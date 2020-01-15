Jan 15, 2020
14

Sudden resignation of Russian PM Medvedev & his govt

Editor

In a wide-ranging speech on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made several key announcements. (You can read a full English transcript here).

Although he touched on benefits, pensions and other matters, it will be his comments on reforming the Russian constitution which will stir up the geo-political status quo.

Putin is putting forward several changes:

  • A two-term limit for Presidential candidates
  • Barring dual citizens, or those born outside Russia, from running for President
  • Increasing the powers of the Duma (Russian legislative body)
  • Having the Prime Minister selected by the Duma, rather than the President
  • Enshrining the Russian Security Council in the constitution
  • That the Russian constitution takes precedence over International Law, especially where it might infringe the legal rights of Russian citizens

These changes are to be put to the Russian people in a referendum by the end of the year “if it all is solved quickly”, according to Russia’s Central Election Commission.

Immediately following these announcements, the entire Russian government resigned – including Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev – though he will be offered a new job, reports RT:

During his speech, Putin said he intended to create the position of deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, which would be offered to Medvedev.

Medvedev’s replacement as PM is reported to be Mikhail Mishustin, head of the Federal Tax Service:

The reflexively anti-Putin Western press and commentariat have already decided these moves are to secure Putin as “ruler for life”:

A view shared by some figures from the alternate media as well:

This might seem at first glance to be in stark contrast with the analysis of Russia-based journalist Bryan MacDonald:

So, what happens next?

  • Why have Medvedev and his government resigned en masse?
  • Will the proposed reforms pass a referendum?
  • What is the overall aim behind these changes?
  • Does Putin plan to stay on past 2024, or is he strengthening the role of PM with an eye to taking that job, as some western commentators seem to think?
  • Who will be the next President of Russia?
filed under: discussion threads, featured, latest, Russia
Tagged with: , , , , ,

Antonym
Antonym

Is president Putin’s move in the opposite direction as president Xi’s?

Jan 16, 2020 2:36 AM
Vierotchka
Vierotchka

Jan 16, 2020 2:05 AM
anonymous bosch
anonymous bosch

“That the Russian constitution takes precedence over International Law, especially where it might infringe the legal rights of Russian citizens”.

Clearly following the practice of the US State Department.

The complete erosion of any International Rule of Law ? Is that where this is going ?

Jan 16, 2020 12:56 AM
Jen
Jen

The case of Maria Butina, imprisoned for 18 months for supposedly being a foreign unregistered agent of Russia, and apparently subjected to full body searches during the five months she was in jail every time after she met with lawyers and Russian consular officials, comes to mind.

This and other cases where Russian citizens were detained and imprisoned without correct due process in the US and other nations, and denied consular access – the case of Sergei and Julia Skripal comes to mind – may have been the instigation for this proposal.

Jan 16, 2020 1:58 AM
Antonym
Antonym

International law, like European law has overstepped its boundaries too. In Holland a lowly judge could thus single handedly overrule the elected governments policy on CO2.

Jan 16, 2020 2:15 AM
Jen
Jen

A lot depends on how people read this part of VVP’s speech to the Federal Assembly:

I know that people are discussing the constitutional provision under which one person cannot hold the post of the President of the Russian Federation for two successive terms. I do not regard this as a matter of principle, but I nevertheless support and share this view.

VVP supports the provision that a person cannot be President for more than two consecutive terms. This technically means he can legally campaign to be President again for a fifth term in 2030, though at age 78 years he would not likely do so.

Jan 16, 2020 12:16 AM
Vierotchka
Vierotchka

Trump, instead of his promise to drain the swamp, has stocked it and become its king.

Putin is obviously draining the Russian swamp, which he has consistently and patiently been doing since 1991.
comment image
comment image

Jan 15, 2020 10:44 PM
Jack_Garbo
Jack_Garbo

Hardly “King” of the Swamp. More Errand Boy. He has neither the wit nor the nous for anything else but taking orders.

Jan 16, 2020 3:54 AM
Ex Analyst
Ex Analyst

I think there are signs a coup may have been averted. Certainly looks like Putin is house cleaning. The resignations were asked for by Putin I’m sure.

Jan 15, 2020 10:13 PM
Vierotchka
Vierotchka

comment image

Go read the ful transcript of Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly at https://off-guardian.org/2020/01/15/transcript-putins-address-to-the-federal-assembly/

Jan 15, 2020 10:26 PM
Maggie
Maggie

Hi Veirotchka, Clearly the ex Analyst hasn’t got the capacity to read. understand and digest what is written… he has been steeped in MSM presstitute soundbites and is now unable to see the truth, staring him in the face. I wish to God we had a leader like Putin and a Government like Russia.
This alone speaks for itself:comment image

Jan 16, 2020 1:02 AM
Antonym
Antonym

How did the RUB value changed in PPP between these two dates?
How did the Russian population size change?

Jan 16, 2020 2:30 AM
espartaco
espartaco

Putin is just emptying the Presidency of powers and taking them with him… Once again Russia is at the mercy of an ‘unconstitutional’ system, changed and manipulated at will by those in power. Russia will not find stability and will have to change the rules, again and again, to please the ruler of the day.

Jan 15, 2020 10:11 PM
Vierotchka
Vierotchka

comment image

Go read the ful transcript of Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly at https://off-guardian.org/2020/01/15/transcript-putins-address-to-the-federal-assembly/

Jan 15, 2020 10:28 PM
