be INVESTIGATE and be suspicious. Which is what Cory Morningstar has done.
But Proyect spends his the entirety of his pointless article attacking Morningstar….go figure. He also lies. Morningstar does not attack Greta, she investigates the forces behind Greta. For a guy who wears his marxism like placard around his neck, you would think Proyect might grasp the distinction. Cory Morningstar is almost certainly the most important living journalist in the world (next to Assange perhaps).
And just by way of cursory correction…when Proyect writes:
Just two months ago, (Jamie) Margolin joined other young people in suing Democratic Governor Jay Inslee and the State of Washington over greenhouse-gas emissions. Inslee depicts himself as a liberal, environmentalist governor. If Margolin is a Trojan Horse like Thunberg, her choice of a target hardly sounds like she is trying to make it in corporate, Democratic Party, environmentalist circles.”
…what he fails to recognize is that Margolin is already in the Democratic Party inner circles and served as an intern for Hillary Clinton.
But the bigger problem is that Proyect seems on board with all the activities of Thunberg, and her cohorts. Proyect quotes Morningstar…
Today’s climate emergency mobilization must be recognized for what it is: a strategically orchestrated campaign financed and managed by the world’s most powerful institutions – for the preservation of capitalism and global economic growth. This is the launch of a new growth industry in the Global South coupled with the creation of new and untapped markets.”
And then writes…
Yeah, who cares about icebergs melting and the Great Coral Reef disappearing? The real problem is capitalism—as if the two phenomena were not related.”
The entire point of Morningstar’s work is to bring attention to the fact that Capitalism IS related, not just related but the primary cause of planetary destruction. How does massive PR and billions of marketing stop the death of coral reefs?
But again, class analysis is the issue (and perhaps an inability to read carefully). Thunberg has enlisted corporate billionaire backers (well, they enlisted her). That was the goal.
If Proyect thinks the capitalists behind Thunberg are about to bring radical change and challenge the status quo, he is for a rude awakening. But then Proyect calls Off Guardian a conspiracy-minded site. Such provincial disdain is all too representative. But more on conspiracy theory below.
Allow me to link to Morningstar’s investigation of We Mean Business, a project that gets the Proyect stamp of approval (We Mean Business, not Morningstar)…
I ask the reader to consider the facts. (hint: class analysis, the rich are not there to help anyone but themselves).
Then we have Kirkpatrick Sale and an article (Political Collapse: The Center Cannot Hold) that might well have been written by the state department.In this hideously distorted piece Mr Sale also lies. The biggest of his falsehoods is that Venezuela is a failed state. Uh….maybe he has a different definition. But what Sale is really doing is excusing and providing cover for the Imperialist west.
Yemen is listed as failed but the reasons for its failures are not really made clear. Global Warming? The correct answer is a vicious several year-long attack by the Saudi monarchy and the US and UK military. A genocidal assault that has resulted in mass death and pestilence (180,000 NEW cases of cholera were just reported by WHO). But Mr Sale never mentions that.
Not a peep about western militarism. Not a single word. Nor about the orchestrated illegal covert CIA assault against Venezuela, and more recently and successfully, Bolivia. Imperialism is not touched upon, even once.
Mr Sale writes:
At the moment, there are no less than 65 countries are now fighting wars—there are only 193 countries recognized by the United Nations, so that’s a third of the world. These are wars with modern weapons, organized troops, and serious casualties—five of them, like Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Somalia, and Yemen, with 10,000 or more deaths a year, another 15 with more than 1,000 a year—all of them causing disruptions and disintegrations of all normal political and economic systems, leaving no attacked nation in a condition to protect and provide for its citizens.”
But he never explains the role of the US in any of this.
Who made the weapons used in these wars? Well, the answer is largely the US, but also Russia, China, Israel and Brazil. But the vast majority are from the US. Also Syria was targeted by the US for a coup (referred to in polite company as regime change..a term created by the marketing arm of the Pentagon).
Assad has openly been a target of the U.S. Who created and funded ISIS in fact? Answer is the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Not a word about that fact either.
Here is another quote from Sale…
“These include seven completely failed states—Congo-Brazzaville, Central African Republic, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, South Sudan, and Venezuela—and another seven that are on the edge—Guinea, Haiti, Iraq, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, Chad, and the Sudan—plus 19 that are in an “alert” category, meaning that some but not all government functions have failed, 15 in Africa and 4 in Asia.”
What do these nations have in common?
They were targets of the Imperialist West (directly in the cases of Syria, Yemen, Somalia and South Sudan, and Iraq…not to mention the non-failed Venezuela, or indirectly in the neo-colonial plunder of Congo, AFR, Guinea, and Haiti). And, as I pointed out, Venezuela is not failed, nor even close to failed. Its a perfectly functioning country under sanctions by the US. Another fact Sale omits.
Why is Libya not on that list? You know, Libya, where the U.S. destroyed the African nation with the highest standard of living on the continent and reduced it to a slave market run by traffickers.
All in all, Sale is either about room temperature IQ or just a liar or politically aligned with the State Department and Pentagon.
I have no idea which but I do wonder why his tripe is appearing in a leftist site like Counterpunch.
Proyect I understand, because he wears that placard announcing he is a leftist, and because he sort of is an editor at CP. Sale doesn’t and isn’t, so I really do wonder at why this reactionary non-article is published by anyone this side of the CATO Institute?
But that brings me to the next point, which is the narcotic-like effect that the entire Greta story has had on, mostly middle-aged white men. If you cannot but see the obvious stage-managed aspect of the Greta story, the marketing and image control involved, then you are blind or possibly caught up in the cult-like thinking of much new green activism yourself.
For one example, just look at the photo TIME used for its cover.
Greta in an oversized sweater, sans make-up —how old does she look? 13, or 14 I’d say. Well, she is in fact 16. Her sister is 15 and looks much older and certainly clearly into puberty or even past it. Greta is being presented as the virgin symbol of purity.
Now this will be called an attack on Greta…by Proyect anyway. But I am sure many others. It’s not. She is simply the actor in all this (though actors are responsible for their choices, too). For her troubles she gets yacht rides and great dining with world leaders. Why wouldn’t she sign on.
But the rest of the phenomenon is in fact global capital usurping the green movements and activists globally. And the coup in Bolivia is against the indigenous of that nation, many of whom are environmental activists as was President Morales. Which is why the smear campaign (by the same people who help manage Greta) was designed to undermine his environmental work. The biggest thing environmentally that Morales did was to throw out the U.S. military.
