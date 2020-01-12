Is the US Now at War Against Iraq AND Iran?

Eric Zuesse
On January 9th, Iraq’s Prime Minister and Parliament again ordered all American troops out, but on January 10th the AP headlined “US dismisses Iraq request to work on a troop withdrawal plan” and reported that the U.S. State Department “bluntly rejected the request, saying the two sides should instead talk about how to ‘recommit’ to their partnership.”
It was not a “request” from Iraq; it was a command from them; and the U.S. and Iraq relate as conqueror and conquered, not as “partners.” Consequently: the U.S. Government, now that it has been so unequivocally ordered to leave, is back again, unequivocally, to its invader-occupier role in Iraq.
The AP report went on to say that, “The request from Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi pointed to his determination to push ahead with demands for U.S. troops to leave Iraq.”
Again there was that false word “request.”
The AP report said that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted, in reply:
“Our mission set there is very clear. We’ve been there to perform a training mission to help the Iraqi security forces be successful and to continue the campaign against ISIS, to continue the counter-Daesh campaign.”
Though that’s the invader-occupier’s excuse, the reality is that the US needs Iraq in order to invade Iran, which is the US Government’s objective, though not overtly stated.
Already, America’s assassination in Iraq of Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani on January 3rd is an enormous act of war against Iran.
It is intended to obliterate Iran’s main strategist, and this successful attack against Iran inside Iraq is a devastating first strike, by the U.S. Government against Iran.
So: now, the U.S. is at war against both Iraq and Iran.
Oh, you are a wag, Eric – is the US killing machine that just incinerated the Quds foremost military strategist ‘now at War Against Iraq AND Iran’ – well its hardly an act of peace, is it?
By the way, has anyone been listening to Raab pontificate about ‘international law’ – apparently the minister for Tory lies appears to be oblivious to the fact that Soleimani’s execution was almost certainly illegal, and was only possible because Britain and American actions are always placed above the law.
Lets just remind Raab, and murder apologists like him that, “Outside of an on-going armed conflict, the first use of military force is regulated under the jus ad bellum. The first principle of the jus ad bellum is the prohibition on the use of force, a peremptory norm codified in United Nations Charter Article 2(4). The only possible exception to the prohibition applicable in this case is self-defense. The exception is narrow. Some restrictions are provided in UN Charter Article 51; others in the general principles of international law. Article 51 permits the use of military force in such as the Hellfire missiles carried by Reaper drones, if “an armed attack occurs”. The International Court of Justice has emphasized that the attack must be “grave”.
https://www.ejiltalk.org/the-killing-of-soleimani-and-international-law/
Neocons want to start killing Iranians (which they already are doing via economic sanctions) – time for the west to grasp this inescapable reality.
What do these countries have in common?
That includes its populations, that do it by default. They are programmed and conditioned from early on to be in harmony with the Pompeos, the Busches, Obamas, Trumps and whatever their names are that have this planet in stranglehold.
U.S. MUST PAY for all damages it inflicted over the last ~213 years. The ticket is endless – and with the indiscrininate use of weapons of mass destruction, very expensive.
In a world of justice, the rich people would be given the shittiest places in these countries and the rest be divided among the victim Nations of these pathetically religiously fascist psychopaths.
Is the use of the term ‘religiously fascist psychopath’ now reason for a drone strike?
Well, what are you waiting for? You are okay with the above fascist nations to do pre-emptive murders, but hesitate to do the same?
What an epic Upfuckery.
Because – in other words – nobody capable to do the one act that is excempt from Karmic retribution? Rather than doing that, saner beings are actually leaning back in the most fatalistic way. What is it good for, if the sane let the insane do whatever they please – or their mental illness dictates them to do?
Hitler was a good example. He was not mandated to undergo a psychological evaluation. And I don’t care where you set the red line. Being part of genocide is plenty enough at any given day. And there can be no more limitations of terms.
Maybe the prevailing opinion about all this is for it to be a joke. But that only appears to be so, because the populations of the above listed nations et al, are murdering innocent women and children (future population reduction) in the Nations on the receiving fascist shit end of the stick.
Yes the US has been at war in the ME for a very very long time Eric.
Their advance was halted and is now in retreat, bar a few ‘battles of Bulges’ false hopes – they are heading back to their bunkers and throwing the kiddy corps into the front lines to take on hardened campaigners. They have even resorted to assassination of the Generals and leaders – opening the way and hoping for equal retaliation, to sway the public perception.
The Iraqis want the US out – and are threatened with economic sanctions and freezing of their US$ accounts!
Just like Venezuela and Iran and Libya and Yemen ..,
The Iraqis are proceeding with their closer ties with the winners – the Eurasian conglomerate, the Belt & Road investments; the superior Russian weapons systems and no doubt the disengagement from the petrodollar, ball and chain of a slave.
Like an abused woman who wants to remove the ‘ex boyfriend’ who moved in a decade ago – has never paid any bills, doesn’t do housework or maintenance and brings round his mates to wreck the place
Iraq has served a legal order to remove the abusive bastard !
Get the fuck out – or the bailiffs will be called to do it – and that will mean MORE cost you bully!
If that is MORE war then retreating Empire will see a REAL war on all fronts including for the first time ever in their own country – the bodybags will be required domestically – just like the poor civilians have been dying in theit tens of thousands at the proxy US forces hands for decades.
The people of the US need to get past their daily diet of super sugared Hollywood superiority and understand THEY are the EVIL EMPIRE and THEY are LOSING as the downtrodden ewoks of the many countried are fighting back!
