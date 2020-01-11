DISCUSS: Iran Admit to Shooting Down Ukrainian Passenger Flight

Earlier today, President Rouhanie of Iran formally admitted that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had shot down the Ukrainian passenger jet leaving Tehran a few days ago.
Speculation has been rampant, but here are the alleged facts of the case, at this time:
- In the early hours of the 8th January, Iran launched missiles at two US-occupied bases in Iraq. This was done in retaliation for the death of General Qassem Soleimani.
- Ukraine Airlines flight PS 752 departed Tehran airport on 8th January. Three minutes later it crashed. There were 176 passengers/crew on board. Mostly Iranians, Ukrainians and Canadians.
- Within hours, Western media were quoting anonymous “Iraqi intelligence officials” that Iran had shot the plane down “likely by accident”.
- The US State Dept, and their proxy NGOs, echoed this theory. A great rundown of who said what and when can be found on Moon of Alabama.
- Despite at first denying these accusations, the Iranian government has since admitted to “accidentally” downing the plane. Their statement can be read here (or here in the original Farsi).
- Iran claim the missiles were launched by an individual who was out of radio contact with his commander and “panicked” upon seeing the fast-moving object on radar.
- Response to the admission has come from many world leaders. Justin Trudeau called for “further investigation”, Vladimir Zelensky demanded Iran take “full responsibility”, whilst Boris Johnson called it “an important first step”. The US has already announced further sanctions.
- Reports are already coming in of “unrest” and “protests” in the wake of this admission. The Guardian and Newsweek, among others, claiming young people especially are tired of the leadership demanding “resignations and prosecutions” (we are, as yet unable to confirm these protests took place).
So what does this mean for the region as a whole?
Will this – as Boris Johnson said – be “first step to de-escalation” in the region? Will there be extensive protests? Will Iraq now rescind their demand the US leave their country?
As always, discuss below.
Sabotage can take many shapes and forms. Remember when the Syrian army was fooled into shooting down a Russian surveillance aircraft with 15 people onboard?
Those imposing punitive santions and continually threatening a desstructive war must definitely be held responsible for the extreme conditions they have created.
The conditional word “if” often is used to begin describing the most horrific events. If they hadn’t been driving the night the other car careened into their lane; if they didn’t go into that store shortly before the robbery; if they didn’t go sailing during an awful storm; if Trump didn’t order the assassination of General Soleimani 176 innocent civilians would still be alive; and if all imperialist wars would stop collateral murder would also end.
An Iranian Officer mistook the plane for a hostile missile and made the “bad decision” to open fire. He said he “wished” he “was dead” when he learned about the downing of the aircraft. There were 82 Iranians aboard the Boeing Jet.
Most on the plane were graduate students from Canada. I was not aware that Canada is home to a large Iranian diaspora, with some 210,000 citizens of Iranian descent.
“The country is also a popular destination for Iranian graduate and postdoctoral students to study and conduct research abroad, which is why many students were on the flight, returning to university following the winter break.
There is also no direct flight between Canada and Iran, and the Ukraine International Airlines flight from Tehran to Kiev and then to Toronto is popular because it is one of the most affordable options for the journey.”
Not mentioned before – and it is another reason why I still consider that the incident is not just human error but sabotage: In 6 months embargo on weapon sales to Iran will expire and the country will be able to buy S-400, Iskanders or fighter jets. Quite good reason to awake sleeping agent…
Are the Integrity Initiative hard at work on here?
Gasp! A single user criticizing Iran and Russia is evidence that there’s a big shilling operation on this website. Such wonderful thinking!
Yes, I am part of the Integrity Initiative. Elliot Higgins instructed me to come here. I’m paid good money by Soros.
Did I get all the standard boogeymen in that line?
Whoops, forgot one: I’m a CIA agent.
There, now the whole gang’s here!
In all seriousness, just because someone is critical of Russia, does not mean they are a shill.
