Three (or Four) New Reads – January

Philip Roddis
The Roaring Twenties began with a bang. Whatever else the decade may bring, chronologers will look back on its opening fortnight as momentous. The tone was set by the January 3 hit on General Quassem Suleimani, followed five days later on January 8 by Iran’s (token?) retaliatory strikes on US bases in Iraq.
That same day, Ukraine Flight 752 crashed shortly after take off from Tehran, killing all of its 176 passengers and crew. Two days later, on January 10, Western sources were opining that it may have been shot down unintentionally by an Iranian SAM. Having at first rejected the possibility, Tehran was admitting a tragic error within twenty-four hours, in a statement of culpability and abject apology which – along with its angry reception on the streets (82 of the 176 were Iranian) – inevitably dominated the world’s headlines of January 11.
Less well reported – also inevitably, since all conspiracy theories challenging US narratives are a priori ridiculous – is possible US involvement. Here’s former CIA officer Philip Giraldi:
The SA-15 Tor defense system used by Iran has one major vulnerability. It can be hacked or “spoofed,” permitting an intruder to impersonate a legitimate user and take control. The United States Navy and Air Force reportedly have developed technologies “that can fool enemy radar systems with false and deceptively moving targets.” Fooling the system also means fooling the operator. The Guardian has also reported independently how the United States military has long been developing systems that can from a distance alter the electronics and targeting of Iran’s available missiles.
The term, ‘conspiracy theorist’ is itself, in its current blanket and reactionary usage, absurd. Can there be any doubt that some conspiracy theories are accurate?
Can there be any doubt that US and satellite politicians have for decades lied to us on matters of the gravest import – on what Nuremburg ruled the supreme international crime of waging aggressive war?
Do bear these two questions in mind as I turn to the first of my four reads this month.
All of which, let me say upfront, start with the murder of General Qassem Suleimani.
*
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson Calls Out Trump’s Lies on Iran (783 words)
Pence’s words are laughable … Soleimani was helping us in Afghanistan in 2001, early 2002, to fight the Taliban. We got indispensable help from Iran in that regard …
We are going to lie, cheat and steal, as Pompeo is doing right now, as Trump, Esper, Lindsey Graham [and] Tom Cotton [are] doing right now … to continue this war complex.” Wilkerson said. “That’s the truth of it. And that’s the agony of it.
Shortest and easiest of my reads, this Amy Goodman/Dennis Moynihan piece of January 9 does not mention Flight 752 (a day after the crash, few suspected other than tragic coincidence) but does show, through the words of Colonel Wilkerson, former chief of staff to Colin Powell, why only the terminally credulous could dismiss out of hand the possibility of US dark ops.
*
Battle of the Ages to stop Eurasian integration (1,649 words)
For this my second read it’s helpful to have an atlas or map of large enough scale to show ports and major cities on a westwards reach from Shanghai on China’s eastern seaboard, through to Iran and the Persian Gulf, Syria and the Eastern Med. Such a map will also include Central Asia and the vast sweep of Russia.
All are essential for grasping the significance of an Escobar piece that takes in Russia’s Greater Eurasia and China’s Belt and Road projects.
And the centrality of Iran to both.
Plus a few things besides – like Modi’s perilous balancing act on Iran. Is India’s ruling class best served by deeper immersion in a bloc of BRICs? Or by keeping Washington sweet? To see why, long term, it can’t have it both ways on Tehran, the map should show the subcontinent too.
(I know you have such a map, serious follower of international affairs that you are. But on the off chance I’m wrong, may I recommend this laminated political map of the world, 1900mm by 1200 and a snip at £40 on Amazon. Clear a well lit stretch of wall where you work/relax/munch your cornflakes, and stick it up. You’re welcome.)
