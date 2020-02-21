Apocalypse Now! Insects, Pesticides and a Public Health Crisis

Colin Todhunter
In 2017, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, and UN Special Rapporteur on Toxics, Baskut Tuncak, produced a report that called for a comprehensive new global treaty to regulate and phase out the use of dangerous pesticides in farming and move towards sustainable agricultural practices.
In addition to the devastating impacts on human health, the two authors argued that the excessive use of pesticides contaminates soil and water sources, causing loss of biodiversity, the destruction of the natural enemies of pests and the reduction in the nutritional value of food.
They drew attention to denials by the agroindustry of the hazards of certain pesticides and expressed concern about aggressive, unethical marketing tactics that remain unchallenged and the huge sums spent by the powerful chemical industry to influence policymakers and contest scientific evidence.
At the time, Elver said that agroecological approaches, which replace harmful chemicals, are capable of delivering sufficient yields to feed and nourish the entire world population, without undermining the rights of future generations to adequate food and health.
The two authors added that it was time to overturn the myth that pesticides are necessary to feed the world and create a global process to transition toward safer and healthier food and agricultural production.
The authors were adamant that access to healthy, uncontaminated food is a human rights issue.
And this is not lost on environmental campaigner Dr Rosemary Mason who has just sent a detailed open letter/report to Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU) in the UK – Open Letter to the National Farmers Union About Fraud in Europe and the UK. Mason’s report contains a good deal of information about pesticides, health and the environment.
Health impacts aside, Mason decided to write to Batters because it is increasingly clear that pesticides are responsible for declines in insects and wildlife, something which the NFU has consistently denied.
In 2017, the Soil Association obtained figures from FERA Science Ltd under a freedom of information request. Using data extracted for the first time from the records of FERA Science Ltd, which holds UK Government data on pesticide use in farming, it was found that pesticide active ingredients applied to three British crops have increased markedly. The data covered British staples wheat, potatoes and onions. Far from a 50% cut – which the NFU had claimed – the increase in active ingredients applied to these crops range from 480% to 1,700% over the last 40-odd years.
Health of the nation
Mason’s aim is to make Batters aware that chemical-dependent, industrial agriculture is a major cause of an ongoing public health crisis and is largely responsible for an unfolding, catastrophic ecological collapse in the UK and globally. Mason places agrochemicals at the centre of her argument, especially globally ubiquitous glyphosate-based herbicides, the use of which have spiralled over the last few decades.
Batters is given information about important studies that suggest glyphosate causes epigenetic changes in humans and animals (diseases skip a generation before appearing) and that it is a major cause of severe obesity in children in the UK, not least because of its impact on the gut microbiome. As a result, Mason says, we are facing a global metabolic health crisis that places glyphosate at the heart of the matter.
And yet glyphosate may be on the market because of fraud. Mason points out that a new study has revealed the Laboratory of Pharmacology and Toxicology (LPT) in Hamburg has committed fraud in a series of regulatory tests, several of which had been carried out as part of the glyphosate re-approval process in 2017. At least 14% of new regulatory studies submitted for the re-approval of glyphosate were conducted by LPT Hamburg. The number could be higher, as this information in the dossiers often remains undisclosed to the public.
In light of this, Angeliki Lyssimachou, environmental toxicologist at Pesticide Action Network Europe, says:
The vast majority of studies leading to the approval of a pesticide are carried out by the pesticide industry itself, either directly or via contract laboratories such as LPT Hamburg… Our 140+ NGO coalition ‘Citizens for Science in Pesticide Regulation’ regularly calls on the (European) Commission to quit this scandalous process: tests must be carried out by independent laboratories under public scrutiny, while the financing of studies should be supported by industry.”
Mason then outlines the state of public health in the UK. A report, ‘The Health of the Nation: A Strategy for Healthier Longer Lives’, written by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Longevity found that women in the UK are living for 29 years in poor health and men for 23 years: an increase of 50% for women and 42% for men on previous estimates based on self-reported data.
In 2035, there will be around 16 million cases of dementia, arthritis, type 2 diabetes and cancers in people aged 65 and over in the UK – twice as many as in 2015. In 10 years, there will be 5.5 million people with type 2 diabetes while 70% of people aged 55+ will have at least one obesity-related disease.
The report found that the number of major illnesses suffered by older people will increase by 85% between 2015 and 2035.
Ecological collapse
Batters is also made aware that there is an insect apocalypse due to pesticides – numerous studies have indicated catastrophic declines. Mason mentions two scientific studies of the number of insects splattered by cars that have revealed a huge decline in abundance at European sites in two decades.