Hey guys, been a few months since I’ve posted here.
I’m glad Iran admit what happened. It shows that they are far more honourable than the Russians.
Truth be told, I was deeply afraid that a repeat of MH17 would happen, in which Russia’s proxies in Eastern Ukraine accidentally shot down MH17 with a BUK, mistaking it for a Ukrainian fighter jet. Russia, to this day, refuses to admit what happened. It concocted multiple contradictory conspiracy theories, pinning the blame on a Ukrainian SU-25 (remember that narrative?), a BUK shot by the Ukrainian army, the CIA, “strange” flight route deviations (they were perfectly normal), etc. It then mounted an enormous propaganda campaign to smear and discredit the JIT investigators, so as to diminish their findings of a BUK smuggled from Russia taking down MH17. The pain and suffering the Russian psychopaths have caused by this must be immense for the families of the victims. Even this website continues to repeat Russia’s lies, despite them being debunked.
But that didn’t happen this time.
Initially, it did look to be a repeat of MH17, with Iran hotly denying that it shot down the plane and calling such accusations “psychological warfare”. But someone made the decision to come clean. Perhaps it was the religious piety, but the Iranian government felt guilty. That says much of what kind of government is running Russia.
I also have some thoughts over so-called “anti-imperialists” on social media criticizing those who mock them for believing that Iran didn’t shoot it down. These anti-imperialists make the argument that they were just being skeptical of any and all arguments until more evidence came forward, and that anyone who discourages such “skeptical” thinking is a deep state loser.
Well, that logic is faulty. And this can be proven easily with a simple question: if Iran had denied that it shot down the plane and blamed it on the U.S., who would the anti-imperialists believe? No one is deluded to believe, even for a moment, that the anti-imperialists would have said: “Oh, after looking at both claims and all the evidence, it looks like Iran is lying and America telling the truth”. Nope. What would have happened is simple: the same way the anti-imperialists responded to the MH17 shoot down, by falling for every one of Russia’s various lies and even passionately defending them! The only difference is that Iran admit its wrongdoing while Russia didn’t. That’s why you are criticized for not initially believing Iran shot down the place. Not because you shouldn’t be “skeptical”, but because you would have never believed America’s claims over Iran’s, had Iran blamed the U.S.
Your post merely adds to the feeling something very very odd has gone on here, as the resonances with the MH17 atrocity are uncanny. If the Ukrainian army had come out and admitted, in only two days, that their unit from Lviv had accidentally hit MH17 instead of the plane Putin was allegedly travelling in over the same area, then things may have been very different. But of course they didn’t, and didn’t need to, as fighter jets had done the job for them anyway. On the other hand, had the Separatists trying to defend the population from Kiev’s air campaign from fighter jets and military transports accidentally hit MH17 they would have been the first to admit it. Those claiming they were responsible, before Higgins concocted his silly story, admitted that it would have been a “tragic accident” – as Morrison has described this latest crash – but soon started blaming them. Talk of Kiev being partly responsible for allowing MH17 to fly, off course, over an active war zone, also went unheard.
But of course the two events are not the same, and not connected, or are they?
Did the Ukrainian plane have its transponder turned on? Was it the first plane to leave Tehran following the Iranian missile volleys? Would a cruise missile have been launched from Afghanistan towards the firing site in Kermanshah, passing over Tehran? What went on in the control tower of Imam Khomeini airport?
Nothing is clear yet, except “cui bono”.
You just repeated one of the debunked conspiracy theories surrounding MH17, that the Ukrainian army was “aiming for Putin’s plane but shot down MH17”. This conspiracy theory was so mind-bogglingly false that even RT debunked it later. First, Putin’s plane never flew over Ukraine. Second, it was claimed that the size/shape/coloring of MH17 and Putin’s plane were similar. Uh, the BUK radar doesn’t care about what colors are on the plane! There is no way that those on the ground could have mistook the two plans due to similar coloring as that is too far to even notice, not to mention that the radar does not differentiate between colors. Third: why in God’s name would the Ukrainian army openly try and shoot down Putin’s plane, thereby starting a total war with Russia? That’s ludicrous. This is proof that propaganda works.
