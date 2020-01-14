Ongoing cyber-attacks on OffG

Hi all. We have been under almost constant attack (DDoS and brute force among others) since the end of 2019. Cloudflare and other defences are keeping 90% of it at bay, but we are still being swarmed enough that our site is being slowed and compromised.
We don’t know whether this is due to some as yet undetected über vulnerability in our structure, or if we are just being targeted to an extreme degree, or some combination of both.
Either way, we are currently only just managing to remain up and running. So if the site is slow or unresponsive, or goes down completely, you’ll know why.
We’re working to figure what’s going on and fix it, and hopefully we’ll be on top of it soon.
https://blog.detectify.com/2019/07/31/bypassing-cloudflare-waf-with-the-origin-server-ip-address/
cloudlfare are okay at what they do but not invincible. it would also help to identify the type of DoS/DDoS attack and adjust your infrastructure to match.
i also wonder if the attacks on sites like these are some subcontracted state actor or just rando pricks like that “j3st3r” guy who had his 15 minutes a few years ago.
Just 77 Bde and our hasbara chums doing their usual party piece.
A couple a days ago, I noticed that gaining access to this site and posting comments were slow–now I know why–added security resulting from malicious intent. It seems like the government is intensifying its attacks across the entire internet. It did a massive sweep last week.
https://thegrayzone.com/2020/01/12/us-pressure-social-media-censoring-suspending-venezuela-iran-syria/
Yes, I noticed that it took a lot longer to put up an article or response to an article as it usually takes. We seem to be at war, or have always been at war, but now things seem to be getting serious.
It means that you are doing something right!
Thanks for warning us that it could be ongoing. Yes, I’ve noticed – I’ve had error messages when trying to access your website over the last few days. Hope you have success defeating these attacks, OffG.
I hope people don’t mind me writing about the Labour Party and the Leadership Election here:
We need to remember that the establishment’s ultimate goal is to try to totally obliterate the movement Jeremy Corbyn started; stop any form of party that doesn’t adhere to the establishment ideology within any traditional mainstream party. Unfortunately it is easy for the establishment to do this especially in our current FPTP system and with all the ‘power-pillars’ at their disposal (as we have seen).
As most people can observe, there are many overt anti-Corbyn-movement people/’armies’/shills/trolls/astroturfers etc active online especially on social media, but more insidiously, there are also many fifth-column covert social media sockpuppets trying to get people to resign/leave the party in droves BEFORE the leadership election. Many people are onto this ruse but unfortunately there are some who seem to be falling for this trick. If people leave the LP now we will miss the only (and probably last) chance of maintaining the little power we have in the party (a little power whichwe can help grow together if we stay in the party); if the Blarite’s get back in and gain all the power they will stitch things up tightly to make sure there will never be a chance for another genuine people’s politician to gain leadership or power within Labour.
Despite having a generally miserable bunch of leadership election candidates forced on us by the authoritarian, biased PLP, surely we must vote for the least bad options – the two candidates endorsed by the Corbyn et al – Rebecca Long-Bailey and Richard Burgon? They can’t be that bad if the Corbyn et al like them?May be they know this is our only option to help the party find our way back to better times? Don’t people agree that voting solely for these two (and no second preferences etc) can help give the LP a chance to stop a return to Blairism or worse; and in the long-term get us back to the movement Jeremy Corbyn started? Yes, we could start a new party (which would have the enormous advantage of not having establishment figures already inside it dividing and ruling, laying obstacles and colluding with other powerful establishment entities) but imo it would take such a long time and much more effort to get established due to our FPTP system and the whole of the establishment-forces working agaisnt us (including the MSM) than if we tried to gain better control within the current LP.
Frankly, if members leave the party before the election or do not vote solely for the best of the worst: RLB and RB, then the establishment get what they have always wanted – the Labour Party back to the Blairite days where there is no discernable difference between Cons and Labour – back to the comfortable days when both parties took turns helping the esablishment push their neoliberal, technocratic and globalist agendas without opposition; game over for the public.
Let’s give the two candidates who the current leadership endorse a chance and see what happens? If the party cannot be reformed from inside in its current power-form as so many of us suspect we won’t have lost very much (just a teeny bit more of time & effort in the vast place/universe we live in) by electing RLB and RB? If worst comes to worst about these two and after a little bit of time these candidates show that their actions are worthless; that they do not represent us the general public – wouldn’t that time be more prudent a time to leave the Labour Party (and then subsequently start a genuine People’s Party/Worker’s Party/Direct Democracy party)? Anyone agree, that between a rock and a hard palce, this is the easier route out of this mess, unless something big happens to change the situation like Jeremy Corbyn stands as leader again (I can dream…) – vote solely for the two: RLB for Leader and Richard Burgon for Deputy Leader?