The research adds to growing evidence of what some scientists have called an “insect apocalypse”, which is threatening a collapse in the natural world that sustains humans and all life on Earth. A third study which Mason mentions shows plummeting numbers of aquatic insects in streams.
The survey of insects hitting car windscreens in rural Denmark used data collected every summer from 1997 to 2017 and found an 80% decline in abundance. It also found a parallel decline in the number of swallows and martins, birds that live on insects.
Matt Shardlow, the chief executive of the charity Buglife, says:
These new studies reinforce our understanding of the dangerously rapid disappearance of insect life in both the air and water… It is essential we create more joined up space for insects that is safe from pesticides, climate change and other harm.”
Of course, it is not just insects that have been affected. Mason provides disturbing evidence of the decline in British wildlife in general.
Conning the public
Mason argues that the public are being hoodwinked by officials who dance to the tune of the agrochemical conglomerates. For instance, she argues that Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has been hijacked by the agrochemical industry: David Cameron appointed Michael Pragnell, founder of Syngenta to the board of CRUK in 2010 and he became Chairman in 2011.
She asserts that CRUK invented causes of cancer and put the blame on the people for lifestyle choices:
“A red-herring fabricated by industry and ‘top’ doctors in Britain: alcohol was claimed to be linked to seven forms of cancer: this ‘alleged fact’ was endlessly reinforced by the UK media until people in the UK were brainwashed.”
By 2018, CRUK was also claiming that obesity caused 13 different cancers and that obesity was due to ‘lifestyle choice’.
Each year there are steady increases in the numbers of new cancers in the UK and increases in deaths from the same cancers. Mason says that treatments are having no impact on the numbers.
She argues that the Francis Crick Institute in London with its ‘world class resources’ is failing to improve people’s lives with its treatments and is merely strengthening the pesticides and pharmaceutical industries. The institute is analysing people’s genetic profile with what Mason says is an “empty promise” that one day they could tailor therapy to the individual patient. Mason adds that CRUK is a major funder of the Crick Institute.
The public is being conned, according to Mason, by contributing to ‘cancer research’ with the fraudulent promise of ‘cures’ based on highly profitable drugs manufactured by pharmaceutical companies whose links to the agrochemical sector are clear.
CRUK’s research is funded entirely by the public, whose donations support over 4,000 scientists, doctors and nurses across the UK. Several hundred of these scientists worked at CRUK’s London Research Institute at Lincoln’s Inn Fields and Clare Hall (LRI), which became part of the Crick institute in 2015.
Mason notes that recent research involving the Crick Institute that has claimed ‘breakthroughs’ in discoveries about the genome and cancer genetics are misleading. The work was carried out as part of the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes project, which claims to be the most comprehensive study of cancer genetics to date. The emphasis is on mapping genetic changes and early diagnosis
However, Mason says such research misses the point – most cancers are not inherited. She says:
The genetic damage is caused by mutations secondary to a lifetimes’ exposure to thousands of synthetic chemicals that contaminate the blood and urine of nearly every person tested – a global mass poisoning.”
And she supports her claim by citing research by Lisa Gross and Linda Birnbaum which argues that in the US 60,000-plus chemicals already in use were grandfathered into the law on the assumption that they were safe. Moreover, the EPA faced numerous hurdles, including pushback from the chemical industry, that undermined its ability to implement the law.
Today, hundreds of industrial chemicals contaminate the blood and urine of nearly every person tested – in the US and beyond.
Mason refers to another study by Maricel V Maffini, Thomas G Neltner and Sarah Vogel which notes that thousands of chemicals have entered the food system, but their long-term, chronic effects have been woefully understudied and their health risks inadequately assessed.
As if to underline this, recent media reports have focused on Jeremy Bentham, a well-respected CEO of an asset management company, who argued that infertility caused by endocrine-disrupting chemicals will wipe out humans.
Mason argues that glyphosate-based Roundup has caused a 50% decrease in sperm count in males: Roundup disrupts male reproductive functions by triggering calcium-mediated cell death in rat testis and Sertoli cells. She also notes that Roundup causes infertility – based on studies that were carried out in South America and which were ignored by regulators in Europe when relicensing glyphosate.
Neoliberal global landscape
Mason draws on a good deal of important (recent) research and media reports to produce a convincing narrative. But what she outlines is not specific to Britain. For instance, the human and environmental costs of pesticides in Argentina have been well documented and in India Punjab has become a ‘cancer capital’ due to pesticide contamination.
