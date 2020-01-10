WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen is Wrong About Everything

Have you seen Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest character? He’s masquerading as a person who wants to preserve free speech by censoring free speech, and as usual his audience is lapping it up. The only problem is, this isn’t a joke and he’s not acting. Find out why Sacha Baron Cohen is wrong about everything (including his own comedy) in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.
James Corbett breaks down Sacha Baron Cohen’s speech to the Anti-Defamation League, where the veteran actor and comedian touched on a lot of important (and predictable) talking points.
‘This divided state’ should be compulsory viewing whenever the issue of free speech arises.
An appeal to control political narratives (which is what Sacha Baron Cohen seems to be advocating) is especially pertinent given the way antisemitism was weaponised to destroy a politician movement that was vaguely threatening to Britain’s neoliberal orthodoxy.
Given this context it begs the question: is Sacha Baron Cohen’s real motive to lend support to an online culture that forbids criticism of Israel?
The great irony is that if Jews were attacked in Britain Corbyn would be in the front of the queue to defend them, while at the same time the base insticts Sacha Baron Cohen appeals to are exactly the same sort of instincts that would allow certain people the means of policing what comedians can and can’t say.
A bit of print appears when I click on this item, but then it disappears and I can’t read it.
You’re better off – especially if you’ve eaten recently.
The Empires Jesters.
Joined at the hip with the Imperial Writers, Balladeers and Actors breaking through their annointed boxes to join the Stenographers in selling the Imperial Narrative.
You know them by how few they are and how occupy so much of the media and entertainment real estate – by collecting their young followers and leading them to the Commandments – which must be OBEYED.
I commend an excellent comment on the previous thread by poster ‘Bob Goldoff’ which speaks to the ever excellent Corbett.
Right – back to watching the great Ozymandaious like Falling of Empire while it’s hubristic ‘Sacha’s’ are deployed to the front lines against us.
I may have posted this already on an earlier Off-G article but it’s relevant here:
From S B Cohen’s speech:
You’re not to be trusted to know what’s ‘credible’ unless you know about Auschwitz. The Holocaust is your guide to everything!
And isn’t it curious how the Holocaust has ceaselessly been used to emphasise a misanthropic view that says human nature is irredeemably evil – especially when amplified by masses. And to note that SBC’s ‘humour’ is based on ‘proving’ that everyone is racist and bigoted. Note how all this feeds so conveniently into that oldest political trick: divide-and-rule.
OffG – Corbett broadcast this 4 weeks ago. Do you want commentators to send you links for this sort of thing? As soon as I saw it all my Ali G DVD’s went in the bin. The Staines massive is dead to me now.
Along with David Baddiel, another unfunny zionist tool posing as a comedian.
Both suffer from such narcissistic self and group obsession that one really hopes that they get psychological attention of some sort.
Their psychopathy has become the establishment norm in the West, so at least while that’s the case, they’ll be promoted and supported to the hilt.
I find it telling the way Cohen tries to prop up his insidious argument by referring to the utterly refuted canard of Russian election-meddling as a given. In so doing he forfeits any benefit of the doubt which the naive may accord him. He disqualifies himself from the club of ignorant-but-well-meaning useful idiots, and along with the odious cunt Baddiel, Cohen is a 24-carat zionist wanker fully on board with the lies and fuckery with which everybody in the west is being force-fed on a daily basis.
Meanwhile, can you believe that in this day and age there are female wombs inside of which merrily float embryos that, somehow, don’t know about Auschwitz? I mean, just what are prenatal clinics playing at, for God’s sake?