The SU-25 theory was debunked a while ago, as SU-25s can not fly as high as MH17 with active weapons engaged. There are also the BUK shrapnel holes in the cockpit, the lack of evidence of an SU-25 in the area, and the BUK fragments found on the ground. One of the main propagators of this theory, the fraudster masquerading as a Spanish guy working as an ATC in Ukraine, was eventually tracked down and exposed as a liar. There are several other fabrications surrounding this conspiracy theory, like that Ukrainian aircraft mechanic who “defected” to Russia one day and was paraded around on the state media claiming he “saw an SU-25 take off and return with its missiles missing” and that he “heard the pilot admit he accidentally shot down a civilian plane”. He was obviously bribed for this lie, as he presented zero evidence. Tragically, the pilot he falsely accused of shooting down MH17 commit suicide a few years later due to mental health issues. But the psychopathic Russian state media used his suicide as proof that he was “guilty”. Absolutely disgusting.
Why do you assume that? It’s clear that Russia was embarrassed by what happened and too arrogant to publicly admit that their allies in Eastern Ukraine did this. Hence, the repeat lies.
It’s a bit unclear what you’re referring to by “but soon started blaming them”. I assume you mean that MH17 was initially referred to as an accident but the West then began to blame the rebels for doing it on purpose? If so, then I haven’t seen any evidence of the West saying the rebels deliberately shot down MH17. The sanctions were introduced because of Russia’s coverup.
This is the standard line most online “skeptics” always repeat. Funnily enough, it can be applied to any event in history. But that’s not enough to replace evidence. If I drop a glass on my foot and cut myself, can I then point my finger at you, and say that you did this, because you’re my enemy and therefore, you benefit? No. You can’t substitute real evidence with a fallacy like “cui bono”.
If you post your own debunked conspiracy theories you can’t complain if others do the same.
That’s a wonderful one-liner, Admin.
You’re a shill, sir. Beside that you just repeat official narrative you also try to hijack the discussion. This is about Iranian incident. Keep your agenda out, please.
Yeah, I know, I’m paid by the State Department. /sarcasm
It’s funny. I always get called a shill when I post here, even though I only post every few months, on select articles.
It’s not funny, it’s fact. I know you for a few hours and I’m sure you’re a shill. And yet again – stop hijacking this discussion. You should be banned already.
That’s the thing. I made a single post, comparing and contrasting MH17 with this. Another use responded about MH17, and there we go. That’s not the same as “hijacking”. If that’s the case, I’d repeatedly inject MH17 into the discussion, over and over again. But I made just one comment about it initially and it spawned a thread. If you don’t like it, just ignore it.
And no, I should not be banned because you don’t like me.
1. The Su25 can fly to the altitude of MH17, pilot confirmed. Wikipedia later “edited” out.
2. Witnesses saw 2 “fighter jets” in vicinity of shoot down. BBC ineterview, later deleted
3. One Su25 was “out training” at time of attack.
4. MH17 cockpit pilot-side showed 30mm holes as well as missile shrapnel marks.
5. Ukraine Su25s are equipped with Israeli Python A2A missle, which can easily bring
down a jet liner at 38,000 ft.
6. Any fool who believes the scoundrels from Bellingcat deserves ridicule from even the
Flat Earth lunatics.
Let’s ignore for a moment the BUK shrapnel found in the crash area.
1. You’re confused. It’s actually the opposite. Wikipedia originally mentioned a service altitude of 7,000 meters before July 17. Then, shortly after July 17 it was changed to 10,000 meters from a Moscow IP address. Later, it was corrected back to 7,000 meters. Sukhoi, the manufacturer of the aircraft, has 7000 meters listed. Yawn.