But the white men of the West are channelling their disappointments (because capitalism disappoints, at the very least, nearly everyone but the top 3%) into something that resembles a fairy tale narrative of a guardian flock protector (the white guy narrator) defending the honour of blond pre pubescent teenager (in volkisch pigtails and large sweater). Greta is the virgin queen of the environment.
What happens when she gets a boyfriend? I’ll be curious to see. Will the white middle-aged flock protectors feel betrayed? Seems possible. As my friend Hiroyuki Hamada noted, the white male defense of Greta is a reflection of patriarchy and that disappointments today are felt more acutely because they are more flagrant and there are fewer mitigating salves than in the past.
The point here is that why would any socialist or communist sign on to anything supported by the Royal Families of Europe, by global billionaires, and why cant they see that photo ops with Obama and the Pope are not just accidental.
Nobody ever granted Berta Cacerces a photo shoot in Vogue. A genuine activist today is at risk of death by the rising tide (rising fast) of fascism. Look at the heroic defense of Bolivia by the indigenous people of that nation. So many of whom have fought off western mining interests. And the same in Brazil where today there is a wholesale war on the indigenous. Or the vast western mining interests in Africa, and the forced displacement of entire villages to accommodate those interests. Enforced by western security forces.
Much of the climate consensus seems aligned with the ruling class in a fear of a black and Asian planet, and one that is fuelled by the spectre of eugenics (making the world safe for white people). And lest you think that at all hyperbole, just spend some time investigating the activities of the Gates Foundation. Its curious to me why so many liberals froth in admiration of Gates.
Jimmy Wu writes (Capitalism is Dangerous for Your Mental Health, Medium 2019):
Yet capitalism’s reach extends much further than its economic effects; it also shapes our ideology and how we perceive our place in the world. Modern-day capitalism, with its unshakable faith in deregulated markets, privatization of the public sphere, and austerity budgets, has of course contributed to our financial misery, leading to mass hopelessness and anxiety.
But far from being confined to economic policy, contemporary capitalism (often called “neoliberalism”) also embodies a philosophical belief that self-interest and competition, not cooperation, should pervade every aspect of our lives.
In short, our world is shaped in the image of the market. For those in distress, Margaret Thatcher’s oft-cited mantra, “There is no such thing as society,” sends the most disturbing possible message: “You’re on your own.”
This is the psychology of advanced capitalism. And Hollywood and mass media drive home in obsessively repetitious fashion that message of individualism. Of a ruthless individualism. In the recent V Wars (vampire wars) on Netflix, a doctor struggles valiantly throughout the first season looking for a cure. He fails. His only son abducted.
In the last scene we see him, presumably months later, doing chin ups…his rock hard abs and bulging biceps glistening with sweat. He turns to face the came and slings an AK 47 over his shoulder. He stares at camera…he is ready for season two. And the message is, don’t be a pantywaist doctor, they get nothing done. Be a violent sociopathic vigilante.
That’s the message of America in a nutshell.
Richard Slotkin in Gunfighter Nation wrote…
1890, the moment when the landed frontier of the United States was officially declared ‘closed’, the moment when ‘frontier’ became primarily a term of ideological rather than geographical location.”
That remains the principle shaper of consciousness in the U.S. today.
Now one might ask why so many on the left view the Climate discourse without any class analysis. Do you not think that if Prince Charles is supporting a cause that one might be suspicious? I mean would he betray HIS class? Not fucking likely. Would Pierre Omidyar? Would Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, or Bill Gates??
The answer is no, of course, and yet I see people lining up to sign onboard projects that are endorsed by millionaires and royals. Why? Well, because, partly, of what Jimmy Wu wrote. And I will add another quote from Wu’s piece…
The psychological toll of this market-extremist thinking is ubiquitous and measurable. A long line of social science research has shown that unemployed people are much more likely to become depressed; after all, under the reigning ideology, our self-worth is measured by our economic output. Moreover, since the market is (we are told) a level playing field, with no single actor appearing as the obvious coordinator, those who happen to be losers in this global scramble ostensibly have no one to blame but themselves.”
Jimmy Wu (Capitalism is Dangerous for Your Mental Health)
The same logic applies to those throwing Maduro or Morales under the bus. Or for that matter Assad. Look, if you are a leader targeted by the U.S. there must be a reason. And that reason is independence from the global neoliberal system — and independence is not allowed. Ask the people of Iran or the DPRK or Cuba. Ask Qadaffi. The U.S. does not do things for moral reasons. They are not motivated by ethics or morality.
The rise of fascism is also a reflection of the same conditions that spawned the ‘Greta Defender’ symptomatology.
Fascism is attractive to those who fear being identified as *losers*. Fascism provides a sense of belonging, of unity and purpose. American democracy does not. The ideological frontier that Slotkin noted is what defines the consciousness of most Americans, certainly white americans.
That rugged individualism that Hollywood continues to spew forth in cop shows and spy shows and lawyer shows and even doctor shows is one that is not real. There is no space, materially or psychologically, for Daniel Boone today.
Most of the empty spaces of western America are owned by the federal government.
Most land overall is owned by billionaires. Sixty-one percent of the surface land of America is privately owned. And most of that is empty. The government owns around thirty percent. The working class owns nothing, essentially. Blacks (13% of the population) own under 1%, as of 2016.
But over the past decade, the nation’s wealthiest private landowners have been laying claim to ever-larger tracts of the countryside, according to data compiled by the Land Report, a magazine about land ownership in America.
In 2007, according to the Land Report, the nation’s 100 largest private landowners owned a combined 27 million acres of land — equivalent to the area of Maine and New Hampshire combined.
A decade later, the 100 largest landowners have holdings of 40.2 million acres, an increase of nearly 50 percent. Their holdings are equivalent in area to the entirety of New England, minus Vermont.”
Christopher Ingraham – Washington Post, 2017
80% of the people live on 3% of the land.
Ted Turner owns over 2 million acres. John Malone over 2 million. Stan Kroenke owns over a million and a half acres. The Hadley family, the Galt family, the Lee family…these are the owners of America’s land. Or Anne Marion who owns the 260,000 acre Four Sixes ranch in Texas. Or the Collier family, or the Barta family in Nebraska.
All own close to a million acres of land. There are essentially 75 families, maybe a few more, that own the vast majority of land in the U.S. Jeff Bezos owns half a million acres in Texas. The Irving family owns a huge percentage of Maine, or the Reeds, who own vast swaths of northern California and Oregon.
You and I own shit. We are the new serfs in the feudalism of advanced capital. So, why defend those who represent the ruling class?
The racial disparity in rural land ownership has deep historical roots based not just in chattel slavery, but in the post-slavery period as well. After emancipation, black farmers tended to be tenants of wealthy white landowners working for sub-poverty wages and doing mostly subsistence farming.
