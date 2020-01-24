Kit Knightly
China is shutting down, or so we’re being told. Cities are on lockdown. Disneyland is closed. New Year is cancelled. Every day, China closes down more theatres or other more public spaces in their desperate attempts to thwart the spread of this terrible coronavirus.
The headlines tell this virus is “mutated”, and that China’s “lockdown” is affecting 33 million people.
The Telegraph morbidly warns that it’s “highly likely” coronavirus is already in the UK, whilst CNET tells us the deathtoll is spiking.
It all sounds very scary.
The reality is that 26 people have died.
For comparison’s sake, 80,000 people died of flu in 2018 in the United States alone. (at least, according to the CDC).
Coronavirus – or rather, this particular strain of coronavirus, as they are very common and mostly harmless – has had 800 reported cases to go along with those 26 reported deaths. That’s a mortality rate of just over three per cent.
Further, we don’t even know the details of those 26 unfortunate patients, it’s entirely possible the 26 deaths are accounted for by the very old, the very young, or the immuno-compromised. But even if they’re not…3 per cent mortality is not high.
The death rate of bacterial meningitis, for example, stands at about 10%. Meningitis is an unfortunate fact of life, but it’s not a public health scare.
SARS, of course, was a public health scare – totally unjustifiably, as it turns out. Most of you will remember the SARS outbreak of 2002/2003 being similarly apocalyptically covered in the media.
In the end, over the course of just about a year 9000 cases resulted in 800 people losing their lives. These numbers are rough because, as a syndrome rather than a disease, SARS is difficultly to clearly diagnose. Assuming the stats are correct, that’s a mortality rate of about 9%…or three times this “terrifying” coronavirus.
The simple reality is that this new virus strain is currently affecting a group of people the size of a small primary school, and has killed fewer than a bad traffic pile-up or a medium-sized drone strike.
So why the lockdown? Why the fear?
Usually, that means at least one agenda. Maybe more than one.
The Ebola outbreak of 2015/16 resulted in large numbers of NATO-backed doctors descending on Western Africa to “assist”. As a result, ebola vaccines that had been awaiting approval for years got a 2 year field study, before being approved.
During the 2009 “Swine Flu” panic, a German MEP accused the World Health Organisation of “creating a panic” in order to sell vaccines. Though the WHO vehemently denied this, an independent report later found that several of the “independent flu experts” that WHO consulted had financial ties to vaccine manufacturers.
Three years ago, the Zika virus had Floridians BEGGING to be sprayed with pesticides and had millions of genetically modified mosquitoes released into the wild. Considering Zika has never been scientifically proven to do anything by cause cold symptoms, that was a nice result.
If you’re agenda-spotting in this case, be on the lookout for a “new” medicine getting rushed through patent offices. This anti-coronavirus drug will then be bought-up in huge amounts by hospitals and health services the world over.
Whichever of the handful of pharmagiants owns the patent will get a huge profit boom, plus the soaring stock prices that go along with owning the miracle cure to the scary disease du jour.
Longer-term, there is vaccination to consider. Medicine you have to take even if you’re not sick is a goldmine for pharmaceutical companies, and if the government makes them mandatory (always an issue simmering on the back-burner) well, then that’s even better. Not only does it mean they don’t really have to work (I mean, how much work do you put into a product literally everyone is legally obliged to use?), but the opportunities for large-scale genetic research (and corruption) are endless.
Generally speaking, fear is always useful. If you can frighten people they do whatever you say. A fact known to leaders and propagandists for centuries.
Following the Boston bombing, despite the manhunt being for just two alleged bombers, the entire city of Boston was put on lockdown. The national guard rolled tanks down the street, and nobody said a word.
Right now, despite fewer than 30 deaths, millions of Chinese people are under a “lockdown”. Public gatherings are being halted. That’s power you can’t buy.
It never hurts to normalise the idea of martial law. After all, you don’t know when you might need it for real.
I know there is a temptation, in alt-media circles, to see China as a good guy just because they oppose US imperialism, but they have corruption and authoritarianism there too. Their officials are just as power-hungry as ours. There’s no reason to think they wouldn’t take advantage of a crisis (or even create one), in order to increase their control.
Hell, maybe there is no clear agenda at all. Maybe that’s just the psychology of power. Maybe scaring people feels good, and maybe controlling them feels better. Maybe there’s no point in doing terrible things to get into power if you’re not going to use it for its own sake.
Is it possible there’s more to this story? Some fundamental dishonesty most people never think to question? As always with the mainstream media, it’s difficult to take anything for granted.
We don’t know the casualty numbers are accurate, China could be downplaying the threat to minimise panic.
We don’t know that the “lockdown” is as extensive as our media report, the press could be exaggerating to paint China as hysterical or autocratic.
We don’t even know for sure the disease exists at all, when you think about it.
As usual, absolute scepticism is required. It’s hard to say exactly what’s happening yet, but when 26 deaths makes international news…that means something is going on.
Stay tuned.
The Spanish flu outbreak in 1919 killed way more people than those who were slaughtered in World War One (and that was a huge number of people).
I agree with Kit’s premise here; RE: ‘disease propaganda’ and all the rest of it.
However, I also have to point out the obvious: unprecedented numbers of people are now dying from cancer. Here’s a jolly Guardian piece from 2014…
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2014/feb/03/worldwide-cancer-cases-soar-next-20-years
We’re looking at more people now dying from cancer, on a yearly basis, than all the wars in human history put together. A greater percentage of people dying from cancer than ever died from the bubonic plague.
