Downing of PS-752 already being used to smear MH-17 skeptics

Max Parry
When the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, U.S. President Donald Trump took to social media to post a single image of the American flag to the adulation of his followers.
Unfortunately, most Americans are ignorant of the other flag synonymous with U.S. foreign policy, that of the ‘false flag’ utilized to deceive the public and stir up support for endless war abroad.
While the chicken hawk defenders of Trump’s reckless decision to murder one of the biggest contributors in the defeat of ISIS salivated over possible war with Iran, their appetite was spoiled by Tehran’s retaliatory precision strikes of two U.S. bases in Iraq that deliberately avoided casualties while in accordance with the Islamic Republic’s right to self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations charter.
The reprisal successfully deescalated the crisis but sent a clear message Iran was willing to stand up to the U.S. with the backing of Russia and China, while Washington underestimated Tehran which forewarned the Iraqi government of its impending counterattack so U.S. personnel could evacuate.
In the hours following the ballistic missile strikes, reports came in that a Boeing 737 international passenger flight scheduled from Tehran to Kiev, Ukraine had crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 passengers and flight crew on board.
Initial video of the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752) showed that the aircraft was already in flames while descending to the ground, leading to speculation it was shot down amid the heightened political crisis between Iran and Washington. In the days following, a second obscure video surfaced which only increased this suspicion.
Meanwhile, Western governments quickly concluded that an anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile brought PS752 down and were eager to point the finger at Iran before any formal investigation. Many people, including this author, were admittedly skeptical as to how a plane taking off from Tehran could have been mistaken five hours after the strikes in Iraq.
Nevertheless, those with reservations turned out to be wrong when days later the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) came clean that its aerospace forces made a “human error” and accidentally shot the passenger plane down after mistaking it for a incoming cruise missile when it flew close to a military base during a heightened state of alert in anticipation of U.S. attack.
Many have noted that Iran’s honorable decision to take responsibility for the catastrophe is in sharp contrast with Washington’s response in 1988 when the U.S. Navy shot down Iran Air Flight 655 scheduled from Tehran to Dubai over the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 occupants, after failing to cover it up.
Just a month later, Vice President George H.W. Bush would notoriously state he would “never apologize for the United States of America. Ever. I don’t care what the facts are.”
Although he was not directly referring to the incident, one can only imagine what the reaction would be if Iranian President Hassan Rouhani were to say the same weeks after shooting down the Ukrainian plane, let alone an American one.
Predictably, Tehran’s transparency has gone mostly unappreciated while the Trump administration is already trying to use the disaster to further demonize Iran.
Oddly enough, Ukrainian International Airlines is partly owned by the infamous Ukrainian-Israeli oligarch, politician and energy tycoon Igor Kolomoisky, who was notably one of the biggest financiers of the anti-Russian, pro-EU coup d’etat which overthrew the democratically elected government of Viktor Yanukovych in 2014.
Kolomoisky is also a principal backer of current Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whose dubious phone call with Trump resulted in the 45th U.S. president’s impeachment last month.
In another astounding coincidence, Kolomoisky’s Privat Group is believed to control Burisma Holdings, the Cypress-based company whose executive board 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son Hunter was appointed to following the Maidan junta.
The former Vice President admitted that he bribed Ukraine into firing its top prosecutor who was looking into his son’s corruption by threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan guarantees.
Kolomoisky, AKA “the Chameleon”, is one of the wealthiest people in the ex-Soviet country and was formerly appointed as governor of an administrative region bordering Donbass in eastern Ukraine following the 2014 putsch. He has also funded a battalion of volunteer neo-Nazi mercenaries fighting alongside the Ukrainian army in the War in Donbass against Russian-speaking separatists which the military aid temporarily withheld by the Trump administration that was disputably contingent upon an investigation of Biden and his son goes to.
In 2014, another infamous plane shootdown made international headlines when Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) scheduled from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down over the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 passengers and crew.
From the get-go, the Obama administration was adamant that the missile which shot down the Boeing 777 came from separatist rebel territory.
However, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad denounced the charges brought against the Russian and Ukrainian nationals indicted in the NATO-led investigation, dismissing the entire probe as a politically motivated effort predetermined to scapegoat Moscow and exclude Malaysian participation in the inquiry from the very beginning.