Average land ownership for black farmers peaked in 1910, according to the Agriculture Census, with about 16 to 19 acres. In contrast, black farmers owned just 1.5 million acres of arable land in 1997.
In many cases, the land African Americans lost over the 20th century was expropriated in one form or another and not sold freely. In the 2007 documentary, Banished, filmmaker Marco Williams describes numerous examples of white mobs forcing out African-American farmers and taking their land.
This outright stealing, intimidation, and violence had a devastating impact on black wealth ownership.
Antonio Moore (Inequality.org)
Just as white America feared black ownership of, well, anything, the white ruling class capitalists today fear the potential for a black planet. America has military bases in all the countries of Africa save one. France and Germany and the U.S. continue to recolonize Africa. And now, the U.S. is directing renewed attention to Latin America where they fear indigenous power and socialist movements.
The international financial institutions, all of them situated in Europe or the U.S., are the contemporary expression of colonialism, essentially. They discipline and punish the dark-skinned peoples of Africa, South and Central America, and many Pacific Islands. And in many cases, too, those countries formally part of the Soviet Union.
If you want to grasp the work of Cory Morningstar, this is not a bad place to start for now.
One cannot separate climate change from Imperialism. You cannot separate climate change from militarism. If change is going to try to correct global warming, or limit its impact (which honestly nobody knows) then one must learn to read how marketing works.
One must question anything applauded by the Royal families of Europe, of by billionaires in general. Those billionaires will not betray their class, rest assured. The billionaires and corporate interests behind Greta Thunberg are not looking to help the poor and working class, they are looking for massive land grabs and further raids on pensions, social security, and whats left of working class and socialist movements.
Maybe Proyect can connect the dots between the coup in Boliva, the opposition in Venezuela (that failed state per Sale) and the big money orchestrating the Thunberg phenomenon. The ruling class stick together.
*Conspiracy theory* used to be reserved for invisible helicopters and such, now its simply any class analysis. Anytime someone points out who is funding a project there are cries of *conspiracy theory*.
Why would any rational person look at the Greta phenomenon and not grasp that it is manufactured? There is a LOT of money behind this girl. But the non-profit industrial complex, the UN, the World Bank and IMF — they don’t do things altruistically. Capitalism is investment, not virtue. Capitalism created the crisis, it won’t solve it. Greta also retweeted the now sort of infamous Minh Ngo tweet that was part of the smear campaign against Morales. She is linked and backed, additionally, by Purpose and Avaaz — both of whom are connected to U.S. foreign policy in South America.
But Morningstar has the details here:
She also endorses and tweets support for Hong Kong colour revolution leader Joshua Wong (yet another U.S. asset). She is, as Club de Cordeliers put it (on twitter), ‘the ruling class poster girl’. And this is not even to get into her comments about holding disobedient leaders up against the wall. The infantilism of the western public is well prepared for child leaders. This is a canny gambit by the marketing apparatus and by all indications (and articles like Proyect’s) it is working to perfection.
Greta is not anti-capitalist. She may say a few things that suggest, vaguely, an anti-capitalist sensibility, but the reality (which is what Morningstar provides) is that she works for big money, corporations and FOR capitalism.
You know when Greta gave her last speech in the U.S. … at the UN in fact…(where she flubbed her lines, saying creative PR and clever accounting. It was meant to be creative accounting and clever PR…but learning lines is tough) she sailed back to Europe. The captain had been flown in to sail the yacht on its return voyage.
The whole thing is so ludicrous and idiotic that one really does wonder if the West is not in some trance state. The inability to read marketing as marketing is at this point inexcusable in someone self-identifying as a leftist.
The system sails along, like a billionaire’s yacht, increasing profit at the expense of the everyone not of the top 2 or 3%. Greta is a manufactured distraction, and all those protests that her campaign managed to generate are not to help stop war and exploitation. They are pretty much as meaningless as choosing to drive a Prius.
I will end with a quote from Cory Morningstar (from social media)….
You are about to get slammed by 2 globally orchestrated campaigns
1. #GlobalGreenNewDeal
2. #NewDealForNature & People
And when I say slammed – I mean slammed. Like a hammer over your head. Another campaign to assist both is #SuperYear2020.
Goal: obtaining the social license required to re-boot / save the failing global capitalist economy. To usher in an new unprecedented era of growth. The monetization of nature, global in scale (new/ emerging markets)(see past posts). That is, the corporate capture of nature. Those with money – will literally buy nature.
The pitch: The ruling class, corporations, capital finance – all those that have happily destroyed the planet in pursuit of relentless profit have learned their lesson.They have magically changed. Those that destroyed the biosphere will now save it. And save you. All they need is your consent. Forget that capitalism devours everything in it’s path. They can work around this inconvenient truth. But it’s going to take everyone. There are no class divisions, we are all in this “together”. Yesterday’s capitalists are today’s activists. Accept. Join hands.”
This excellent article may help connect some dots:
http://www.stovouno.org/2019/02/23/globalism-of-climate-how-faux-environmental-concern-hides-desire-torule-the-world/
From my viewpoint we no longer live under a capitalist society: it’s morphed into an insidious form of Fascism. When our spineless politicians declared the banks “too big to fail” that threw capitalism out the window.
The Fascism becomes more obvious each day.
We have a gigantic liar, war criminal & mass murderer, the Stony Bliar, walking free & advising on govt & elections. We have a man who helped reveal war crimes, Julian Assange, banged up in Belmarsh high security, being tortured to death.
Looking back in history, reading Matt Ridley’s The Rational Optimist, for example, it is great to see the progress Mankind has made in metrics such as longevity & prosperity since coal power & the steam engine unlocked the Industrial Revolution. Life expectancy has doubled since 1900, for example.
It is difficult to see industry & fossil fuels as anything but great boons for mankind. Points that are very ably, calmly & logically made by Alex Epstein in his book, The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels.
These points of view are, of course, demonised by the 1%s owned, fake news MSM.
Also demonised is safe & clean nuclear power, another path of progress for Mankind.
Our fake news MSM scream NUCLEAR DISASTER at us every chance they get.
The facts are that there were zero radiation fatalities at Three Mile Island, one radiation fatality at Fukushima & we would need a Chernobyl each & every day to equal the fatalities & health costs imposed by coal power. There are costs to progress, but we are steered away from progress by the 1%s & their MSM, in pursuit of their 3 agendas: Depopulation, De-industrialisation & a World Totalitarian Govt.
Nuclear PhD engineer Robert Zubrin, lays this out clearly in his 2013 book: Merchants of Despair.