Though he can be excitable of tone – with its more serious risk of hyperbole of content – I’m a fan of Pepe Escobar. He’s always looking to the bigger picture, always well informed and, in this case, prepared to get away from his keyboard for a spot of old fashioned investigation:
… my travels these past two years, from West Asia to Central Asia, and my conversations these past two months with analysts in Nur-Sultan, Moscow and Italy, have allowed me to get deeper into the intricacies of what sharp minds define as the Double Helix. We are all aware of the immense challenges ahead
I confess I’ve no idea – lacking, perhaps, the requisite sharpness of mind – what Pepe’s getting at with a double helix concept lifted from the structure of nucleic acids, most famously DNA. But it sounds good. And who am I to carp and cavil at so bravura, lucid and closely reasoned a take on the geopolitical circumstances in which this month’s seismic events are unfolding?
*
America’s Monetary Imperialism (3,562 words)
The mainstream media are carefully sidestepping the method behind America’s seeming madness in assassinating Islamic Revolutionary Guard General Qassim Suleimani … The logic was a long-standing application of U.S. global policy, not just a personality quirk of Trump … The assassination was to escalate America’s presence in Iraq to keep control of the region’s oil reserves, and back Saudi Arabia’s Wahabi troops (Isis, Al Quaeda in Iraq, Al Nusra and other divisions of what are actually America’s foreign legion) to support U.S. control of Near Eastern oil as a buttress of the U.S. dollar.
How can the author of those words, Professor Michael Hudson, be so sure?
I sat in on discussions of this policy nearly fifty years ago when I worked at the Hudson Institute and attended meetings at the White House, met with armed forces think tanks and diplomats at the UN. I was a balance-of-payments economist having specialized for a decade at Chase Manhattan, Arthur Andersen and oil companies.
Like others, I rate Hudson highly and have followed him for years – see my 2016 post, Perilous Days (its start point a piece by Pepe Escobar). Now Professor of Economics at Missouri-Kansas, he is described by Paul Craig Roberts, a Reagan Treasury appointee long scathing of US foreign policy from Clinton through Bush and Obama to Trump, as the finest economist of our age.
I almost didn’t include the piece. Unsurprisingly – he is an octogenarian bringing a great deal of knowledge and understanding to the in-depth contextualising of a shock event just three days earlier – it shows signs of being written in haste.
But it’s too good to be excluded on grounds of a typo here, a non-parsing sentence there. Even those passages which, despite several re-reads, still go over my head can be overlooked.[1]
Keep your eye on the big picture is my advice, and don’t fret if some of the detail passes you by. Focus on the two drivers, both informed by Vietnam, of America’s trail of misery and ruin, jihadi terror and genocidal mayhem in the middle east. One is Nixon’s 1971 decoupling of dollar from gold and, soon after, this fiat currency becoming the basis for oil transactions the world over.
That double whammy of fiat currency and petrodollars ties US military might, and weaponising of oil, to dollar hegemony. The corollary is that any threat to said hegemony – attempts, say, by a Gaddafi or Maduro to shift to gold or sell oil in another currency, or the inevitability of Eurasia rising – will be seen by Washington as existential.
See in this regard my recent short post, Talking WW3 Blues.
The other strand? That after Vietnam, waging wars of profit – i.e. waging wars, period – could no longer be done by sending large conscript armies off to foreign lands. This leaves the US ruling class with two complementary options for imposing its imperial will: aerial supremacy and, on the ground, proxy forces which absolutely include terrorism. Hence Hudson’s depiction of Isis, Al Quaeda, Al Nusra etc as “America’s Foreign Legion”.
There’s much more in this the longest of my January reads. One being an assessment of Saudi Arabia which views Israel’s regional aspirations as akin to Turkey’s, in the Washington scheme of things, rather than the driver of US policy some claim them to be. Another is the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia, hence US supremacy itself, to Iranian strikes on its oil fields should the clerics in Tehran be pushed into a corner so tight they may as well go down with all guns blazing …
… a prospect that strikes terror into the hearts of Europe’s lead players, who nonetheless see no realistic alternative to hanging on to the rogue state’s coat-tails …
But don’t lose sight of the fundamentals: (a) the link between oil, US military supremacy and a dollarised world; (b) armed jihad as America’s answer in the middle east – more arm’s length, to be sure, and more schizophrenic with it – to Britain’s Black and Tan thugs in Ireland.
