Kit Knightly
I never met Terry Jones, but I would rather have liked to. The complexities of life brushed me close to his orbit a couple of times – a friend worked with him once, and I know my fellow OffG editor Catte corresponded with him briefly. But I never did.
He was a bit of a hero of mine.
Not for his comedy, or his children’s books, or his films – though I did love them all – but for all the things that came after, and the important lessons I learned from his work.
The other obituaries of the man will likely focus on his entertainment career, and that’s only fair. As a member of Monty Python – the comedy equivalent of The Beatles – he is likely one of the most quoted pop culture figures of the 20th century.
Yes,Python will be well eulogised, and Labyrinth secures his cult status in the hearts of thousands of 80s kids. But there was more to him than that.
To me, as a teenager who’s political “awakening” was the wake of 9/11 and the run-up the Iraq war, Terry Jones was an example of a man who could have just retired to the country if he wanted, but instead chose to take on the establishment and speak truth to power.
That was, and is, very admirable.
I vividly remember two columns of his I read when I was in college – back then he was writing in The Observer (this was when that paper had a little bite to it). Fortunately, I was able to find them in the archives:
His column, I’m losing patience with my neighbours, Mr Bush attacking Bush’s case for bombing Iraq, was an important pricking of the growing media bubble.
His later column, Let Them Eat Bombs, highlighting the suffering of children in Iraq introduced me to Albright’s infamous “it was worth it” quote.
Another, more recent, article of his – War drums are beating for Iran. But who’s playing them? – combined both his political and historical interests, comparing the push for war with Iran to the wars-for-profit of Medieval Italy:
since those who made money out of the business of war naturally wished to go on making money out of it, warfare had no foreseeable end.”
Through his work merging contemporary politics and historical research, Jones was someone who could teach you to think critically. This was his influence on me, at least. And why he is in my small, personal Pantheon (we all have them).
His book, Who Murdered Chaucer, for example, is a lot more than look at one of the great unsolved medieval mysteries, it’s an exercise in knocking down assumptions, rethinking accepted narratives and questioning mythologies. It tackles the idea that Richard II was a “bad king”, and lays his bad reputation at the feet of his reluctance to wage (profitable) war, and post hoc Lancastrian propaganda.
This rejection of myth was all through his work on history. I would recommend everyone watch his documentary series The Crusades and Barbarians (about the enemies of ancient Rome). Both deconstruct the narratives of Imperialism, with subtle nods to the modern American Empire.
In refusing to partition then from now, Jones was able to illuminate both.
Medieval rulers and ancient empires were no strangers to manipulation and disinformation, he tells us. And, likewise, the motivations of our current rulers are no different from Caesar, Napoleon or the conquistadors.
Greed and conquest aren’t relics confined to museums, nor was propaganda invented in the 20th century.
In the last episode of his Medieval Lives series, Jones says:
History is not necessarily “what happened”, it’s very often what somebody wants us to think happened. So I suppose we shouldn’t believe everything we’re told.
That “history” can mean 10,000 years ago, or just last week. A quote of subtle, nuanced and critical thought. We don’t hear much of that these days.
Terry Jones was an author, a director, a comedian, an actor, a historian and a decent human being. But most importantly he was a free and independent thinker. They are truly quite rare.
He will be missed.
The form of satire in I’m losing patience with my neighbours, Mr Bush, is pretty much identical to that of A Modest Proposal.
From an article on the late New Zealand satirist, John Clarke:
Irish writers also contributed to Clarke’s development as a satirist. ‘There was a course at uni about writing style and one of the first things we read was ‘A Modest Proposal’ by Jonathan Swift. Apparently, he was secretly writing something to people with whom he’d had an argument over dinner.’ Swift’s straight-faced parody, ‘A Modest Proposal for Preventing the Children of Poor People From Being a Burthen to Their Parents or Country, and for Making Them Beneficial to the Publick’, uses formal language and conventional rhetoric to argue for a proposal that the reader soon realises is barbaric and indefensible. In other words, the reader or listener, participates in the argument and eventually comes down on the side against the writer or narrator: a rhetorical method that was key to Clarke’s comedy. From that moment in the University of Wellington circa 1969, Swift’s eighteenth-century essay became a model for the John Clarke’s twenty-first-century style satire.