Written for the layman, it’s a real eye-opener.
JD.
Three cheers for John Steppling: an article with real breadth & depth.
He has seen through the man-made climate fraud & rightly called out Saint Greta for the billionaire manufactured creature she is. I have an autistic grandson & feel sorry for poor Greta: she has surely been brainwashed by her odious family et al into the climate cult.
The cult is totally anti-science: it violates the second law of thermodynamics.
A cooler body cannot warm a warmer body. It’s a fraud.
A great little book for the layman, by climatologist Dr. Tim Ball:
Human Caused Global Warming The Biggest Deception In History
Only 121 pages reveals all: the science & scandals, the politics & profiteers.
Dr. Tim names the Bankster Rockefellers & multi-billionaire cronies George Soros, Ted Turner, Maurice Strong & others as the chief pushers of this fraud.
He identifies their 3 main motives: Depopulation, De-industrialisation & a Totalitarian World Govt.
The depopulation will be as much as 95% if freakos like Ted Turner prevail.
For plotters & motives click on Quotes:
http://www.c3headlines.com
Dr. Tim has won 2 important court cases against these frauds, one vs Andrew Weaver, & one vs Mikey “Hockey Stick” Mann.
John Doran.
Methane in the Arctic and Positive feedback loops not mentioned.
Your Remarks about big money is behind Greta is wrong.
I expected more from off guardian.
We are not impressed.
have a nice day yourself.
If you can provide ONE solid scientific source for ONE piece of solid real world evidence that positive feedback loops have EVER existed in real world climate cycles I for one will be happy to debate that data with you.
Big Money isn’t behind Greta? So Amazon, Google, Facebook and BMW didn’t fund and promote Climate Strike then? Funny I thought they did.
Who is “We”, if I may ask?
It might be the royal ”we.” If so, we are honoured!
If anyone needs me, I’ll be tugging my forelock as hard as I possibly can…
For what’s its worth, I’ve started buying solar panel cells via a company called The Sun Exchange, who then install them for South African communities. I use bitcoin to pay for them and they pay me back in bitcoin. It’s not a huge return or anything but I hope this sort of direct action is a way we can start investing in actual, tangible things and services for people rather than paying straight to the fucks at the top.
Scaremongering was the weapon of choice for the US military-industrial complex to increase their sales and reach. USSR, Cuba, Irak WMD, terrorism, Iran.
Now they specifically branched out to Western teenagers and women – emotional civilians to increase profits from Green products, laws and restrictions. The phenomenal fast expansion of XR and “Greta” is a proof of this.
So I entered “Capitalism is bad for your mental health” into Amazon, and instead received the first result as being “Saving Capitalism; for the many not the few”. Or “in your face” might be a better title, authored by Jeff Bezos.
The above is an excellent article. It resonated mostly with the sense that ‘we own shit’. We cannot change anything, unless the means of production are brought into workers control. It strikes me that there is farmland aplenty in the UK, for example, yet no-one in my village works it, a friend who is a farmer cannot afford staff, yet the middlemen/producers and no less the supermarkets still make a profit, only to throw away vast quantities of food. It is overproduced yet unaffordable, intensively farmed (more often abroad?) by people earning zilch. If it were produced by local people working those fields, and stayed local, I’m quite confident that Britain could be near self-sustainable. As it is, it seems to get shipped around, and thrown in the bin. There seem to me to be acres of unused land; kept for horses and goodness knows what. Capitalism is happy for us to sit on our hands, and rot. There seems to me plenty of things people could be doing. But the land is not ours to do anything with. My point in the past, has been that; we have millions of unemployed, and a very likely environmental catastrophe. We have enough ‘Human Resources’, to cultivate an utterly different environment. But THERE IS NO MONEY IN THAT FOR THE LANDOWNERS. So I sit in a village that was once fertile fields, and watch every year as a tributary at the bottom of said village, becomes a ditch to wash away what is left of the top soil, initially carried away in huge trucks by the property developers, and listen to the sound of our gas boiler roaring away through winter, hammering rains I remember little of in my youth – perhaps due the innocence of youth, but hammering nonetheless – on a low wage, feeling powerless to do anything to reverse it. A friend and his wife cultivates his small garden in an environmentally conscious manner. They will leave their rented property for Hamburg in the new year. My mother tends her garden, having knowledge of plants that benefit the area. A generation who had some time to educate themselves about such matters. She will pass away or become too frail to cultivate the garden. I look around and see few like her in the heaving morass of concrete buildings that clad the valleys in decay or imported plastic based furnitures and paint. Dead valleys. Stripped and polluted. I’m no scientist. I remember little of what I read. But what I feel, is a kind of torture, and a trauma. Spurned upon workers, by the need to make money – as opposed to a greed to make money, by the psychopaths whom many citizens feel compelled to obey – and thus quite different. I sense a complete dereliction of duty in our culture, towards consumerism, and away from collective environmentalism; though our environment is all that we have. Bold political words, maybe; but no change in the day to day grinds of traffic congestion, every morning and evening, en route to schools, offices, hospitals, wherever people can find the money to conform. Passing by hills and trees, that stand perhaps, as a mere coincidence to the drivers, their heritage of millennia, pertaining the very seeds and roots of life on this planet. Our houses are welded to their surface, yet people seem to remain alien to them, save for a few ramblers who traverse some relatively new path through them at weekends, further kicking up precious soils to be washed away. A kind of tokenist salute, and reminder to them of where they came, to quench their soul; but not entirely repatriate it. The rains return, and erode further the foundations of our homes. Some sit in idle silence, whilst others close their blinds and revel in ‘what little time they have’; with their family, as ‘time is short’, and ‘people turn on the telly to forget about all the horrible things in the world’. And like ‘all the horrible things in the world’, and all the decreasing good things in the world, they too shall be washed away, along with their visual narcotics and disposable ready meals. The trauma does not heal via self-medication, in the form of alcohol, live music, telly visual, audible, or printed fiction. It doesn’t heal by way of ‘good company’, therapy, emotional support groups, or even by way of ‘sustainably farmed’ diets. It heals, by way of labour. And a system that gives a damn enough, to liberate and incentivise the cultivation required to reverse man’s suffering; by way of cultivating the (metaphorically, if not literally) dead earth that surrounds us, for miles and squares miles all around. With native plants, and maybe arduous – but not intense – methods of farming. That is where ‘the goodness’ of life exists. As unappealing as it may be portrayed, by the squeaky clean Disneyland curators, who seemingly wish to clad our hilltops in plastic californicated golf resorts, our flood planes with cheap houses and artificial shopping streets, whilst our towns can rot in damp concrete dwellings for single parent families, mould, and the bilge of homeless peasants. Mortuaries of the jumped up soulless nobodies every Friday and Saturday night. We are afforded little choice, within a system that professes almost overwhelming material choice, for those who can (still) afford to buy it, but few scruples – or opportunity – of how to spend it. Our lives are reduced to a basic instinctive quest to survive, whereby the only qualities or satisfaction to be found are within the delusions we are prepared to accept, from the ruling class, in the establishments or vending houses through which labourers mercilessly waste everyone’s time. Time that we do not have. Time that they want us to squander. Time enough for us to lose.
