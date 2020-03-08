This Week in The Guardian #3

Every week, on a Sunday, we like to highlight three or four stories that go full-Guardian, but don’t require an entire article of refutation.

Graun Sticks to its “Identity Politics” Guns

When you choose to try and reduce morality down to a checklist of oppressed underclasses, no individual member of which can ever be morally inferior to a member of the “oppressor” class, you tend to bump against reality.

This is a lesson The Guardian, and the political class for which it acts as town-crier, simply refuses to learn.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, was hated by the left. Why?

Asks, Aaron Hicklin. Whilst Erin Templeton bemoans the fact that:

Elizabeth Warren was the ideal candidate, but there was only one problem… she was a woman

A sentiment echoed by David Smith in an almost identical article on Friday.

None seems willing or equipped to deal with the truth: Buttigieg is a corporate cut-out charisma vacuum involved in an (unmentioned) vote-counting scandal. Warren is definitely a woman, but her “ideal candidate” state flies in the face of her obvious limitations: the fact she famously pretended to be Native American, and the simple reality that she’s not as radical as Bernie, nor as mainstream as Biden.

But there’s an entire generation of pundits and “journalists” now who have been behaviorally conditioned to ascribe worth based on superficial issues of identity. And that won’t stop.

Gabby Hinsliff isn’t one of your deep thinkers. She isn’t even one of The Guardian‘s deep thinkers, which is a hell of a thing to say about a person. She’s like Suzanne Moore got washed too hot and all the colours ran out. She’s a plain pita filled with boiled white rice. As such, her political analysis is pretty much what you’d expect.

People being angry is bad. But they’re not going to be angry anymore which is good. She doesn’t say a word about WHY people might be angry, or why not being angry is inherently a Good Thing. But that’s not really her bag.

Her prime example of this is Biden (allegedly) beating Bernie on Super Tuesday. Essentially, Biden winning is good because he’s nice and normal, and doesn’t do all of Bernie’s weird caring about stuff.

International Women’s Day

I don’t know if any of you have noticed, but the Guardian thinks sexism is a pretty big deal.

As such, the week of IWD is always packed. We get told We all benefit from a more gender-equal society. Even men” (which is incidentally almost identical to an article from last year). We get told that, despite decades of evidence to the contrary, family courts actually favour men, and we get an author agonising over whether or not it’s “feminist” to hire a cleaner.

We don’t need too much detail here, it’s exactly the kind of ridiculousness you’d expect from the Graun on International Women’s Day, from casual misandry to describing anything they disagree with as “far right”.

The cherry on the cake is the unquestioned finding that 9 out of 10 people are sexist. This includes 86% of women.

BONUS – When identity politics doesn’t count

Yesterday the DNC changed their debate rules, deliberately excluding a woman of colour, and the first Hindu elected to congress, from taking part in the Democratic Debate on March 15th. However, the Guardian doesn’t mention this anywhere at all. Not even on International Women’s Day.

Apparently there’s a point where vapid identity politics diverge from the mainstream establishment agenda, and no prizes for guessing where the Graun’s allegiance truly lies.

All told, a busy week for The Guardian, we didn't even touch on massive tax raises to pay for global warming, the racist UFO hunters or the sexist dictionaries.