UN Special Rapporteurs Elver and Tuncak argue that while scientific research confirms the adverse effects of pesticides, proving a definitive link between exposure and human diseases or conditions or harm to the ecosystem presents a considerable challenge, especially given the systematic denial by the pesticide and agro-industry of the magnitude of the damage inflicted by these chemicals.
In the meantime, we are told that many diseases and illnesses are the result of personal choice or lifestyle behaviour. It has become highly convenient for public officials and industry mouthpieces to place the blame on ordinary people, while fraudulent science, regulatory delinquency and institutional corruption allows toxic food to enter the marketplace and the agrochemical industry to rake in massive profits.
Health outcomes are merely regarded as the result of individual choices, rather than the outcome of fraudulent activities which have become embedded in political structures and macro-economic ‘free’ market policies. In the brave new world of neoliberalism and ‘consumer choice’, it suits industry and its crony politicians and representatives to convince ordinary people to internalise notions of personal responsibility and self-blame.
Readers are urged to read Rosemary Mason's new report which can be downloaded from the academia.edu website.
Batters is there to justify, deflect and propagandise, not face inconvenient truths.
Anti-Bio is the nature of suppressing and blocking life function.
Access to food is then made a means of possession and control.
As the attempt to override and replace life function with a new ‘order’.
Our biotic expressions and dependencies are of a wholeness that cannot be rendered meaningful in parts – except when functionally aligned to the expression, communication and sharing of wholeness.
The particle never separate from the waving.
But the mind of lack-driven possession and control is a hole imagined in the indivisible through which a negative lens of self-definition operates as a reversal or inversion of consciousness.
The development or evolution of the ‘separative’ consciousness is the mind and world-model we experience in stead of ‘World’ as a co-creational extension and expression of wholeness, shared in.
The logical or automatic result of insane premises is an insane (model and experience of) world.
Invested identity in narratives of fear of dispossession and fear of loss of control generates the collective belief that we have our own ‘life’ and ‘control it’ – set over against a greater fear rarely allowed to approach conscious awareness.
There is a pattern of thinking to deceit that can be recognised irrespective of the forms of its expression.
The more we learn to identify such patterning, the sooner we release the false from the realm of meaningful currency of exchange.
The underlying worship of evil is hidden in the ‘War upon It’.
Howbeit we are given a self-inflating justifiction in the frame of emotionally charged support for ‘justified’ war, attack, denial, and hate – often masked in smug and superior rationality set under priesthoods of narrative dictate – that fear shall remain hidden and protected – by flagging to Other.
Worth-ship and true with-ness go together. What we give to fear of lack and loss of the Good, associates us with a mind of fear in hiding – or dissociated and fragmented self-alienation in search of narrative cover.
When we are willing to learn of wholeness, we uncover its ways and align in reintegration with functional existence as expression of Infinite Potential – and not as reduction to smashed sub-atomic particles taken out of context as the attempt to define, predict and control the very Life!
What else could that be but a death wish?
But to the attempt to gain or maintain the fantasy of possession and control it is experienced as compelling and necessary survival, under terms and conditions that are held NON negotiable.
‘Too big to fail’ indicates invested illusions to which truth must be sacrificed for their sustainability.
The protection ‘racket’ is a War on Symptoms that are flagged as causes. What we invest energy and attention in, is where we are accepting and giving worth, and associating with. A false or poor investment is always an opportunity for recognising this is so, and releasing it from currency of exchange so as to be restored to our true and natural function.
The ‘world’ that we acquire and learn is based on belief and experience that we cannot be who we are – and we each have this as unique but recognisable patterning of deprivation, denial, rejection, abandonment, betrayal and etc. Fear is part of our experience of Self in Relation.
That it has run hidden – as shadow power, is perhaps a phase of a larger development – at least for the willingness of the choice to embrace Life on Earth in Living terms.
Living has a function of drawing order from chaos. The attempt to save ‘order’ from change is a death spiral – and the attempt to impose ‘order’ upon life unrecognised and feared or hated, is a death agenda of Life’s usurping.
But mistakes are the basis of learning – unless used to damn, under the sightless dictates and demand of a blind god of the ‘symbol’, image or Model – taken in place of the Living – and interjected to divide and rule.
Fear and guilt operate a dissociative mind as loss of true Authority.
Being remains where it always is, while the mind pursues what it believe it has lost, and yet fears revealing light above all else, in the frame of all it has gained for itself in darkness and division.
The idea of the evil pestilence is embodied by the ‘defence’ made against it.
‘Apocalypse’ is the Great Revealing – that has associations with catastrophic fear and pain and loss because we cling to illusions of life in opposition to the Movement within Being that we may discern within the always changing. As having painted ourselves into a corner within ideas that do not hold or whole together.
