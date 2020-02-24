DISCUSS: Assange Extradition Hearing

Julian Assange’s extradition hearing is underway as of this morning, at Woolwich Crown Court. It will be his first public appearance since last May.

However fair, impartial, or even real this legal process is, there’s no question of its importance in terms of the idea of free speech. Even if you don’t buy the Assange narrative is genuine – and we get a lot of comments and tweets from people who think that way – the narrative is still that he’s on trial for simply publishing documents the US would rather he didn’t. Which is totally unacceptable.

Assange’s father reported that the WikiLeaks founder was being harassed the day before his trial began:

Breaking: QC for the US at Julian #Assange extradition hearing says documents from Wikileaks were found at the home of Osama Bin Laden when it was raided by American troops. — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 24, 2020

Early signs are that the QC’s arguing for the Assange to be “sent back” to America, have no interest in being either honest or especially subtle.

…or, indeed, that they even know exactly how Assange is meant to have broken the law:

James Lewis QC states Assange knew publishing documents to the internet would be so damaging to security and intel services in United States and damaging to armed forces, as well as US interests. — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) February 24, 2020

NOTE: “Damaging US interests” is not a crime. Yet.

The media are gearing up to cover it, with a possible slight change in attitude at The Guardian (a development that bears watching), although the subject is conspicuous by its absence on the BBC Homepage.

