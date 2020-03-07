A new way to support OffG

OffGuardian are very pleased to announce – due to popular demand – the introduction of our brand new and exciting Bitcoin Button! (see below)

This button will allow all you Bitcoin users to seamlessly pass on any digital change you may have clinking in your virtual pockets.

OffG continues to function solely due to the contributions of our readership. Thanks to your generosity, your loyalty, your support for the messages we try to convey, we manage to keep on keeping on. Just.

As we are publishing this, we’re under yet another DD0S attack that’s defeating our software and needs time and effort to solve. The workload of this place – generating content, formatting pieces, maintaining and updating the site, monitoring the comments section, as well as fending off internet attacks and generally keeping everything running smoothly, could easily be the full time occupation of a small workforce, if we existed in corporate land.

In reality, this job is mostly split between a very small core team. No one is salaried. The work can be 24/7.

If each of our readers contributed only £1/$1 a month, we would be more than secured. We could afford to take on a bigger team, launch the OffG podcast we have been wanting to do, and expand to reach more people.

These are our long term goals, and it’s with your support we’ve managed to get as far as we have, despite the many set backs we encounter each day.

Thanks – always – to all of you.

The Off Guardian Team