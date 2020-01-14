Ongoing cyber-attacks on OffG

Hi all. We have been under almost constant attack (DDoS and brute force among others) since the end of 2019. Cloudflare and other defences are keeping 90% of it at bay, but we are still being swarmed enough that our site is being slowed and compromised.

We don’t know whether this is due to some as yet undetected über vulnerability in our structure, or if we are just being targeted to an extreme degree, or some combination of both.

Either way, we are currently only just managing to remain up and running. So if the site is slow or unresponsive, or goes down completely, you’ll know why.

We’re working to figure what’s going on and fix it, and hopefully we’ll be on top of it soon.