DISCUSS: Assange Extradition Hearing

Julian Assange’s extradition hearing is underway as of this morning, at Woolwich Crown Court. It will be his first public appearance since last May.
However fair, impartial, or even real this legal process is, there’s no question of its importance in terms of the idea of free speech. Even if you don’t buy the Assange narrative is genuine – and we get a lot of comments and tweets from people who think that way – the narrative is still that he’s on trial for simply publishing documents the US would rather he didn’t. Which is totally unacceptable.
Assange’s father reported that the WikiLeaks founder was being harassed the day before his trial began:
Breaking: QC for the US at Julian #Assange extradition hearing says documents from Wikileaks were found at the home of Osama Bin Laden when it was raided by American troops.
— James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 24, 2020
Early signs are that the QC’s arguing for the Assange to be “sent back” to America, have no interest in being either honest or especially subtle.
…or, indeed, that they even know exactly how Assange is meant to have broken the law:
James Lewis QC states Assange knew publishing documents to the internet would be so damaging to security and intel services in United States and damaging to armed forces, as well as US interests.
— Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) February 24, 2020
NOTE: “Damaging US interests” is not a crime. Yet.
The media are gearing up to cover it, with a possible slight change in attitude at The Guardian (a development that bears watching), although the subject is conspicuous by its absence on the BBC Homepage.
As always, discuss below.
… Found at the house of OBL … haahhh! Haahhh! Haaa! What a total load of horse-manure. Who writes this crap?
Firstly, OBL was a figment of the CIA imagination, i.e. the boogey-man (Mark Osmand, or Osmond)) created for the sheeple or any other dills gullible enough to believe the crap from the architects of evil. Secondly, which home, the alleged cave-dwelling, or the fictitious digs in Pakistan?
How does James Lewis QC live with the sick irony that he is slandering Assange in court with unverifiable hearsay (documents at OBL’s place) that is based on an apparent international state crime – extrajudicial murder on foreign soil!
OBL’s death was a crime, pure and simple, no arrest, no evidence, no court proceedings in absentia, and the body disposed of in such a way that we ordinary folks can never have confidence it was actually OBL!
Pretty much all the comments here nail it.
This extradition hearing is a complete travesty.
Expose the truth about mass murder and war crimes and the murder of journalists, not to mention the destruction of entire countries…. and face up to a 175 years sentence in an American Gulag.
Merely for exposing the truth of Western imperialism and rank barbarism.
How are the people of Fallujah doing? Or in Yemen. Or Syria. And I note yet another child (8 yrs old) in occupied Palestine shot in the head the other day.
Until much much larger numbers of people stand up and say No… Ya Basta, nothing will change.
Here are some crimes the US has committed, repeatedly:
1. Leaving vast amounts of depleted uranium and Agent Orange over foreign lands, in wars not pursued due to clear and present danger to US territory.
Are we saying that all the deaths caused by that are as nothing but uploading a few memos and exposing Halitosis Hall, DC division, as being a criminally corrupt organisation is likely to incite nuclear war?
2. Overthrowing governments all over the world for the prime aim of looting the economies of those nations for TNC gain.
Are we saying that gangsterism is the new ‘normal’? I know it has been normal for US State Department, but to the billions of people who do have a conscience, it is the absolute opposite of normal.
3. Committing mass murder at home on 9/11 to ‘justify’ mass murder overseas:
Since when was killing your own residents acceptable global leadership?
NEVER.
4. We could do with a Julian Assange receiving documents to cover climate warfare using HAARP technology; the development and use of genetically engineered bioweapons in the 21st century; an audit of gold misappropriation in the UK and the US and who the parties having had their property stolen were; and we could do with comprehensive leaking of funding streams emanating from US sources, black or white, used to fund terror organisations such as Al Qa’Ida/IDLIB and any other number of bogey outfits we are told are fighting us but are actually funded by our own governments.
None of that would threaten national security.
It would destroy reputations of those whose reputations need destroying and hopefully would lead to huge numbers of private sector executives being banned for life from ever operating at such levels again.
But of course, honesty and integrity is the new criminality.
Because gangsterism and mass murder is the new morality.
Well, it is until the people of the world stand up and say, with finality: ‘NOT IN OUR NAME!’
Julian Assange doesn’t exist.
There’s nothing on him in the MSM.
He must be a figment of your imagination.
Very reminiscent of Harold Pinter’s last speech.
”It didn’t happen, it doesn’t matter, and even when it was happening it wasn’t happening.”
This is how the MSM works. Anything that puts the oligarchy in a negative light is simply disappeared. This is either a totalitarian mindset, or a schizophrenic one, or maybe both.