Mohamad is featured in the excellent documentary MH17: Call for Justice made by a team of independent journalists which contests the NATO-scripted narrative and reveals that the Buk missile was more likely launched from Ukrainian Army-controlled territory than the DPR. One of Kolomoisky’s hired guns could also have been responsible.
Shamefully, Iran’s admission of guilt in the PS752 downing is already being used by establishment propagandists to discredit skeptics and conflated with similar contested past events like MH17 in order to intimidate dissenting voices from speaking up in the future.
The Bellingcat ‘investigative journalism’ collective which made its name incriminating Moscow for the MH17 tragedy are the principle offenders. Bellingcat bills itself as an ‘independent’ citizen journalism group even though its founder Eliot Higgins is employed by the Atlantic Council think tank which receives funding from NATO, the U.S. State Department, the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), George Soros’ Open Society Foundation NGO, and numerous other regime change factories.
Despite its enormous conflict of interest, Bellingcat remains highly cited by corporate media as a supposedly reputable source. At the outset, nearly everything about the PS752 tragedy gave one déjà vu of the MH17 disaster, including the rush to judgement by Western governments, so it was only natural for many to distrust the official narrative until more facts came out.
None of this changes that the use of commercial passenger jets as false flag targets for U.S. national security subterfuge is a verifiable historical fact, not a ‘conspiracy theory.’
In 1997, the U.S. National Archives declassified a 1962 memo proposed by the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Department of Defense for then-Secretary of State Robert McNamara entitled “Justification for U.S. Military Intervention in Cuba.”
The document outlined a series of ‘false flag’ terrorist attacks, codenamed Operation Northwoods, to be carried out on a range of targets and blamed on the Cuban government to give grounds for an invasion of Havana in order to depose Fidel Castro.
These scenarios included targets within the U.S., in particular Miami, Florida, which had become a haven of right-wing émigrés and defectors following the Cuban Revolution.
In addition to the sinking of a Cuban refugee boat, one Northwoods plan included the staging of attacks on a civilian jet airliner and a U.S. Air Force plane to be pinned on Castro’s government:
8. It is possible to create and incident which will demonstrate convincingly that a Cuban aircraft has attacked and shot down a chartered civil airliner enroute from the United States to Jamaica, Guatemala, Panama or Venezuela. The destination would be chosen only to cause the flight plan route to cross Cuba. The passengers could be a group of college students off on a holiday or any grouping of persons with a common interest to support chartering a non-scheduled flight.
9. It is possible to create an incident which will make it appear that Communist Cuban MIGs have destroyed a USAF aircraft over international waters in an unprovoked attack.
Although Operation Northwoods was rejected by then-U.S. President John F. Kennedy – which many believe was a factor in his subsequent assassination – Cuban exiles with the support of U.S. intelligence would later be implicated in such an attack the following decade with the bombing of Cubana Airlines Flight 455 in 1976 which killed all 73 passengers and crew on board.
In 2005, documents released by the National Security Archive showed that the CIA under then-director George H.W. Bush had advanced knowledge of the plans of a Dominican Republic-based Cuban exile terrorist organization, the Coordination of United Revolutionary Organizations (CORU), at the direction of former CIA operative Luis Posada Carriles to blow up the airliner.
The U.S. later refused to extradite Carriles to Cuba to face charges and although he never admitted to masterminding the bombing of the jet, he publicly confessed to other attacks on tourist hotels in Cuba during the 1990s and was later arrested in 2000 for attempting to blow up an auditorium in Panama trying to assassinate Castro.
In 1962, the planners of Operation Northwoods concluded that such deceptive operations would shift U.S. public opinion unanimously against Cuba.
World opinion and the United Nations forum should be favorably affected by developing the international image of Cuban government as rash and irresponsible, and as an alarming and unpredictable threat to the peace of the Western Hemisphere.”
The same talking points are used by the U.S. government to demonize Iran today.
Initially, some Western intelligence sources also concluded that it was a malfunction or overheated engine that brought PS752 down in corroboration with the Iranian government’s original explanation until the narrative abruptly shifted the following day.
That they were so quick to hold Iran accountable without any investigation gave the apparent likelihood that PS752 could have fallen prey to a Northwoods-style false flag operation designed to further isolate Iran and defame its leaders after they took precautions to avoid U.S. casualties in their retaliatory strikes for the killing of Soleimani.