Just my tuppence worth in these dark times…
I left the party over their stance on the EU and I won’t be returning as I’m now an anti-Semite.
I want to stay for one last effort as there is still a glimmer of hope with the two candidates being endorsed by Jeremy Corbyn and co (due to the things I’ve outlined above), but I understand why you left. As a Lexiter, I too was very disappointed by the LP after they (esp the Shadow Cabinet) forced Jeremy to go along with the 2nd Ref stance. From my reading on him, I do know Jeremy Corbyn’s personal stance has always been very similar to Tony Benn’s and my own – loves Europe and all its beautiful distinct countries but dislikes the neo-liberal/technocratic, imperial, anti-democratic, ultimately unaccountable, sovereignty-depleting federal state that is the EU.
Good luck, I hope RLB wins but I feel Starmer will walk it. I cannot, in all honesty, ever support any party that is craven to Israel and stuffed full of Zionist lobbyists.
Thanks. Good luck to you with what you pursue. Fight the good fight in whatever forms we can, but remember – together we are stronger!
I like Bob Crow’s quote: “If you fight you won’t always win. But if you don’t fight you will always lose.”
No doubt people didn’t vote Labour because they weren’t pro EU ? We’ll see how we go on with the the neo-liberal/technocratic, imperial, anti-democratic, ultimately unaccountable, sovereignty-depleting federal state that is the Tory government.
It’s a valid point , but I think we had the one and only chance, we lost, I see it ever happen again, hope I’m wrong.
In the short term you are right – certainly until April 4th and possibly until after the 2020 Labour conference delegates have been selected after which time it should be abundantly clear whether the ruling class have managed to get their ball back. In the event that they do all socialists should put their energy into building grassroots resistance as advocated by Chris Williamson, joining neighbourhood schemes, getting involved with trades councils, people’s assemblies, single-issue campaigns, stop the war/international solidarity/peace groups etc. In my opinion,there is no point in trying to build an alternative to the Labour Party this side of electoral reform; but the importance of building a broad-based extra-parliamentary movement including smaller left parties and the more radical sections of the Labour Party, including some MPs, is something that Corbyn understood (and he’s not going to stop doing it regardless) and without this, small gains inside the party machine were going to be meaningless anyway. It is in this extra-parliamentary milieu that one finds principled socialists, many of whom have been schooled in Marxism and can understand what is really happening (I include in this Tariq Ali, George Galloway, Lindsey German, Andrew Murray, Nick Wright and a number of current and former communists and many others, a lot of whom have already been kicked out of Labour, as I was myself). There will come a point at which it is evident whether socialists should stay and fight or put their energies elsewhere. That is not right now but it may come soon and will probably depend on whether we can stop the lemmings backing the man who was arguably most responsible for Labour’s mauling at the polls from becoming the next party leader.
In my opinion, I’m afraid the Labour Party has had it. These leadership candidates are all a complete joke, and will return the UK back to the pseudo democracy it had during the Blair years; ie, you can either vote for the blue torys or the red torys – it makes no difference; it’s a shame democracy totally controlled by big finance, like they have in America.
The only way the old Labour Party can ever come back is if they can somehow re-elect Corbyn, a politician who was by no means perfect but was half-way genuine and for a while was all we had.
By the way, I’m sure you are aware of Galloway’s Worker’s Party, which is due to be officially launched early next month.
People should be aware, whether you’re on the left or the right or wherever, that the total destruction of Corbyn is the death of democracy in the UK.
By Thatcher’s own admission, the Labour Party has been Thatcher’s Labour Party since Blair took over. Corbyn was an unexpected blip – but he was soon dealt with. And when you see how moderate he was and yet how unacceptable to the vicious neoliberal order, you understand how fanatical this order has become. The destruction of all vestiges of the post WW2 compact will continue uninterrupted from now on – although we can expect an increasingly garish display of social concern that will have precisely fuck all effect other than to mollify the masses or at least distract them till the next assault on their sphincters.
On the subject of dirty tricks try this URL in your browser. The outcome is astonishing. It won’t harm your computer BTW.
http://rebeccalongbaileyforleader.com
Wow. Like anyone’s actually going to vote for Nandy, or rent-a-gob for that matter. They just want good jobs in Starmer’s shadow cabinet.
Do you have any idea what the countries of origin might be? I run my own web server and use a Draytek firewall that allows you to exclude requests by country. I was quite surprised by the logs which show the firewall blocks 1 million requests originating from Iran every week.
Is the country of origin real? I often use Germany or Holland while in the UK.
It wouldn’t be coming from individuals through proxies but botnets of hundreds or thousands of compromised computers where the owners don’t even know its happening.
True.