Assange is making the Drainstream news, in Australia at least.
I’ve seen reports on the ABC news site and even in Murdoch’s Herald Scum.
Maybe some editors are getting nervous because of the implications for them.
This is not justice
One way of keeping up maybe to check in on this feed throughout the week:
https://twitter.com/jamesdoleman
Why is Consortium News so precious about this – constantly removing comments of note over weeks now?
Nothing on Sky or BBC as far as I’m aware – although confess I hate this pair and try not to watch
You mean to tell me that Osama Bin Laden actually had an internet connection? 😀
Seamus:
Don’t forget according to similar sources Bin laden was hiding in various caves directing his fiendish terrorists by mobile phone.
How you manage that 400 miles away from a mobile phone mast ?( if Afghanistan only has a few of them away from Kabul) and even manage to have the audacity to pull off 9/11 from the very same cave(s).
Perhaps Murdoch or Beardy Branson supply the Afghani peasantry secretly with fast speed Broadband connection – or all this crap isn’t true?
Unless Sir Trevor Bailey had invented the wind up mobile phone and internet connection but told no -one?
Bin Laden couldn’t have had Wikileaks documents as he wasn’t there.
He was already dead and maybe his death occurred in the US or Saudi Arabia?
Oh – I forgot that one too – Bin Laden was on dialysis treatment later in life so apart from the mobile phone – the internet connection he also needed electricity in all of his hidden cave(s) to keep the whole terrorist show on the road.
Moral of the tale – Assange tells the truth – the US with the assistance of many others tells a complete pack of lies.
One’s buried at sea despite that never being a Muslim practice and the other could be buried metaphorically speaking in the US.
The media questions Assanges’ role to the n’th degree but unblinkingly swallows wholesale
the tale of Bin laden and his role in 9/11.
Crazy but true.
‘Damaging US interests’, and, more to the point in post-Corbyn UK, Israeli interests, is a de facto crime, punishable by rendition, torture, disappearances, drone-missile obliteration, murderous sanctions, bio-warfare, Kidon death-squads etc. The sorry, sad, farce of the UK class-based ‘Common Law’ being used as a means to inflict punishment is just a side-show, a ghastly farce of open, undisguised, bias and hatred.
Lady Arbuthnot, who is married to senior Tory Lord Arbuthnot, approved a probationary 15-month licence for Uber to operate in the capital in June. However, after the Observer highlighted her husband’s work for a strategy firm that has advised one of Uber’s largest investors, a spokesman for the judiciary confirmed that Arbuthnot would not hear Uber-related cases in the future. “The chief magistrate had been due to hear a licensing appeal by Uber in Brighton at a date yet to be fixed,” the spokesman said.
“However, as soon as this link was pointed out to her, she assigned the case to a fellow judge. It is essential that judges not only are, but are seen to be, absolutely impartial.” The spokesman said it was the first time that such a connection had been brought to the chief magistrate’s attention.
Another connection a few months back:
https://williambowles.info/2019/11/16/julian-assanges-judge-and-her-husbands-links-to-the-british-military-establishment-exposed-by-wikileaks/
I cannot understand why the world isn’t up in arms about this miscarriage of justice.
If not the world at the very least journalists and media outle, because if this goes the way the US intends it, our freedoms as we know them, information and speech will be forever changed.
The fact that most of the presstitutes of the MSM have either eagerly joined in, as with the repulsive feminazi maenads at the Guardian, or simply ‘crossed to the other side’, to protect their career prospects, shows, yet again, what nassty vermin they truly are.
Not much to say, really. Assange isn’t so much being reailroaded as “high speed rail with fully integrated urban transit systemed”. The lesson here is that when it comes to the nebulous notion of ‘national security’ then the mask comes off, all those platitudes about ‘freedom’ become meaningless verbiage. Since ‘national security’ increasingly means ‘security for national leaders’ then….well, everyone can see where this is going.
Miracles can still happen. We can hope — and work towards — the best.
It shows PRECISELY what the mythical ‘Rule of Law’ in the West really amounts to.
Well it seems if my posts are having trouble landing today!
I wonder if drawing attention to STARMER’s role in Assanges incarceration as Labour members vote is setting of alarms.
Not a single msm ‘journo’ asked him about it or mentioned Roger Waters speech.
Maybe Off-G should publish that in full as a update on this article?
Craig Murray has on his site and it is on point.
Starmer is Polly Wants a Cracker Toynbee’s pick-say no more.
And Paul Mason’s.
The real arguments for debate should surround the killing and wanton destruction that the US war machine brought to Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan .. and elsewhere!
The real arguments should be about the vast US operations of interfering with life on every inch on this planet.
‘Full Spectrum Evil’.
