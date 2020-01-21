WATCH: Wikileaks Documents Further Discredit OPCW

This video, made by RT, is a great rundown on the current state of the OPCW’s “official report” on the Douma incident. Put it simply: it is in tatter.
The OPCW’s reputation has been hanging by thread ever since the Working Group on Propaganda in Syria uncovered the “dissenting opinion” of Ian Henderson, and OPCW employee who authored a report claiming the Douma scene had been staged.
Atlantic Council propagandists claimed at the time that Henderson was a “disgruntled employee” and wasn’t an “official part of the fact-finding mission” (whatever that means), and so his opinion didn’t count.
This (nonsensical) opinion was discredited when it was revealed that, actually, Henderson was an official part of the fact-finding mission after all.
Further Wikileaks releases have shown over 20 other dissenting opinions, all disregarded in the OPCW “Final Report”. These included biologists and chemists
The crowning glory is the release of confidential e-mail, where a high-up at the OPCW is demanding Henderson’s report be stripped from the archive before anyone sees it.
Please get this document out of DRA [Documents Registry Archive]… And please remove all traces, if any, of its delivery/storage/whatever in DRA”
It’s all a bit of a mess really.
Russia discussed the current status of the OPCW at the UN Security Council today:
The OPCW was just as suspicious when it came to Salisbury.
“The results of the analysis confirmed the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical.”
We know what the government told the MSM about the identity of the ‘toxic chemical’, but we have no idea what the government communicated to the OPCW regarding its’ identity’. The failure to make this explicit was not some kind of oversight or poor phrasing.
In the second live video at the UN Security Council today, it is astounding how many representatives of western countries persist in their lies.
They lie about EVERYTHING else, impudently and impertinently, so why not this? And NO Western MSM presstitute will ever dare mention this scandal, let alone criticise the perpetrators. Their filthy jobs depend on it.
Western Governments and Media lie, lie, lie. So much so. It is a rare exception when they tell the truth. I think the last time a politician told the truth was when Ike gave his farewell address and notice that was his farewell address.
Anyone in the Media who tells the truth either ends up dead or unemployed or in Julian’s case locked up.