Maintaining the image of Iran as a nefarious regime is crucial in justifying hawkish U.S. policies toward the country and Iran’s noted restraint in its retaliation put a dent in that impression, so many were suspicious and rightly so.
It was also entirely plausible that U.S. special operations planners could have consulted the Northwoods playbook replacing Cuba with Iran and the right-wing gusanos who were to assist the staged attacks in Miami with the Iranian opposition group known as Mujahedin e-Khalq (MEK/People’s Mujahedin of Iran) to do the same in Tehran.
In July of last year, Trump’s personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani gave a paid speech at the cult-like group’s compound in Albania where he not only referred to the group as Iran’s “government-in-exile” but stated the U.S’s explicit intentions to use them for regime change in Iran.
The MEK enjoys high-level contacts in the Trump administration and the group was elated at his decision to murder Soleimani in Baghdad.
From 1997 until 2012, the MEK was on the State Department’s list of terrorist organizations until it was removed by the Obama administration after its expulsion from Iraq in order to relocate the group to fortified bases in Albania and the NATO protectorate of Kosovo.
The latter disputed territory is a perfect fit for the rebranded group having been founded by another deregistered foreign terrorist organization, the al-Qaeda linked Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), whose leader, Hashim Thaçi, presides over the partially-recognized state. The MEK are no longer designated as such despite the State Department’s own account of its bloody history:
During the 1970s, the MEK staged terrorist attacks inside Iran to destabilize and embarrass the Shah’s regime; the group killed several US military personnel and civilians working on defense projects in Tehran. The group also supported the takeover in 1979 of the US Embassy in Tehran. In April 1992 the MEK carried out attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries, demonstrating the group’s ability to mount large-scale operations overseas.”
Declassified documents revealing the sinister plans in Operation Northwoods which shockingly made it all the way to the desk of the president of the United States and the foreknowledge of Cubana Airlines Flight 455 are just two examples of solid proof that false flag attacks against civilian passenger planes are a part of the Pentagon’s modus operandi as disclosed in its own archives and there is no reason to believe that such practices have been discontinued.
That the U.S. is still cozy with “former” terror groups like MEK seeking to repatriate is good reason to believe its use of militant exiles for covert operations like those from Havana has not been retired.
If there were jumps to conclusions that proven serial liars could be looking for an excuse to stage an attack to lay the blame on Iran, it is only because the distinct probability was overwhelming.
Even so, a stopped clock strikes the right time twice per day and that is all Iran’s acknowledgment of its liability proves — that even the world’s most unreliable and criminal sources in Washington and Langley can be accurate sometimes, even if by accident.
Stay skeptical.
Aside from the false flag aspect is the fact that “Ol’ Glory” as it’s called by those who” take the last refuge of a scoundrel” is really the original flag of the East India Company dressed up with a field of stars instead of the St. George’s Cross:
https://www.crwflags.com/fotw/Flags/gb-eic.html
Yet most Americans believe the myth that it was darned by Betsy Ross under quivering candle light and that “town destroyer” as Cornplanter or Kaiiontwa’kon of Seneca called genocidal George Washington chopped down a dad’s cherry tree and told him ’cause he couldn’t tell a lie or whatever.
In reality the American “Revolution” was just a real estate land grab under the guise of “Independence” by a bunch of shifty con artists AKA the “Founding Fathers” plagiarizing the Iroquois Confederacy’s Great Law of Peace before exterminating the original inhabitants.
Real purdy words that for the most part have been completely been disregarded by the Government when it conflicts with their “compelling interests”.
Anyway just ask the First Americans about the USG’s honesty and integrity. Actually Operation Northwoods is just the tip of a big ugly iceberg of lies and deception.
That’s strange. Last I checked, this article was about MH17. And my comments here are all about… MH17. So what “derailment” are you talking about?
The funny thing is that there are more posts like yours – whining about imaginary shills – than there are posts of actual debate. No one has been able to address my comments about Mahathir and the documentary cited by the author. Not a single person.
“there are more posts like yours – whining about imaginary shills – than there are posts of actual debate”.
