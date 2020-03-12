As I’ve noted in my recent work, many globalist agenda items are up for grabs as the world continues to freak out about the novel coronavirus and Covid-19. So is this the main event? Is the disease much worse than it’s being portrayed? Are reinfections after “recovery” common? And what should we do to prepare. James tackles these questions in depth in this edition of Questions For Corbett.
WATCH: Is This THE Big Event? James Corbett talks Covid19, “re-infection”, and how preparation can help preserve calm in the face of panic
COVID-19 couldn’t be isolated even if it existed.
What is the gold standard if it isn’t antibody testing, PCR or clinical diagnosis?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gold_standard_(test)
From commenter Tony:
The ‘gold standard’ is laboratory isolated/purified coronavirus particles free from any contaminants and particles that look like viruses but are not, that have been proven to be the cause of the syndrome known as COVID-19 and obtained by using proper viral isolation methods and controls (not PCR or Serology /antibody tests which do not detect virus as such).
This will never happen (short of a miracle!) because of the various constraints imposed on mainstream virologists and microbiologists. So yes, no isolated virus = no gold standard of comparison for any genetic material found, therefore no coronavirus and no COVID-19 per se apart from opportunistic infections that are common and pneumonia grouped under that acronym to ‘fit the frame’.
You can debate this issue till the cows come home but only concrete scientific proof of this virus and proof of its ability to cause disease with proper controls, will determine the truth of the matter leaving aside all of the other possible issues discussed on this thread including, Psyops, false flag, as a silent weapon to see how the population will react for even worse things to come, and all the other ifs, and buts and whys and wherefores.