*
Suleimani assassination, imperialist strategy and crisis of the Iranian regime (1,679 words)
Where this differs from the other three pieces is that, without losing sight of the demonstrable truth of the USA as arch-villain across the entire region, it puts an unflattering spotlight on the reactionary clerical regime in Tehran. This it does in two ways.
First, by showing internal power plays within the Iranian ruling class, a factor none of the other three refer to. It views the Suleimani murder as calculated not just to undo Revolutionary Guard advances in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, but also to exploit and deepen those faultlines. The aim being to install for the second time a US puppet regime – a Shah of Iran Mark II in all but name.
Second, it draws on history, most clearly the Ayatollahs’ aiding the US/UK coup of 1953 which overthrew a government democratically elected on a ticket of nationalising Anglo Persian Oil. (Though it misses the hijacking of the 1979 revolution by those same clerics, who then went on to cement their power grab with a reign of terror which liquidated the Tudeh Communist Party and other secular currents of opposition to the Shah’s police state.)
This matters when the wars on the middle east have seen the left in the West embracing one of two erroneous and mirror-image positions on the target states. The more inexcusable has been the way all of the liberal left, and a huge slice of the revolutionary left, have in effect sided with imperialism: damning Ba’athism in Iraq, Libya and Syria on the one hand, Iran’s theocrats on the other, more vociferously than they do Washington and its junior partners in crime.
The opposite fault is more forgivable but still wrong. Those who glorify leaders in Damascus or Tehran (and, posthumously, Tripoli or Baghdad) overlook the degree to which all have colluded at some point with imperialism.[2]
This piece makes neither mistake, but does make a couple of its own. One is a remark, plucked as far as I can tell from thin air, to the effect that rival factions in Iran may have conspired to put Suleimani in harm’s way. I can’t say that didn’t happen but we’re given zero evidence to back up the idea, and I was heartened to see eyebrows raised over it in several BTL comments.
The other, in my experience atypical for a WSWS piece, is a finale which pulls rabbit from hat in the way the rest of the far left has a tiresome habit of doing. With no credible answer as to what third force we can turn to – since Ba’thism/theocracy and imperialism are to be loathed in equal measure – this far left offers the jam-tomorrow rain cheque of that indefatiguably chimeric call for international solidarity with the Syrian/Iranian working class.
In the main WSWS, mouthpiece for a Socialist Equality Party itself the product of the implosion of Gerry Healy’s frightful WRP, doesn’t go in for ultraleftist silliness. And this piece has the merit of being the only one of the four to consider Iran’s class dynamics. So I’ll turn a magnanimously blind eye to its ending on a call few on the left would dispute in principle – but in practice looks about as imminent as the Second Coming:
Workers and youth in Iran must counterpose to the capitalist Islamic Republic a struggle for a Socialist Workers Republic that would fight to unite the masses throughout the Middle East, across all religious sectarian and ethnic lines, against imperialism and all the venal bourgeois regimes.
In North America, Europe and around the world, the watchword of the working class must be “Hands off Iran!” Opposition to all sanctions, intrigues, threats and war preparations against Iran is a vital element in the building of a global, working class-led movement against imperialist war and the crisis-ridden capitalist system that is its source.
NOTES:
[1] Should you find Hudson’s piece too dense, I recommend the follow up interview he gave four days later to the Saker.
[2] Such collusions with imperialism are a matter of historic record. Besides the Iranian clerics’ role in the 1953 coup – and an Iran/Contragate every bit as embarrassing to Khomeini as to Reagan – we have Hafez al-Assad’s 1976 invasion of Palestinian camps in Lebanon, at Kissinger’s request that Syria bail out the right-wing Maronite Christian militias facing defeat there. (These being the same Phalangist cut-throats Israel’s Ariel Sharon would, a few years later, unleash at Sabra and Shatila.)
