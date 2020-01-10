Jan 10, 2020
9

WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen is Wrong About Everything

Editor

Have you seen Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest character? He’s masquerading as a person who wants to preserve free speech by censoring free speech, and as usual his audience is lapping it up. The only problem is, this isn’t a joke and he’s not acting. Find out why Sacha Baron Cohen is wrong about everything (including his own comedy) in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

James Corbett breaks down Sacha Baron Cohen’s speech to the Anti-Defamation League, where the veteran actor and comedian touched on a lot of important (and predictable) talking points.

Links to sources, and audio-only version, and a full transcript can be found here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: latest, video
Tagged with: , , , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

OffGuardian does not accept advertising or sponsored content. We have no large financial backers. We are not funded by any government or NGO. Donations from our readers is our only means of income. Even the smallest amount of support is hugely appreciated.

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Harry Stotle
Harry Stotle

‘This divided state’ should be compulsory viewing whenever the issue of free speech arises.

An appeal to control political narratives (which is what Sacha Baron Cohen seems to be advocating) is especially pertinent given the way antisemitism was weaponised to destroy a politician movement that was vaguely threatening to Britain’s neoliberal orthodoxy.

Given this context it begs the question: is Sacha Baron Cohen’s real motive to lend support to an online culture that forbids criticism of Israel?

The great irony is that if Jews were attacked in Britain Corbyn would be in the front of the queue to defend them, while at the same time the base insticts Sacha Baron Cohen appeals to are exactly the same sort of instincts that would allow certain people the means of policing what comedians can and can’t say.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 10:51 AM
johny conspiranoid
johny conspiranoid

A bit of print appears when I click on this item, but then it disappears and I can’t read it.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 10:03 AM
Frank
Frank

You’re better off – especially if you’ve eaten recently.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 10:14 AM
Dungroanin
Dungroanin

The Empires Jesters.

Joined at the hip with the Imperial Writers, Balladeers and Actors breaking through their annointed boxes to join the Stenographers in selling the Imperial Narrative.

You know them by how few they are and how occupy so much of the media and entertainment real estate – by collecting their young followers and leading them to the Commandments – which must be OBEYED.

I commend an excellent comment on the previous thread by poster ‘Bob Goldoff’ which speaks to the ever excellent Corbett.

Right – back to watching the great Ozymandaious like Falling of Empire while it’s hubristic ‘Sacha’s’ are deployed to the front lines against us.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 9:19 AM
George Mc
George Mc

I may have posted this already on an earlier Off-G article but it’s relevant here:

From S B Cohen’s speech:

“…Zuckerberg says that “people should decide what is credible, not tech companies.” But at a time when two-thirds of millennials say they haven’t even heard of Auschwitz, how are they supposed to know what’s “credible”? How are they supposed to know that the lie is a lie?”

You’re not to be trusted to know what’s ‘credible’ unless you know about Auschwitz. The Holocaust is your guide to everything!

And isn’t it curious how the Holocaust has ceaselessly been used to emphasise a misanthropic view that says human nature is irredeemably evil – especially when amplified by masses. And to note that SBC’s ‘humour’ is based on ‘proving’ that everyone is racist and bigoted. Note how all this feeds so conveniently into that oldest political trick: divide-and-rule.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 8:31 AM
MrChops
MrChops

OffG – Corbett broadcast this 4 weeks ago. Do you want commentators to send you links for this sort of thing? As soon as I saw it all my Ali G DVD’s went in the bin. The Staines massive is dead to me now.

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 6:44 AM
Frank
Frank

Along with David Baddiel, another unfunny zionist tool posing as a comedian.

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 6:00 AM
richard le sarc
richard le sarc

Both suffer from such narcissistic self and group obsession that one really hopes that they get psychological attention of some sort.

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 6:13 AM
Frank
Frank

Their psychopathy has become the establishment norm in the West, so at least while that’s the case, they’ll be promoted and supported to the hilt.

I find it telling the way Cohen tries to prop up his insidious argument by referring to the utterly refuted canard of Russian election-meddling as a given. In so doing he forfeits any benefit of the doubt which the naive may accord him. He disqualifies himself from the club of ignorant-but-well-meaning useful idiots, and along with the odious cunt Baddiel, Cohen is a 24-carat zionist wanker fully on board with the lies and fuckery with which everybody in the west is being force-fed on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, can you believe that in this day and age there are female wombs inside of which merrily float embryos that, somehow, don’t know about Auschwitz? I mean, just what are prenatal clinics playing at, for God’s sake?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
Jan 10, 2020 10:12 AM
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz