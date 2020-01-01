Songs of Longing for New Year’s Day

Edward Curtin
Like many people, when the New Year rolls around, I think of turning over a new leaf. The problem with doing that, especially in New England, is that it’s hard to find one. Nothing grows in this cold climate at this time of year, except old habits. You can turn them over but they’re still aged without a bit of green newness anywhere.
Do people fly south in the winter time to find new leaves, only to find their old selves when they get there? Is that what leaving gets you? Is that why winter in Florida resembles a geriatric ward, a place for reminiscing and Auld Lang Syne?
Stuck in old habits and wanting to throw off the old for the new, we tend to do strange things like buy new clothes, get a haircut, or resolve to form new habits that we think are good for us. But these resolutions, as the word implies, are a re-solving of what we resolved to make new last New Year’s.
So many solutions to so many old habits over so many years are still habits. And we end up being stuck in a double-bind of our own making, anchored in the past.
Habits, by definition, are what hold us back in our conditions.
Yet little else is so settled, least of all our lives, and this we sense. We may be stuck, but time passes and we will die chained to our routines unless we change. So we reach for new beginnings every chance we can get: New Year’s and birthdays being the most popular – arbitrary constructs used to propel us into what we think will be new lives.
New is easier said than done, of course. How to change? Change to what? Do we really want to change, or are all these habitual resolutions our solutions to the threat that real change entails? If we truly changed, could we change the world? And if we don’t, will we have a world to change?
New Year’s brings to mind what everyone knows: that the years come and go, they turn, we get older; we seek at every age to be transformed into new people – somehow freed from something, some inexpressible lonely burden, some guilty sense that time will devour us before we make amends.
The desire for transformation is universal. So too is the often unacknowledged awareness, that like the years that pass, we too shall “pass” – to use that evasive euphemism.
Doesn’t anyone fail or die anymore? Or is that for the poor and out-of-sight, the disappeared victims of oppressive injustice and violence? Is it that the conquerors pass and others fail?
“Don’t wait too long,” sang Frank Sinatra fifty years ago when he was struggling with aging and the thought of being over the hill, his end coming. “Why must the moments go by with such haste? Don’t wait too long.”
Much has been written about Frank, and rightly so. These commentaries have been elicited by the universally acknowledged genius of his singing, especially for his gift of soulfully expressing the deepest human emotions of love and loss and longing.
I would suggest that Frank Sinatra, and in particular his great album, September of My Years, be requisite listening for anyone interested in real change for the New Year.
In the midst of the revelry and fireworks, the old year and the new, the resolutions and irresolutions, looking back and looking forward – here is Sinatra singing of the deepest core of the year’s turning – human loneliness. And how, despite it, to love and connect. How to embrace seeming contradiction. How to change.
I never met Sinatra, but he was my mentor in this process, one that has no ending. It’s transformative work. Ephemeral, yet realer than real.
When I was young, he taught me to be old. Now that I’m old, he’s taught me to be young. How? By listening to the singing, the words that fly from his mouth come from the heart’s desires, the hunger of the soul. They pierce to the core of all our longings for change within permanence. He didn’t write the words, but he had a genius for articulating them.
As Bob Dylan said of Sinatra, “Right from the beginning, he was there with the truth of things in his voice.”
In his voice, yes. I am not speaking of the man about whom so much has been written, good and bad. I am not speaking of his politics or his personal life. I never knew the man, just the voice. That’s enough. From his voice comes truth of a very deep nature.
Listen, you older folks.
“When the wind was green at the start of the spring….”
“When I was seventeen….”
“I know how it feels to have wings on your heels ….”
Youngsters, listen.
“When you’re all alone, all the children grown, and like starlings flown away, it gets lonely early, doesn’t it, every single endless day.”
“Once upon a time….”
Everyone, listen. Connect.
Perhaps only songs can change us. Arguments so often seem to fall on deaf ears. Could it be that songs are the expression in sound of the dual nature of our New Year’s longings for newness amidst the old?
John Berger, a master political writer no matter what his ostensible subject matter – a portrait, a landscape, a singing performance – put it perfectly shortly before he died in an article in Harper’s magazine.
A song, as distinct from the bodies it takes over, is unfixed in time and place. A song narrates a past experience. While it is being sung it fills the present. Stories do the same. But songs have another dimension, which is uniquely theirs. A song fills the present while it hopes to reach a listening ear in some future somewhere. It leans forward, farther and farther. Without the persistence of this hope, songs would not exist. Songs lean forward.”