Matt, has it not crossed your mind that it could just be that many of us have been through the details of MH17 in great detail with you previously, and life is too short for most of us (seemingly not you) to cover the same old ground again. It’s time to just accept that we have our opinion, you have yours and it is rather redundant for any of us to indulge in repetitive ‘debate’ which clearly goes nowhere.
Judy, that’s completely reasonable and I would agree with you, if not for the fact that many people here have not gone through the details of MH17 in great detail. They get basic information wrong, like about SU-25s, the flight route, etc. They also quote Malaysian PM Mahathir, who himself has made incorrect statements debunked by his own members of government.
All I did was point out a few of these things, and I was attacked, extremely viciously. I’ve been on this website before, and the same thing happened then, but it seems to have gotten worse. I’m not paid by anyone, not a shill, not trying to detail any thread. Why can’t folks here disagree respectfully?
I wouldn’t disagree with that. 😀
Has anyone mentioned the ‘Uninterruptible Autopilot System’ (UAS) that has been introduced into the global modern aircraft systems (since the mid-eighties if I’m not mistaken)? A few people on forums (current and recent past) mention its clandestine use by the intelligence/military services for geopolitical power projects? A good avenue to explore?
Important to keep in mind the context of the whole ‘system’ including the rhetoric — aka spin, exaggerations and even illusions and outright lies — we are fed by the MSM and gate-keeping ‘alternative media’ which obviously should be taken with a pinch of salt.
We must also never forget the following: that top foreign-policy depts & media/intelligence/military (including its ‘charity’/’medical aid’ supplies branches/orgs e.g White Helmets) in all countries now (and yes, I am also alluding to Iran as well as the US, Russia, Turkey, UK and many many more…) are infiltrated, co-opted and subverted to help the top globalist technocrats with the theatre, false flags and ultimately the ‘Hegelian Dialectic’ to gain their geopolitical hegemonic goals (read Victor Ostrovsky’s books, By the Way of Deception and the Other Side of Deception’ for more info if you haven’t already).
Last but not least, important to note the patterns and history of the use of the following tactics: doing things slowly and incrementally so as to not startle the populations; using ‘plausible deniability’; compartmentalisation of all important power-organisations/departments (easy way to keep a top secret agenda hidden); and hiring/promotion of only corruptible people or cronyism/nepotism/part of secret networks including ‘parachuting’ people already in the secret networks into the top policy-making positions (read books like, The Economic Hitman by John Perkins; and Managing Democracy, Managing Dissent by Rebecca Fisher for more info).
You’re talking total rollocks, of course.
The assassination of General Qassem Soleimani was against all international law. Everyone knows this. It’s the first reason why your post is total rollocks.
Elliot Higgins/Bellingcat is a security services operation…
https://21stcenturywire.com/2019/12/28/post-truth-world-a-clear-opcw-cover-up-shielded-by-msm-and-bellingcat/
I await further rollocks that you will come out with.
Did I mention the assassination of Soleimani anywhere? Seems like you replied to the wrong comment. Or you’re imagining things.
Read my comment again. I mentioned MH17.
Really? I read that article you linked, but it didn’t provide any evidence that Higgins is a “security services operative”. Could it be that after Bellingcat exposed the identities of 300 GRU officers, debunked Russia’s lies about MH17, exposed the suspects behind the Skirpal assassination, and documented evidence showing Russian soldiers in Ukraine, that the Russian government may have launched a smear campaign to publicly discredit Bellingcat?
Did this thought ever cross your mind?
Higgins is a proved liar and disinformer, as you plainly are, and in the pay of NATO, which I doubt that you are.
Higgins lied about MH17? Nope.
So far, only Russia has been caught doing that. But RT told you otherwise, and you blindly believe it.
Your claims are driven by your ideology. You haven’t moved the conspiracy onwards or changed anyone’s mind. You have shown incredible arrogance, as if you yourself are the fantasist liar Eliot Higgins (Brown Moses).
When was the last time this website issued a correction for an article?
Even the MSM does that and I thought you guys were better than them?
Regarding Mahathir Mohamad, let’s look at his claims:
Claim #1: Mahathir said Malaysia should have been involved in the examining of the black box, as MH17 belongs to Malaysia and there were Malaysians passengers.