But when socialists use such examples to excuse their failure to defend Ba’athist or theocratic states from imperial onslaught, they drag disingenuity to a new low. Are we to suppose America attacks Syria and Iran because of those collusions?
Re: Coronavrus-5G link (comment below).
Has anyone seen this article (today’s date)? Apart from the fact that certain artificial EMF/RF/pulsed frequencies are bad for biological health including impairing human’s immune systems), could viruses themselves (including patented, man-made viruses) increase in ‘strength’ by artificial frequencies like 5G? Need to find some research into this subject.
Excerpt:
“Today, Huawei announced their support for Hubei Mobile and Hubei Unicom to launch 5G base stations in the Wuhan Vulcan Mountain Hospital. As you’ve probably heard by now, the Wuhan Vulcan Mountain Hospital is the building China is trying to build as quickly as possible to fight against the Coronavirus epidemic.
Huawei is Helping Fight Coronavirus with IT Support By Building an Ultra-High Speed 5G Network
Huawei‘ s representatives for the Hubei region urgently set up a Coronavirus outbreak protection project team on the 23rd; providing a work force of about 150 people. From receiving the notification from the Wuhan City Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Center to the commissioning of 5G base stations, the entire construction from network planning, survey, design and construction to fiber laying, erecting base stations and commissioning was completed in just 3 days.
At present, the three major operators in Hubei have already established and opened a 5G network near the hospital. 5G will help the Vulcan Mountain Hospital achieve ultra-high-speed network connectivity. Ensuring high-speed data access, data collection, remote consultation, remote monitoring and other services.
…”
https://www.gizchina.com/2020/01/26/huawei-coronavirus-5g-base-stations/
Apologies, Admin, I didn’t know this website could pin people’s comments at the top; never seen it before (and I need to “go to specsavers” because I didn’t see the green pins in the corners and have never seen/noticed them before until you just pointed them out to me)! I’m still fairly new to this forum so finding my way around… Anyway, apologies!
A fine selection as we head off our on home made cliff.
May I add:
https://dissentingchronicler.wordpress.com/2020/01/23/whoselieisitanyway
‘sometimes it’s tricky to spot the liar and fake news, and perhaps the best way to pick them out is to follow the story and spot the inconsistencies. There is then perhaps no greater line that embodies the rank hypocrisy, deception and duplicitous nature of those responsible for the Syrian debacle than the three witches in MacBeth who utter “Fair is foul, foul is fair”. May Karma get the better of them.’
TEST! Hi OffG,
Your system seems to have a new bug – when ‘newest’ is clicked, the newest comments do not appear at the top? I’ve just posted on your last article “Coronavirus Update: Following the money” but my new comment (see below) appears as the 4th newest behind comments that were posted this morning.
Another angle to explore (if people haven’t already):
— Are the global establishment trying to set in motion their plan of a completely digital centralised world ‘economy’/system but first they need a ‘plausible’reason to make the system transfer happen? Yes, the very top policy-makers in the West and the so- called ‘BRICS’ working together; many people seem to deny this – it is extremely possible: remember history & patterns show thet tptb are mostly narcissists/socio/psychopaths who like conspiring when it comes to power and like using the ‘Hegelian Dialectic’! This Coronavirus could be the ‘false flag; their ‘psychological operation’ to totally phase out paper money/cash and bring-in their digital system? There have been several MSM articles on how paper money allegedly transfers bacteria/viruses/diseases.