Cancer is a relatively simple one to sort out (and a lot of it comes down to diet -cancers feed on sugar, although very few oncologists will tell you that).
I would venture that our current tidal wave of cancer is largely due to psychopathy and its endemic corruption: Big Pharma doesn’t want you to die, but neither does it want you well. Big Pharma wants you somewhere inbetween, where you are constantly ill and having to pay for their ‘cures’.
As an aside, can anyone name me a single member of the UK royal family (and there’s an awful lot of them) who’s ever been diagnosed with cancer?
“………….for just two alleged bombers……” and were they proved beyond a reasonable doubt to have been guilty?one dead the other unable to speak.
Watch ‘The Boston Unbombing’ on Vimeo (and still up there the last time I looked) if you need convincing that no-one died in that in that particular incident…
Public health panics are ideal for enforcing more controls on an already fearful and submissive public.
The Wuhan “corona” (crown) virus is about as deadly as ‘flu, which we weather without note every year.
But health bureaucrats have noted how much “terror” panics can swell the budgets of the military and police. “Epidemics” of “dangerous” bugs offer the ideal opportunity for the builders of public health empires to follow suit.
3 per cent mortality for a transmittable disease, like corana virus (or common cold) is very high. Earth has 7.5 billion inhabitants, so if all of them get infected, and 3% die, then 225 million people will die from corona virus.
But then the numbers are, as usual, probably at least partially bogus:
the nominator: 26 deaths are probably not all caused by corona virus, but only correlated with corona virus. My guess (ad good as anyone’s guess) is that of these 26 at most 10 died.
The denominator: who let’s himself get tested for the common cold (corona virus). Probably only the most severe cases. My guess, this virus is for 95% very mild for which no doctor is visited, and then of the 5% who visit the doctor with common cold symptoms at most 1% is tested positive for corona, which are the 800 cases. Which makes the denominator not 800, but 800:0,01:0,05:0,95=a very large number.
Now if you divide 10 over a very number, your death rate will be close to 0, similar as the death rate is due to normal common cold.
The ‘medical’ sector has long been empowered by those who want their fears salved rather than question the narratives that are fed and used to gain power or possession of others.
However, as with switching to ‘non-violence’ – a habitual identification isn’t something to be turned on or off when a crisis comes – but as a way of living.
Weaponised and marketised science gravitated to germ theory rather than the terrain theory of pleomorphism (of biota).
Closed system thinking posits external ‘evils’ and ‘avengers’ for hidden sins and secret fears, projecting ’cause’ OUT THERE and diverting (sacrificing) energy and identity to defence such that the guardians become guards that lock into fear, frailty and dependency as the condition for NEEDING Powers that demand sacrifice of freedom and joy in life for a perpetual threat-managed existence.
Mainstream science is generally the narrative that suits the Establishment – not just of the ‘powers of the day’ – but the collective fear seeking protection and reassurance.
Toxic exposures generate the terrain for a need to clear out or neutralise the toxic environment – this results in ‘inflammations and infections’ which of course CAN be fatal or result in degradation of health and cognition. Our ‘Rockefeller medicine’ has focused on interventions that suppress or block symptoms to ward the idea of losing the realm and skills of relational nursing and clinical doctoring to pharma-technicians – who interpret most anything as a basis to intensify or increase the level and degree of interventions.
Fear is contagious – and hidden or masked fears are simply secretly active.
Immunity is not a matter of ‘antibodies’ but firstly of cellular health and function.
This principle can be transferred to our social political culture.
The scare can be managed by public health authorities. It usually is. But this is reminiscent of the recent tragedy of a few dozen illegal immigrants freezing to death trying to get into the UK in a lorry. Typical of the NYT, they interrupted the reverie of all their subscribers to trumpet in a system wide alert that the dead were Chinese nationals, and were juiced to imply these Chinese had to escape a China. Of course, they weren’t Chinese, but you can bet a Kardashian backside that if they had been thought to be Vietnamese (they were), there would have been no alert. Heck, they don’t even bother to do alerts for most of their own mass shootings. I guess it’s not really news then.
So the American press soaks up anything which might conceivably reflect badly on the Chinese, and so it is with this coronavirus. But surely the fact that an epidemic was first identified there does not mean it originated there. And it does not mean the Chinese should be blamed unless that is your primary goal, in which case you don’t really care, because you sense that it excuses your slagging them off.
I was on a flight back from Tokyo during the original SARS crisis and seated next to an American who would not stop talking. But all it took was a couple of fake coughs and my saying I think I caught it in Hong Kong to make him mute.
But now the industry of fear pornography, skillfully adapted by the Americans has the potential to interfere with sober Epidemiological assessment and preventive action, as it threatens to place political agendas ahead of public safety.
It should be taken very seriously as the Chinese have done. Bacterial meningitis is generally not very infectious and hardly analogous to a droplet borne respiratory coronavirus. The retrospectoscope sees 20/20 but early intervention can save many lives. Don’t let the politics obscure that.
The Chinese government faced a lot of international criticism for its perceived tardiness in handling the 2003 SARS crisis. The heavy-handedness at locking down Wuhan might be to do with not wishing to face international criticism again.
more likely a lockdown test
for future cities world wide