Under such condition of compression, persisting in what is NOT workable in terms of wholeness and synchrony – does effectively choose to die. The tantrum of our conditional demands can be as ‘justified’ as we want to believe – but what is out of accord with truth is not whole, and so becomes a hole to stuff with fear and sacrifice to a false god.
To see the world made new, is a shift of willingness – not an act of destruction taken to be Power over Life.
When I was young, in about 1972, when you drove anywhere you got insects splattered all over the windscreen. Now you don’t.
In the 80s I worked in a hospital where all the dementia sufferers in Western Sydney, an area then of c. one million, were confined in ONE ward, of c.thirty persons. It included, at the the time, two brothers with Huntington’s Disease. The massive increase in dementia since is always attributed to increased longevity, obesity of some other cause.
The “insect apocalypse” is very suspicious to me. I read about it last year in an article, and I wanted to know how a decline in the insect population was measured. I had thought that measuring the insect population was beyond human ability. What I had read was that insect traps were put up in a variety of areas around the world. The traps had adhesives which would collect insects. Then they would count the insects that became attached to the adhesives. I don’t know about anyone else, but that seems a primitive method to me. That is until I read this article above measuring insect decline based upon how many insects have died on car windshields. These methods don’t convince me at all, and I’ll still say that measuring the population of insects remains beyond human ability;)
Anyone who has a garden, or travels in a car knows that it is true. I have recently traveled in areas where we used to have to stop frequently to clean the windscreen of bug splatter, only to see NOT ONE impact. Why be sceptical of such a widespread phenomenon, attested to by millions?
Why are these methods not convincing?
To Richard, johny, and binra:)
It’s very interesting to me that people find the measurement of insect population reliable, whereas I find it intuitive that insect population can’t be measured. Insects, afterall, are tiny moving beings which are much harder to find than larger stationary objects(such as planes and cars) which can easily be lost. Populations just may move, avoid roads, disappear from one area and reappear in another, as well as reproduce very quickly. And really, there are just too many insects to count!
“Most authorities agree that there are more insect species that have not been described (named by science) than there are insect species that have been previously named.”
“Insects also probably have the largest biomass of the terrestrial animals. At any time, it is estimated that there are some 10 quintillion (10,000,000,000,000,000,000) individual insects alive.”
https://www.si.edu/spotlight/buginfo/bugnos
Even the same researchers who use trap methods for measuring insect population concede that it’s unreliable:
“Traps are effective at providing relative counts that enable comparisons but are poor at delivering information on the absolute population size.”
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1476945X11000705
So maybe you’ve noticed less insects in your garden or hitting your car windshield, but who’s to say whether insect populations have declined when they simply could have moved, avoided traps and roads that your car drives through?
Relative difference is not a measure so much as a ratio. I used to have to stop just to clean the windscreen in a UK summer trip to the coast. Now a few random splats.
Don’t get hung up on methodology such as to lose the point.
The carcinogen is not the primary cause of cancer.
In 1932 a Japanese scientist, Yoshida, discovered that an azo dye fed to rats caused a cancerous tumor of the liver. European and American scientists found that the rats did not get cancer when they repeated the Japanese experiment. It took about eight years to repeat the experiment after discovering that the experimental rats in Japan were fed differently than the experimental rats in Europe and North America. The rats were fed rice in Japan and whole wheat in Europe and America. Armed with this amazing discovery the Japanese researchers found that whole wheat countered the carcinogenic effect of the azo dye while non-polished rice had only a moderate ability to counter the carcinogenic effect while polished rice had almost no ability to counter the carcinogenic effect .
A German physician and cancer specialist, H.K. Bauer, commented on these experiments in a paper, “Das Krebsproblem” in Berlin in 1949. It can be downloaded from the internet.
He recognized, of course, that this was not a unique situation and that when essential substances are lacking in the diet over time it creates a situation that favors cancer.
Carcinogens exist, and their effects are synergised by genetic and epigenetic effects, and environmental, such as poor diets. It is not simple.
Cause is not really sought for in medical science – excepting as a vector of disease or conflict management. (Same in other spheres of captured science).
The assigning of ’cause’ is the control of narrative when transparency and accountability are lost to invested interests.
Lynn Thyer is currently illegally extradited and locked up in France as a result of discovering how to make GcMAF available when the body no longer generates enough – perhaps as a result of nagalese – its inhibitor – being favoured by medical interventions or other exposures – including glyphosate.
This is just one of countless examples of Cancer as a Racket. A good start might be the documentary, ‘Cancer is a Serious Business’.