‘With anything satirical,’ said John, ‘if you say the mayor of my town is corrupt and here is the evidence – and you point at the mayor – it gets rhetorical and boring and a bit sanctimonious and often not effective. And if you’re not careful you can become the pompous prick you’re trying to counter. So an early instinct in anybody with a satirical impulse is that, rather than do that, you play that person and pull the roof in on yourself. And ‘A Modest Proposal’ is the paradigm example. To be the person you’re up against; run his argument and have it not work. There was something so loudly subversive about it; this was subversion with a loud hailer. A brilliant piece of writing.’
https://sydneyreviewofbooks.com/john-clarke-a-postscript/
the man was scum he hated the human race
a hollowed out spent mined soul
like whorish churchill before
for sale to the highest bidder
he gave us nothing but divide conquer cheap easy lies
most certainly an anal deviant of the most rancid kind
a talmoodick ex shop keeper of terror destruction a real killer
a believer in the frankfurt school of tavistock programming
with a sick twisted slavish devotion to israel
he did not believe in society
he took my milk away when i was a kid
i needed that milk dammit
yes sir margaret thatcher
i hated that guy
already
Sorry this has nothing to do with the article. I wanted to send a donation to Off Guardian and sent an email to the ”[email protected]” etc. email address given on the site asking if I could pay a donation in GBP by cheque and if so, where I could send it to. I got no reply. Are patreon and paypal the only options?
I’m old enough to remember the infamous “Life of Brian” confrontation between John Cleese and Michael Palin and two religious knobs: broadcaster Malcolm Muggeridge, and Bishop Mervyn Stockwood. I’ll never forget this exchange:
There’s another one which I don’t recall but it’s worth highlighting:
More here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friday_Night,_Saturday_Morning#Monty_Python's_Life_of_Brian
I can never think of Muggeridge without recalling the important part he played in setting the stage of the Holodomor myth. It was his reporting on the famine in Ukraine, for The Times (?) that started the nonsense that the Soviet Union had deliberately used the famine to commit genocide.
In his later years he certainly took refuge in Christianity but he never learned to repent.
What a brilliant satirist – and educative at the same time. I’m losing patience with my neighbours, Mr Bush is truly wonderful.
No truer words spoken and a great example beyond those provided by Terry Jones is Gloria Moss’s article on the Great Fire of London – Cui Bono – https://off-guardian.org/2019/09/01/the-great-fire-of-london-cui-bono/
We can only wonder how current events sold falsely to us today will go down in history. Will 9/11 go down as the work of 19 terrorists, a false flag where 3,000 were killed and 6,000 injured or as the reality: a massive Full-Scale Anti-Terrorist Exercise comprising multiple smaller exercises and drills where the only physical realities of the day were damage to and destruction of buildings and where the plane crashes were faked and death and injury were staged.
Rest in Peace Terry Jones. You will be sorely missed.
A very wise man:
“History is not necessarily “what happened”, it’s very often what somebody wants us to think happened. So I suppose we shouldn’t believe everything we’re told.”
Very true. How can one learn the lessons of history as Sartre says if its been constantly altered, ingested by the state and served as a big heaping helping of propaganda?
Terry and with him Monty Python are one of the real reasons the Universe came about. All to allow him and his accomplices in humor and wit to create the most formidable ways to make another being laugh and think. And laugh more and think more.
I am honored to have shared the planet with You for over 50 years. It’s clear by now that the ‘other side’ has all the goodies now. It’ll be non-physical jamming with all the others that went before. They’re going to do new episodes on the other side, soon.
Thank You from the greatest depth of my heart. And my thoughts to all whom he loved and who loved him. May there be the greatest celebration of the life of one of the greatest Human Beings and Artists ever to grace the Isle.
Q.E.D.
Terry was a very naughty boy.
He’s not the Messiah … he’s a very naughty boy.