2. Witnesses are notoriously unreliable to count on when such a controversial event happens. Especially when said event involves stuff happening thousands of meters in the air, where it’s hard to see.
3. OK. So?
4. See 1. Also, those holes are BUK shrapnel holes.
5. See 1.
6. Good job using insults to attack someone. Bellingcat is better than you. Much better.
Just of curiosity – hoíw do you KNOW Russian “proxies” are behind MH17? Even Malaysian PM claimed that the investigation is not “impartial”. Do you have better informations than Mahathir Mohamad?
That is a very reasonable question to ask. One would assume that the leader of the country involved in the investigation would have access to a vast amount of information, and therefore, his comments would be important. But there is an underlying assumption: that Mahathir Mohamad is a neutral figure and has educated himself with all the information Malaysian investigators know.
He hasn’t.
Mahathir Mohamad, first and foremost, has always been a conspiracy theorist. While retired from politics, on his blog, he blamed the disappearance of MH370 on… the CIA:
Mahathir suggested the CIA had knowledge of the Boeing 777’s disappearance but was not sharing it with Malaysia. He claimed that government agencies, along with Boeing, had the ability to remotely take control of commercial airliners. Yep. Totally a neutral figure who analyzes information properly. /sarcasm
While he was retired, he also repeated Russia’s lies about MH17, as well as their smears of the JIT investigators. Thus, when he became Prime Minister in 2018, he entered office with a made-up mind.
His main comments about MH17, made several times last year, all repeated Russia’s claim that the JIT investigators were “biased against Russia”. He also repeated some strange lies from Russia, which his country’s investigators could have debunked in an instant had he actually spoken to them.
He said Malaysia should have been involved in the examining of the black box, as MH17 belongs to Malaysia and there were Malaysians passengers. This is nonsense as Malaysia representatives attended the downloading of the data in the CVR and FDR (black boxes), as well as listening session of the Voice Data Recorder. It’s written so in Appendix H of the DSB report. What is this guy smoking?
Screenshot from Appendix H of the DSB report:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-appendix-H-CVR-FDR-investigation-768×594.jpg
Appendix A:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-report-Malaysia-attended-listening-sessions.jpg
Some statements from Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai on July 24, 2014:
Mahathir also repeated a line frequently used by Lavrov: that Malaysia was not included in the investigation at first and was only added months later. This was used as evidence that Malaysia was excluded from the investigation. However, this was debunked too.
During a conference on MH17 by the former director-general of the department of Civil Aviation Authority (previously known as the Department of Civil Aviation) in Malaysia, Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman, said that Malaysia was offered to lead the technical investigation into the cause of the crash of MH17. However Malaysia turned down the offer:
Azharuddin also shared with the audience that Malaysia downloaded and listened to the voice recordings from the black boxes of the aircraft before it was officially handed over to the Dutch authorities.
Matt, I won’t read your unreasonably long rants. I’ve read a few sentences in this one and I will adress them to prove you’re a shill.
“Mahathir Mohamad, first and foremost, has always been a conspiracy theorist.”
The most of interested people know, by now, conspiracies are mostly correct. US supprots terrorists conpsiracy? Correct. Israel supports terrorists conspiracy? Correct. NATO supplies weapons to jihadists? Correct. Murica invaded Iraq to steal oil? Correct.
That’s all I can tell you and I’m not interested in further dinteraction. You’re corporate media loudmouth and your rhetoric I can hear from Murdoch anytime…
You ignored my post addressing Mahathir criticisms of the MH17 investigation. You ignored where I debunked his statements. And you dismissed my post as… “a rant”.
You haven’t bothered addressing a single argument I made. Just some nonsense about my use of the term conspiracy theorist. It’s been used on here many times to describe the Russiagate hoax. I used it to describe Mahathir’s claim that MH370 crashed because it was “remote-controlled” to do so. That is a conspiracy theory, regardless of what you think of the term.
You ignored everything I said about Mahathir and proceed to insult me. Perhaps you did read my post but couldn’t muster a proper response.