However, the underlying psychic-emotional-physical conditions are closer to cause than their symptoms. This calls for a qualitative shift from ‘attack mode’ to realignment in trust.
Fear (of death by diagnosis) is also a shock nocebo – but we cannot pretend our way out from fears we are identified in and acting from – and so there is an individual responsibility to align in what we CAN believe that does align with what we TRULY want. Wishful thinking can and does generate cover-stories against what we are not willing to own or face or reconcile. And once a lie is given protection, it calls on more deceit to reinforce its narrative.
The power of the mind is evident in creation of our experience – but under deceit we cast that power to Them – be they psychopaths or pathological viruses – because on some level it serves us to WANT responsibility OUT and AWAY from ourself – as if to self-protect from a greater ill.
The rest of your post goes on to provide evidence that it IS the
cause of cancer. The fact that diet may influence the body’s ability to fight the carcinogenic effect is immaterial to the issue of what actually causes cancers in the first instance.
The crux of your argument seems to be that we should all be fine ingesting any number of carcinogenic chemicals as long as we all stick to a strict diet to lessen the potential impact of those chemicals. Presumably, if we fail to do this we’d only have ourselves to blame if we develop cancer.
I think I’d prefer to aim for a society which doesn’t willingly and readily compromise human health and the environment in order to line the pockets of the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries, and doesn’t encourage them to adopt a lazy or disinterested approach to, what should be, their research obligations.
I am always suspicious when the word “rights” is used in the context of science.
Must be regional apocalypse. India was far behind China, the US, Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, Canada, France, Spain or Australia in 2017.
I get it though: China doesn’t allow any constantly negative foreign NGOs on its soil while India still does.
China used 3350% more pesticides than India in 2017. Crickets silence here ….
Proving once again that capitalism based purely on profit motive is hazardous to your health. Maybe they should place that banner prominently over top of the NYSE, Goldman Sachs and the Federal Reserve but let’s not forget the Chicago School of brain washed MBAs who continually repeat the “bottom line” mantra while they’re killing the planet. Maybe they can put that on our headstone after the planet turns as toxic as Venus. “It was the bottom line”. RIP.
No – profit is benefit. False profits reap and sow deceit.
False accounting, false everything.
Not to mention the hormones, anti biotics, highly processed feed and chemical cocktails fed to the animals that are consumed by humans.
Organic Veganism is self preservation and the most ethical way to live.
I’m not arguing against your criticism of agribiz, factory-pharming and etc – but the vegan bandwagon is being politicised as a top-down identity-politic – where ‘ethical dictate’ will be used to drive a green fascism that cares NOTHING for ‘ways of living’ – but only for predation upon the living.
Find and be found in the Way of Living – and give others the same freedom that you accept, by sharing it.
Are you seeking a moral superiority by which to damn others and exonerate yourself?
Where’s the integrity in that?
And this is only likely to increase when we agree our “beneficial” trade deal with the US.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/feb/08/huge-levels-of-antibiotic-use-in-us-farming-revealed
ALL major charities without exception have been infiltrated, hijacked, corrupted and hopelessly compromised.
CRUK is just one of them.
None are any longer a force for good.
The Red Cross is closely linked to the Clintons, their slush fund Foundation, systemic child abuse and child trafficking. $500 million donated for disaster relief in Haiti promptly vanished into thin air. It probably paid for Chelsea’s wedding.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch are active and willing tools of the Regime Change agenda. AI invented most of the propaganda fiction used to justify the bombing and destruction of Libya. In particular the stories of Viagra fuelled black rapists that led to the lynching of so many African migrant workers. HRW has been shilling for an invasion of Syria for years. There is a revolving door between these organisations and the US State Department. One of the directors of HRW was the architect of the US torture programme. They have also served as tireless cheerleaders for the war in Afghanistan.
Save The Children ran bogus vaccination programmes in Pakistan and Afghanistan to gather DNA information for CIA drone targeting. As a result, genuine health workers were treated with suspicion and hostility and the eradication of polio, which had nearly been achieved, was set back many years. Polio is now making a comeback. And as the corona virus has shown, disease is no respecter of borders.
Much the same can be said of all major charities.
That is not an excuse for a Scrooge like approach. Many smaller and local charities do sterling work that is worthy of support. Food banks make the point adequately.
What applies to these charities is also true of many international organisations that have also forfeited any claim to credibility and integrity. The OPCW, IAEA, UN, ICC, and WADA are just a few obvious examples. And this is something they all have in common with the MSM, the judicial system, and the political establishment.
None of these bodies merit any respect, deference, or support.