Debunking: This is nonsense as Malaysian representatives attended the downloading of the data in the CVR and FDR (black boxes), as well as listening session of the Voice Data Recorder. It’s written so in Appendix H of the DSB report.
Screenshot from Appendix H of the DSB report:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-appendix-H-CVR-FDR-investigation-768×594.jpg
Appendix A:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-report-Malaysia-attended-listening-sessions.jpg
Some statements from Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai on July 24, 2014:
Claim #2: He claimed that Malaysia was not included in the investigation at first and was only added months later. This was used as evidence that Malaysia was excluded from the investigation.
Debunking: During a conference on MH17, by the former director-general of the department of Civil Aviation Authority in Malaysia, Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman, said that Malaysia was offered to lead the technical investigation into the cause of the crash of MH17. However Malaysia turned down the offer:
Azharuddin also shared with the audience that Malaysia downloaded and listened to the voice recordings from the black boxes of the aircraft before it was officially handed over to the Dutch authorities.
These words contradict earlier statements made by Mahathir. If only Mahathir had actually spoken to the people involved he would not believe Russia’s lies so easily. It’s embarrassing to let another country trick you into repeating lies when your own government has expertise capable of easily debunking said lies.
The documentary, MH17: Call for Justice, by a former RT journalist, has been widely debunked. An independent Dutch blogger, who has followed MH17 from the very beginning in the most neutral manner, wrote several posts addressing the main points made in the documentary:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/category/nonsense-by-yana-yerlashova-max-van-der-werff/
Ukranian Whistleblower Reveals MH-17 Tragedy Was Orchestrated by Poroshenko and British Secret Service
Thanks for the link, this is a new documentary that I haven’t seen before. Like previous disinformation campaigns by Russia, this one draws upon yet another “whistleblower”, who can’t prove who he is or the veracity of the documents in his possession, which are obviously fake.
Interesting, this documentary by a brand new and unknown YouTube channel directly contradicts the testimony of another Ukrainian “whistleblower” paraded around Russian state TV a few years back. He claimed that he was an aircraft mechanic and saw an SU-25 fly off and return with its missiles missing, as well as overhearing the pilot “admit” he shot down MH17 by accident.
Don’t you love it when the conspiracy theories get contradictory?
This pseudo-documentary reminds me of yet another highly-polished documentary, “MH17 Inquiry”, released by a brand new YouTube channel. This multi-part video series also tried to discredit the official theory and was heavily promoted by this very website! Off-G even reposted the YouTube videos, not bothering with the factual inconsistencies in the documentary, or asking who paid for it. It was extremely well-shot, with high production values, and they even shot two separate versions for each language, English and Russian, with different presenters! The presenter in the Russian language version is Alexander Volovik Mikhailovich, former president of the oil and gas concern Bi-Gaz-Si. Volovik is a powerful figure in Russian business. He headed Bi-GAS-SI and participates in the leadership of a number of exchanges, banks and investment funds.
Don’t you love it when the conspiracy theories get contradictory?
Typical of Western disinformationists is the hysterical abuse of anyone who dares expose Western lies (is there ANY doubt that Western ‘intelligence’ does little but lie?)as a stooge of Russia. Everything in reality not approved by Langley or the Five Eyes, or Murdoch and the other Rightwing information gate-keepers, is ‘Russian disinformation’. It sure beats arguments and evidence, is purely McCarthyist and puts the Salem Witch Trials to shame.
‘…in the most neutral manner..’-just like you, ‘Matt’. What bemuses is the fanticism of you wannabe Bellingrats to believe a Western intelligence system that lied about Saddam’s WMD, the ‘revolution of dignity’ in Kiev, the ‘Russian meddling’ in the 2016 US election, the nature and provenance of Daash in Iraq and Syria, the shooting-down of the Iranian airbus in 1988, the ‘Russian invasion’ of Georgia in 2008, let alone The Gulf of Tonkin Incident, ‘yellow rain’ in Indochina, KAL 007, 9/11, the JFK hit etc, etc, etc. Try as I might to imagine you a paid disinformer, I rather smell the aroma of a Western fanatic Russophobe, probably a Ukronazi of some species, or similar Western sub-fascist.
