Edward Curtin

It is no different now.

The yearning still gnaws.

The night dark, utterly silent,

Sky stretched endlessly back

Into an infinity beyond reach.

And the fears, the tears

Are they any different?

It is no different now.

Joy sometimes, hope too, divisions

Seemingly unbridgeable, vast chasms

Opening between those closest.

Little changes, though two thousand years

Dissolve into oblivion behind us.

It is no different now.

Plus ça change,

Plus c’est la même chose.

Always the same.

Yet a word is heard dimly

Laboring out of the deafening black

Silence, almost but not inaudible.

And the angel says, “Go out,”

And the angel said, “Go out,”

Always the angel, always the voice

Bearing us up along the way

(If you do not turn to the inner light,

Where will you turn?), always calling:

“Journey far through strange country,

Follow the light you barely see

But which is the light of your life.

Follow it across the desert of your heart

Where wild beasts seek to devour you.

There is no time, there is no time

To hesitate. Now is the star’s hour,

Now you are called on a fool’s journey

Into a pig’s pen and a child’s strange

And glorious presence.” Thus speaks the angel

Again and again, no matter how dark

The darkest day, nothing changes.

It is no different now.

Now as always is the star’s hour.

Now as then a star is born to men

To lead us on. A light that darkness

Cannot overcome, despite us.

Love is not a sometimes thing,

Though we abuse it like the earth.

It is all we have to hold us up,

And it always will.

A star is always born.