After the USS Vincennes in 1988 had shot down Iran Air Flight 655 and killed 290 people, including many children, the U.S. government denied any culpability. George H. W. Bush, the vice president of the United States at the time, commented: “I will never apologize for the United States – I don’t care what the facts are… I’m not an apologize-for-America kind of guy.” Despite its “error” the crew was given medals and the captain was even awarded a Legion of Merit “for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as commanding officer
The above is from moon of Alabama I forgot to mention
Have a listen to Whitney Webb on QTR podcast giving her take: https://youtu.be/dmaypBvuNzs?t=376
Example an American “request”:
That’s the CIA today; not the USA.
From Zero Hedge / The Strategic Culture Foundation:
“Abdul-Mehdi [The Iraqi prime minister] spoke angrily about how the Americans had ruined the country and now refused to complete infrastructure and electricity grid projects unless they were promised 50% of oil revenues, which Abdul-Mehdi refused.
The complete (translated) words of Abdul-Mahdi’s speech to parliament:
“This is why I visited China and signed an important agreement with them to undertake the construction instead. Upon my return, Trump called me to ask me to reject this agreement. When I refused, he threatened to unleash huge demonstrations against me that would end my premiership.
“Huge demonstrations against me duly materialized and Trump called again to threaten that if I did not comply with his demands, then he would have Marine snipers on tall buildings target protesters and security personnel alike in order to pressure me.
“I refused again and handed in my resignation. To this day the Americans insist on us rescinding our deal with the Chinese.
“After this, when our Minister of Defense publicly stated that a third party was targeting both protestors and security personnel alike (just as Trump had threatened he would do), I received a new call from Trump threatening to kill both me and the Minister of Defense if we kept on talking about this “third party”.”
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/deeper-story-behind-assassination-soleimani
and there is this:
“I was supposed to meet him [Soleimani] later in the morning when he was killed. He came to deliver a message from Iran in response to the message we had delivered to the Iranians from the Saudis.”
Here’s your answer from the state department, it appears to be both yes and no (depending on financial incentives).
Typical imperialistic boiler plate. America being a “force for good in the Middle East” or anywhere else is a lie. Remember Vietnam? As for “continu(ing) the fight against ISIS” the SOS really means to continue to finance and supply ISIS while pretending to “fight against” them. There whole statement is a Stygian Stable full of total BS.
The Iraqis should tell them again to get the f-k outta Dodge or they’ll go Wyatt Earp on their sorry lying asses.
Pardonnez-moi, but why do Canada and Australia also UK (Boris) take their ‘cue’ on foreign policy from the USA? Sending defence forces to fight Washington’s wars and banker’s wars for resources?
I answer to your question, Frances, take out an hour of your day to find out:
This edition of Crosstalk seems to encapsulate perfectly US arrogance and stupidity/disingenuity.
https://youtu.be/Rlkeyl4adJ0
That assertion by Mike(“We lied we cheated we stole”…..)Pompeo is a total lie. The USA invaded Iraq under a complete pack of lies, about Saddam Hussein’s “Weapons of Mass Destruction” back in 2003 and are still there after having murdered Hussein and now occupy Iraq.
The Elected Leader of Syria has also told the USA to “Get out of Syria”, but the USA has not done so.
The USA(and it’s ‘owners” Israel, are the problem in the Middle East, NOT IRAN or Iraq.
Israel’s anaesthetised donkey, The USA, is completely controlled by Israel…….It’s pathetic. but it’s true.
In the sixties we all knew that “NO” meant “YES” and these guys are from that era.
I think that the World has grown sick and tired of the LIES, spewing out of the Military Industrial Complex……..In the highest levels of the USA Government, “if their lips are moving, they’re LYING…….
Yep, with you 100% and the bulk of the 99% are getting the message too.
“the bulk of the 99% are getting the message too.”
Don’t kid yourself, Peter. I’d love to agree with you, but there is little evidence of that on those sites that allow comment on this. the masses have drunk the kool aid long and deep. Yes, there’s some pearl-clutching going on but he was “still a trrst” so it’s all ok. Back to sleep.
Look! Harry and Meghan!!
Take your point Yarkob, thank you. I was trying to be optimistic – in my world my network is gradually becoming more aware – I hope that my book, due to publish this quarter, will ride the wave; fingers crossed!
:-))))
Where are you seeing this BTL? Bear in mind that comments in most corporate media sites are heavily censored these days, and replete with sock puppets manipulating debate & seeding talking points.
Since when has pax-americana not been at war. The only administration since ww2 that has not been at war was the Peanut farmer from Georgia The Carter administration and it was his secretary of state Brezinski that created the Takfiri army to disrupt Afghanistan in 1979.
Post Scriptum: The Iranian missile strike in western Iraq and Erbil was a historical event.
It is the second time in Us military history that pax-americana had not responded to a direct attack on a military barracks , the first time was in 1982 in Beirut where a suicide bomber killed over 200 people.
Docius in Fondem:Wesley Clarke statement from when he was alluded to the Likudniks plan & countries in 5 years Iran was last on the list.
US have declared war on both Iraq and Iran with the assassination of the IRGC General and the PMU General. Simple facts tend to allude we the exceptional civilized west
Actually Jimbo the Peanut Farmer was involved in a covert war in Angola and also covertly arming the Mujahideen in Afghanistan. Not to mention operation Eagle Claw that failed against the Iranians.
In 240 years since its inception warmongering yanky land has been at war in the last 224 years with someone, 50 in the last 10 years, not a bad record.