Of course the Groan and Beeb ain’t giving the oxygen of publicity to the greates threat to journalism and freedom of speech since Murdoch landed upon our shore.
Not a single comment on the absurd politics live page has survived and its astro turfing continued attack on Corbyn! Lol. As they try and finesse Starmer and Nandy into chickencoup3 – the rise again of the shits sorry, siths.
Starmer is responsible for Assanges illegal detention.
He has not been asked a single question on it today in the msm interviews – a conspiracy of silence.
The Labour voters should have this at the top of their list as they cast votes for the next leader.
It seems that anyone, whether they are an Australian, an Outer Mongolian, or an Eskimo who has never set foot in America, has a duty of loyalty to the United Snakes, or else they are guilty of “treason.”
If I embraced ‘conspiracy theories’ I’d be tempted to conclude that the US side doesn’t really want to extradite Assange for various reasons, and that’s why their opening arguments are so transparently… ‘political’ in nature! ‘Damaging US interests’ is primarily a political ‘crime’ and there is no ‘law’ against this, especially for foreigners. The lawyer working for the Americans seems to think that he can argue that Assange is guilty of ‘treason’ when he’s not even an American citizen; which is bizarre. He then appears to think that the Americans have some kind of ‘claim’ on Assange which is why they want him to ‘return’ to the US and face ‘justice.’
I think it’ll be interesting to see what happens when the Americans ask the judge to allow them to present secret evidence from anonymous witnesses. Will the judge accept this US demand?
It works in the USA when the victim is a Palestinian American and the secret witness an Israeli security thug. Result-decades in SuperMax.
Not only has this Assange Affair revealed that British journalism is mere husk surrounding a rotting corpse; it also has the potential to reveal that British justice isn’t really ‘independent’ as well, if the courts bow down to American pressure, in what looks like the biggest political trial of the century.
Essentially, Assange and Wikileaks represented a political opposition to aspects of US foreign policy intertwined with journalism as the chosen stage where one could challengea and confront US policy. The very reason Assange was so successful was precisely because ‘normal’ journalism, ‘trusted’ journalism, had become far too close and ’embedded’ with the state and after 9/11 left a huge gap in the marketplace of information… call it censorship or propaganda if you will; and Wikileaks stepped into the gap or chasm and published the information the rest were too ‘patriotic’ to go near.
Assange’s role is fascinating because he’s a lot like a printer/publisher distributing the Bible translated into English and bypassing the established Church that had a monopoly on these texts/information, and crucially, what they were supposed to mean. Assange challenged the media priesthood and their role as ‘guardians’ of the Truth and controllers of what people are allowed to read and see and think.
https://www.unz.com/pcockburn/with-wikileaks-julian-assange-did-what-all-journalists-should-do/
I think this puts the Guardian’s role in the right perspective! The case being presented by the Americans looks rather weak and desparate. Their fundamental problem is that it’s so obviously a Political affair, but they have to argue the opposite is true, which means they have to clutch at legal straws and baseless assertions. Somehow, when this, this… ‘thing’ reaches the Supreme Court on appeal, I doubt the Americans will be allowed to get away with this and Assange won’t be handed over to them.
A lot depends on the judge. Many of them are just Establishment toadies, but there are some who jealously guard their independence and try to apply the law impartially. Assange got one of the first type in his bail case.
The whole prosecution edifice is based devious and deceiving byzantine arguments that have no connection with reality.
It looks like the Guardian who prides itself on begging for money to support cutting-edge journalism has only managed to use a jobbing journo to report on the press freedom case of the century [this one and the last].
https://www.theguardian.com/profile/benquinn
As you will see from the link, Ben has a to report on many aspects of the news in between making tea. Clearly a priority for the liberal press paper of choice is the case of Julian Assange.
As we understand that Julian has been fitted up by the British state as well as his indigenous kinsmen and sheilas down in the antipodean prison colonies the media has decided that its owners priorities are paramount. So we see the lie to the Guardian’s claim of financial independence. Or press freedom.
To the sheer embarrassment of the US of A and its attendant agencies, exposing them to the reality checking that the reality king Trump himself could somehow drain, even though he promised to and has not happened. The reality that said democracy does not work is now plain to see. Well I guess, draining the water from your golf course is clearly not the same as draining the shit from your way of life and its institutions.
So the campaign to free Julian and get justice is a tall order, not least for the fact that he has had to rely on his fellow inmates to gain some humanitarian rights whilst in the choke. But the spectre of corruption and violation of human rights will not go away for the governments and their agencies who have conspired against Julian and with him their own people.
This is a reckoning that the Guardian cannot comprehend nor report on under the failed leadership of Katherine Viner.