Good comment, thank you for sharing. But also very pessimistic. Which reminds me of Gramsci’s quote: ‘pessimism of the intellect, optimism of the will.’
There are plenty of chances to change things for the better, it’s just not the chances we are been giving from those who want to control the world as they have controlled it for hundreds of years: more for themselves at the cost of everyone and everything else. I also disagree with the idea of urgency. That we live in apocalyptic times is a mindset that is as old as the Bible. I think we have plenty of time, if not now, then in other times to come.
The comment on self-medication is a good one. I tried that myself in my, what Byron called, ‘middle ages’ like many others did an do too, but was fortunate enough to try to find healing in books, art, philisophy and nature instead of drugs, careers, and risky relationships. It did not change anything to the world I lived in, but it certainly did not hurt my world-view. But the biggest luck there was that I was born and raised in a surrounding where people cared for another, so I had a safety net. It gave me the (much needed) time to think things through for myself.
And since I know where I came from, I just try to give other people the same safety-net that I had. Many people do that, it is the natural way. But of course that type of living is not promoted by the people who want more for themselves at the cost of everyone else. And therefore promote the sex and the city, bright lights big city, American Psycho kind of living, and similar drugs that just don’t work.
I know the frustration of seeing people deluding themselves through all the stuff they get pumped into their head since kindergarden. And that it seems hopeless to change their world-view. But I find comfort that many people before me struggled with the same problem. To paraphrase Max Planck, he said: ‘A new truth does not triumph by convincing its opponents and making them see the light, but rather because its opponents eventually die, and a new generation grows up that is familiar with it’.
I do believe that a new generation grows up with seeing things that are familiar with the importance of empathy towards nature, animals, ourselves, and that gullibility is the only thing a human should root out for himself for the simple reason that gullibility kills and destroys.
But don’t expect to find any of those thoughts and feelings in your local journal, tv or by those who get paid to sell the message that the greatest thing one can achieve is by making oneself into a product that makes fortune and fame and nothing else.
You see, at this time, it becomes more and more clear what is actually going on. Ever more viewpoints arise, or appear, that make the source of humanity’s real problems more obvious than a pink painted Elephant in an Ansel Adams picture.
There should be a continuous thread somewhere secure and open, where people can discuss in real time the issues that plague them already. And their conclusions. Their observations. Their rising Awareness.
This is not about saving the Earth. This is about saving the Earth for humans and their spiel.
However, it is absolutely clear beyond the shred of a doubt, that Cockroaches will be the next dominant species on Earth. Will they teach their children about a huge species that blew up the whole planet 420 million years ago?
stages are reached….where it is “decided” that changes must be made in order to activate transformation toward an imagined goal – movements (not of our design) built though those we Elect to rule over us – being the genuine reason they need us to acquiesce to them, for they must complicate our time with manufactured events and regulated movement, with needless desire and indebted routine that connects the masses to a prosaic existence where supplied fabrication becomes the original standard, and therefore, the more fooled we are by the fakery – the more we disown out true selves, imperceptibly…..and easier the alignement, virtually programmed.
I find it interesting how XR including Thunberg do not point out the devastation caused to the planet and humans by the following (and if you try to discuss these subjects in their own orgs, meetings & foums you get ignored, ridiculed, censored and even gaslighted and banned:
– the current and past decades & decades of geoengineering/chemtrails
– damaging frequencies: EMF, RF (incl.wireless and dirty electricity) e.g. 5G
– GMOs
– fracking
– Smart Grid/Internet of Things/Smart Cities (incl. Mega cities with their human densification e.g. micro-flats/pods and co-living stack ‘n’ packs)
– why the UN’s goals put their environment supreme over humans (rather than helping the environment hand-in-hand with helping humans)
– why the general public get no say (power and decision-making) about the UN agendas like their SDGs, Agenda 21/2030/2050 etc
Or the pollution caused by army drills and war.
Yes! Exactly. E.G. Depleted Uranium among other things (purposely used), and its despicable consequences (see Iraq and other places). XR don’t place much (if any ) emphasis on the Military-Industrial-Complex, do they.
Yeah, we live in intresting times, indeed, and by now even you should understand why the Chines sees this as an curse while arrmagedon was an hickup because of bad trasnlation and the word means trasition, an road crossing to be more precise.
Yeah, CO2, huh, from the infamous Hockeystick to our very own Missias, Saint Greta the nincompute.
I could link to scientists whom indeed works with atmospheric conditions, to solar radiation, and chemists whom can tell you the truth about CO2, witch never have and never can do anything with weather, and sea levels, from milleniums to the present, talk about what some idiots drool about biodiversity, when Polar bears have endured thru times when there was NO icecap at all to the present in our Mother Earths history, and what on earth can an rise if any have or cause of negative impackt when ME have been almost wiping out humans and most of the other things walking and crawiling on our heep of rock floating in an universe we know little or more or less nothing about apart from what we see.
The corruption of science, huh, virtual particles, I agree with an coment whom said why not call em Unicorn particles, at least they are claiming the same and that name is atleast humoristic.
The scams runs deep, but is keept alive in an people dumber than briks, and echoes issues they have read on our “eminet” MSM, and watches TV, where other so called experts and “scientists” drools about AGW, and slams us for been Deniers, yeah, along with Flatearthers, Anti-vaxxers, and Russian trolls, yup, and while the same people claims with dead seriousness that Something can indeed come out from Nothing.
Shake this box of Nothing for some billion years and presto, we have something, and shake this something for some more billions years and Lo and behold, we have something more.
Huh.
My shit list could be widen to other issue/s as well but leaves it there when I agrees with the basics of this article, hehe, we are f…. hard, realy hard, and bitchslapped around to where we are just dizzy, and cant focus, because the manure is flowing from everywhere, all the time, and they lie about everything, and when I say everything, I mean it, every f…. thing.