So lean forward and listen. It’s a new year. There is hope. If we change.
Frankie was not only a great singer but an excellent actor as well. His most memorable performance was as Major Bennett Marco in the Manchurian Candidate where he brought Condon’s character to life.
Anyway Happy New Year Ed.
The Song that is in your heart is who you are.
If you find and are found in a resonance that reflects the true of you, it is not IN the form – but written in your heart.
The heart that can be substituted for by emotional reactivity is who you are not. In covering over who we are is the fear and pain of loss and longing that seeks outside itself from a sense of lack, deprivation and denial.
The song in our heart can be lost to grievance and affected hates of dissociation and judgemental rejections. As if joy lies in getting rid of the hated. As if joy lies in victory rather than wholeness and self-separation rather than communioned expression.
Music and song offer transmutation of negative or conflicted self. Pain of madness into the yearning of love’s Call and Answer.
Unless the bids are singing now – there is no other guarantee – that singing will, ever be
(to paraphrase a Wendell Berry poem).
Transformation of division and conflict to prior perspective and acceptance is not something we can DO FROM within the conflicted identity. The need then is to relinquish or desist from the dictate or directive to DO something in the frame of the problem – so as to truly BE someone from a prior quality of being than the ‘mind of the problem’.
The problem conflicts and divides to isolate in struggle.
The movement of the expression of being is ALWAYS relational.
The underlying breakdown of communication in our being is reflected in the ‘problem.
If we restore alignment and communication within our being – we release from struggle within our own mind to a fresh or renewed perspective of our being, our living – AS all of this – and yet feeling and finding our way of being with all of this.
Frank’s style or manner of singing doesn’t speak to my life. But I can be glad for that anyone finds inspiration, encouragement, or true comfort in their own ways – as I do in mine.
As someone who sings – I am aware that we are socially conditioned to switch on recordings rather than bring a song to life. While we can and do give life to our world by all the meaning we give and receive – there is something more in the invitation and embodiment of singing that is the art of being. Singing is one facet of musical expression – but the conscious embodiment of truly felt (consciously accepted) qualities – is the alignment within the Creative. This is a qualitative shift that is priceless – as the revealing or uncovering of what identifies you truly – and thus opens the way for truly knowing and being known by others.
That we are habituated to artifice of a masking persona – is the covering over of who we fear to be or are afraid to be exposed or revealed as. This network of inhibition and control may seem to protect us – but at great cost. Regardless the ingenuity of the mind of repackaging of debts and denials.
To truly let the music through us is not a matter of possession and control – so much as a releasing of inhibition to a greater love that naturally focuses or aligns us in the flow of the living moment of relational being.
Sinatra and the crooners don’t really sing, but if people enjoy it, well and good.
As a Punk Rock drummer I, for one, would rather have Satan directing the music scene as opposed to Jesus Christ.
Jesus Christ was not a Punk Rocker, and Christian music is pure unadulterated swill that pours out of speakers to make one vomit in disgust musically.
Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits was the first double album I purchased in youth. Saw him in concert once at the National Arts Center in Ottawa. All the old hippies smiled at me when I joined the lineup to get in.
Have fun in Christian servitude to the God on your fiat currency, Anti-SemiticBOY.
Do you count Bach as ‘Christian music’? Papa Bach.
I would not know Bach if the SOB hit me in the face with a Grand or Steinway. Classical Music was never my listening choice except when I had this really old Experimental Psychology professor as an advisor for the thesis. He convinced me to listen to about four hours of Classical on the CBC one afternoon.
It was an assignment of sorts to see if I would like Classical Music. I absorbed the Classical Music lesson whilst I vacuumed & cleaned my entire basement so that I had something to do whilst I was being Classically Conditioned by my advisor.
Classical was never mentioned after that. He knew I was a Punk Rock drummer and more Ramones than Bach.
As a lifelong musician, one of the first ways that the scales fell from my eyes was to realize that the song is not the singer. Imperfect human beings can produce ineffable beauty. Then one comes to the ultimate realization that that is okay.
Turning back pages can at least be as important as turning pages over. Contemplate whether you made any mistakes in the past, and how you can prevent yourself from making similar mistakes in the future. Or remembering that what worked well in the past and what you therefore should try again. One can do this as a person, but also as society.
