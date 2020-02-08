TRANSCRIPT: Parliament House OPCW Presentation

Yesterday the OPCW released the results of their “independent investigation” into their leaks. The finding is that the two men who released confidential internal documents “weren’t real whistleblowers”, so, therefore, none of their (highly embarrassing) revelations count.

It’s a nonsense we deconstructed yesterday. But naturally, the media have embraced the opportunity to totally dismiss all the OPCW leaks as “shredded”.

After all, that was the point of the exercise.

(See this piece in The Guardian, which never reported on the leaks but now reports that they have been “dealt a severe blow”).

Given that, the below-embedded document could not be more pertinent. Never was there a better time to hear from people who do their research, make a rational argument and actually know what they’re talking about.

What follows is the full transcript of all the talks given at the Parliament House presentation on the OPCW leaks.

The event was organised, and the transcript provided, by Sheila Coombes of Frome Stop War.