I challenge you to find a single mistake I made in my “rant”.
Matt,
Have you considered the arguments and evidence which show the BUK missile in the MH17 case came from the Ukranian government-controlled battery?
Also, from what I can recall, the Americans and NATO countries routinely lie about everything. Mike Pompeo, the American Secretary of State, for example, in a April, 2019 speech at Texas A&M, made the following statement about the CIA:
“I was the CIA Director – We Lied, We Cheated, We stole”.
Trump lies so routinely that lying is now becoming normalized in American society.
The “Allies” appear to be lying not only about MH17, but also about the Skripal case, the charges (backed up by lies by the U.N. agency OPCW) that Assad used sarin and/or chlorine in Douma, that Huawei technology is insecure because there are hidden back doors (true of Cisco with CIA back doors, but no one can prove any exist in Huawei), etc.
Perhaps you recall that the “Allies” launched a war of aggression against Iraq, based on the false charge that Saddam had nuclear weapons, and backed up by a sloppy and juvenile “sexed up dossier” that Tony Blair’s government used as justification, and lies such as the daughter of the Kuwaiti ambassdor claiming that Saddam’s soldiers threw babies out of incubators.
Perhaps you recall that the USA used illegal chemical weapons such as white phosphorus in its extermination of the civilian city Fallujah during the American attack on Iraq. Perhaps you are aware that the “Allies” hide and deny Israel’s proven use of white phosphorus on the captive Palestinian population, along with using the Palestinians as human shields and killing unarmed Palestinian women and children targeted intentionally by snipers.
If your interest is an objective view of matters, the hopefully you’ll consider the track records of the players involved. Iran has invaded no other country in hundreds of years. The US is the world champion of invading other countries, and Britain and France have disgraceful histories of colonization and genocidal crimes against native peoples, as does America and other members of the “Allies”, including Australia and Canada.
I could go on, and on, and on. The “Allies” are much more guilty of killing and lies than Iran.
As you may know, the CIA has assassinated a number of country leaders, including several in South America, by bombing planes. Rumor is that is what the CIA had planned for Evo Morales, which is why he fled to Mexico, knowing the USA and traitors in the Bolivian army were planning just such an assassination.
I’m also having a bit of difficulty recalling many lies by the Iranians. On the other hand, from mere recollection alone, I could keep typing for yours adding to a list of lies I do recall by America and the Europeans, many of which were coverups of bloody insurrections, assassinations and murders.
Bottom line: I don’t trust anything America or the Europeans say. They are biased, have a track record of lying, and have a history of unclean hands. The Iranians, on the other hand, have a much better record in all those areas.
Dimly Glimpsed,
You make some good points and I agree with you in general. But just because a country has lied in the past, does not mean we should assume they are always lying. This thinking can even be weaponized by other countries. I remember when MH17 was first shot down and the West blamed the Eastern Ukrainian rebels. The Russian Foreign Ministry made several statements, repeatedly, mentioning the Iraq War and WMD. Imagine for a moment that the U.S. is telling the truth about MH17. This would mean Russia tried to cynically use previous false statements made by the U.S. to smear them and coverup Russia’s own lies.
In my opinion, each event in history should be treated in isolation. If the U.S. lied about WMD and Sarin, it is still possible they are telling the truth about MH17 and Skirpal.
I don’t blame you for the mistrust. It’s the fault of the U.S. that people don’t trust their word anymore. But that doesn’t mean we should believe the other country involved. Russia is capable of lying, just like any other country is.
Also, thank you for being the first commentator here to disagree with me respectfully. No one else has done that.
“Even this website continues to repeat Russia’s lies, despite them being debunked.” So Why TF did you come here to spout of?
