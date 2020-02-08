TRANSCRIPT: Parliament House OPCW Presentation

Yesterday the OPCW released the results of their “independent investigation” into their leaks. The finding is that the two men who released confidential internal documents “weren’t real whistleblowers”, so, therefore, none of their (highly embarrassing) revelations count.
It’s a nonsense we deconstructed yesterday. But naturally, the media have embraced the opportunity to totally dismiss all the OPCW leaks as “shredded”.
After all, that was the point of the exercise.
(See this piece in The Guardian, which never reported on the leaks but now reports that they have been “dealt a severe blow”).
Given that, the below-embedded document could not be more pertinent. Never was there a better time to hear from people who do their research, make a rational argument and actually know what they’re talking about.
What follows is the full transcript of all the talks given at the Parliament House presentation on the OPCW leaks.
Normal GB inquiry reports are organized by Whitehall appointed white washes like on David Kelly or Climategate. The procedure is simple: Whitehall writes the conclusion first and royally decorated and paid Painters fill in the blanks with cherry picked facts and omissions after. These kind of people usually have full agendas so conveniently little time. The less questions asked the better.
Under those Whitehall rugs are Himalayas of Dirt on those above.
I have just read this 54-page transcript and am hugely impressed by the courage, intelligence and integrity of Shiela Coombes and the panel. Particularly impressive is that General John Holmes has made such a huge step to challenge the very Establishment he was integral to. When brave whistle-blowers, engineers and scholars put their very lives and professional reputations into the line of fire in the defence of truth and justice, we need to offer them our fullest support and gratitude. Hypothesis 3 suggests a gruesome murder of mainly women and children. Whether James Le Mesurier was pushed or he jumped, he had much to answer for.
Finally, there was much in this story which reminded me of the outrageous “magic bullet” theory of the JFK assassination. That one flimsy lie was all the CIA could fabricate to maintain the nonsense of Lee Harvey Oswald as a lone assassin.
As that idiot Bush once tried to say: Fool me once, shame on you. http://content.time.com/time/specials/packages/article/0,28804,1870938_1870943_1870944,00.html
I urge everybody to carefully read this (relatively) short report. It is devastating.
I can only agree with some of the questioners when they say that our MSM, at the very least, is duplicit in these events
It only shows us, yet again, for like the 723rd time, how ethically and morally bankrupt the presstitutes at rags like The Guardian are.
Sheila Coombes who organised all the Media on Trial events when the likes of Lucas and York were disrupting them. Time to phone up their universities and employers asking why they employ people who are breaching UK terrorism laws.