Actually the nice thing of getting older (as a person and as a society) is that your repertoire of pages can be increased, and in that way you find more opportunities to work out things for the better. Alanis Morissette sang about this (while she was still quite young, and I was too, or perhaps it was Glen Ballard, who was a bit older at the time), and of course plenty of others…
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=GFW-WfuX2Dk
Anyway, what I wanted to say is this:
Happy New Year!
Anomie, is a term some will say is being too ubiquitously used to describe a society left in spiritual despair. But it’s the best way of saying a culture lacking values, purpose, or ideals will eventually “emotionally breakdown.” We’re witnessing that now– psychologically we’re being manipulated to believe we can sustain an unsustainable way of life.
A “speck” of the population thrives while most are borderline destitute. This provides the backdrop for decades of US imperialist wars giving rise to social upheaval on every continent. The world’s population is screaming out, they’ve had enough! The neoliberal experiment has been tested and has failed. In its wake it has left a colonized world of alienated souls skirmishing desperately to barely earn ends meet. No greater purpose is expected of these forlorn individuals other than physical survival. This is the end result of neoliberalism–a social Darwinist society where humans physically operate like “lifeless lonely cogs” in a vast capitalist contraption perpetually capturing, extracting, and pulverizing souls ensuring human solidarity, empathy, and social consciousness can no longer exist. All humanity is being transformed into an inanimate mechanism functioning for the sole purpose of providing pleasure for 0.000002 percent of the world’s population.
“All humanity is being transformed into an inanimate mechanism functioning for the sole purpose of providing pleasure for 0.000002 percent of the world’s population.” Fair enough, Charlotte, if you wish to believe that then who am I to say otherwise – other than, it is my belief that whilst this may be the agenda of “exceptionalist” corporate neo-liberalism, the heresy of our age, there are increasing numbers rising up against this amongst many nations of this world – it’s just that we are kept from hearing about this by the corporate-controlled media. This is why the internet is so crucial for those who refuse to subscribe to all this falsehood and deceit. Furthermore there is a differentiation to be made between “pleasure” and “happiness” for so many of the “pleasures” we chase after are often the direct route to human misery, that which we are presented with evidence of increasingly on a daily basis. Affording the desperate and dispossessed with the hope that through solidarity and courageous perseverance we can empower ourselves to bring about the changes we wish to see, in ourselves and in all that surrounds us, is the driving force for inner transformation, which is available to all – and it is this alone that the 0.000002 per cent fear the most. They may be so extravagantly wealthy and influential and they may think themselves as being so powerful as to be at liberty to engage in the mischief of their choosing with impunity, but they are in no way immune from the inevitable consequences of their actions. As I said, what they fear the most is the rude awakening that awaits them. Extraordinary events will occur this year – there are good reasons to be optimistic, just as there are the very worst intentions of those who harbour the desire to see their dystopian prophecies fulfilled. Happy New Year or Miserable New Year ? Pick your team, take your choice. . . . .
Happy New Decade, everyone!
2020: the “decade of hope and glory”? If we change?
Ed Curtin and I seem to be on the same wavelength, with exactly the same resolution. To change or not to change: the dialectic of the old and the new? Like Ed: I question the lifelong commitment which is reduced to the “arbitrary constructs” of birthdays and New Year. Ed muses and poses the right questions, with the right sentiment, only to gloss over attending to his own rhetorical constructs without any answers. What do we have to change? Everything. Our whole relationship with everything.
The whole genealogy, etiology, and exegesis of which is already extant. But, paradoxically, it is not yet current. That is: it remains a largely scholarly and academic exegesis confined to the fields such as Sociology (Ed’s own field), Social Anthropology, Political Economy …and the more recent nascent fields of Biophysical Economics, Sustainability Science, and Political Ecology. Much of which is academically paywalled. Where it is no fucking use to anyone.
So that is part of the old: sequestering vital sociological information and knowledge; patenting it; and renting it out. Keeping vital sociological transformational knowledge from performing any useful function of actualising sociological transformation: for profit? Yet, if it were released – and there exists enough in the margins of the public domain (and decontextualised: in the mainstream) – would there be the social impetus to act?