What are you smoking, lunatic? Korea Airlines flight 007 was shot down by the Soviet Union. Not only that, but just like Russia and MH17, they refused to admit they did it, creating various conspiracy theories about “false flags” and “strange flight route deviations” (sound familiar?). It wasn’t until many years later that they admit they shot it down.
How misinformed can you get?
The “independent Dutch blogger” is anything but. He set out to debunk Russian claims. If you are independent, you concentrate on facts, not reported opinion. If there was conclusive evidence we wouldn’t be having this argument. You want to believe the propositions of the biased blogger…. you’re just as bad as those you claim are pro Russian. There is no conclusive proof either way, just claim and counter claim.
And that’s why Russia has succeeded in the information war. There is conclusive proof.
The documentary, MH17: Call for Justice, by a former RT journalist, has been widely debunked. An independent Dutch blogger, who has followed MH17 from the very beginning in the most neutral manner, wrote several posts addressing the main points made in the documentary:

http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/category/nonsense-by-yana-yerlashova-max-van-der-werff/
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/category/nonsense-by-yana-yerlashova-max-van-der-werff/
Further, regarding Mahathir Mohamad, let’s look at his claims:
Claim #1: Mahathir said Malaysia should have been involved in the examining of the black box, as MH17 belongs to Malaysia and there were Malaysians passengers.
Debunking: This is nonsense as Malaysian representatives attended the downloading of the data in the CVR and FDR (black boxes), as well as listening session of the Voice Data Recorder. It’s written so in Appendix H of the DSB report.
Screenshot from Appendix H of the DSB report:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-appendix-H-CVR-FDR-investigation-768×594.jpg
Appendix A:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-report-Malaysia-attended-listening-sessions.jpg
Some statements from Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai on July 24, 2014:
Claim #2: He claimed that Malaysia was not included in the investigation at first and was only added months later. This was used as evidence that Malaysia was excluded from the investigation.
Debunking: During a conference on MH17, by the former director-general of the department of Civil Aviation Authority in Malaysia, Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman, said that Malaysia was offered to lead the technical investigation into the cause of the crash of MH17. However Malaysia turned down the offer:
Azharuddin also shared with the audience that Malaysia downloaded and listened to the voice recordings from the black boxes of the aircraft before it was officially handed over to the Dutch authorities.
These words contradict earlier statements made by Mahathir. If only Mahathir had actually spoken to the people involved he would not believe Russia’s lies so easily. It’s embarrassing to let another country trick you into repeating lies when your own government has expertise capable of easily debunking said lies.
It most definitely is fact.
I quoted the former director-general of the department of Civil Aviation Authority in Malaysia, Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abd Rahman.
I also quoted Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai.
Both their statements prove that Malaysia had access to the black box data, and that Malaysia rejected being part of the investigation out of their own choosing, because they were busy with MH370, not because they were “excluded” as Mahathir and Lavrov have claimed.
Those are factual claims. Don’t be a coward and say they are “opinion”.
Also, thanks for pointing out that the second link is broken. Here’s the fixed version:
http://www.whathappenedtoflightmh17.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/DSB-appendix-H-CVR-FDR-investigation.jpg
Now you have all the evidence you need.
When you find yourself, vicariously, hating the Americans more than the Iranians, to the extent that you’ll dissemble more than they do, you should look at what you’re doing with your life.
You do realise 176 people would still alive if Trump hadn’t sanctioned the illegal hit on Qasem Soleimani?
We could go back well before this if you want to catalogue the list of terror inflicted by US neocons on Middle East states.
Its like the wild west out there because there is no such as international law, at least a form of law prepared to hold all actors to account – the only people punished, in fact tortured by the authorities, are publishers like Julian Asange or whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning.
By the way, for the Off-G London contingent, try and join us outside Westminster Magistrates Court tomorrow morning at 09:00 (Mon’ 13th)
Address: 181 Marylebone Road, London, NW1 5BR
Nearest Tube: Baker Street, Marylebone
Let’s make sure Julian Assange hears us.
I’m sorry? Are you saying the US is responsible for whomever Iran kills?
Is Iran not responsible for it’s own actions?
I’m saying there was a chain of events.
Human error is said to be a key factor in a volatile situation were Iran felt it was on a war footing because the US are now wacking their senior officials.
Its not as if America has not been responsible for violent regime overthrow in Iran before, for example installing a leader back in 1953 who was sympathetic to US oil demands.
