Launching “No Deal for Nature”

After two months of hard work, we are proud to announce our new campaign and website to oppose the financialization of nature (as well as “social and human capital”).
No foundation funding. No advertising. No Vogue layouts. A grassroots volunteer effort – asking for nothing except your resistance.
No Deal For Nature
The financialization of nature (monetization of nature) is to be agreed upon this year (The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) 15-28 October 2020). This is the corporate capture of the commons, global in scale. This represents the greatest transformation of the financial economic system in modern day history. Those with money will own nature.
The capture of nature is moving forward under the guise of the “New Deal For Nature” term/campaign led by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and WWF. The key players include the United Nations (WEF partner as of June 13, 2019), the Natural Capital Coalition, Conservation International, Business for Nature, IUCN, WBCSD, Al Gore, etc.
Founding partners of Business for Nature include the World Economic Forum, The Natural Capital Coalition, WWF, We Mean Business, WBCSD, The Food and Land Use Coalition, Tropical Forest Alliance, The Nature Conservancy, International Chamber of Commerce, World Resources Institute,Confederation of Indian Industry, and Entreprises pour l’Environnement (EpE).
Growing list of Business for Nature partners:
The “Super Year” campaign has been designed to establish the social license required of the citizenry. They want you to not only accept, but even demand, A New Deal For Nature. All roads, all campaigns that have saturated the media since the fall of 2018, have strategically led to this grotesque intent.
The sister campaign of New Deal For Nature is Voice For The Planet (WEF & WWF) promoted by Attenborough, Goodall & Thunberg.
Catte Black and all at OffG are proud to be working in concert with Cory and everyone at No Deal For Nature. We urge our readers to bookmark the website and follow them on Twitter at @nodealfornature.
Catte…. Thank you! Just had a look at the site Nodealfornature, and it looks the perfect antidote for those who are fawning at the feet of Greta Thunberg, who has just been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Obviously.
They are herding the masses like sheep to the slaughterhouse, and sadly, Greta Thunberg is yet another Trojan Horse for these evil bastards.
All with their eyes on Trillions $$$$.
Check out the documentary Banking On Nature (2015) to witness for yourselves the mindset of these Neoliberal zombies.
Nothing matters but making money. Of anything and everyone.
I don’t know when I first stumbled across Cory Morningstar and her Wrong Kind Of Green site, but when one spends ages on the internet looking for the truth of how our World operates, sooner or later you come across sites like Wrong Kind Of Green.
Appreciate your work also, and the links.
Have you tried to access this site? I’m still waiting…
The Establishment controlling oligopoly of the Western Empire actually lost control of global Finance & Central Fractional Reserve Banking cartels when they realized their misguided partisan zealotry led them to actually believe in the macroeconomic tripe that Dr. Alan Greenspan was feeding them en masse for decades on end as their “Maestro” of Central Banking & Wall Street asset inflation. Greenspan was their Finance demigod until Glass-Stealgall Act deregulation manifested nine years after Greenspan deregulated it with assistance from his elite peers in _The Committee to Save the World_ [see Time Mag] et al.
If UN bureaucracy cannot rebuild the Western Empire of Fractional Reserve Banking with the pseudoscientific rehabilitative proactive stance of Carbon Sequestration & Climate Engineering they will have admit defeat in terms of control over Macroeconomic Finance & Macroprudential Policy as a governance tool to justify their top down controlling adhocracy.
If you cannot accept the fact that the American Government was rendered insolvent and bankrupt post Lehman Moment you will never fully understand that the whole of the Western empire was destroyed in the wake of the weapons of mass destruction that let loose to take the entire Western empire down as a defunct atrophied old so-called ‘superpower’. Today, the entire USA is only existing on debt & a future of Carbon Based Trading in the new synthetic growth model of pseudoscientific ‘Climate Change’.
Building a new macroeconomy for their derivatives nightmare is the only choice they have to justify their adhocracy & overarching ‘authoritarian’ rule. They will sell their new economy to the world in the same way they learned to sell the world iPhones, Hula-hoops, Frisbees, & baseball.
If you don’t like the shitty deal call God.
MOU
“Pseudoscientific climate change”? Do you think it isn’t changing, then? Have you been living for years in a deep coal mine? If so, try coming up and taking a look around, with prejudices on ice, and common-sense at maximum setting. (Sorry in advance if I’m misinterpreting you.:) )
Volcanic activity under Antarctica is melting the Antarctic Ice Shield. Geological activity is making certain that the temperature of Planet Earth is on a trajectory of likely & probable climate disaster worldwide due to the melting of the Antarctic Ice Shield & increasing global temperature.
The old defunct elite of Finance are classic opportunists that have already brainstormed what they will do to continue controlling global Finance even if it means inventing causal connections to global climate so that they can commoditize the buy in for all populations.
They are skilled enough in Experimental Psychology to know that they have to launch pseudoscientific ‘Climate Change’ as being a worldwide superordinate goal for all people and all governments. Global capture gives them their justification for neo-oligopoly & central banking renewal for a short time until even that blows up in their collectively dense brains for yet another synthetic form of central banking growth that they need to survive as fraudulent central banking so-called ‘authorities’ of macroeconomic Finance.
I know more about the calculus & mathematics behind their new quest for worldwide domination & hegemony than they do. Simply, they are confidence men & women that will sell you on their new plans of elite banker largesse to the extent of brainwashing & central banking mind control that is issued via MSM & anti-social media.
Even Internet Social Media pretends that the USA is not completely bankrupt & insolvent.
I assure you that the entire edifice of USA centric central banking is completely finished & insolvent to the core of the Pentagon missing trillions USD.
America is broke but still quite willing to sell you the con that they are still in the game as long as you are dumb enough to fall for the ruse.
Wall Street is programmed to steal your money and that of your neighbours’ too.
Kill or be killed is the Wall Street ethos.
I was raised to kill Wall Street.
MOU