To understand the magnitude of the problem of a “universal desire” for transformation is to encounter the unconscious. Bordieu’s *habitus* – the social setting of the dialogue of the self and the other (the state being the institutionalised ‘Capital Other’ according to Lacan) – is the concretisation of not just current habit …but the sedimentation of millennia of habitude. Which has barely changed from pagan animism (formalised by Plato and neo-Platonism) to the present.
If you feel the urge to recoil at the thought of a collectivised social unconscious that contains and reflects the outer structures of society as inner structures: that is most likely the counter-revolutionary force of the status quo in effect. The countervailing Fetish is that we are all single independent agents of free will: exercising the freedom we are compelled and “condemned” by (the Sartrean existentialist *ens causa sui*) …in an idealised Hegelian (un)Civil Society. Largely free of the state and market-forms. Crass and unjust representations of a reality shorn of any real social relations. Representations no one really believes in any more: but we have no idea how to change. That is what we are up against.
We will not understand the revolutionary force needed to break free of the old post-Enlightenment representations and appearances of reality …until we drop the ‘r’ from revolution. Evolution means the emancipation from the old inherited patrimonial institutions of market state monopoly. Which replaces genuine social relations with inauthentic social relations based on the universal equivalence of pseudo-values of the money-form. Which is the Fetish of commodity exchange. Which was pointed out 150 years ago in the first chapter of volume one of *Das Kapital* – in Section 4. Which has had a 150 year supplementary exegesis – scholastic and otherwise – only to be largely ignored.
We know the problems. If we want to. We have a 150 years of genuine anti-capitalist socialist literature: and no socialism to speak of. We know all these things intersect in a web of falsifified social relations that produce the bourgeois society. We know how to reproduce the bourgeois society as a culturally conditioned preconscious second nature. We know the market exchange of the “phantasm” of the mystical commodity-form underpins the intersectionality of all that is corrupt in this fucking cruel world. But the finest minds that ever lived – including Marx – can’t tell us where that intersectionality of the inner and outer forms occur …at the interface of the preconscious and conscious mind.
Critical Theorists and the Continental School followed the seeds of the Fetish to fruition – but offered no solution. We have no praxis or path to liberation: not in the West. But the Path – *Magga* – has also existed for millennia. When *Magga* met modernity – in the form of bourgeois market society – it spawned ‘McMindfulness’ …the latest neoliberal neuro-candy.
My point is: all the knowledge we need is there. No one is scared of cultural appropriation anymore. In the best of the West and the best of the East we have the Way; *magga* the Path; and the Zen of a liberational praxis that post-Marxian analysis lacked. The imagined geography of East and West is another somewhat arbitrary construction anyway – in a globalised neoliberal market economy that is suppurating into every socio-ecological pore in the biosphere. We have the tools to overcome our ‘social avidya’: but do we have the will? If we don’t: will we have a world to change?
Well, we do not have another ‘lost decade’ to lose if we want to find out. The exegesis of the ‘ecodharma’ means telling it like it is. We are all our own ecosophical transformation psychologists now: because we all need to carry the truth forward uncharted. If we change?
Abject poverty encumbers life to the extent of stagnation, limbo, atrophy, and normlessness. Turning over a new leaf whilst immersed in poverty is counterproductive in that nothing ever changes qualitatively or quantitatively when discretionary income is the key determinant of change.
New England wealth is likely excessive given the state & housing costs that would require one to be either independently wealthy or employed by the corporate sector as a technocrat. The materialist in New England likely hires refugees & illegal immigrants to clean their homes & mow their lawns whilst they enjoy freedom to be & learn to expand their goal seeking for more of what they already have.
It is evident that we should all look at New England wealth as anti-social antagonism & posturing for status. Class consciousness is not on the list for the wealth extracting class that reside in New England and listen to Frank Sinatra spew for inspiration to be creatively entertained as though somehow you did it your way like the Mafia linked ‘goodfella’ placed upon a pedestal for purposes of adulation.
Turning over leaves in New England may yield the disappeared corpses that the brat pack facilitated through the likes of immoral leadership in the entertainment industry.
Frank Sinatra did it the Mafia way via threats & intimidation.
Be careful when turning over leaves anywhere near New York shitty.
Call before you dig!
My way!
I choose to make only one New Years resolution…
Too become more actively involved in fighting against the dire and cruel consequences of Neoliberalism as well as supporting Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and other whistle-blowers who shines a spotlight on the war crimes of our Govts.