Many indicators could show this could be the case? Example: Over the last few years, many different economic forecasters have kept pointing out that complete, major global economic reform is needed to stabilise our current (purposely made) ‘fragile global economy’. Along with the fact that now too many of the general public — who are getting relatively poorer and are not self-sufficient — are close to finding out the truth about how and who is running the world and why they are doing it, and are starting to fight back against globalism/technocracy. Hand-in-hand with the observations made by others here already that last November Bill Gates’ happened to do a simulation of the (patented) Coronavirus – could many of these things and similar help us make some connections? This virus or another one (along with the timing of the 5G rollout worldwide; which apparently cumulatively weakens immune systems) could have been planned far in advance – to be used as the excuse to lead us to their ultimate goal of a one-world, centralised, technocratic. global, completely digital world? It is not out of the bounds of possibility if you have seen the globalists’ modus operandi.
Make no mistake the global establishment want to implement their global Smart Grid/IoT very soon – for them it’s make or break; they wouldn’t spend billions & billions of money and colossal amounts of resources on it for it to be left by the wayside?
Note: Maybe this current virus (and other future planned viruses) do not create pandemics in our modern sociey and are only the official excuse to cover up the truth. The truth that the world-populations’ ill health and the real culprit of the deteriorating health may actually be due to the damaging 5G system itself? Remember we are all electrical beings; the universe is essentially electrical. The natural frequencies of the Earth keeps everything including people healthy; on the other hand, artificial man-made frequencies cause harm & disease, and disrupt natural processes like bees’ navigation systems.
As I said, just some different things to explore…
Well, this test’s result (here) shows that the bug happened only on the last article? Strange…
Okay, I’ve just tested a few other articles and the bug seems to only occur on that article: “Coronavirus Update: Following the money”.
No idea why someone would down-vote a commenter doing a test of a bug!
Now, the down-votes have disappeared! Admin down-voted before realising there was, indeed, a bug?
I’m having a hard time understanding what you think the problem is. If newest comments aren’t showing right at the top on a particular thread it’s likely because there’s a pinned comment on that thread.
Likes and dislikes are showing as normal. We didn’t down vote you.
This is a long thread for a fairly minor issue. I’m going to close it now. If you have more issues you’re welcome to email us, but try not to overrun the BTL section with ‘tests’. It’s probably a sense of irritation from someone that got you the down votes
Just because something is possible, does not mean that it is actually what happened. There is no evidence so far indicating that the U.S. did any sort of spoofing or electronic warfare on the Tor systems.
Are there any other, more reasonable, theories that can could explain why this happened? Giraldi claims that the Tor operator could not have made such a mistake. That assumes the operator knew what he was doing. This article and this article have more information on how the operator could have made such a mistake. They both extensively quote academics who study these sorts of things. Here is an edited summary of both:
Another, more obvious point is that Iran has had ample time to check whether the operator was “tricked” due to electronics warfare, or if it was his own incompetence. Given that revealing such information would reduce Iran’s embarrassment and allow them to blame the U.S., and considering they have not made such accusations yet, it’s clear that they found no evidence of spoofing/electronic warfare.
One would expect an Integrity Initiative troll to be well-acquainted with ALL US capabilities, which must be huge given the two trillion a year spent on creating them, and supportive of them. But it remains the fact that these people would be alive and millions of others throughout the region as well, if ‘Matt’s’ friends in the US Reich had not spent seventy odd years malevolently interfering in the region.
All you do is follow me around and troll by calling me an “Integrity Initiative troll”. You never have anything useful to contribute to the discussion. Your only purpose is to troll the comments section here, attacking those who disagree with the article.
I can’t believe that the moderators here have never reprimanded you or stopped you. It’s just stunning. You’ve made dozens upon dozens of posts, in which all you do is post ad hominem. Out of all the people I’ve spoken to here, you are by far the most persistent and trolling.
These sort of friendly fire incidents are inevitable in war.
They always have been and always will be, though that offers little consolation to the victims.
People who are under stress have to make on the spot decisions with people’s lives and the future of their country on the line.
You have to keep an open mind, but until such time as evidence emerges of missiles being hacked into in a deliberate plot to bring about this tragedy, then Occam’s Razor probably applies.
