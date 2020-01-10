WATCH: Sacha Baron Cohen is Wrong About Everything

Have you seen Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest character? He’s masquerading as a person who wants to preserve free speech by censoring free speech, and as usual his audience is lapping it up. The only problem is, this isn’t a joke and he’s not acting. Find out why Sacha Baron Cohen is wrong about everything (including his own comedy) in this week’s edition of #PropagandaWatch.

James Corbett breaks down Sacha Baron Cohen’s speech to the Anti-Defamation League, where the veteran actor and comedian touched on a lot of important (and predictable) talking points.

Links to sources, and audio-only version, and a full transcript can be found here.