Since I am an old grump f…. I have an christmass gift to the morons, aka Americans, if there stil are some left in that asylum we know as the Imperial banana republic, UssA ( the Union of Sociopaths, scumbags and A..holes), lead by an knuckledragging vilage idiot from NY the oragne Chimp, and I am certain of something, and this was written in an article I read over att Whatreallyhappened, where the truth was lightened, about the Impissment saga, the Punch and Judy show in and on the TV/MSM, where the real deal, isnt the Impissment saga, but hidden with in this is what I find far more damaging in this Coup atempt/s time, the fake witchunt on Trump, is that the DNCs, incl the MSMs, the Oligarcs, is hell bent on and thats NOT impeasment, but to take and make the goverments branshes hollowed out like an swiss chees, the present impeacement is dead, but they are attacking the Excecutive branch, and thats what I warn you about, the moment they have managed to do that, is when your nation seeces to be an republic, and the constitution is dead, deprived of meaning since its been neutralizes thru the manuvering of this scums to take out and make an new constitution and that one, is all theirs to do, you have lost your nation to traitores within.
DO YOU UNDERSTAND THIS.
I knew this impeacement was an freak show, and so far they have, despite the so called division as they pretent it is in the Senate etc, was to cover over something far more sinister, and even thoe the Trump is an conman, I know it now, have been a part of it all the way, just look at whom is behind him, and what have been agreed upon, unilateraly, sides dont matter, patriot act to the various new laws and the attack on Europa.
Tump have lost the ONLY thing He needed, the only thing that made the difference, the sole reason for been in the WH, trust.
He have nothing left, and I see the next year as crusial, what comes, I dont know, but if nothing changes, I am afraid we are heading into something nobody wants, an resesion of biblical scales, instigated and run thru by the Bankers and the imperial banana republics MIC.
So, with this, I hope you have an nice christmass, be nice, do good things, because we may not have the same cicumstances next time.
I am not by nature pessimistic, or dooms day sayer, I hate them, like the screaming about our world worlld burn next week, but the coming months, if the traitores gets their way, I am afraid everything will change, and never forget this Americans, empires always ends, and the Only thing that can take you down, is the enemy within.
That is whats happening as we speak.
Hang em all, and if not, they will hang is separatly, one by one to there is no resitance left, but even then I also know one thing, certain, like death, is empires always ends, it may take milleniums, but eventually they end.
You have been warned, and I am dead serious.
Wake up or die asleep.
peace
No one explains better who this false CO2 propagandists are than the great James Corbett.
The follow up of his video “How Big Oil conquered the world” is his video “WHY BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD”. There we get informed why BIG Oil or “The “Oilygarchs” created and press forward this CO2-myth.
A must see!
You find this Video (“WHY BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD”) on Youtube – https://youtu.be/0wlNey9t7hQ – or on Corbett’s site https://www.corbettreport.com/?s=Big+Oil (look there for “WHY BIG OIL CONQUERED THE WORLD”).
I think that most can see where this is going…
Harry Dunn’s family ‘reassured’ after meeting with Priti Patel
These vermin are trying to soft-soap the extradition of Assange.
It’s the label, “capitalism” which confuses the issue here for many on the “left” (another confusing label), I’ve sometimes heard it said that the problem is Bad Capitalism, and that capitalism itself is a good thing. There is probably useful food for thought in that idea – but I feel the need for more precise definition, and my hunch is that the problem is simply Unsupervised Capitalism.
As we currently know it, capitalism has got away with being staggeringly unaccountable, but this never needed to be the case, nor is it now necessary for it to be the case. It has profited, deliberately, from the unwillingness of intelligent, educated people to stand up and protest in large numbers; to insist that adequate accountability be forcefully enshrined in laws, constitutions and tenets, valid everywhere under the demands of mere common decency.
We don’t even need labels like “left” to betoken common decency, because that sets up an unrealistic opposing “right”, which, if you ask anyone within its ranks what they think of common decency, would be heartily approved by them too.
I’m in favour of spelling out things without labels, so that when I speak of common decency, I am implying that its opposite is indecent, or even obscene, which is why I would prefer not to label my philosophical opponents “the right” at all. That’s much too polite a term.
One of the lowest tricks which the indecent, obscene elements in our modern politics use regularly is to rig the game so that they somehow end up judging themselves in crucial matters. So of course they always find themselves to be innocent of all wrongdoing.
Let’s sharpen our ability to notice when they stoop to that level, and call them out on it; and let’s stop using “left” and “right” as if those words signified two equally valid viewpoints.
In truth, “left” would never exist at all if it didn’t represent decent human behaviour, and “right” is a comfortable-sounding word which conceals the indecent and the obscene.
At this stage of human evolution, we shouldn’t even be debating that. Our future won’t just come by itself; it now requires our active participation, or it won’t exist.
Capitalism destroyed human evolution because it had nothing better to do.
Man should be credited for being as dumb as a bag of rocks just like modern advertisers portray him.
I’d agree with you, except that capitalism also consists of those dumb men.
We can surely do better than that.
wardropper, the general election was totally rigged, which kind of negates your arguement.
I just about agree with everything you say in your post.
What you don’t seem to see is just how totally corrupt the world you live in is.
I think you misunderstand my argument, Rob.
It’s not that we should trust capitalism, but, on the contrary, we should mistrust unsupervised capitalism and its inherent temptations for the greedy by enforcing strict controls on what it is allowed to get away with.
We’re talking about how to deal with fundamentally dishonest people, so that they can’t harm normal society with impunity. That requires setting, and enforcing, rational, and detailed standards of honesty, which have recently become an optional frill in all our politics. An unnecessary inconvenience to the corrupt, in fact.
Like you, I am totally convinced that the GE was rigged, and I believe I see the world’s sickening corruption as clearly as you do.
Can you imagine Tiny Tim as figurehead for the Climate Change Movement singing Tip Toe Through the Tulips as opposed to Greta & the D-Funkadelics doing climate rap?
I long for the good old days of Big Band music & smoke filled bars.
Proyect is not with the effort to criticize. Afterall he writes for, inter alia, Counterpunch. Another source not worth criticizing since its founder died.
just to add that I really admired your book…globalization of american fear culture. Ive quoted it, im pretty sure, a couple times on my blog.
i would have preferred an id magazine fashon cover with a queen victoria winking greta.
this is a great boy who will soon be a new old man.
i have looked at all the data and it is true the world had only 33 years left but that was then this is now.
some are saying we only have 13 years left eye say in cern time we may only have 13 months maybe even
66 days because the climate crisis is crashing time as we speaketh we need emergency earth repair taxes all over now.
we in the west must year zero so india and china can grows
make bike your friend eat insects pay your pollution dirt tax
help richard branson and sting build greta a virgin balloon so she can look down and spit on is and inform us via loud hailer that we must work harder and pollute less.
let greta be your obrien
boots the chemist have a free triple vaccine shot for all members who believe in the extinction rebellions all overs
take the shot and shots
pause and refresh
and why not already
Banking Nature – a documentary on youtube offers a glimpse into the way ‘carbon’ guilt offsetting operates.