It was the same in Iran back in 1953 with the sudden appearance of angry and armed ‘anti a Communists’ protesting the government, winding up the political time bomb. It cost the State Department a lot of money – although not as much as spent on the Shah! Later these mercenary protesters, often special forces types seeped in brutality upped the PR with flowers and colours as symbols. In other places, where they faced serious opposition they reverted to the dirtiest of tricks involving snipers creating havoc, as in Kiev in 2014. Something similar seems to be happening in Hong King and Tehran but then did anybody expect the Empire to roll over?!
I don’t see reason to doubt this. A suspicious mind can conjecture – but why would Iran admit this unless they verified that it happened?
If combatants are killed in the line of duty it is part of the risk of combat.
When civilians are killed in error it is tragic.
War and fear of attack are extremely dangerous. ‘Friendly fire’ so called, is not uncommon.
In this sense the token ‘revenge’ has backfired.
But the full facts may not be known.
As I wrote, it’s strangely convenient for the hegemons. Now Trump even tweets in Farsi, supporting Tehran protest.
I have no doubt that the plane was downed by Iranian missile. But was it an error? It’s not outside of realm of possibilities that it was a sabotage. Mole withing air defense unit nearby Tehran’s civil airport.
Under the current circumstances it’s less damaging for Iran to take responsiblity for the tragedy then admit that the internal security was severely breached and infiltrated by hostile forces.
That’s exactly what I think. The whole point of the missile attack was to avenge Soleimani’s death. But the plane shoot down has ruined this moment of revenge.
What makes this even more ironic is that the shooter was a member of the IRGC, in which Soleimani was a Major General.
As has already been stated, the Iranian attacked on two US bases was not the “revenge” for Soleimani’s assassination, but a show of 1. Iranian tactical ability (warned first, no casualties), 2, the beginning of revenge for Soleimani and others killed by the US presence. It has only begun.
Don’t think like a (short-term) Westerner, but like a long term Easterner. The US will eventually be driven out, the Iranians will them them good-bye.
Considering the fact how convenient the whole airliner incident is for the hegemons I still have doubts if it was just human error.
Pompeo tweeting support for Tehran protest which follows today’s announcement. British ambassador arrested amid participation in it. It pseaks loud imo…
If the footage of the missile striking the plane is genuine, I remain unclear as to why someone would have been, it would appear, randomly pointing a phone camera at a black night sky on the outskirts of Tehran at 6.30 in the morning and, by sheer coincidence, caught the moment of impact. The way the camera was being aligned would suggest the person behind the camera was anticipating a particular event and was eager to capture it on film. Maybe I’m being unduly suspicious. Of course we don’t know for sure that the footage in question was indeed genuine.
I don’t think there’s any such thing as ‘unduly suspicious’ in the present state of the world.
More than one missile was launched so is it not possible that’s why the person was filming?
One thing I think I mentioned on another thread as cynical as it is, this plane possibly might have been shot down deliberately by Iran. If you think about it, this event has distracted and possibly taken the ‘sting’ out of the main event. And of course if the West knows the plane was shot down by Iran deliberately it could have been a message not to retaliate for the air base attack. Iran admitting it accidentally shot down the plane might take some of the force out of my argument/ possible theory but then again this might be an effort to take out the ‘secondary sting or risk of retaliation. Hope that makes some sense!
Let’s face it, there are other states aside from US and UK might create or stage ‘events’. As for demos in Iran, can’t really see why this would be a major issue for Iranians, or if so likely to be significantly talked up by Pompeo and extremist war rags like the Guardian.
But who really knows at this stage?
Actually, it ruined what should have been a perfect response. I honestly thought their air defenses were more sophisticated than they were, in particular that there was a level of coordination between individual units and a command and control center that could verify whether a threat was real or not. We can speculate about whether this event was engineered or not but as far as I’m concerned its a screwup of the same order as the Vincennes incident. (The only different being that the Iranains didn’t have a news crew taping ‘our boys’ in action while they paniced and overreacted.)
Sad as this is I don’t think it will happen again. Needless to say we in the US will make as much political capital about it as we can but then its our job.