Just because something is possible, does not mean that it is actually what happened. There is no evidence so far indicating that the U.S. did any sort of spoofing or electronic warfare on the Tor systems.
Are there any other, more reasonable, theories that can could explain why this happened? Giraldi claims that the Tor operator could not have made such a mistake. That assumes the operator knew what he was doing. This article and this article have more information on how the operator could have made such a mistake. They both extensively quote academics who study these sorts of things. Here is an edited summary of both:
Another, more obvious point is that Iran has had ample time to check whether the operator was “tricked” due to electronics warfare, or if it was his own incompetence. Given that revealing such information would reduce Iran’s embarrassment and allow them to blame the U.S., and considering they have not made such accusations yet, it’s clear that they found no evidence of spoofing/electronic warfare.
You might rely on Jeremy Bogaisky of Forbes and the New York Times, both, shall we say, Zionist disinfo operations, but those not on the Integrity Initiative payrolls may choose not to.
”We are going to lie, cheat and steal, as Pompeo is doing right now, as Trump, Esper, Lindsey Graham [and] Tom Cotton [are] doing right now … to continue this war complex.” Wilkerson said. “That’s the truth of it. And that’s the agony of it.”
The unprespossessing Mr Graham is of course one of the uber-Hawks in Congress and serves as a loyal and useful retard to his Israeli masters. His rewards of course are not quite the blessings of his conscience, however, but somewhat more earthly and substantial. The Las Vegas gambling magnate, Sheldon Adelson, well-known mouthpiece of Zionist interests has invested millions of dollars in order to ban internet gambling. A seemingly innocent and seemingly laudable act. However, this was to protect his billion dollar Casino interests from competition. Into the picture comes Mr Graham who was to introduce a bill banning internet gambling. This in spite of the views of his southern Baptist constituents in South Carolina. Strange that Mr Graham had held Federal elective office 1995 and never felt any urge to introduce this legislation until 2014, precisely the time when Adelson began showering him with money. Funny that!
Additionally, Mr Graham during a meeting with Netanyahu – 27 December 2014 – made an act of fealty to his master. He is reported as saying that he would follow whatever policies the Israeli PM might propose* One wonders whether it is Israel or the US who is the client state in this arrangement.
* Fox News.
Hudson’s depiction of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Al Nusra etc… as an “America’s Foreign Legion” couldn’t be more perfect. Barbarians deployed as proxy militia to ensure perpetual chaos.
Another bit of info worth mentioning is that the term “conspiracy theory” emerged subsequent to JFK’s assassination. It dismissively eliminated theories contradicting the official narrative, but most importantly categorized all skeptics as loons.
Five decades later, this phrase ubiquitously denounces all information threatening mainstream media
news press releases. Corporate mainstream media news devolved into a distribution center for
harvested narratives manufactured by numerous security state/corporately controlled think tanks. So in effect, mainstream media news disseminates conspiratorial theories, while it simultaneously discredits journalists who dare report the truth.
Funny how despite being called “conspiracy theory” that this information actually sneaks surreptitiously into mainstream publications. For instance a fascinating article in the LA Times on how Al Qaeda is bigger now than it was when it was UBL Inc.
Of course it was a “just the ‘facts’ ma’am article” and didn’t get into why this would be after almost two decades of the holy war of …er … I mean “on” terror. Same with nonchalantly reporting that opium production actually increased after the invasion of Afghanistan. Again no speculation on why this would be?
Same with a Ukrainian airliner that just happened to get shot down which according to the circus that ludicrously called itself an “impeachment” committee belonged to what they consider our “greatest ally” in the European theatre who is supposedly “fighting the Russians so ‘we’ don’t have to”.
Yes they actually said that and that is a direct quote. I mean who would have thought that the Death Star known as Washington DC would not only be meddling in the Middle East but is also fighting a proxy war against Russia using the Nazi Regime of Ukraine?
Of course anyone who would say so would immediately labeled as a “conspiracy theorist”.
Limited hangouts.