“Cory Morningstar is almost certainly the most important living journalist in the world (next to Assange perhaps)”. Assange is the most important. As for Cory Morningstar, I’ve never heard of her, and she doesn’t have a Wikipedia article. Who is she? Also; “…capitalism is actually bad”. No. Some aspects of capitalism are bad, some are good. And their are more acceptable flavours of capitalism that undoubtedly work to the benefit of mankind, and the planet.
How can the concept of eternal growth benefit the planet?
Lookit, planet Earth was doing nothing anyways and an eternal growth conundrum was just what the good doctor ordered so that planet Earth had something to do in its infinite bordom.
Opposing planet Earth via atmosphere & stellar activity was not enough interaction for planet Earth to be meaningfully engaged existentially, of course. Man had to find a reason for planet Earth to exist because man does not know why it exists.
MOU
What type of growth? The world needs to move from extensive growth to intensive growth, but the latter is still growth, and is good for the environment and mankind generally.
Not having a Wikipedia page is a plus since it indicates lack of corporate approval.
It means they are not notable.
we should all listen and mark the words of greta
already
for like damian omen and the baby from rosemary polanski the babies are important are they not.
we need to listen to the kinder surprise
the kinder know knowledge do they not.
let us not look at the greta family of actor going back hundreds of years kingsmen and queensman.
greta gets the man of the year awards all media overs
for is she not that already
is 16 not man for the army
we are dirty goy we must pay the taxes making the planet clean again like it was in caanan and babylon
not forgeting khazaria.
we must pay we must regress eat bugs and except are barbera lerner spector futures
mongrels all
the owls have it we must become husk picked bare
is it not
the city of london needs the monies for oded yinon when israel is mighty
the sucking hollowing out by vampyre must go on
and why not
we are dirty goy we must pay the taxes making the planet clean again like it was in caanan and babylon
not forgeting khazaria.
How does this kind of anti-Semitic tripe remain here?
Freedom of speech Louis. And Mr Wisdom does have a point considering the genocidal content of much of the Old Testament – as with Canaan. From Wiki:
We are then reassured that “genetic and archeological evidence prove that the Canaanites were never exterminated “. Of course all this means is that the Canaanites were never *completely* exterminated. But the thought was obviously there.
Freedom of speech Louis.
I guess I have different standards. I would not allow anti-Semitic, racist, homophobic or sexist comments on my blog. But if that passes muster here, so be it.
Well this is the whole problem. We know the labels of outrage: “anti-Semitic”, “racist”, “homophobic”, “sexist” etc. – and I daresay there will be another couple of dozen of them by the time we get to next Christmas. But who is the judge here? And it’s oh so easy to play the morally offended card and just make everything go away. But what is it that’s being banished?
One of the reasons that Off-G existed in the first place was the seemingly compulsive banishing of comment after comment on the Guardian. Whole swathes of communication “disappeared”. And we’ll never know why. We are supposed to trust those who set themselves up as moral guardians.
In any case Off-G do have a limit but they converse with those who they deem offensive first. And they explain WHAT the offense is. It’s nice to be treated as adults in this way.
marxism burst forth from the loins of the zionist
as a marxist louis project
tell us about the family the history of karl?
who or what where his family connections
zionist rabbi class perhaps?
what exactly is your project louis?
i think the world is tired of your internationalist
projects
my boy
already
You who said Vanessa Beeley was “too ugly to fuck” are saying you “wouldn’t allow sexist comments”?
Because we have an open comment policy , which means a very tiny minority of our thousands of visitors sometimes post racist stuff. We will generally remove the worst examples, but since we get hundreds of comments a day some will occasionally slip by. And we have to moderate sensitively since free speech includes the right to be offensive and ridiculous – up to a point. As witness the fact you are free to roll up here and be abusive to the site, its authors and readership – a luxury not available to visitors at the outlet you work for, we understand.
As witness the fact you are free to roll up here and be abusive to the site, its authors and readership – a luxury not available to visitors at the outlet you work for, we understand.
Actually, CounterPunch has a FB group that has many comments far more hostile to CounterPunch proportionately than anything seen here. Furthermore, my own blog has far more critics proportionately than this website. And I get a laugh out of them. Too bad you are so thin-skinned about my appearances here. I generally have little interest in intervening here unless it has something to do with Syria or in this instance is commentary on something I have written.
Off-G are far more thick skinned about your appearances here than you have been to criticism on your own blog. I have frequently read some – to say the least – intemperate responses from yourself. How about here:
https://louisproyect.org/2015/10/04/a-masterclass-in-sophistry-patrick-cockburn-on-the-russian-intervention-in-syria/
Comment 6 which ends with the delightfully civilised “Now kiss my ass and fuck off.”
Or how about this?:
https://louisproyect.org/2015/06/08/a-reply-to-cult-leader-david-north-on-an-american-first-strike-on-russia/
Note the grotesque picture of “David North”. Classy.
Not sure you’re wise to be ‘getting a laugh’ out of receiving majority negative responses from your readers everywhere you post. Maybe try to be a little less arrogant and consider it an indication to rethink your position on some things that so many find insupportable.
What you call ‘thin-skinned’ others might call being accountable to our readers. We certainly try to take on board other POVs – even when as aggressively expressed as yours tend to be.
You’re more than welcome to continue posting here as much as you like – it may help to widen your audience a little in these trying times.
Why Syria Louis? You only repost pro establishment narratives so what’s the point?
i am in all actuality a semite can eye bee anti myself
i am
you are not
for it is written that your tribe are histories
cookoo and red beard pirate
all actor
performing twisted and sick role
be proud of your russio turkick non semite roots
mr donmeh mr jacob frank
for your tribe kill the children of gaza every day
and they are semites all.
your gang had a transfer agreement with adolf
you fund nazi rape squads in ukraine
you sterilize oriental jews
give them jobs as cleaners
poor sephardim
ashkanazi i ask you who is the anti semite
yahoo
here hare here
but you
Proyect I understand, because he wears that placard announcing he is a leftist, and because he sort of is an editor at CP. Sale doesn’t and isn’t, so I really do wonder at why this reactionary non-article is published by anyone this side of the CATO Institute?
—
Because Counterpunch is not a line publication, obviously. People like Diana Johnstone went berserk after it began to publish articles more in line with my POV. She migrated to Consortium News, which does have a line just like Off-Guardian. In fact, it is healthy to have ideological diversity otherwise you end up with websites that essentially involve preaching to the choir. I will not name names but you know who I am talking about.
