Feb 1, 2020
2

Site Maintenance Announcement

Editor

OffGuardian.org will be under-going some server maintenance during the early hours of the 3rd of February (GMT).

Hopefully, services will be uninterrupted, but there is a chance the site will be down temporarily, or patchily available based on your location.

This is all normal, planned maintenance, and not a sign of hacking or other security issues. So there’s no need to be concerned.

Please follow our facebook or twitter to be kept up to date while the maintenance is carried out.

Norn
Norn
    Are we moving forward?
    How are we positioned to achieving our targets?
Feb 2, 2020 2:27 PM
Gal
Gal

See ya on the the shiny side when the rubber hits the road then 🙂

Feb 1, 2020 9:25 PM