Regards this article, music is vitality and beauty and warmth and has kept me sane on many occasions Edward.
Many times, it has touched my soul.
And it helps to heal from painful experiences.
On that note, my heart goes out to many Australians who have lost everything in the horrific bushfires, including family members.
Entire towns literally wiped off the map, so many homes destroyed.
There’s 3 songs I’d like to share that for me are pretty special and give me goosebumps:
Engineers – ‘How do you say goodbye’?
Hammock – ‘Now and not yet’
Whale Fall – ‘Rumi’ s nation’
No predictions from me. I think most of us here see in which direction things are heading.
Gezzah
Nice sentiments.
My advice is do what you can. But take the time out to laugh about things. The things making me laugh this period are the send ups of Harry Potter films. Someone kindly posted here Stewart Lee , a stand-up comedian talking about the books. And the French and Saunders send up is good, without the swearing.
So many amusing things out there which recharge the batteries when you despair of the state of journalism and life today.
Agree Loverat. We can choose to wallow in gloom and despair at the state of the World, or we can take in All aspects of life, including the beauty of nature – even that of a single flower.
Laughter is vital for our mental wellbeing also.
Right now have the urge to watch some George Carlin clips, Cheers
Just remember, Gezzah, that as others burn, and the bush explodess, Smoko our Pentecostal Friendly Fuhrer, is secretly ecstatic. The End Times that his hideous cult promises will propel him to Eternal Bliss, and we Ungodly to Eternal Damnation, have arrived. All his work and that of his ilk, over decades, to ensure that the climate apocalypse would not be averted, has not been in vain.
As a hopeless nostalgist, I recommend all of Sinatra’s Gordon Jenkins arranged albums: “Where Are You?”, “No-one Cares” (yes the titles sum them up), the above “September” album and “Ol’ Blue Eyed Is Back” (with the best ever version of “Send in the Clowns” as far as I’m concerned).
It’s a pity he never recorded “Try To Remember”. But on the “September” album there is a little gem called “I See It Now” with its eerie opening:
You only have to hear the opening of the Jenkins arrangement of “Send in the Clowns” to realise how much we’ve lost in terms of inspirational craft: two ethereal sighs on high strings followed by a falling forlorn descent on a bassoon, then a hair raising blooming on high sustained strings and a tolling harp. When I first heard this at the age of about 11, I thought my head was going to explode with the beauty if it.
Sorry – I should have pointed out the contrast between this Jenkins arrangement and the usual perfunctory arpeggio accompaniment that introduces most versions.
And how he rendered those apprehensible. Firstly, two remarkable natural gifts: an almost complete absence of “off the breath”. When he sings it is almost pure vocal tone with hardly a hint of “breathiness”. Secondly, an extraordinary degree of nasal resonance that emphasizes the purity of that tone. But mostly an amazingly disciplined, learned technique, the result of hard thought and hard practice, partly to maximize those attributes, but mostly to deliver an unparalled command of phrasing, progression and cadence that enable the underlying meanings of the words and a carefully considered understanding of them to make the difference between a singer and master communicator.
https://youtu.be/Y2rDb4Ur2dw
https://youtu.be/CJARjwzmceg
https://youtu.be/ZJpGHR6ofus
And of course there’s Tony Bennett, who Frank called ‘The singer’s singer’
As I write, James Taylor is setting the timeless scene. I thought you might like that Jack Kennedy, when prevailed upon to sing at a family gathering, sang “September Song”. It was only 2 months before he died lending too much poignancy to those who remembered his choice of song. The Human soul is indeed expressed best in music. Music has powers beyond our ability to describe with mere words, and America has gifted us with some of the best. I raise a glass to the music that has been part of my life and for which I am eternally grateful.
Thanks Edward.
Here’s a beautiful song, melodically and lyrically >
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=e5xkTyCPvks
Happy New Year Off Guardian:) Excellent website! If you read Moon Of Alabama, MintPress News, Information Clearing House, and Off Guardian, then you actually read the truthful part of the Internet:)
I used to enjoy information clearing house but became frustrated by the Chinese Communist Party’s ‘fifty cent army’ continually voting down comments that were even remotely critical of a party that is corrupt and which murders its own people for their organs.
Sadly, much of the ‘truthful part of the internet’ is as corrupt as the mainstream media- the only difference being that they end up in the pay of different masters.