Pretend leftism is not healthy, it’s propaganda.
Regarding the CounterPuff site, Louie Proyect’s observation that – ” it is healthy to have ideological diversity ” – translates quite clearly and simply to = endless support for endless imperial regime-change wars, but all in the name of “progressive values” and only the very “best of intentions” of course. I mean, what could possibly be more “progressive” and “ideologically diverse” than support for yet another U.S. sponsored color revolution or jihadist proxy conducted – “civil war?”
Sadly the concept of “ideological diversity” at CounterPuff no longer includes many of my favorite anti-imperialist writers, such as Diana Johnstone, Andre Vltchek, Edward Curtain and C.J. Hopkins. One would imagine it is only a matter of time before we have to add John Steppling’s name to that list.
I always get a chuckle out of the idea that CounterPunch is no longer “anti-imperialist”. If you keep a running tally of pro-Assad articles there, I am outnumbered by at least 10 to 1. You can see frequent items from Jonathan Cook, Robert Fisk, Patrick Cockburn, et al. What galls people is that my single article against all theirs is a bridge too far. As for Diana Johnstone, Andre Vltchek, Edward Curtain and C.J. Hopkins, they got booted because they attacked Counterpunch on other venues. Hopkins was the worst of the lot. He assumed that I was responsible for him being dropped when I never objected to a single word he wrote there, as hackneyed as they were. I only objected to him crossposting to UNZ.com, a white supremacist website. And even then, it was an objection made on my blog, not on Counterpunch.
What would the holidays be without a heaping serving of hypocrisy and few more lies from Louis Proyect? Here’s a bit of background, for anyone unfamiliar with the events Louis is lying about …
https://consentfactory.org/2018/09/29/how-to-maliciously-smear-your-critics-and-not-get-away-with-it/
What I said is the absolute truth, CJ. In any case, you are welcome to have your stuff published on a website which is almost entirely devoted to articles arguing that Blacks are genetically inferior and that Hitler’s evil reputation was based on lies.
Of course what you claimed is not the truth, Louis, as anyone who reads the above-referenced essay (and checks the links) will quickly discover. But I do applaud you CounterPunch guys for your audacity. It takes balls to blatantly lie and smear a person, knowing in advance that he’s going to post evidence of your mendacity and hypocrisy. For example, the fact that CounterPunch has taken approximately §100K from Ron Unz, the guy that runs the “white supremacist” outlet that you are, once again, trying to smear me with, as I documented in an addendum to my above-referenced essay …
Addendum, January 2019:
In an amusing twist to the events recounted above, it turns out the CounterPunch Red-Brown hunters who are so fond of smearing writers like myself as “far-right shills” and “anti-Semites” based on the fact that we allow our essays to be posted in The Unz Review have themselves been lavishly funded by Ron Unz. Here are several public foundation records documenting Ron Unz’s contributions to CounterPunch in 2009, 2013, and 2015, totaling $75,000. And these are just the records I was able to easily find online in five minutes of googling. Not that I care who CounterPunch takes money from. (Accepting contributions from someone does not imply that you share all their views any more than being published by them does.) I just happen to find it particularly hilarious that these sanctimonious, smear-happy bullies are attempting to play the guilt-by-association game by associating the targets of their smears with a person they are associated with themselves, and have taken large amounts of money from. It’s not every day you come across that kind of utterly shameless hypocrisy.
990s.foundationcenter.org/990pf_pdf_archive/207/207181582/207181582_200912_990PF.pdf990s.foundationcenter.org/990pf_pdf_archive/207/207181582/207181582_201312_990PF.pdf
990s.foundationcenter.org/990pf_pdf_archive/207/207181582/207181582_201512_990PF.pdf
You clearly expect people to believe that when Ron Unz was donating to CounterPunch, he was also hosting a website that Black people were genetically inferior and that Hitler was slandered by the Jews. You know and I know that Cockburn broke with Unz as soon as he became a white supremacist. I guess that is par for the course with you.
edited by Admin to improve legibility
Alexander Cockburn died in 2012.
Ron Unz launched The Unz Review in 2013.
CounterPunch accepted $15K from Unz in 2013 and $20K in 2015.
Did you have any more lies you want to try out, or was that it?
https://www.adl.org/news/article/ron-unz-controversial-writer-and-funder-of-anti-israel-activists
https://www.algemeiner.com/2013/12/12/new-york-times-others-praised-anti-semitic-and-slanderous-article/
Louie, Louie, Louie! I never said that you regime-change “progressives” at CounterPuff “never” publish “anything” that might be anti-imperialist, I just said you got rid of those writers that I considered the very most clear and well informed anti-imperialist voices that were once present at CounterPuff, while of course continuing to publish your own endless imperialist pro-regime change nonsense.
It is of course just like you to twist the truth into a pretzel to fit your purposes – eh? Sort of like your endless “moderate rebels” shtick and your credulous acceptance of the OPCW management’s manipulated report, while ignoring the now many internal whistleblowers who have literally destroyed that report.
Of course the most telling phrase in your response Louie is stating that CounterPuff publishes “pro-Assad articles.” LOL! “Pro-Assad” of course translates from “Newspeak” into the actual real world as meaning – ANY article that might so much as questions the CIA sponsored MSM narratives you and others there constantly trot out in favor of more war and more regime-change equates simply into = a “pro-Assad” article. Amazing!
You’re a hoot Louie! Endlessly entertaining in a sort of dark apocalyptic post-reality sort of way. But I’d expect nothing less from “the moderator of the Marxism mailing list” at CounterPuff.
I just said you got rid of those writers that I considered the very most clear and well informed anti-imperialist voices that were once present at CounterPuff, while of course continuing to publish your own endless imperialist pro-regime change nonsense.
—
And I repeat that they were dropped after attacking Counterpunch on other venues. That’s Jeff St. Clair’s policy and clearly understandable.
May I request (once more) mr Proyect that you FORMAT YOUR POSTS. I can’t imagine you, as an editor at CP, have NO understanding of basic HTML, but since you seem unable to grasp our simple formatting, I will take you through this as if you are completely clueless.
If you look carefully at the comment form you will see a number of formatting tabs.
When you want to cite another comment or other content click the one marked “b-quote” , paste in your copied text, then click “b-quote” again. This will wrap the quoted text in a blockquote that makes it obvious to your readers you are quoting.
At the moment your quoted material is indistinguishable from your own words and highly confusing for readers.
Please do your best to grasp this very basic requirement.