I note your reticence on the legality of drones being used to murder senior Iranian and Iraqi officials while in Baghdad – I suppose you see this as bringing ‘peace and democracy’ to the Middle East?
‘Whom ever’? An illiterate liar and apologist for Evil.
Iran pushed the button not Trump – by your logic Russia should not have sold them the missile system that brought the plane down in the first place.
Iran supplied the west with the big stick to be hit about the head with so they should have been more professional.
‘Iran pushed the button not Trump’ – that is a very narrow view of what happened, certainly one deneuded of any sort of geopolitical context.
Imagine Iran had previously invaded the US in 1953.
Imagine if it had decimated half of Mexico and Canada follwoing regime change wars based on a pack of lies (yet faithfullyparroted by a compliant media).
Imagine Iran was running economic sanctions that were most likely killing your citizens.
Then imagine the Iranians had wacked General Patraeus and General Jackson while they were travelling together in Paris.
To add insult to injury the Iranians said they were doing such things to bring about freedom and democracy.
In other words it is almost impossible to make sense of the Iranian response without understanding the backdrop it took place in.
It is the USA that has been the aggressor vis-a-vis Iran since it overthrew Mossadegh in 1953. And the USA the aggressor and initiator in over 80% of major conflicts since WW2. With a train of slobbering, arse-kissing, sycophant swine slithering behind it, some fascist killers, others economic hit-men, and very many grotesque wannabe bullyboys, racists, civilizational supremacists, power worshippers and sundry other human detritus.
You have to remember that for many Talmudists, and their fellow travellers among Western ‘elites’, religious and secular, killing is good, and the more the merrier. For the Talmudists, religious and Zionists, it is a religious obligation, repeatedly urged in their tracts, and for the Sabbat Goyim it is pure psychopathic Evil, for which the Western elites have long been selected. Just think of them. Clinton, ‘We came, we saw, he died’ Cackle, cackle, cackle. And Libya is still a Hell on Earth. Or Albright- ‘Yes’, the murder of 500,000 Iraqi children under five was ‘Worth it’. Further evidence of Western Evil is voluminous.
There lies the fundamental problem: “alt-media’ journalists like Max Parry are too arrogant and stubborn to admit that they are wrong. They stick to the same script, even after it’s been debunked.
Parry doesn’t bother talking about the many, many errors in the pseudo-documentary he cites, probably because he lives in a bubble and doesn’t expose himself to information critical to his world view.
Parry also dishonestly fails to mention the many lies told by Russia about MH17, and tries smearing Bellingcat without addressing their arguments – classic “attack the source” fallacy.
Why the bi-polar positions of having to hate people?
Americans are as much slaves as you may imagine Iranians to be.
Hatred of lies, oppression, corruption, propoganda, lobbying, war profiteering etc is more love of people than hate of people, regardless of their perceived allegience to false group identities.
MH17 was the incident that tipped it for me that Western MSM was corrupt to the core. A simple instance of smearing a man who picked up a childs toy from the wreckage, made the sign of the cross and put it down.
The western media took a still and called him a looter.
While that may have been a case of Western journalists rushing to to a conclusion to smear the man, it doesn’t change the fact that Russia lied several times about MH17, not to mention that it tried to discredit the Dutch investigators instead of helping them. I made several other comments here addressing the claims made by the author about MH17.
Yet RT broadcast the security council vote in full, unedited. Not the sort of thing you get with BBC/FOX etc, just selected clips.
https://youtu.be/UrX8IJBo6bM
Sheer lying. The Russians were cut out of the ‘investigation’ from the beginning, whereas the Ukrainian fascist regime was allowed to provide ‘intelligence’ of dubious provenance. You’re getting carried away now, ‘Matt’. Integrity Initiative will not be impressed. Are you a Ukronazi yourself?
Not cut out. They were suspects and tried to derail it from the very beginning.
Surely that was not the first time you had noted the Western MSM presstitute scum lying and vilifying? It’s very nearly ALL they do, and in regard to Iran, China, Russia etc it is ALL they do.
Who have slaughtered more human beings and destroyed more countries? The USA or Iran? Your devotion to the greatest force for Evil in history, and the greatest mass murderers in history, tells us precisely what you are.